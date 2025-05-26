Beautiful Nature

RFK JR. CALLS ON ALL NATIONS TO LEAVE THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION

“We don't have to suffer the limits of a moribund WHO.” – RFK Jr. The U.S. presidential candidate just threw down the gauntlet — urging every free nation to join America in breaking ties with the World Health Organization.

THIS ISN’T JUST A CRITIQUE — IT’S A GLOBAL CALL TO LIBERATION WHY THIS MATTERS: The WHO failed during COVID. It answered to unelected donors, not citizens. And now it wants binding global powers over health emergencies. RFK Jr. says NO. The people must decide — not Davos, not Geneva, not Big Pharma.

THE WHO’S ERA OF CONTROL IS ENDING. IT’S TIME TO RECLAIM NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY.

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1925083134967873724

COVID Vaccine “Safe and Effective” Narrative Collapses on Camera

This is the Senate hearing they never wanted you to see.

MASSIVE NEWS! FDA Makes Its Move: Bring Back the Randomized Clinical Trials for Vaccines

Why Long-Term Placebo-Controlled Vaccine Trials Are Ethical and Essential

Surely not? Randomised Clinical Trials for Vaccines? What will they think of next?

“Safe and Effective” they said: But Now a Top FDA Official Discloses She Never Received a COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Sara Brenner is the FDA’s principal deputy commissioner.

“ SPIKE PROTEIN IS A KILLER PROTEIN” – Dr Peter McCullough, Cardiologist

Dr Peter McCullough in America is one of the most published Cardiologists in the world. He says that he saw TWO cases of Myocarditis in his whole career until the Covid Jabs started. He now sees them every day.

https://video.twimg.com/amplify_video/1925991872809340928/vid/avc1/480x270/F645GL6G-t-Mozxu.mp4

DR JAMES THORP – SENIOR OBSTETRICIAN — COVID VACCINES NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE AND CERTAINLY NOT FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

COVID-19 Vaccinations and Pregnancy Outcomes -- James A Thorp, MD

Submitted to the United States Senate, Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental

His Conclusion: "In short, the study suggests the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine:



1. causes the destruction of 60% of eggs in the ovaries of rats; and,



2. crosses the placenta into the fetus of pregnant mice within the first hour of vaccination, and sometime later into the liver, where the spike protein continues to replicate.



These findings are consistent with previous studies by Pfizer Australia Pty Ltd [39], Brohi [40], and Schädlich [41] and my experience of over 40 years.



In conclusion, there must be an immediate moratorium on the use of all COVID-19 vaccines.



This product is NOT safe for human use, let alone the most vulnerable patients, pregnant women, preborn, and newborns"

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Thorp-Testimony.pdf

Pandemic Treaty adopted via CONSENSUS? NO VOTE?

Despite Slovakia demanding a vote--I told you WHO hates votes

Major Study Warns of AIDS-like Epidemic of VAIDS Among Covid-Vaccinated Children

A major new study has warned of a looming AIDS-like epidemic of Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) among children who received Covid mRNA injections

Former Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs Proves He Has Developed Cancer From the Covid “Vaccines”

On Monday, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, former Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, said that he had developed cancer from the covid vaccines he received, and has the evidence to prove it.

Even two years after receiving the covid-19 vaccine, spike proteins were found in the malignant lymphoma. Conversely, N proteins were not detected. This indicates that I had not been infected with covid-19.

We must put an end to the tragedies caused by the covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

How the Deep State Went Viral

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/05/21/how-the-deep-state-went-viral/

PLEASE EXPLAIN THESE UNEXPECTED DEATHS IN HEALTHY ADULTS AGED 25 – 44 YEARS AGE

https://rumble.com/v6rx375-renowned-data-analyst-warns-excess-deaths-are-surging-off-the-charts.html

Moderna Pulls Application for FDA Approval of Flu-COVID Shot After FDA Calls for New Clinical Trials

According to Reuters, Moderna’s decision to withdraw its application at this time “is the latest sign of increased regulatory scrutiny of the vaccine approval process since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the top U.S. health job earlier this year.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/moderna-pulls-application-fda-approval-flu-covid-shot-new-clinical-trials/

From Australia: This will mean the End of Our True Freedoms, thanks to the decision makers in Canberra. Our health may be determined by the Chinese Communist Party, the major player in the WHO.

The WHO is a money grabbing collection of unelected bureaucrats who I would never employ. Never to guide our future well-being.

New Cleveland Clinic Study Reveals Negative Efficacy of Influenza Vaccines

The vaccinated suffer 27% higher risk of influenza disease than the unvaccinated, during the 2024–2025 respiratory virus season.

TOTALITARIANISM in Australia

They Did It While You Slept — And Wong Helped Sell Us Out

Nation First Update: The WHO Pandemic Treaty was adopted in secret. No vote in our Parliament. No say from you. Just betrayal dressed up as diplomacy.

Detection of S1 spike protein in CD16+ monocytes up to 245 days in SARS-CoV-2-negative post-COVID-19 vaccine syndrome (PCVS) individuals

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2025.2494934

It’s About Killing You And Your Family…

3,328% CHILD MORTALITY SURGE CLAIM IN ALBERTA GOES VIRAL — BUT WHAT’S THE TRUTH?

The Mis-Regulation of Doctors in Australia -- The Misdeeds of AHPRA

As suicides mount and doctors face increasing persecution, calls for an investigation into Australia’s medical regulator intensify.

Is This the Experiment that Started the Pandemic?

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/05/21/is-this-the-experiment-that-started-the-pandemic/

How Natural Immunity Was Undermined for Control and Profit

Public health abandoned real science, silenced dissent, and sacrificed lives to push a false solution.

HHS Top Medical Officer Blasts mRNA Vaccines As Dangerous Experiments

"We’re not seeing a dramatic cancer association with the virus, but we are with the vaccinated people!"

Folks, the mRNA vaccine scam is unraveling, and a top HHS insider is spilling the truth. Dr. Steven Hatfill, senior medical advisor at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), just gave an explosive interview with Dana Parish. He’s a virologist and biodefense expert, serving as a special advisor in the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. since early this month. He also worked in the first Trump administration. Hatfill’s seen the cover-ups firsthand, and he’s calling out the mRNA vaccines for what they are: a dangerous experiment.

Dr. Hatfill’s aware that the SV40 enhancer makes this worse, amplifying genes that can turn your body into a tumor factory. Random insertions disrupt pre-oncogenes, leading to cancer. Studies show spike protein from the VACCINE—not the virus—in tumors, months after the jab. “We’re not seeing a dramatic cancer association with just the virus,” Hatfill says. “But we are with the vaccinated people.” Autopsy data and published papers confirm it. This is real, and it’s terrifying.

Then there’s the lipid nanoparticles, the mRNA delivery system. They don’t just drop off the spike protein. They disrupt cells, trigger allergic reactions, and damage organs like the heart. They contain polyethylene glycol—antifreeze. The spike protein itself is toxic, making your body attack itself. “You’re making your own poison if you’re vaccinated,” Hatfill says. This wasn’t a vaccine. It was a reckless experiment.

Hatfill’s adamant: these mRNA shots were highly experimental. Nothing like this had ever been tested on humans at this scale. The clinical trials? A sick joke. They skipped old people, pregnant women, and babies, cherry-picking fit, healthy folks in their prime. Even then, problems piled up—data “misplaced” or swept under the rug. Pfizer tried to bury their trial data for 70 YEARS

The fallout is brutal. Young men are losing testosterone—vaccine damage to their gonads. Women? Spike protein is piling up in their ovaries, and infertility is surging. Hatfill’s working with gynecologists (ABRG) on studies to examine ovarian reserve in vaccinated college women, and we’ll know the full damage soon. Just look at the recent study Nicolas Hulscher highlighted on May 9, 2025: rats given human-equivalent mRNA doses lost over 60% of their primordial follicles—permanent damage to the egg supply. AMH levels crashed, dying follicles spiked, and inflammation markers like TGF-β1 soared.

If this holds true for humans, we’re talking early menopause and infertility on a massive scale. Hatfill is working with Advanced Biological Research Group to dig deeper, and the numbers could be devastating. Pregnant women? The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology took $11 million and declared the vaccines safe—while ignoring miscarriages. “They didn’t count the miscarriages, did they?” Hatfill asks. The trimester you get jabbed in changes the effects, but they didn’t care. Hatfill’s disillusionment hits hard. “I always thought being a doctor was the best thing I could be,” he says. “You follow the rules, you’ve got ethics, and it can be bought.” He’s scarred, watching the medical establishment sell out. We’re all reeling from the betrayal.

This is a wake-up call. The mRNA vaccines are dangerous. Cancer, infertility, organ damage, and a corrupt medical system. The evidence is growing, and the truth won’t stay buried. Share this everywhere. Demand answers. The Medical Mafia’s days are numbered. Stay angry, stay informed, and let’s fight back together.

Reverse Transcription, Abnormal Gene Expression Detected in Patients After mRNA Vaccination

Dr. John Catanzaro of Neo7Bioscience, in collaboration with the UNT Genomics and BioDiscovery Institute, uncovered widespread molecular chaos following mRNA injection through REViSS blood analysis.

Medical Advice FREE from a Newspaper — You can book 10th Covid jab NOW (!) - But do you normally get your medical advice from a newspaper?

https://www.stokesentinel.co.uk/news/stoke-on-trent-news/stokies-can-book-10th-covid-10122931

Tragic Update: Australian Man Brutalized by Police For Not Wearing Mask During COVID Lockdown Has Died

An Australian man whose violent arrest during Melbourne’s COVID lockdowns drew international outrage has died—years after suffering traumatic injuries when police slammed his head into the pavement...

Moderna/Pfizer Shots Force Body to Produce Unintended Enzyme that Doubles mRNA Tail Length, Extends Spike Protein Production: Journal 'Nature'

COVID shots don't just deliver mRNA—they reprogram your immune cells to keep it alive longer, rewrite it, and produce more spike than you were told.

DR LARRY PALEVSKY – PAEDIATRICIAN - WARNING

Aluminium Nano Particles Enter the Brain and can Persist for Decades

More than half US children are chronically ill …….

Public health committee hearing on proposed legislation concerning immunisation

"And help the vaccine injured," says British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.

Aberrant Protein Production: The Hidden Culprit Behind Disease and Disorder

Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical concerns.

Dr. Ryan Cole Sounds Alarm on mRNA Shots: A CATASTROPHE UNFOLDING

In a chilling assessment, Dr. Ryan Cole warns of the devastating aftermath of the mRNA injections, which he insists were never vaccines but experimental genetic concoctions. "The biggest problem we'll be fighting for years is chronic autoimmune disease," he declares.

These synthetic RNA shots, producing not just spike proteins but "Frankenstein proteins," have unleashed chaos on the immune system, triggering it to attack proteins it was never meant to encounter.

The consequences are staggering: global spikes in all-cause mortality, excess sudden deaths, and a surge in aggressive "turbo cancers" that show no signs of slowing.

Fertility rates are plummeting in many nations, a silent crisis unfolding. Dr. Cole's gravest concern? The long-term autoimmune fallout, as immune systems, destabilized by these unnatural proteins, spiral out of control.

"These were never vaccines," he emphasizes. "They were sold as salvation but delivered suffering." His urgent message: the world must reject synthetic RNA and genetic injections forever. The lesson is clear—humanity cannot afford to repeat this experiment.

Heart Rhythm Data Exposes Alarming PHYSIOLOGICAL VARIABILITIES Among Covid-Vaccinated

The explosive findings of the new study were presented to scientists at the 2025 American Physiology Summit.

Will Pfizer Be Held Accountable? Federal Judge Sends Kansas Lawsuit Against COVID Vaccine Maker Back to State Court

Pfizer tried to keep the case in federal court, arguing that the PREP Act, which shields COVID-19 vaccine makers from liability for injuries caused by the vaccines, “completely preempts” the consumer protection claims made by the state of Kansas. But a federal judge today ruled the case must proceed in state court.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-covid-vaccine-deceptive-marketing-kansas-lawsuit-state-court/

‘Smart Moms Ask’: Healthcare Group Launches Campaign to End COVID Shots for Kids

The Independent Medical Alliance on Tuesday launched the “Smart Moms Ask” campaign, mobilizing mothers to demand that federal health agencies take the COVID-19 shots off the childhood immunization schedule. Experts say there are several different avenues through which the shots could be eliminated.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/smart-moms-ask-healthcare-group-launches-campaign-end-kids-covid-shots/

The Deep State Goes Viral: Foreword

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-deep-state-goes-viral-foreword/

Food Production is Causing “Global Warming”, “Farms Must Shut Down”: 13 Nations Sign Agreement to Engineer Global Famine by Destroying Food Supply

IF YOU BELIEVE THIS, YOU MAY WANT TO BUY A BRIDGE

https://www.globalresearch.ca/13-nations-sign-agreement-engineer-global-famine/5860390

FDA Announces ‘Radical Framework’ for Overhauling Vaccine Approval Process

The FDA is preparing to issue new guidance for vaccine manufacturers in the coming days as part of a new “radical framework.” Drug safety advocate Kim Witczak, who called the news “encouraging,” said, “The fact that this is even being acknowledged is a major step forward, but the real test will be in the details.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-announces-radical-framework-for-overhauling-vaccine-approval-process/

HHS Will Stop Recommending COVID Vaccines for Kids, Teens and Pregnant Women, WSJ Reports

HHS plans to stop recommending COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, children and teens, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Critics of the vaccine said the decision is long overdue and that HHS should take the vaccine off the market. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said the vaccines remain “the best way” for pregnant women to “protect themselves and their pregnancy.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hhs-stop-recommending-covid-vaccines-kids-teens-pregnant-women/

Worldwide Embalmer Survey Reveals Striking Rise in White Fibrous Clots Following COVID-19 Vaccination

US Air Force Ret. Major Thomas Haviland’s global survey of embalmers has found that 83% now report white fibrous or rubbery clots.

US Air Force Ret. Major Thomas Haviland’s global survey of embalmers has found that 83% now report white fibrous or rubbery clots. Embalmers report that the clots are found in roughly 27.5% of cadavers.

These clots were not seen before the mass covid injection campaigns began and, together with the micro-clotting, is one of the most urgent and unaddressed medical phenomena of our time.

ONE HEALTH is also included in the Pandemic Agreement, where it will become obligatory later, after backroom negotiations at the Conference of Parties

Nonetheless, the US Government under Biden implemented One Health already, throughout the federal (and many states) government.

Finding Effective Strategies for Treating "Vaccine" Injury

Dr. Pierre Kory is exploring treatments for the many people suffering complex injuries following the COVID-19 injections

We Need an International Health Organisation That’s Fit for Purpose – Unlike the WHO!

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/05/18/an-international-health-organisation-fit-for-purpose-for-todays-world/

Senior HHS Medical Advisor Blows Whistle: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause Cancer

A senior medical advisor at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has just blown the whistle to warn the public about the deadly impact of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

France's Births are Falling off the Charts with 2025 Rates being the lowest on Record, January 2025 Death Rates Highest on Record. Natural Population Growth (Births - Deaths) Negative Since Dec 2024.

82.5% of France's population have taken at least 1 dose of Covid-19 Vaccines, which started rollout on 27 December 2020. The current population of France is estimated to be around 66.8 Million.

Devastating Impacts of COVID mRNA 'Vaccines' in Children and Pregnant Women – Dr. Kat Lindley

With 9.5 million kids aged 6 months to 17 years vaccinated, the data is staggering

WHO’s PANDEMIC AGREEMENT Just a Ploy to CONTROL Every Aspect of Any SCAMDEMIC They Declare at Any Time and Indefinitely

The WHO was the fulcrum for the New World Order and the Great Reset using the Plandemic as the catapult for depopulation and complete control of populace

The proof for NO No-Virus

How a controversial theory was debunked 128 years ago

2000 words, the last 8 minutes of your life you will spend on the no-virus hoax

Accumulation in the Ovaries was Pre-Planned

"The formulation [for mRNA injections] was chosen [in] the full knowledge it would accumulate in the ovaries of girls". Mike Yeadon, former chief scientist and Vice President at Pfizer: "The mRNA products from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, they were encapsulated in a formulation. It's normal to formulate drugs to give them structure and to allow them to travel around the body and slow release and so on. What did they pick? Lipid nanoparticles." "The macro carriers for these molecules are known to have a characteristic that's rather upsetting. That characteristic is, they accumulate in the ovaries of every species tested." "This, the formulation was chosen, in my view, in the full knowledge that it would accumulate in the ovaries of girls and women. And that, I'm afraid, ladies and gentlemen, is what's happened to every single female administered this material."

https://x.com/Humanspective/status/1923844651888541766

The Biden admin caught red handed

Senator Ron Johnson: "The Department of Defense, the Biden administration is on notice. They must preserve these records” They tried to cover up an 1100% increase in neurological events, showing up the year of the covid mRNA rollout. The smoking gun for vaccine injury and data fraud.

https://x.com/Humanspective/status/1923547156075643140

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

