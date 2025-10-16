Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Pfizer Vaccine Sequence Found REPLICATING Inside Cancer Tissue

A genomic discovery by Dr. Kevin McKernan raises urgent questions about mRNA persistence and what we were told about the shots.

In a detailed interview with Sharyl Attkisson, genomics expert Dr. Kevin McKernan reveals what he found hidden inside a cancer biopsy: massive amounts of Pfizer’s vaccine sequence, in tissue where it was never supposed to be.

It Wasn’t Supposed To Be There, Let Alone Replicate: Bombshell Analysis of a Cancer Biopsy Reveals ‘Shocking’ Levels of Pfizer’s Vaccine Sequence, Suggesting a Mechanism Far Different Than What Was Promised.

Researchers analyzed tissue from a patient who developed an aggressive colon cancer and died just 30 days after diagnosis. This individual had received four doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Using advanced genomic sequencing, they went looking for a trace of the vaccine in the cancerous tissue.

NIAID Director Holds Patent for Bird Flu Pandemic Vaccine—as His Agency Creates Frankenstein Bird Flu Viruses in the Lab

Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger is creating the pandemic pathogen problem and the royalty-collecting vaccine solution at the same time—raising lab leak, national security, and conflict of interest concerns.

In other words, the same federal agency making new bird-flu viruses is led by the man who helped invent—and could profit from—the vaccine meant to fight them.

Mainstream reports and federal documents confirm that Dr. Taubenberger could receive royalty payments if the vaccine platform proves successful.

The (Unelected, Private) World Economic Forum Plans to Control the World through Digital ID

Digital ID is the linchpin in the plan to take control of the entire planet by the oligarchs of the World Economic Forum, among others. Without a digital identity for everyone it would be impossible to corral and control all aspects of our lives. But with a digital ID, a cashless society, digital programmable credit (CBDCs), and everything digitised, including your bank accounts, they can simply “turn off your money”, freeze your bank accounts or delete them entirely. That, with a social credit score monitoring your vaccination status and carbon footprint, creates the perfect conditions for absolute totalitarian control.

Make sure you watch the short videos in the article – you WILL be shocked

https://biblescienceforum.com/2025/10/11/digital-id-the-world-economic-forum-plans-to-control-the-world/

VOICES FROM THE GRAVE – A discussion on the so-called “White Clots”

Take careful note of the last 45 minutes .. (from 58.00 onwards)

The Pfizer Job – WARNING – This may shock some people

How Pfizer carried out the biggest pharma trial heist ever - and the regulators swallowed it hook, line and sinker.

Sasha Latypova to RFK Jr.: End the PREP Act Shield NOW

Big Pharma’s liability protection is the only thing keeping COVID shots alive. RFK Jr. can pull it today.

In a powerful open letter, retired pharma executive Sasha Latypova calls on HHS Secretary RFK Jr. to immediately terminate the PREP Act emergency declaration.

She makes it clear: the mRNA injections are not vaccines but military countermeasures under EUA.

Without the liability shield, they collapse. And every day he delays, RFK Jr. risks becoming complicit in what he himself has called “mass murder.”

Journal of Independent Medicine

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/issues/v01n03/

mRNA Moratorium NOW!

Thousands of scientists, doctors and others from around the world are calling for a complete moratorium on mRNA products.

I encourage you to join us - SIGN THE DEMAND FOR A MORATORIUM NOW!

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry — Impact hearings highlights 2023-2025

Evidence going unreported.

An Inconvenient Study – the Film

Great interview with Jimmy Dore (Comedian) and Dr John Campbell (Covid Expert)

Self-Assembling Nanoparticles in Jabs. Clever scientists having a look at Spheres within Spheres

Up to 918,340,000,000,000,000 Nanoparticles bearing one mRNA molecule within 55,000,000,000,000 LNPs per a 0.2 ml Pfizer jab.

Three Windows into a Digital Prison. Three Patients Harmed by the Algorithms. When Code Becomes Coercion. Failure Modes of a Mandated Digital Life -The Dystopian Future

Remember that tyrants, politicians and bureaucrats historically have forced medical doctors and their profession to do their dirty work. The holocaust and the covid pandemic are good examples.

The Digital Prison

Digital Technologies as Weapons

Reviewing The Great Barrington Declaration after 5 years - - Viral Epidemics are Self Limiting — A Million Signatures

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/great-barrington-declaration-five-years

Rockefeller, Bill Gate’s Dystopian Plan to Govern the World’s Diet with “Great Food Transformation”: ‘The Lancet’

Demands near-elimination of meat, centralized financing worth up to half-a-trillion dollars per year, and global surveillance of food production within quantified “planetary boundaries.”

The Lancet publication argues that controlling food systems is the key to controlling every major sector — linking nutrition, climate, economics, and governance under one unified global framework.

The new 80-page commission links its plan to the debunked “climate change”-aligned Paris Agreement, UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

It proposes:

worldwide limits on red-meat consumption,

a yearly re-allocation of $200–$500 billion in farm subsidies,

and continuous monitoring of national food systems under “science-based targets with monitoring and accountability mechanisms.”

The paper’s declared funders include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, Wellcome Trust, IKEA Foundation, and Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, whose grants financed the work through the EAT Foundation in Oslo.

The Planetary Health Diet: Severe Limits on Animal Foods

The Commission’s reference diet prescribes:

Beef, pork, or lamb 15 g per day (≈ one serving per week)

Poultry 30 g per day (≈ two servings per week)

Milk or equivalents 250 g per day (≈ one cup).

Adopting these values globally would mean large-scale contraction of livestock sectors and a universal shift toward plant-based production.

The Techno Fascist Prison -- The Invisible Cage

The goal is not to violently overthrow parliaments, but to quietly make them obsolete, replacing them with a global, technological system of governance. This new architecture, constructed in plain sight, is building an invisible cage where our economic and social participation is becoming conditional, our freedoms transformed into privileges granted only upon compliance.

Military Shuts Down Bill Gates Genetically Modified Mosquito Project in West Africa

Local villages complained that they had “not been sufficiently informed or consulted before the experiments took place.”

Last month, the military government of Burkina Faso has done what no Western regulator dared to do: it ordered the immediate termination of Bill Gates’ genetically modified mosquito project—‘Target Malaria’—and the destruction of all bioengineered insect samples inside the country.

This wasn’t a health agency issuing a polite memo.

It was a military crackdown on a Gates-funded scheme that released engineered mosquitoes into villages without real informed consent from the people forced to live with the consequences.

The Impossible Mathematics of Vaccine Salvation

New Report: ‘Garbage Science’ Behind Claims COVID Shots Saved Millions

A new preprint by Canadian researchers Denis Rancourt, Ph.D., and Joseph Hickey, Ph.D., challenges the basis of Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D.’s widely cited 2024 congressional testimony that COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-report-garbage-science-behind-claims-covid-shots-saved-millions/

Teenagers Must Be Warned About the Dystopia Being Built Around Them

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/10/09/teenagers-must-be-warned-about-the-dystopia-being-built-around-them/

New Film Exposes the Greatest Public Health Conspiracy of Our Time

For a limited time, this powerful documentary is free to watch.

THE EVERYWHERE WAR

On US Presidential Executive Order – NSPM-7 -- Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence

QUOTE: “When the government can label anyone or anything an enemy in order to wage war, we are all in danger.

That danger is no longer theoretical.

In the same breath that the administration touts lethal military strikes against Venezuelan boats in Caribbean waters, federal agents are conducting coordinated militarized raids on homes in Chicago, rappelling down on apartment buildings from Black Hawk helicopters, dragging families out of their homes, separating children from their parents, and using zip ties to immobilize them—even citizens.

The message—spoken and unspoken—is that the government is on a war footing everywhere: abroad, at sea, and now at our front doors.

This “everywhere war” depends on a simple redefinition: call it a war, and the target becomes a combatant. Call the city a battlespace, and its residents become suspects.”

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/trumps_everywhere_war_an_insurrection_against_the_constitution

The Lost Vocation of Medicine: From Calling to Commodity

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-lost-vocation-of-medicine-from-calling-to-commodity/

Billy Ralph, MD: A Lion of Ireland

and a physician of immense courage dedicated to serving his patients with integrity

An extraordinary discussion with Dr. William Ralph, an Irish GP who has been put through Hell thanks to the COVID psyop and the Irish Medical Council — but who has emerged stronger than ever. This is not one to miss.

UK COVID-19 inquiry - Every Story Matters - Children and Young People

This is the fifth Every Story Matters record for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. It brings together the many thousands of stories shared with the Inquiry relating to its investigation into the experiences of children and young people.

54,055 stories were submitted online.

Mask harms, isolation harms, mental health issues, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, reduced immunity to disease and excessive drug use common themes.

Comment:

“Truly horrific to read. Thank you for a comprehensive report, BP. Reading those( and others you have highlighted over many months), there could never exist a justification for what was carried out on an unsuspecting population. The State was vicious in its assault, not by incompetence either, although no doubt the unquestioning stupidity of ‘covid’s ‘supporters’ made sure the assault could go the distance.”

“A Rising Tide Against Digital ID”

Digital ID is being rolled out simultaneously in leading Western countries. The European Commission will launch its digital ID from next year.

The pretext is a crackdown on illegal migration and, for the locals, convenience. The real purpose is surveillance and profit, including corruption (more on that below).

UK prime minister Keir Starmer in his simpering monotone said: “we are introducing digital ID... mandatory for the right to work. Let me spell that out: you will not be able to work in the UK if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that.”

He’s blatantly using the migrant crisis/open borders to justify identity cards.

Do you also hear echoes of the over-reach during Covid and the”safe and effective” — take the jab or no work?

Starmer emphasised that BritCard would be “free” like the shot, which turned out to have long-term costs for many.

You were told take it to get your life back. Then they raised the stakes — another shot, and another, and another.

False arrests surge as UK police ramp up dystopian facial recognition scans

https://www.planet-today.com/2025/10/false-arrests-surge-as-uk-police-ramp.html

NASA Quietly Reclassified as Intelligence Agency, Now Exempt From Freedom of Information Requests

https://www.planet-today.com/2025/10/nasa-quietly-reclassified-as.html

Werner Von Braun — Nazi — Founding Rocket Engineer of NASA

From Wikipedia: Werner Von Braun, Nazi in Nazi Germany

Wernher Magnus Maximilian Freiherr von Braun (23 March 1912 – 16 June 1977) was a German-American aerospace engineer and space architect. He was a member of the Nazi Party and later the Allgemeine SS which supported his rocket work. He became the leading figure in the development of rocket technology in Nazi Germany, and later a pioneer of rocket and space technology in the US.

Von Braun continued his guided missile work throughout World War Two, and met with Adolf Hitler on several occasions, being formally decorated by Hitler twice, including being awarded the Iron Cross.

Following the war, he was moved to the United States, along with about 1,600 other German scientists, engineers, and technicians, as part of Operation Paperclip.[6] He worked for the United States Army on an intermediate-range ballistic missile program, and he developed the rockets that launched the United States’ first space satellite Explorer 1 in 1958. He worked with Walt Disney on a series of films, which popularized the idea of human space travel in the US and beyond from 1955 to 1957.

In 1960, his group was assimilated into NASA, where he served as director of the newly formed Marshall Space Flight Center and as the chief architect of the Saturn V super heavy-lift launch vehicle that propelled the Apollo spacecraft to the Moon.[8][9] In 1967, von Braun was inducted into the National Academy of Engineering, and in 1975, he received the National Medal of Science.

Summary of SS career in Nazi Germany

SS number: 185,068

Nazi Party number: 5,738,692[29]: 96

Dates of rank

SS-Anwärter: 1 November 1933 (Candidate; received rank upon joining SS Riding School)

SS-Mann: July 1934 (Private)

(left SS after graduation from the school; commissioned in 1940 with date of entry backdated to 1934)

SS-Untersturmführer: 1 May 1940 (Second Lieutenant)

SS-Obersturmführer: 9 November 1941 (First Lieutenant)

SS-Hauptsturmführer: 9 November 1942 (Captain)

SS-Sturmbannführer: 28 June 1943 (Major)[41]

Honors

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

===============================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.