DR PAUL MARIK — CANCER THERAPY REVOLUTION?

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Announcing Cancer Stem Cell Therapy

Targeting Cancer's Resilient Core:

The Root of Recurrence:

Today marks a paradigm shift in the way cancer is treated.

With Dr. Paul Marik’s announcement of the war on Cancer Stem Cells using metabolic and pathway directed treatments, we shall witness the beginning of the end of cancer. No longer will cancer recurrence be the norm. And no longer will cancer remain a leading cause of death.

Just as science tamed infectious disease at the turn of the century with the advent of antibiotics, cancer is now tamed with CSC treatment.

Cancer Stem Cells: The Root Cause of Relapse

IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik joined CHD.TV host Polly Tommey to discuss this crucial concept and why targeting CSCs is the missing piece in the cancer care puzzle.

Dr. Paul E. Marik Announces the World's First Cancer Stem Cell Treatment Protocol on CHD Television. Please watch Dr. Marik explain the protocol to CHD host Polly Tommey & Also please download the IMA Pamphlet and share it with all your friends, patients, and relatives. The basic protocol involves two parts: #1. Dietary Changes #2. Repurposed Drugs & Supplements. The Three Dietary Changes: Low glycemic ketogenic diet with broccoli 3x week and green tea daily. The Seven Daily Pills: Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Modified Citrus Pectin, Curcumin, Melatonin.

Dr. Paul Marik’s groundbreaking monograph, Cancer Care: Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer, challenges the conventional approach to cancer treatment by advocating for a metabolic and repurposed drug strategy. As the title suggests, alternative therapies play a key role, but effective cancer treatment requires understanding the fundamental biology of the disease. One of the most critical but overlooked aspects of cancer is Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs)—a subset of tumor cells that are responsible for relapse and metastasis.

https://imahealth.substack.com/cp/158524280

BAN ALL GENE BASED VACCINES – A DOCTOR SPEAKS OUT IN MONTANA – MRNA HAS NO BENEFITS AND ONLY CAUSES HARM

Still think mRNA is safe?

https://x.com/i/status/1898244244453917176

Covid-19 Antibody Testing — Brand New

New to the World Council for Health website

We are pleased to announce the launch of a brand-new blood testing area on the World Council for Health website dedicated to many different forms of testing to give you insights into your general health. This new initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to empower you to take control of your health.

Ex-CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield: ‘Long Covid’ Is ‘mRNA Vaccine Injury’

American virologist Dr. Robert R. Redfield, has admitted that reports of “so-called Long Covid” are actually a cover-up for global surges of “mRNA vaccine injury.”

American virologist Dr. Robert R. Redfield, who served as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the pandemic, has admitted that reports of “so-called Long Covid” are actually a cover-up for global surges of “mRNA vaccine injury.”

Redfield made the explosive admission during a new interview with the MAHA Initiative podcast.

During an almost three-hour conversation with host Del Bigtree, Redfield blew the whistle on the Covid lab leak, discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new role in public health, and dropped bombshells on the pandemic

Malaysian doctors can now prescribe Ivermectin for Covid

Dr Paramjit Kaur

President, the President of the Malaysian Association for Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine (MAAFIM).

*Press Conference on Federal Court Ruling – Doctors’ Prescribing Rights*

*Friday, 14th March 2025 | 11:00 AM | Hall of Fame, Mines Resort & Golf Club*



Good morning



Dear all,



Members of MAAFIM. Members of the Media, Presidents of all Medical Associations, and Distinguished Guests



It is an honor to invite you all as the President of the Malaysian Association for Advancement of Functional and Interdisciplinary Medicine (MAAFIM) to address a landmark decision that upholds the fundamental rights of all medical practitioners in Malaysia.



On March 3, 2025, the Federal Court of Malaysia upheld a Court of Appeal decision, affirming that registered medical practitioners have the legal right to dispense Ivermectin and other Group B poisons under the Poisons Act 1952.



This landmark case was filed by two dedicated doctors, Dr. S. Vijaendreh and Dr. Che Amir Farid Che Isahak, both executive members of MAAFIM, following a raid on Dr. Che Amir’s clinic in 2021, during which health officials seized Ivermectin, claiming it was unregistered and illegally dispensed.



A three-member panel led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed the government’s appeal, reaffirming that the Poisons Act is a comprehensive legal framework governing medication distribution and that no subsidiary legislation can override the rights granted under it.



This ruling validates what we have always advocated: doctors must have the freedom to exercise their clinical judgment and provide the best possible care to their patients without bureaucratic interference.



*A Victory for Medical Independence*

However, this ruling is about far more than a single medication — it represents the broader principle of medical independence.



Doctors undergo years of rigorous training to provide ethical, safe, and evidence-based treatment. Restricting their ability to prescribe and dispense appropriate medications undermines the very foundation of patient care.



At MAAFIM, we remain steadfast in our commitment to:

✅ Safeguarding the rights of doctors

✅ Prioritizing patient well-being

✅ Ensuring medical decisions remain in the hands of trained professionals—not bureaucratic restrictions



This verdict serves as a crucial reminder that doctors, as primary caregivers, bear the responsibility of ensuring the best possible health outcomes for their patients.



*A Collective Effort & The Road Ahead*

I extend my deepest gratitude to the legal team, medical associations, and practitioners who have worked tirelessly for this cause. I especially want to acknowledge Dr. S. Vijaendreh and Dr. Che Amir Farid Che Isahak, whose courage and perseverance in fighting this legal battle have paved the way for this monumental achievement.



However, our work does not stop here. We must ensure that this ruling is upheld and implemented effectively. I urge all medical associations to stand united in defending this right so that no doctor ever has to question their ability to provide the best treatment for their patients.



This is a defining moment in Malaysia’s medical history. Let this ruling set a precedent for future policies and legal frameworks that uphold the integrity and autonomy of the medical profession.



Join us in celebrating this landmark and fair judgement



On behalf of MAAFIM, I warmly invite you to join us for the official press conference on Friday, 14th March 2025, at 11 AM at the Hall of Fame, Mines Resort Hotel and Golf Club.



Kindly complete the Google Form for RSVP confirmation. Please take a moment to confirm your attendance. https://forms.gle/5PNS7VvN2BugwQWe9



Let us continue to working together to uphold the principles of:

✅ Ethical, patient-centered care

✅ Informed consent

✅ Independent medical practice



Thank you.



Warm regards,

Dr. Paramjit Kaur

President, MAAFIM

Australian Doctors and Ivermectin for COVID-19. This story needs repeating.

Why has the US government spent millions and millions on studying vaccine hesitancy?

DICTATORIAL TOTALITARIAN GOVERNMENT – POWER MADNESS

These Recovered Ostriches Could Hold the Secret to Beating Bird Flu.

Why is Canada Hell Bent on Killing them?

She Was Shamed, Criticized, Belittled, and Psychologically Abused For Being Unvaccinated

She was constantly asked about her vaccination status by every nurse, nurse practitioner and doctor that attended to her and almost everyone made a negative comment about it.

COVID-19 jab now messing with fetuses?

An Unholy Triad: The Birth Of A Bioweapon Plague Episode:02 — From Pure Media Australia

https://puremediaaustralia.org/f/an-unholy-triadthe-birth-of-a-plague-episode02

The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism | Patrick Wood

Maine's Supreme Court affirms the PREP Act liability shield for vaccinations of children against parental consent.

No, you do not have any Constitutional rights until PREP Act declarations are terminated.

As long as the PREP Act declaration remains in place, nothing will change. There is no hope for justice, while the Trump admin and the HHS Secretary allow this inhumane horror to continue.

COVID Injections: Unveiling the Mechanisms of Harm

New pathology, a new wave of disease, and 44 common examples of injection-induced illnesses supported by over 930 scientific publications linking these diseases with the injections.

The Medical System Has Failed: How to Take Back Our Health

Examining the Dire Global Medical Response and Exploring Solutions to Restore Public Health.

BAFFLED

The Struggles of Everyday Americans: Health, Work, and Survival

Notes from our recent trip to the USA

Dr Lee Merritt: "We Have a Whole Society Doing What We Tried the Nazi Doctors For ..."

"Our medical profession...is recommending that people be experimented on"

Dr. Lee Merritt: "Our medical profession...is recommending that people be experimented on; these are experimental genetic agents being given without informed consent...so we have a whole society doing what we tried the Nazi doctors for…that is not an exaggeration"

THE ITALIAN JOB - RESEARCHERS ANALYSE RISING DEATH RATE OF THE VACCINATED SINCE C19 VAX ROLL-OUT

"...the UK is perhaps the only country which has made publicly available all-cause mortality data by vaccination status..." and conclude that "...it would be desirable for other major countries to systematically collect all-cause mortality by vaccination status and, in the meantime, pending an in depth investigation, much greater caution should be exercised in promoting mass vaccination campaigns...."

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/the-italian-job-researchers-analyse-rising-death-rate-of-the-vaccinated-since-c19-vax-roll-out

Australian Federal Police finally drops Covid vaccine mandate but 'devastating' effects live on

SURGE IN HEART ATTACKS FOLLOWING COVID VAX

New study from Seattle covering 2 million people

Dr. Vernon Coleman: It’s Time to Prepare for Armageddon (or at least hide in the Shed): Ferguson is Back

Neil Ferguson is back with a prediction that dairy herd outbreaks of avian influenza will continue to be a significant public health challenge.

The Doctor Became Hostile When James Requested the Right to Try

When She Took The Booster She Had Multiple Seizures and Strokes All At The Same Time

My loving Veronica took the shots because she was so concerned about the safety of others; she believed the claims of the government and the media

Iowa Bill Seeks to End Vaccine Manufacturer Immunity for Injury Claims: HF 712

2,659,050 injuries linked to vaccines in U.S. since 1990.

Revealing the Many Dangerous Effects of the Injections

A Presentation and Understanding of the Hidden Dangers of the COVID-19 "Vaccine"

IS THIS SOCIETAL PEAK INSANITY?

mRNA Products in the Development Pipeline — An Incomplete List but still Mind Boggling

Trillions of dollars are being invested in developing hundreds of mRNA "vaccines" and other mRNA-based "therapies." Our society has reached "Peak Insanity."

The Hidden Risks of COVID-19 "Vaccines" – DR MARK TROZZI

Ivermectin Cocktail Blocks Metastases in Key Cancers

AI Confirms Marik-Hope CSC Protocols

Kentucky, Montana, Idaho among states looking to ban mRNA vaccines

https://www.sott.net/article/497894-Kentucky-Montana-Idaho-among-states-looking-to-ban-mRNA-vaccines

The WHO Cares More About Pushing Experimental Vaccines Than Basic Sanitation and That’s a Problem

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/02/27/the-who-cares-more-about-pushing-experimental-vaccines-than-basic-sanitation-and-thats-a-problem/

Technical Electrosmog may be Risky - Also Non-Ionizing Radiation (Electro-Magnetic Fields - EMF) can Damage DNA

It is an accepted fact that ionizing radiation such as X-rays and gamma radiation is harmful to the body and significantly increases the risk of cancer. This is explained by the fact that the wavelength of ionizing radiation is short and the frequencies are high. Their energy is strong enough to directly break the electron pair bonds that hold DNA together.

Ionizing Radiation and EMF Damage DNA in a Similar Way While it is true that non-ionizing radiation, such as that emitted by cell phones, transmitters and WLAN, is of a lower frequency than ionizing radiation and does not have sufficient energy to create hydroxyl radicals, it is not true that non-ionizing radiation cannot damage DNA. It can, in fact, by producing peroxinitrite and, in the next step, carbonate radicals. As it turns out, peroxinitrite production was the missing piece of the puzzle that explains why non-ionizing radiation can be just as damaging as ionizing radiation.

In 2008, researcher Franz Adlkofer worked for a study using a comet assay, a highly sensitive test for DNA damage. He found that very weak EMF exposure at 1.8 GHz produced DNA breaks in large quantities. We now know why EMF radiation can lead to exceptionally high peroxinitrite concentrations

Among the most vulnerable tissues are the brain, heart, and reproductive organs - the very tissues that are most affected when we are exposed to EMF. This is probably why neuropsychiatric diseases and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s have exploded over the past two decades, at the same time that fertility rates have declined. It is thus an illusion that EMF are not harmful. We are putting our future at risk with the use of 5G electrosmog, radiation comparable to that used by the microwave oven which has long been used for military purposes.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Technical-Electrosmog-may-be-Risky-Also-Radiation-Manfred/7a15e38767c4311bc9e4198aba851ed34501cb82

A Letter to President Donald J. Trump

Please help spread the word about this article, the music video and the PDF document that includes a letter to President Donald J. Trump and much more.

SARS CoV-2 Post Vaccination Syndrome

Most children and healthy young adults should have never received SARS CoV-2 Vaccines. Inactivated SARS CoV-2 vaccines are safer than nucleic acid-based ones.0-14 days regimen is probably better than 0-21 days regimen for inactivated SARS CoV-2 vaccines. Post vaccination syndrome is analogous to post or para COVID-19 syndrome (long haulers). Nucleic acid-based vaccines could cause vaccine induced novel acute immune dysrhythmic syndrome

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/SARS-CoV-2-Post-Vaccination-Syndrome-and-VINAIDS-Kelleni/b6838c89a40b89278d00c8e76409494fd50214e3

BLOCKING LEGAL CASES IN MASSACHUSETTS

VERY URGENT: Yale researchers have found immune system exhaustion and prolonged spike protein production in some Covid jab recipients

The results are worse than I first reported. mRNA-caused T-cell depletion appears real; and spike levels RISE with time.

Yale Just Proved COVID Vaccine Injury Exists and Spike Production Persists for Years Inside The Body

Did Trump order the global military Covid response?

In the ‘war against the coronavirus’, did U.S. DoD orders - with Trump at the helm - precipitate the lockstep COVID operation in American-allied nations?

Pharma’s vilest betrayal of humanity: the assault on the human ovary — the sacred cradle of our existence

The Impact of Synthetic mRNA and Lipid Nanoparticles on Ovarian Function: Potential Disorders, Effects, and Safety Testing Gaps.

Likely Disorders from Compromised Ovarian mRNA Processes Due to Synthetic mRNA

12-Year-Old Relative of JD Vance Denied Life-Saving Heart Transplant Because She’s Not Vaccinated for Covid

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has refused to perform a life-saving heart transplant operation on a 12-year-old Indiana girl because she hasn’t received a Covid “vaccine.”

Subsense emerges with nanoparticle-based brain-computer interface

Startup lands $17m to advance noninvasive approach where nanoparticles act as ‘antennae’ to communicate signals in and out of the brain.

Neurotech startup Subsense has emerged from stealth with $17 million in seed funding to develop the first non-surgical, nanoparticle-based brain-computer interface (BCI). The company claims its approach has the potential to enable treatments for neurological diseases, improve brain function monitoring and expand the scope of human-machine interaction.

The BCI market is hot. While Elon Musk’s Neuralink probably dominates the headlines, a number of other companies have secured huge funding rounds for BCI development, including Blackrock Neurotech, Precision Neuroscience and Inbrain Neuroelectronics. However, all these companies are working on solutions that require surgical implantation of sensors.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Subsense is pursuing a different approach. Founded by neurotech entrepreneur Tetiana Aleksandrova and investor Artem Sokolov, Subsense is creating a bidirectional interface that connects the human brain with external digital systems without requiring invasive medical procedures. The company is leveraging biocompatible nanoparticles designed to interact seamlessly with the human brain, and enable both the recording and stimulation of neural activity without surgical implantation.

“Brain-computer interfacing promises to unlock limitless human potential, but innovation has been held back by a lack of effective non-surgical approaches,” said Aleksandrova. “By delivering nanoparticles that bind with receptors in the brain, Subsense can achieve more extensive connectivity with a far gentler approach.”

The Subsense system is designed to capture and transmit neural signals with precision, forming a direct link between the brain and digital devices.

“Nanoparticles, by virtue of being very small, can cross the blood brain barrier and thus enter the brain non-surgically. Once there they can act as antennae to intermediate signals into and out of the brain,” Aleksandrova told us, explaining that Subsense’s approach enables the same level of signal fidelity as invasive BCI, but without the need for surgery.

Potential future developments include direct integration with artificial intelligence, external memory storage, mental health regulation and appetite control.

Subsense says it is working in collaboration with neurological research institutions, including UC Santa Cruz and ETH Zurich.

“The integration of nanoparticles into brain-computer interfaces marks a significant advancement in neuroscience,” said UC Santa Cruz professor Ali A Yanik. “The system-on-a-nanoparticle approach could greatly enhance the precision of neural communication, offering new possibilities for treating neurodegenerative diseases and expanding human cognitive capabilities.”

https://longevity.technology/news/subsense-emerges-with-nanoparticle-based-brain-computer-interface/

SELF AMPLIFYING COVID VACCINE APPROVED IN THE EU

The European Union recently approved a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. On February 14, 2025, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for KOSTAIVE® (ARCT-154), developed by CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics. This vaccine is notable as the first self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine to receive such approval in the EU, intended for individuals aged 18 and older. Unlike traditional mRNA vaccines, self-amplifying mRNA vaccines like KOSTAIVE contain an additional sequence that allows the mRNA to make copies of itself within the body’s cells. This amplification boosts the production of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, enhancing the immune response. The approval followed a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on December 12, 2024, based on clinical trial data showing superior immunogenicity and antibody persistence compared to conventional mRNA vaccines.

https://x.com/Bigdawg1948/status/1892947062066414066

Iowa Bill Would Prohibit 'Gene-Based' Vaccines, Like COVID-19 and Bird Flu Jabs

Post-Vaccine Brain Fog, Immune Dysfunction Linked to Spike Protein That Can Persist in Body for Years

Yale University researchers found that people thought to be experiencing long COVID may be suffering from post-vaccination syndrome. Researchers detected the spike protein in the blood of vaccinated study participants from between 26 days up to, in one case, 709 days after vaccination.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/post-vaccine-brain-fog-spike-protein-persist-body-years/

COVID Vaccine mRNA Crosses Placenta in Mice, Raising Questions About Vaccine’s Safety for Pregnant Women

When the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered to pregnant mice, it crosses the placenta and enters the fetus, according to a study about to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. The study adds to existing evidence that the vaccines aren’t safe for pregnant women.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-mrna-placenta-mice-vaccine-safety-pregnant-women/



SMART DUST — WHAT THE HELL IS THAT?

Saudi Scientists: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Are Destroying Male Fertility

A group of top scientists in Saudi Arabia is warning that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are having a devastating impact on male fertility.

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.