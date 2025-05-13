Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Microscopic and Biochemical Analysis of Anomalous White Fibrous Clots from Deceased mRNA Injection Recipients

Gold-standard analytical techniques reveal a potential novel infectious amyloid pathology associated with Spike protein exposure.

The PREP Act, Which Has Allowed for the C19 Death Jabs to Be Made Available to Slaughter Americans en Masse, IS LITERAL TREASON

Katherine Watt: "Congress...[overthrew] the U.S. Constitution and laws by passing the PREP Act and by not repealing it."

NIH Infectious Disease Researcher Calls for End of Dangerous Virus Studies

"I admired Fauci in his earlier career because I thought he was a strong leader with a vision for global research. But I can’t say that anymore."

Who’s the ‘Real’ Peter Marks? New Website Exposes Failure of Former FDA Vaccine Czar to Protect Americans From COVID Vaccine Dangers

TheRealPeterMarks.com website, launched today, hosts public statements by Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., recordings of his calls with vaccine-injured individuals and previously unreleased FDA records. The documents show that Marks knew early on that the COVID-19 vaccines caused serious injuries, but ignored the evidence.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/peter-marks-former-fda-vaccine-czar-failed-protect-americans-dangers-covid-shots/

Scientist Who Promoted Hydroxychloroquine Named to Top Pandemic Prevention Post

Steven J. Hatfill, a virologist who promoted hydroxychloroquine as an effective early treatment for COVID-19, now holds the top pandemic prevention position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to The Washington Post.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steven-hatfill-scientist-promoted-hydroxychloroquine-named-top-pandemic-prevention-post/

The protective role of Vitamin D in BNT162b2 Covid vaccine-related acute myocarditis – Dr Ian Brighthope

Frontiers in Immunology (DOI: 10.3389/fimmu.2025.1501609)

WATCH AND WEEP FOR THE CHILDREN WHO DIED HERE – AFTER RECEIVING COVID VACCINES

https://x.com/AndoInDisguise/status/1919278323781583348

CHILDREN DYING OF CARDIAC ARRESTS DIRECTLY AFTER COVID VACCINATION

Ex-head of TGA - nothing to see here

The way the system works is the heavily conflicted Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA – which receives 95% funding from Big Pharma) is the sole arbitrator of declaring if a drug causes an adverse event. The people who are responsible for making this evaluation are not identified and the details of the evaluation is not transparent. If the TGA does not follow up any serious adverse event or death, then they can say there is no evidence to support a causal effect. This is very convenient. It is intentional and planned plausible deniability in my opinion.

It has now been revealed by US Secretary of Human Health & Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, that none of the vaccines on the market has ever been trialled against a placebo to determine precisely the adverse events caused by the injection. This is a bombshell. By definition it follows that no vaccine has ever been proven to be “safe” and it appears vaccines may be doing more harm than good across the board. A seismic shift in vaccine thinking is coming as data emerges. I suspect people will be very angry when the truth is revealed. What if we have been fooled right back to the polio vaccine in the 1950s?

The dangers of Covid-19 “vaccines” are now well established but continue to be denied by our TGA and other drug regulators but the situation is now starting to change.

According to RFKJr, see the Hulscher Substack of 24 April CLICK HERE :

The WHO finds mobile phone and wireless radiation cause cancer

The Wheels on the pHarma Bus Go Round and Round…

For decades, we’ve been told that vaccines ARE the science. They are fully and thoroughly tested for safety and efficacy so just shut up! Only an idiot or an anti-vaxxer would question them, so which one are you?

RFK Jr. calls for 'new' vaccines to undergo placebo-controlled trials

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Killed More US Citizens than WW1, WW2, Vietnam War Combined

A leading American epidemiologist has just gone public with the chilling results of a new study, revealing that Covid “vaccines” have now killed more people than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War combined.

According to Hulcher, the number of Americans killed by Covid injections is now over 600,000.

As he explains in a new report, this figure has now surpassed the total number of U.S. deaths for the three major wars, which stands at 580,124.

“As the estimated U.S. COVID-19 vaccine death toll breaches 600,000, we must stand in solemn solidarity and remembrance of the fallen, just as we have for those who fought and died in service to our country,” Hulscher writes on his Substack.

United States and Individual Sovereign Public Health Declaration of Independence

“We do not consent. We do not comply. We build better.”

Most of us were not paying attention in 1993, and some were too young to understand what it meant….

US funding of UN to be reduced by 87%

Major Study Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Sabotage Immune System

Also: CDC ACIP Set to Recommend More mRNA Shots This Year Despite Millions of American Casualties

Landmark Study Finds Repeated mRNA Vaccination Increases Vulnerability to Cancer Progression

https://hatchardreport.com/repeated-mrna-vaccination-increases-vulnerability-to-cancer/

Singapore’s Draconian Vaccine Mandate: Citizens Face Jail Time for Refusing FORCED Medical Procedures That Do HARM

Singapore’s amended Infectious Diseases Act (IDA) criminalizes vaccine refusal, imposing fines and imprisonment

Singapore’s descent into medical tyranny

In a shocking move that tramples on fundamental human rights, Singapore has amended its Infectious Diseases Act (IDA) to force medical procedures on its citizens under threat of imprisonment. The amendments, enacted in 2023 and 2024, grant the Director-General of Health unchecked power to mandate vaccines — even in the absence of an active outbreak — while stripping citizens of legal protections against government overreach.

Under Sections 47, 65, and 67 of the IDA, Singaporeans who refuse government-ordered vaccinations can be fined up to 10,000 (SGD) or jailed for sixmonths for a first "offense."

Repeat offenders face double the penalties, with fines up to 20,000 and a year behind bars. Worse yet, Section 67 absolves government officials of all liability, meaning citizens harmed by forced medical interventions have no legal recourse.

‘ Gravely Concerning’: Spike Protein Found in Female Stroke Victims Up to 17 Months After Receiving mRNA COVID Vaccine

Researchers found the spike protein inside the cerebral arteries, which flow to the brain. The study confirmed that, in all of the patients, some of the spike protein detected originated from the COVID-19 vaccines.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/spike-protein-found-female-stroke-victims-17-months-mrna-covid-vaccine/

Another Study Shows Higher Miscarriage Rate Among Women Who Received COVID Vaccines

Among a group of pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19, the women who received a COVID-19 vaccine were significantly more likely to miscarry than women who didn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine.

DISTURBING: Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Caused ‘Alarming’ Surge in Violent Behavior, Homicidal Ideation

An “alarming” new study has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” triggered serious neuropsychiatric conditions, causing suicidal thoughts, violent behavior, and homicidal ideation to skyrocket.

Definitive Guide to the WHO Pandemic Agreement

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/05/07/definitive-guide-to-the-who-pandemic-agreement/

Another Study Shows Higher Miscarriage Rate Among Women Who Received COVID Vaccines

The authors of the peer-reviewed study said their findings “reinforce the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women.” However, scientists said the study adds to mounting evidence that the vaccines haven’t been proven safe for pregnant women.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/spanish-study-high-miscarriage-rate-covid-vaccine-women/

Every honest doctor in the world should be calling for the Pfizer shots to be immediately halted

The critics have been unable to attack the Levi paper showing a 36% ACM increased caused by the Pfizer shots. That's a train wreck. Vaccines are NEVER supposed to increase ACM even by a little.

Journal of Independent Medicine

Current Issue

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/

DEBUNKED! Hugely influential COVID vaccine study (Watson et al) claiming they saved millions torn to shreds

Conclusion: Watson et al has been central in shaping the dominant narrative that COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. However, a closer examination reveals a web of flawed methodological assumptions, unsupported estimates, and under-discussed risks—factors that substantially undermine this conclusion. In Part 2, I turn to Kitano et al, a major US-based study that similarly claims significant net benefits of vaccination. As will become clear, many of the same methodological and ethical concerns apply— alongside additional issues specific to the American context. Finally, Part 3 will explore these patterns across several other prominent studies concerning Europe and Oceania, ultimately highlighting consistent weaknesses within the literature supporting widespread COVID-19 vaccination.



DOWNLOAD Paper as PDF File ………………

The Hidden Threat Inside the COVID-19 "Vaccines"

DNA contamination, cardiac damage, and evidence of fraud expose a global medical and ethical crisis

Alarming DNA Levels Reveal Genetic Manipulation

Fraudulent Manufacturing Practices Exposed

Widespread Cardiac Damage Confirmed by Global Studies

Medical Denial and the Urgent Need for Accountability

Still Standing: The Fight for Ethical Medicine

The judicial system failed to protect truth, justice, and the Canadian people—here’s what really happened

HORRIFYING: Saudi Study Confirms Your Worst Fears - Harry Fisher

" ...looks like the "safe and effective" narrative just took another torpedo below the waterline."

This Saudi study confirms what independent researchers have been screaming about while being labeled "conspiracy theorists" , the mRNA shots keep producing spike protein long after they're supposed to stop.

What They Found (In Plain English)

The researchers followed 84 people (mostly young adults, average age 27) for over a year after vaccination and discovered: Your body keeps making inflammatory proteins EVEN a YEAR later, vaccinated people had significantly elevated cytokines (inflammatory signaling molecules).

Age matters, but everyone's screwed differently. Older folks had increases in some inflammatory markers (EGF, IL6, MCP1, TNFα), while younger people showed elevated VEGF-A (which, is linked to cancer and heart problems when dysregulated) The spike production never stopped. The researchers directly attribute these findings to "persistent production of spike protein" from the mRNA-lipid nanoparticle delivery system.

Dark Reality Check

This is like being told the exterminator left, but the poison keeps spreading through your house indefinitely. The pharmaceutical companies essentially installed a spike protein factory in people's bodies with no off switch.

Remember when questioning the "temporary" nature of these shots got you banned from social media? Turns out those "misinformation spreaders" were right all along.

What a shock.

The most darkly hilarious part is the researchers' conclusion about creating "safer and more efficient" vaccines. That's like saying, "We've determined that shooting people in the foot causes bleeding, which gives us an opportunity to create safer bullets."

What This Really Means

This isn't just another study it's independent confirmation of what numerous other censored researchers have found. The regulatory agencies that approved these products either:

Didn't know this would happen (incompetence) Knew and approved anyway (malevolence)

Either way, millions of people, particularly the young who needed protection least, are walking around with artificially elevated inflammatory markers that could be driving everything from autoimmune conditions to cardiovascular damage and wait for it… TURBO CANCER!!!

And the best part? The study authors casually mention this effect "remains favorably altered" in young adults - as if having your cytokine profile permanently changed by an experimental product is somehow a feature, not a bug.

Do we understand now? Yes.

Do the people who took these shots understand?

Altered Circulating Cytokine Profile Among mRNA-Vaccinated Young Adults: A Year-Long Follow-Up Study

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/iid3.70194

Interview with Todd Callender

We discuss the 5 types of "emergencies," the amendments to the International Health Regulations, the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the reasons why Americans need to come together to REPEAL THE PREP ACT.

Unsettling Evidence on COVID-19 Vaccines: A Closer Look at Mortality Risks

Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical concerns.

80% of the population does not have the psychological or moral wherewithal to defy authority - Stanley Milgram

80% will Follow the Herd

Hello, I am Stanley Milgram, a psychologist known for my experiments on obedience to authority. One of my most famous studies demonstrated a striking reality about human behavior: “80% of the population does not have the psychological or moral wherewithal to defy authority, no matter how illegitimate the orders and rules may be.” In essence, people follow the herd, often without questioning the morality or legitimacy of the directives they are given. When I conducted my experiments in the 1960s, the backdrop was the aftermath of World War II and the atrocities committed under authoritarian regimes. The question was simple: How could ordinary people commit such horrors under orders? The results were sobering. In my study, participants were instructed to administer what they believed were painful electric shocks to another person. Despite hearing cries of pain, the majority continued when urged by an authority figure. They chose obedience over critical thinking and moral responsibility.

