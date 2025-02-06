ZUBY

Terminal Cancer - Neuroblastoma - Healed Holistically

Melissa Jolly Graves was diagnosed with cancer (neuroblastoma) in 2020 which is a deadly and aggressive cancer. Typically a cancer of children, doctors did not know how to deal with it as it presented in Melissa as an adult. She became very sick and started going through paralysis, losing mental capabilities, losing the ability to walk and having to use a walker. She could not wake up at points, and her family would have to shake her for 45 minutes at a time for her to regain consciousness.

The disease went to her brain, it affected her liver, her back, her adrenals, her pituitary gland, her thyroid, her hypothalamus. Her body was shutting down and she felt completely helpless.

Melissa was not used to being on the receiving end of treatment, as an energy practitioner and nurse and it was a huge journey to expand her understanding of health and spirituality, heal from trauma and use natural medicine (herbs and supplements), plant based whole food nutrition and many healing modalities including exercise, gym, light therapy, sauna, HBOT, fever baths, water fasting, IV vitamin C, colon cleansing, parasite cleanses, gut health to recover and not only did she recover from neuroblastoma with normal labs and increased vitality, but she also healed herself of scoliosis, diverticulitis, colitis and chondrosis.

An incredible testimony to the power of faith, hope and love and how one can heal from any chronic disease, how it impacted her relationships and the lessons she learned in the journey.

https://healthallianceaustralia.org/webinars/melissa-graves/

CLOSING SCHOOLS DID NOT HELP

https://jonathanturley.org/2025/01/26/covid/#more-228060

ARGENTINA TO LEAVE WHO – ALSO USA AND ITALY

The second domino falls: Argentina to leave the WHO

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8975qp1n4qo

Argentina to withdraw from WHO after Trump exit, citing 'deep differences'

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/argentina-withdraw-world-health-organization-after-trump-exit-2025-02-05/

It was ALL a Theatre: The "Outbreak" of the SARS2 "Virus" in China - Eyewitness Testimony

"I was living [near] a big hospital...it was empty...It was not like the fake news in the [U.S. said]...this...wasn't a virus; it was a plandemic."

“Your single source of truth”

The “counter-terrorism” COVID coup and lockstep media control under the guise of “biodefense”

TECHNOCRACY AND TRANS HUMANISM WRIT LARGE – BILL GATES

Bill Gates: ‘We Will Not Need Humans for Most Things’

IS THIS MAN SICK?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has gloated that “we” will soon have little use for human beings thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology

Pandemic Censorship Spurs Trump Research Nominees and Others to Create “Journal of the Academy of Public Health”

As traditional journals die, transparency, speed and an end to gatekeeping become a new model.

Analysis of South Carolina's S.54: Medical Informed Consent Act

Vaccine safety alert: Jab rolled out to millions 'could cause neurological illness', health chiefs warn

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14346181/safety-alert-RSV-vaccine-millions-risk.html

The Catastrophic Consequences of the mRNA Injections

Analyzing the devastating impacts of experimental injections, immune system collapse, and genetic risks

Deaths Among Young Americans Skyrocket — “Experts” Baffled

Deaths among young adult Americans have surged to historic highs, with so-called “experts” supposedly baffled by the root cause of skyrocketing mortality rates.

Biden and Trump Administrations Commit Billions to mRNA Vaccine Technologies - Huh?

The Biden and Trump administrations in the last week threw money and political weight behind mRNA vaccine development, sparking backlash from critics.

“Did anyone in this country accept orders from the US military…?” — Senator Malcolm Roberts

The True Efficacy of COVID-19 "Vaccines": A Critical Examination

Analyzing the data, real-world effects, and the medical establishment’s response

Bailiwick collections: 2022, 2023 and 2024

The Future of New Zealand is Written in the History of Biotech Mutation

https://globe.global/future-of-new-zealand-is-written-in-the-history-of-biotech-mutation/

CDC CHILDHOOD IMMUNIZATION SCHEDULE IN USA

ITALY MAY LEAVE THE WHO – WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/league-files-bill-for-italy-to-leave-who/ar-AA1xIxHq

THE MONEY FLOWS FROM BIG PHARMA TO POLITICIANS

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST POLITICIANS

Swiss Scientists File Criminal Complaint Against Authorities For Ignoring The Acute Danger Of Poisonous Nanotechnology

"THE PENTAGON is behind the mRNA shots... The Pentagon is both sides of the argument, they developed the weapon [SARSCoV2] and the alleged vaccine."

https://x.com/robinmonotti/status/1886076343516864699

FDA Emails Reveal 1.4 Million Reports of Adverse Reactions to the COVID-19 Shots in the First 18 Months

https://liessofjudah.substack.com/p/horrifying-fda-emails-reveal-14-million

How Biotechnology Threatens to Distort Human Behaviour and Undermine Well Being

There is little doubt in anyone’s mind that we are at a crossroads. New Zealand legislation is in progress to deregulate biotechnology experimentation. If passed, the general public will become guinea pigs in a raft of diverse projects. Unlabelled gene edited foods will fill our plates and affect our gut unannounced.

The mainstay of our economy—high quality agricultural products—will be downgraded to bargain basement GMO-tainted products subject to overseas consumer suspicion and likely trade barriers. The scope of medical interventions and prescriptions will be broadened to include treatments and drugs with unsustainable costs that pose higher risks to patients with uncertain long term outcomes. This post examines the fundamental problems with biotechnology and suggests causes of known adverse effects.

https://hatchardreport.com/how-biotechnology-threatens-to-distort-human-behaviour/

World Economic Forum's Unchecked Takeover of Global Healthcare—Without Public Consent

WEF has history of "unwarranted interference" in public health that led to a "controlled demolition of democratic rights."

TURBO CANCER - Why mRNA Vaccines? One possible explanation for Turbo Cancer Leukemias, Breast Cancers... in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated

