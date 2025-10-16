CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
7h

Outstanding work, folks, just outstanding! I have embedded it in DrRimaTruthReports.Substack.com asking people to share widely.

I love your work and would like to make contact. Please reach out to me, Dr. Rima, at releyes3@gmail.com and check out PreventGenocide2030.org.

Again, fantastic compilation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture