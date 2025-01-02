WAS EVERYTHING A LIE?

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

NOT SAFE AND NOT EFFECTIVE

IT'S OFFICIAL: COVID WAS A SCAM

But the Australian Government is still covering up, destroying lives and failing to compensate the injured.

FINAL REPORT: COVID Select Concludes 2-Year Investigation, Issues 500+ Page Final Report on Lessons Learned and the Path Forward

The single most thorough review of the pandemic conducted to date

New-onset cardiovascular diseases post SARS-CoV-2 infection in an urban population in the Bronx — THE PAPER

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39733164/

The Simpsons predicted Covid-19 Virus & Vaccine 10 Years Ago

THE TEXAS CASE BROUGHT BY AG PAXTON HAS BEEN DISMISSED -- WHY?

These are the reasons why the Case was thrown out of Court —

Covid vaccines are not consumer products.

They’re not subject to consumer protection or deceptive marketing laws.

Pfizer is not a private company.

In the PREP/EUA/DPA context, under PREP Act and Defense Production Act, Pfizer is a branch of the US government, and therefore immune from suit.

Pfizer never had any legal obligation to conduct valid clinical trials or report valid, truthful safety and efficacy data to FDA or to the public.

FDA is not a regulatory agency.

FDA is a regulatory-simulation agency, with a mission to deceive the public into believing the lies that regulation of unregulated and unregulatable, undefined and undefinable biological products has occurred in the past, is occurring in the present and will occur in the future.

FDA has never had any legal obligation to supervise valid clinical trials for biological products, vaccines or EUA products, ensure the validity of safety and efficacy claims, or apply or enforce cGMP manufacturing rules to ensure safety, efficacy and purity of products to be distributed and used.

BAILIWICK NEWS – THE LEGAL SITUATION EXPLAINED IN FULL

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

Building the case to prosecute members of Congress, presidents, HHS and DOD secretaries and federal judges for treason under 18 USC 2381.

Tools for illuminating, defying and dismantling kill box laws

THE COVID “VACCINE” WAS A US MILITARY OPERATION – A “COUNTERMEASURE”

-- in response to a perceived National Security Threat that triggered a State of Emergency declaration from the Head of the US Department of Health and Human Services

The United States PREP Act Empowers Gov't to Administer Drugs, Biological Products, Devices to Citizens in Secret

HHS Secretary "is not required to disclose any matter" that is "to be kept secret in the interests of national defense or foreign policy."

What It Means: This broad immunity ensures that entities deploying countermeasures face no legal consequences, even in cases of adverse effects, effectively silencing potential challenges.

What It Means: The Secretary’s determinations, which activate countermeasure deployment, are effectively unchallengeable by the public.

What It Means: These provisions enable nationwide deployment of countermeasures without public input or awareness.

What It Means: Exempting disclosures under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and open meeting laws limits public oversight, enabling actions to proceed in secrecy under broad justifications such as national defense.

Courts are explicitly barred from reviewing the Secretary’s decisions under the PREP Act.

The law defines countermeasures expansively, covering drugs, biological products, and devices used during public health emergencies.

What It Means: This broad definition ensures that nearly any intervention deemed necessary by the Secretary can qualify, further extending the scope of these powers.

Bottom Line: The PREP Act grants the government alarming authority to deploy countermeasures on citizens without their knowledge or consent. Key mechanisms include liability immunity, exemptions from disclosure, and judicial protections, all while enabling sweeping actions by the Secretary of HHS.

THE END OF JUSTICE IN THE US COURTS -- Amicus Curiae by John Beaudoin

CASES ARE BEING DISMISSED BY THE COURTS UNDER “DISMISSAL DOCTRINES” — THE LEGAL ARGUMENTS CANNOT BE HEARD

Dismissal Doctrines,” include Qualified Immunity, Mootness, Ripeness, Sovereign Immunity, Laches, and Standing.

In his brief, Beaudoin makes the following arguments [quoted or paraphrased].

“The courts are failing in their primary mission of dispute resolution because Dismissal Doctrines are hyperbolically interpreted by lower courts in violation of plaintiffs’ rights to redress, access to the courts, and due process of law.” “When individual liberties and rights of the citizens are trampled by the government, where can The People find redress, if the courts reject them? The system is broken. Lujan and Iqbal have somehow been used to circumvent or overcome the most foundational right and the bedrock of civil society — the right to access the courts for redress.” “At first, Dismissal Doctrines were designed to block highly attenuated or frivolous cases from wasting the courts’ and defendants’ time. The abstract prose of Dismissal Doctrines … tends to dismiss inconvenient cases. Such dismissals for convenience are a violation of the foundational right of redress. … Justice and equity for the parties are now routinely set aside for the convenience of the court.” Personal jurisdiction is a gate that must be successfully traversed for a case to be heard. The two seminal cases for personal jurisdiction have been cited 394 times per year and 548 times per year on average since the cases were decided in 1945 and 2011. Two Qualified Immunity seminal cases have been cited 1,701 and 1,366 times per year since the cases were decided in 2007 and 2009. Thus, Qualified Immunity is three times the rate of Personal Jurisdiction in citations. Two Standing Doctrine seminal cases have been cited 17,933 and 16,380 times per year since the cases were decided in 2007 and 2009. These are cited thirty times the rate of Personal Jurisdiction and ten times the rate of Qualified Immunity. As judges have been dismissing inconvenient, but valid cases based on lack of Standing, attorneys noted the judges behavior and the attorneys were, thus, conditioned to file motions to dismiss for lack of standing in nearly every case. The citation rates are facts. “There is no logical reason for Iqbal and Twombly to remain in effect. This Court must deal with this, else society will continue to rapidly degrade. Then The People will not tolerate a tyrannical out-of-control government enabled by a judicial branch too fearful and laissez faire to execute its primary mission.”

CONCLUSION

The overuse of dismissal doctrines in state and federal courts across the land violates the most foundational right that upholds civil society — the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances. For without this right, society breaks down as people seek justice in the street after being rejected by the court. It is said that John Roberts did not take the election issue cases in 2020 because he did not want the Supreme Court of the United States to be involved in such a controversial issue. Whether true or not, all courts, including the Supreme Court, should be reminded that they exist to resolve cases and controversies. (See Article 3 Section 2 U.S. Constitution.) The courts must be fixed through legislation defining standing.

God Bless you all John 14:6 TRUTH

Far-reaching interview removed from YouTube, here it is – Prof Denis Rancourt

What was Covid? — really, from 5 years of scientific work

“There was no Virus spreading – we can see that from the All Cause Mortality Data.”

“Increases in Death stopped at county or national borders”.

“The Vaccine is a weapon”

1174 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 779 Dead, After COVID Injection

https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/

IS Covid Vaccination Data Being KEPT SECRET?

https://rumble.com/v642jmd-is-covid-vaccination-data-being-kept-secret.html

Happy spike protein New Year!

In case you’re not up to speed, our leaders are lying hypocritical scumbags and actively hate us. There is so much they ‘got wrong’ (intentionally?) about COVID and the jabs, but more relevantly they were so very and undoubtedly wrong about how long the poison is in your body, it’s at least a few months, that the CDC quietly scrubbed their website to reflect this.

Do vaccines cause chronic disease?

ROBERT F. KENNEDY ON BILL GATES

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "I know most about Gates, you know, because I've written a book about him and that what he calls philanthropicapitalism, which is you use philanthropy to make yourself rich and you use it strategically and that's what he's done again and again." "He's gotten control of the World Health Organization so that they mandate vaccines all over the world and the companies that make those vaccines are, Gates' and many of them the major shareholder. And so and he did the same thing with the green revolution." "He got a hold of the the regulatory agencies in African countries and forced them to take, to change the nature of agriculture. You know, there there's there's 20,000 generations of agriculture of of people being, growing, crops like sorghum and plantains and yucca and all these plants for subsistence." "And he said, no. We're gonna transfer them all to these, you know, GMO monocultures of corn, and then we're gonna bring in, the companies that he owns Kraft, Coca Cola, McDonald's, these big food companies, processing companies to buy that and that's gonna be the deal." "And then of course during COVID, all of that shut down and you had, you know, there's 30,000,000 Africans now as a direct result of Gates's policy who are now on the edge of starvation." "I think the the big the real tell was what happened with the DTP vaccine, which is diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Because of Gates pushing this this shot, it's now the number one vaccine in the world, DTP." "And it's mainly given in Africa. It was that particular shot is discontinued in the United States because it was killing 1 out of every killing or badly injuring 1 out of every 300 kids who took it. We ended it in Europe and the United States, but there's Gates giving it to every kid in Africa. And in 2017, he asked the Danish government for money to support this program and he said, we've saved we've saved 20,000,000 kids. The Danish government said, can you show us the data?" "He couldn't. So the Danish government went and did its own study, and they had records of 30 years of this vaccine in a country called Guinea Bissau. And, they looked at the records and what they they realized in retrospect, which they were never seeing, is that the the girls who were getting that vaccine at 6 months of age were 10 times more likely to die over the next 6 months as children who didn't get it. Wow. And they were dying of things that nobody on the ground had ever associated with vaccination." "They were dying of anemia and bilharzia and malaria and dysentery, and, and, and nobody had ever had made the connection that it's only the girls who got the vaccine who were dying of those things, that the other kids were much healthier. " "And the Danish government had hired the retained the greatest, vaccine scientist all and were pro vaccine. A guy called Peter Aaby who's like a deity in that space, and another guy called Soren Morgensen. And a whole team of scientists did that, and those scientists started speaking up and saying you got to discontinue this vaccine. And their careers, Gates made sure their careers were destroyed." "So that's when I understood that he actually understands what he is doing. And, you know, this is not just him being hypnotized. He knows that this is wrong because he's this science was indisputable. And it really made me wonder about what his motivations are."

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1872380214845538550

An Open Letter to Pam Bondi in the USA — Not Bondi Beach in Australia

The mRNA injectables made by Pfizer and Moderna are not "vaccines." They are biological weapons and humanity is the target. Failure to take immediate action to remove these products is UNACCEPTABLE.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden on the Growing Number of COVID 'Vaccine' Injured Patients She is Seeing

"It is life changing and there’s nothing we can do for these people.”

Secret Pfizer Report Reveals 40% Spike in Heart Conditions Among Covid-Vaxxed

https://slaynews.com/news/secret-pfizer-report-reveals-40-spike-heart-conditions-among-covid-vaxxed/

Published Paper on Unvaccinated Health Outcomes vs. Vaxxed

As if any additional proof were needed that the unvaccinated are far healthier than those that have been poisoned with the various vaccines, not just limited to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapons, the following important article provides even more evidence that the Medical Industrial Complex is engaged in calculated iatrocide.

MALAYSIA: Press Release -- Pfizer Papers - Covid-19 vaccine must be immediately withdrawn

Ahmad Jufliz bin Dato' Faiza

SCOTLAND COVID 19 ENQUIRY

Brand new compilation of testimony submitted by family members

The wealth of material made available to the public by the inquiry is substancial and yet even 12+ months on the interest by mainstream media is severely lacking.

Care home residents treated ‘‘worst of all’’ by the Scottish Government and care home managers.

Isolated elderly patients became suicidal.

DNRs would likely mean no medical care.

Human rights of care residents and families ‘‘completely trashed.’’

All normal care standards breached.

Treatment of care home residents a ‘‘disaster.’’

Children, husbands, wives at end of life unable to get family visits.

Lockdown and loss of family contact hastened deterioration.

GPs calling mentally unwell patients ‘‘out of the blue’’ to ask them to agree to sign DNRs.

Powers of attorney discarded

‘‘People in care homes had actually been incarcerated.''

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusivescottish-covid-19-inquiry-973

Self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) Part 1: The Japanese registration documents

Dr Stebel's walkthrough, translated and annotated by DoorlessCarp

Approval Conditions - First vaccinate, then see how harmful it was and whether it worked at all

Government Censorship on Covid Began Before Lockdowns

New documents from America First Legal demonstrate that CISA was censoring covid narratives even earlier than previously thought

EVERYTHING WAS A LIE

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.