Dr Robert Clancy — The Father of Immunology in Australia talks with Dr John Campbell

Pfizer Had 158,000+ Complaints Within Two Months of the Covid 'Vaccine' Release Including Spontaneous Abortions

"...this was intentionally released and they knew all along that it was going to cause massive heart attacks, and strokes, and deaths, and infertility, and miscarriages."

Dr Robert Clancy – the Father of Immunology in Australia talks with Dr John Campbell – Our mRNA Fears

Idaho Leads the Nation with Landmark Medical Freedom Legislation

April 6, 2025, Idaho has made history as the first state in the nation to enshrine sweeping protections for personal medical autonomy into law. With the passage of the Idaho Medical Freedom Act, the state has taken a bold stand to ensure that no Idahoan will ever again be compelled to undergo unwanted medical interventions as a condition of employment, education, or daily life.

This transformative legislation, written by Leslie Manookian, president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), prohibits schools, daycares, businesses, and state entities from denying access, services, or opportunities based on an individual’s medical choices. The bill states:

“A business entity doing business in the state of Idaho shall not refuse to provide any service, product, admission to a venue, or transportation to a person because that person has or has not received a coronavirus vaccination or used a medical intervention.”

These protections apply across both the public and private sectors, safeguarding Idahoans’ rights in the workplace, educational settings, and beyond.

Idaho Legislature passes Ivermectin deregulation bill to allow over-the-counter sales

https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/community/boise/article303632486.html

Scientists Shocked: World’s FIRST Peer-Reviewed Paper Confirms Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Contaminated with DNA and Dangerous SV40 Enhancer

HORRIFYING: mRNA Covid Injections Cause Long-Term Changes to Chromosomes, Increasing the Risk of Leukaemia and Brain Tumours - Major Study

A peer-reviewed study by 19 German researchers links the mRNA covid-19 injections to the onset of cancer and autoimmune disorders.

SHEDDING – WHAT IS IT?

What We've Learned from a Year of Vaccine Shedding Data

Numerous data sources now corroborate that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner

THE COVID VIRUS CONTINUES TO MUTATE

A new Variant LP.8.1 is now 33 % of global occurrence

Host cell entry and neutralisation sensitivity of the emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant LP.8.1

Currently, LP.8.1 is on the verge of becoming (the) dominant (variant of SaRS CoV2). This study provides a preliminary virological characterisation of LP.8.1 and its sublineage LP.8.1.1.

The number of LP.8.1 infections is rapidly increasing in Asia and North America, and this lineage is also on the rise in Europe (appendix p 13). Furthermore, LP.8.1.1 is spreading rapidly in Asia and North America. Both LP.8.1 and LP.8.1.1 harbour unique mutations in spike that may alter epitopes recognised by neutralising antibodies, including R346T and H445R (appendix p 13). Interestingly, the two variants are distinguished by a single mutation, K679R, which generates a new furin consensus motif in the LP.8.1.1 S protein, overlapping the original furin motif located at the border between the S1 and S2 subunits

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(25)00113-6/fulltext

A new version of COVID with enhanced potential for brain damage – Is this Speculation or Fact?

“We’re in big trouble. All the evidence points in the same direction: A population that’s developing brain damage and immune system damage”

Why would a virus like this evolve to invade the brain? Because the blood-brain barrier stops 99.9% of antibodies from entering the brain. That’s part of the problem with trying to vaccinate against it: You just select for neurovirulence.

Right now, this new version of the virus is found as 20% of all sequences worldwide. Give it another month or two and it may start a global summer wave of brain damage in young people. Will people acknowledge they made a mistake afterwards?

Our immune systems have ways of responding to viruses of this nature, that serve to keep our population healthy. With vaccination you can change the sort of response in an individual, but that change in the response then has the effect of spreading the virus and thereby making the ultimate long term outcome of the pandemic worse.

Our job as adults is to make sure that children inherit a world worth living in. But take a look at the long COVID numbers in children and it becomes clear we screwed this up.

For the UK population as a whole, 4.6% is now estimated to have long COVID. In addition to this, 9.6% don’t know if they have long COVID, among which category the men are overrepresented. AI data suggests that 22.8% of the US population actually suffers from long COVID by now.

Don’t tell me the vaccine was a success, when 22.8% of the population has long COVID, most of them despite being vaccinated.

We’re still getting numerous new cases, of people suffering long COVID, after having been exposed to the virus numerous times before. Here’s someone who developed long COVID after four or five non-eventful infections. And I can’t emphasize enough: You had a doubling in long COVID between march 2023 and 2024 in kids. That means that reinfections result in long COVID too.

But equally important to note, is that people end up with immune system damage. It’s gradual damage, it takes months to reveal itself. Ten months after infection, you see a reduction in T cells, as well as innate immune cells. The average American caught it 3.7 times so far. So you’re dealing with a population where practically everyone has an acquired immunodeficiency syndrome by now. That’s what all the studies suggest. It’s also what the excess mortality, along with the strange spikes in unrelated respiratory viruses suggest.

So we’re in big trouble. All the evidence points in the same direction: A population that’s developing brain damage and immune system damage

https://www.rintrah.nl/a-new-version-of-covid-with-enhanced-potential-for-brain-damage/

THE ROLE OF MATRIPTASE

Recent studies have reported that many proteases, besides the canonical α-, β-, and γ-secretases, cleave the amyloid precursor protein (APP) and modulate β-amyloid (Aβ) peptide production.

In summary, this study identifies matriptase as an APP-cleaving enzyme, an activity that could have important consequences for the abundance of Aβ and in Alzheimer's disease pathology.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5733603/

People are suddenly getting unusually sick in Japan

The situation is looking VERY bleak in Japan right now. There are lots of posts in Japanese about this on Twitter. Have a look at the death toll numbers released for January 2025 :

JAPAN DEATHS FROM ALL CAUSES RISING YEAR BY YEAR

The pattern is very obvious: In 2022, mortality is abnormal. Then it goes up in 2023 and 2024 above 2022. But now in January 2025, the death toll is off the chart high, at least 20% above normal, for an entire month. All of these are people who are missed now by family and friends. However, it’s also true that everything happens for a reason and these people who have now passed away don’t have to see what a terrible place our world is becoming.

THE PINK DOT IS THE PLOT FOR DEATHS IN JAPAN — JANUARY 2025

But in Japan, the strange situation of rapidly rising deaths, that is now getting rapidly worse in 2025, as massive numbers of people now have strange unusually severe respiratory infections, is not going unreported. A study in English on the excess mortality by Dr. Hiroshi Kusunoki can be found here.

You can see that in 2020 when everyone was panicking, the total number of deaths actually went down. Then they vaccinate in 2021 and deaths begin to climb. They climb every year, until they reach a new record in 2024. But then in January 2025, as the other graph shows, excess mortality explodes, to more than 20% above normal.

The excess mortality observed in developed countries around the world is mainly a result of two things:

-Direct effects of vaccination. These deaths are mostly seen within days to weeks of administering the injections, back in the year 2021.

-Indirect effect of vaccination: Exacerbation of the pandemic and the immune system damage that breakthrough infections cause. This is the main problem we’re now dealing with. As logic would predict, it is particularly bad in places where people had built up very little natural immunity before they began vaccinating, like Japan.

The indirect deaths from vaccination, as I have many times argued, will be many times greater than the direct deaths from the side-effects of the vaccines.

https://www.rintrah.nl/people-are-suddenly-getting-unusually-sick-in-japan/

Significant Increase in Excess Deaths after Repeated COVID-19 Vaccination in Japan

Although Japan recorded the world’s highest rate of COVID-19 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccination doses per capita, COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded after the emergence of the Omicron variant, followed by a significant increase in excess deaths in 2022 and 2023. Although several hypotheses have been proposed to explain these phenomena, the truth remains to be established because sufficient studies and data disclosures have not been conducted to adequately investigate the possible contribution of mRNA vaccines.

https://www.jmaj.jp/detail.php?id=10.31662%2Fjmaj.2024-0298

HORRIFYING: mRNA Covid Injections Cause Long-Term Changes to Chromosomes, Increasing the Risk of Leukaemia and Brain Tumours - Major Study

Why Did The FDA Hide Vaccine Injuries?

How Peter Marks' role in the COVID vaccine debacle exposed the flaws in America's toxic health bureaucracy

A frequent criticism of corporations (which I believe also applies to governmental bureaucracies) is that their organizational structure encourages sociopathic behavior. This is because members of these entities are shielded from legal or personal accountability for their actions, with any wrongdoings being attributed to the corporation as a whole. In contrast, the main form of accountability most members face is the pressure to advance the institution’s mission (e.g., make more money), leading to the proliferation of increasingly unethical methods to achieve that goal.

Dr Mary Talley Bowden - a Doctor who Tells the Truth

https://x.com/i/status/1906805775151886714

Pure EVIL: Baby Dies Suddenly of Cardiac Arrest After Receiving TWELVE Vaccines at Once

The infant, Sa’Niya, was given six injections for 12 vaccine doses during a single wellness visit.

SARS-CoV-2 burden on the kidney and children

Cows, Chemicals, and Control: The Truth Behind Bovaer

Discussing The European Union’s Plan to Alter Cow Digestion and Its Implications for Us All

License to Kill? — US DOD Forced Sovereign Governments to Indemnify Pfizer

"U.S. Department of Defense, using Pfizer as a cover of sorts, forced other countries to sign "extremely predatory" mRNA contracts that have essentially worked like the PREP Act outside of the U.S."

"It's only the U.S. that has the PREP Act...but presumably the DOD, on behalf of Pfizer... forced other governments to indemnify Pfizer completely...If the citizens of the country sue the government and win, the government...puts up state assets as collateral."

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, describe during a recent Flashlights podcast how the U.S. Department of Defense, using Pfizer as a cover of sorts, forced other countries to sign "extremely predatory" mRNA contracts that have essentially worked like the PREP Act outside of the U.S.

In other words, the DOD forced sovereign governments to sign contracts—ostensibly with Pfizer and other COVID-injection manufacturers—which say that Pfizer, as well as the other manufacturers, cannot be sued by said governments' citizens.

The contracts go so far as to force the sovereign governments to put up their own state assets as collateral so that if the manufacturers are sued over injury/death claims, the respective governments have to pay out using their own assets.

North Carolina Supreme Court Rules That Family Can Sue Over COVID-19 Vaccination Without Consent

A federal law granting broad immunity to vaccine administrators and others does not preempt charges that a mother’s constitutional rights were violated when her son was given a COVID-19 vaccine without her consent, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled.

Emily Happel and her teenage son can proceed with a lawsuit against their local school board and a medical organization, according to the March 21 ruling. Happel’s son, Tanner Smith, who was 14 at the time, was given a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 even though administrators did not obtain parental consent.

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/north-carolina-supreme-court-rules-family-can-sue-over-covid-19-vaccination-without

A Mainstream Op-Ed Calling For More Research Into Repurposed Drugs

“Today's Op-Ed also announces the launch of my new non-profit called Rebuild Medicine. Mission: To get back to "real science” based on honest data to help create a new regulatory framework” — Dr Pierre Kory

Discussions with Jeremiah Hosea

James Roguski — “I was blessed to participate in a radio interview and will soon be participating in an X Space with Jeremiah Hosea. Please listen to our discussions and support Jeremiah Hosea's work.”

Covid Killed the Left

The left is dead. Covid killed the left. It wasn't the covid disease that killed the left, it was the covid propaganda, the covid narrative and the covid agenda.

NOT SAFE AND NOT EFFECTIVE

Dr Roger Hodkinson: "World facing a tsunami of dementia and heart failure"

Pathologist says evidence of murder is "overwhelming" and that worse is yet to come

A Public Health Crisis in New Zealand: Adverse Events Skyrocket Among mRNA-Vaccinated

New Zealand is now facing the stomach-churning reality of a public health crisis after the government’s mass vaccination campaign led to the population being almost universally “vaccinated” for Covid

This press release was sent to 100's of media outlets in the UK this week

CITIZEN PETITION DEMANDS FDA REVOKE PFIZER AND MODERNA VACCINE APPROVALS, RAISING URGENT QUESTIONS FOR UK PUBLIC HEALTH

Stop Being Nice to a Narcissist—Do THIS Instead | Jordan Peterson

Christine Grady, Wife Of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Among Many Fired From NIH In Massive Purge--NYT

Grady Wrote "Yikes" When Her Husband Forwarded Her News That 23 Had Died In Norway After Receiving mRNA Shots For "Covid." NYT Says This Is Part Of A Trump Administration Plan To "Dismiss Thousands."

CANCER RISK OF COVID SHOTS

Evidence continues to mount..… in Australia and elsewhere

Betrayal

The Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex has betrayed your trust in them. Your government has betrayed you by blocking the path to justice with the PREP Act. HELP EXPOSE THESE CRIMES.

Journal Gatekeeping: Lost Faith in Science

For Lawyers and Others interested in Law: Bailiwick reporting organized by subject

Video clips from the Summit for Truth and Wellness in Rochester NY, March 29, 2025

The Cellular Basis of Life

Mum put on end of life death pathway against family wishes

Testimony by Lorraine Norton.

More evidence of long-lasting & harmful COVID jab/spike protein

The study by Ota et al “demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination”. They found that “Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients”; “SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination”; and “Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries”.

European Immunologist Urges Reclassification of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines, Calls for Research and Support for the Vaccine-Injured

Quote: “A sweeping peer-reviewed review by Dr. Janos Szebeni affiliated with Semmelweis University, SeroScience and Sungkyunkwan University calls for a critical reevaluation of mRNA-LNP COVID-19 vaccines, citing a dramatically expanded profile of adverse events (AEs), underreporting in official statistics, and systemic biological risks inherent to the vaccine platform. The review, which appears in Pharmaceutics, challenges both the prevailing regulatory definitions and the assumption that mRNA vaccines pose only minimal safety concerns in healthy populations.

The prominent Hungary-based physician-investigator’s hypothesis: adverse events (AEs) linked to mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are more frequent and severe than initially reported, and these vaccines may require reclassification as gene therapies.”

Reference: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/european-immunologist-urges-reclassification-of-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-calls-for-research-and-support-for-the-vaccine-injured-af62e048

Covid mRNA vaccine DNA contamination goes mainstream with Joe Rogan

