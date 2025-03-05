Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

DARPA Adviser Admits Publicly That DARPA Has Officially Achieved Non-Surgical Brain Control (2020)

Straight from the Horse's Mouth ...

Dr. James Giordano, DARPA Adviser: “…This is why it becomes so important to understand the novelty and the viability of neuroscience as being leveraged as weapons”

“ Then we have the use of nano particulate agents, aerosolizable nanomaterials that can be breathe in and disrupt blood flow and neurological network activity.

That can be used as an inclose weapon, or perhaps that can be used as a more broad weapon of disruption and destruction.”

“We also have the capability to utilize nanomaterials to get electrodes into a head and to create a vast array of viable sensors and transmitters.

Utilizing these technics and technologies to create vast arrays of implantable electrodes that need not be put into the brain surgically.”

https://substack.com/home/post/p-158206338

OR

AND THE SHORT VIDEO --

https://rumble.com/v5twtf5-darpa-adviser-admits-publicly-that-darpa-has-officially-achieved-non-surgic.html

Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr.

PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.

This post is my open letter to the HHS Secretary Kennedy asking him to use his authority and terminate the PREP Act declaration for covid emergency. I posted this letter on X and I also sent it directly to RFK Jr. Please join me in calling for Secretary Kennedy to terminate the contrived, false state of emergency.

The Path to Wellness and Informed Choices

Outsmarting Flu & Unmasking Gain-of-Function Research with Dr. Tess Lawrie, Christof Plothe DO, and Dr. Mark Trozzi

The promotion of genetic injections, labeled as "vaccines," has contributed to a significant rise in adverse events and long-term health complications. Many individuals took the injections under the assumption that they would provide immunity, only to face unexpected health challenges. Unfortunately, mainstream medical institutions continue to downplay or outright ignore these side effects, leaving affected individuals without adequate support.

Yale University Team Announce the Verification of a Post COVID-19 Vaccine Syndrome

https://hatchardreport.com/verification-of-a-post-covid-19-vaccine-syndrome/

Bird Flu Is a Rerun of the Covid Playbook

https://brownstone.org/articles/bird-flu-is-a-rerun-of-the-covid-playbook/

The End of College Vaccine Mandates in the USA

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-end-of-college-vaccine-mandates/

Dr. Tess Lawrie explains the Global Health Agenda, Personal Sovereignty, and the Path to Well-being

The truth about COVID vaccines is emerging. Soon it will gush.

And Kennedy asks for the evidence on COVID vaccine clinical trial before allowing it to go forward, cancels flu shot advisory meeting, while CDC minions test him by pushing COVID vax today for babies

The Independent Medical Alliance

"RFK Jr. issues two bombshell orders on vaccines in move that has mainstream doctors terrified"

BOMBSHELL! New Zealand Medsafe Caught Hiding & Obfuscating Vaccine Injury! Wilful Misconduct, Fraud, Collusion, Rico, and Murder!!

New Study Provides Legal Support For The Vaccine Injured

Corporate lawyers beware: "Post Covid Vaccination Syndrome" is now a "real disease." A new Yale study will hopefully help me and my patients' lawyers win them compensation in disability hearings.

Bill Gates and USAID: A Dangerous Alliance With Deadly Secrets

Bill Gates has urged the Trump administration to reconsider its stance on USAID, calling it "an unbelievable asset" and warning that cuts could risk "millions" of lives.

Major Alert: New Zealand Government is Enshrining ‘Medical Mandates’ in Law

https://hatchardreport.com/major-alert-new-zealand-government-is-enshrining-medical-mandates-in-law/

World-Renowned Oncologist Warns of HORRENDOUS Surge in Cancers Among Covid-Vaccinated

“We must stop messenger RNA [mRNA] at all costs… it’s not only mad, it’s EVIL.” - Dr. Angus Dalgleish

RFK halts trial of covid vaccine pill

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/rfk-halts-trial-of-covid-vaccine-pill/

Why Did The FDA Greenlight The COVID Vaccines?

Recent whistleblower testimonies have revealed the anatomy of corruption within the FDA

WITNESS STATEMENT – UPDATE - The Film

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts -- Podcast with Dr David Martin and Dr Phillip Altman — Stunning

Start at 1.20 …. WHAT REALLY HAPPENED?

https://rumble.com/v6mj93u-podcast-with-dr-david-martin-and-dr-phillip-altman.html

“PANDEMICS” ARE EPIDEMICS OF PROPAGANDA

Global Conspiracy Exposed: Unveiling the Ultimate Bioweapon

https://puremediaaustralia.org/f/global-conspiracy-exposed-unveiling-the-ultimate-bioweapon

The Failure of the Parliamentary Process in the Age of Biotechnology

https://hatchardreport.com/the-failure-of-the-parliamentary-process-in-the-age-of-biotechnology/

Exposing the Medical Deception Behind the Injection Campaign

Truth about COVID-19 "vaccines," public health failures, and medical suppression

This is part 1 of my conversation with Dr. Chris Shoemaker. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, a handful of courageous doctors have stood firm in their ethical and scientific commitments, resisting coercion from medical authorities and political institutions. Dr. Shoemaker is one of these doctors and has faced persecution for opposing the widespread administration of experimental genetic injections, falsely labeled as "vaccines." His dedication to patient safety and medical truth has made him a global figure in the fight for medical ethics and bodily autonomy.

The Fight Against Medical Tyranny and Genetic Experimentation

Exposing the Global Agenda Behind Forced Genetic Experimentation

The Lethal Truth About mRNA in Lipid Nanoparticles

Scientific studies from the early 2010s warned that mRNA technology posed serious risks when delivered in lipid nanoparticles. Originally tested on terminally ill cancer patients, this technology accelerated death rather than improving outcomes. The findings were clear: when introduced into the body, lipid nanoparticles carrying mRNA caused catastrophic effects. Yet, these warnings were ignored as powerful financial interests, including those of Bill Gates, pushed ahead with the rollout of "vaccines."

SURGE IN HEART ATTACKS FOLLOWING COVID VAX

New study from Seattle covering 2 million people

GUT MICRO BIOME DAMAGE THREE YEARS AFTER TAKING COVID VACCINE – DR ASEEM MALHOTRA EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1895938583753605408

The Technocratic Blueprint

A Century in the Making

“Bill Gates exemplifies this evolution - his foundation wields unprecedented influence over global health policy while simultaneously investing in digital ID systems, synthetic foods, and surveillance technologies. His acquisition of vast agricultural holdings, becoming America's largest private farmland owner, parallels his control over global seed preservation and distribution systems. Like Rockefeller before him, Gates uses philanthropic giving to shape multiple domains - from public health and education to agriculture and digital identity. His transhumanist vision extends to patenting human-computer interfaces, positioning himself to influence not just our food and health systems, but potentially human biology itself through technological integration. Through strategic media investments and carefully managed public relations, these activities are typically portrayed as charitable initiatives rather than exercises in control. His work demonstrates how modern philanthropists have perfected their predecessors' methods of using charitable giving to engineer social transformation.”

White Willow Bark, the Miracle Herb for Inflammaging and Longevity

https://townsendletter.com/white-willow-bark-the-miracle-herb-for-inflammaging-and-longevity/

DISTURBING: Hospitals Accused of Covertly Administering Covid-19 Jabs to Sedated Patients, Bypassing Consent in Shocking Violation of Medical Ethics

Patients in U.S. hospitals were given COVID-19 vaccines without their knowledge or consent while under sedation.

More here — They Will Inject You While You're Unconscious

Nurse Warns of "Biogenics" and Forced Flu Shots Happening in US Hospitals.

HORRIFYING: FDA Admits Covid-Vaccinated at Risk of Blood Clots for Up to 15 Years

The shocking admission was revealed in a new peer-reviewed study published in the prestigious International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.

EDTA Chelation destroys your ability to Detox Endotoxin circulating in your blood

Molecular level understanding aided by Synchrotron x-ray structure determination of your AOAH enzyme was published in 2018.

"Consent is really the critical word in informed consent..."

Explanations of 'informed consent' by Aaron Siri and Doc Malik

Government Pays $2.5 Million to Person Injured by COVID Vaccine — But 98% of Claims Are Denied

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cicp-payout-covid-vaccine-injury/

Leading Japanese Professor Issues Chilling Warning About FRAUDULENT Covid Shots: ‘Extreme Violation of Human Rights’

A leading Japanese professor has issued a chilling video message to warn the world that the global Covid “vaccination” campaign was “fraudulent” and an “extreme violation of human rights.”

LIES LIES LIES ……….

Australian Federal Police finally drops Covid vaccine mandate but 'devastating' effects live on

Kentucky, Montana, Idaho among states looking to ban mRNA vaccines

https://www.sott.net/article/497894-Kentucky-Montana-Idaho-among-states-looking-to-ban-mRNA-vaccines

The WHO Cares More About Pushing Experimental Vaccines Than Basic Sanitation and That’s a Problem

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/02/27/the-who-cares-more-about-pushing-experimental-vaccines-than-basic-sanitation-and-thats-a-problem/

Technical Electrosmog may be Risky - Also Non-Ionizing Radiation (Electro-Magnetic Fields - EMF) can Damage the DNA

It is an accepted fact that ionizing radiation such as X-rays and gamma radiation is harmful to the body and significantly increases the risk of cancer. This is explained by the fact that the wavelength of ionizing radiation is short and the frequencies are high. Their energy is strong enough to directly break the electron pair bonds that hold DNA together.

Ionizing Radiation and EMF Damage DNA in a Similar Way While it is true that non-ionizing radiation, such as that emitted by cell phones, transmitters and WLAN, is of a lower frequency than ionizing radiation and does not have sufficient energy to create hydroxyl radicals, it is not true that non-ionizing radiation cannot damage DNA. It can, in fact, by producing peroxinitrite and, in the next step, carbonate radicals. As it turns out, peroxinitrite production was the missing piece of the puzzle that explains why non-ionizing radiation can be just as damaging as ionizing radiation.

In 2008, researcher Franz Adlkofer worked for a study using a comet assay, a highly sensitive test for DNA damage. He found that very weak EMF exposure at 1.8 GHz produced DNA breaks in large quantities. We now know why EMF radiation can lead to exceptionally high peroxinitrite concentrations

Among the most vulnerable tissues are the brain, heart, and reproductive organs - the very tissues that are most affected when we are exposed to EMF. This is probably why neuropsychiatric diseases and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s have exploded over the past two decades, at the same time that fertility rates have declined. It is thus an illusion that EMF are not harmful. We are putting our future at risk with the use of 5G electrosmog, radiation comparable to that used by the microwave oven which has long been used for military purposes.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Technical-Electrosmog-may-be-Risky-Also-Radiation-Manfred/7a15e38767c4311bc9e4198aba851ed34501cb82

A Letter to President Donald J. Trump

We the People need to speak truth to power. Please help spread the word about this article, the music video and the PDF document that includes a letter to President Donald J. Trump and much more.

SARS CoV-2 Post Vaccination Syndrome

Most children and healthy young adults should have never received SARS CoV-2 Vaccines. Inactivated SARS CoV-2 vaccines are safer than nucleic acid-based ones.0-14 days regimen is probably better than 0-21 days regimen for inactivated SARS CoV-2 vaccines. Post vaccination syndrome is analogous to post or para COVID-19 syndrome (long haulers). Nucleic acid-based vaccines could cause vaccine induced novel acute immune dysrhythmic syndrome

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/SARS-CoV-2-Post-Vaccination-Syndrome-and-VINAIDS-Kelleni/b6838c89a40b89278d00c8e76409494fd50214e3

BLOCKING LEGAL CASES IN MASSACHUSETTS

VERY URGENT: Yale researchers have found immune system exhaustion and prolonged spike protein production in some Covid jab recipients

The results are worse than I first reported. mRNA-caused T-cell depletion appears real; and spike levels RISE with time.

Yale Just Proved COVID Vaccine Injury Exists and Spike Production Persists for Years Inside The Body

