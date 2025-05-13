CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beautiful Western Australia's avatar
Beautiful Western Australia
1d

Come on, the shots have not killed more Americans than all those wars. Donald Trump said they saved 100 million lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture