Covid MRNA Vaccines “failed to protect effectively" -- “now moving to "safer vaccine platforms"



NOT EFFECTIVE And NOT SAFE ….



Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

MRNA VACCINES declared NOT SAFE and NOT EFFECTIVE by the US Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

HHS Winds Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA -- 5th August 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — US Department of Health and Human Services

Quote: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the beginning of a coordinated wind-down of its mRNA vaccine development activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), including the cancellation and de-scoping of various contracts and solicitations. The decision follows a comprehensive review of mRNA-related investments initiated during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

The wind-down affects a range of programs including:

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations, including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, HDT Bio, and Moderna/UTMB.

While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement.

“Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions,” said Secretary Kennedy.

The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.”: End Quote

Not Safe AND Not Effective ??

RFK -- "the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

"failed to protect effectively" -- NOT EFFECTIVE

And moving to "safer vaccine platforms" -- NOT SAFE

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-winds-down-mrna-development-under-barda.html

THE ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO – Robert F. Kennedy – a Shocking Explanation – HISTORIC – Two and a Half Minutes of Truth – At last

“ MRNA Vaccines don’t perform well against Viruses that infect the Upper Respiratory Tract. …. “One Mutation and the vaccine becomes ineffective” …. “The vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates” …. “A single mutation can make MRNA vaccines ineffective” ….. “ … MRNA technology poses more risks than benefits” ……. We are going to “replace the troubled MRNA programs, we are prioritising the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies” ….. “We’re moving beyond the limitations of MRNA for respiratory viruses and investing in better solutions”.

https://rumble.com/v6x70tm-rfk-jr-makes-a-huge-barda-and-mrna-vaccines-announcement.html

How Bad Can the Covid Vaccine Story Get?

https://brownstone.org/articles/into-the-abyss-how-bad-can-the-covid-vaccine-story-get/

The “White Clots” explained in a short easy to understand video – only 4 Minutes

Prof. Dalgleish Exposes The Shocking Truth: At Least 13 Mechanisms by Which mRNA 'Vaccines' Can Induce or Promote Cancer

"One would be enough to ban them—but 13? The evidence is overwhelming."

Most Docs Not Taking the Jabs Themselves, But They Don't Mind if You Do

83% of UK National Health Service (NHS) workers are now DECLINING to take the Covid vaccine!

An Icy Wind Blows Through the Research Labs of Biotechnology

https://hatchardreport.com/icy-wind-blows-through-the-labs-of-biotechnology/

Warning—the Gene Technology Bill Will Bypass Public Health Protections and Initiate an All Out War on Our Humanity

https://hatchardreport.com/gene-technology-bill-will-bypass-public-health-protections/

Standing Firm: Dr. Patrice Quadrel's Battle Against Vax Mandates at Creighton University

When her jesuit college demanded students take the vaccine, one dental school student stood up and fought back. This is the story of Dr. Patrice Quaddrel, DDS.

Ever heard of geofencing?

CLOTS, COVER-UPS & COVID SHOTS: Tom Haviland Calls Out the Deafening Silence of ‘Truth Tellers’

While Doctors Face Threats for Speaking Out, Alt Media Giants Ignore the Alarming Truth — “Tucker Has Failed to Contact Me,” Says Haviland

Fibrous clots are being found not only in the dead, but alarmingly in the living , evidence so disturbing that some doctors are being threatened into silence.

Yet as this crisis grows, the truth is being buried.

Major alternative media voices, who once claimed to fight for truth, are nowhere to be found.

Tom Haviland is speaking out, exposing a deadly cover-up no one wants to talk about.

Grieving families want answers. Whistleblowers are risking everything. But voices like Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Glenn Beck, and Megyn Kelly stay silent.

Why? What are they hiding — and who’s keeping them quiet?

THEY LIED: Hair Loss Linked to COVID 'Vaccines'

New research flips the narrative, connecting jab side effects to alopecia and other hair disorders.

A groundbreaking study by South Korean researchers has raised serious concerns about the potential side effects of Covid vaccines, specifically their association with a range of hair loss disorders.

It is nanoparticle induced amyloidosis, not a "vaccination" (or "virus"), Chan-Zuckerberg

California Hospital Concealed Evidence Linking ‘Catastrophic Surge’ in Stillbirths to COVID Vaccine, Lawsuit Alleges

The lawsuit, filed last week in a California Superior Court, also accuses the hospital of retaliating against whistleblower Michelle Spencer, after she made public an internal hospital email that revealed the skyrocketing rates.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/michelle-spencer-whistleblower-lawsuit-california-hospital-stillbirth-surge-covid-vaccine/

The Nazification of American Medicine

https://aapsonline.org/the-nazification-of-american-medicine/

Canada Advances Plan to 'Vaccinate" Public with Bill Gates-Funded Covid mRNA Aerosols

Canada’s liberal government is advancing plans to roll out a new Covid mRNA “vaccine” to “vaccinate” the general public using aerosols.

The Canadian government is ramping up testing for a disturbing new Covid mRNA “AeroVax.”

The new AeroVax seeks to overcome “vaccine hesitancy” by using aerosols to “vaccinate” the general public.

Unlike traditional “vaccines” that are deployed using injections, the new AeroVax is an atomized spray that is inhaled.

Medical officer reveals Covid Vaccine related HEART ISSUES skyrocketing in active duty Naval officers.

Myocarditis rises 151% Pulmonary heart disease up 62% Ischemic heart disease up 69% Heart Failure increased a whopping 973%

https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1952719968627200148

COVID-cancer-vaccine links found

Cancer Threat from Covid and Covid Vaccines

The influential Nature journal finds links between COVID-19 and cancer, somehow unaware that the exact same links exist between COVID-19 vaccines and cancer.

To All the Courageous Contributors to the “Witness Statement” Documentary – A Personal Message of Gratitude, Reflection, and Frustration - From “Z”

“When the police can choose which crimes to investigate based on political instruction, we no longer live in a country governed by the rule of law. We live in a state governed by perception management and power.”



Dear Friends,



To all of you who courageously gave your time, energy, truth, and heart to contribute to the documentary Witness Statement, I want to extend my deepest gratitude and respect. This was never an easy path — to speak up against what we saw unfolding during the Covid years, to call out government and institutional wrongdoing, and to present evidence that contradicted the official narrative. Yet here you are: standing tall, speaking truth, and offering your testimony for the sake of justice, health, and humanity.



It’s in that same spirit — the spirit of truth-telling and community care — that I share with you my own journey, which I believe echoes what many of you have also experienced.



Since January 30, 2022, I have been tirelessly working to bring attention to what I (and many others) strongly believe is a grave injustice and a crime committed against the Australian people under the guise of a public health response. Alongside more than 20 committed individuals from our community, I submitted detailed documentation, legal arguments, and a full complaint to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and every state police force, addressing what we consider to be a planned and coordinated act of harm — the distribution and enforcement of an experimental gene therapy treatment, publicly labelled as the Covid-19 vaccine.



We took this step not lightly. We studied the law. We gathered facts. We witnessed suffering. We saw censorship, coercion, and silence in the face of real harm. We understood the gravity of what we were doing: presenting police with a body of evidence that we believed pointed to violations of law, breaches of duty, and — yes — actions consistent with misfeasance, nonfeasance, and criminal negligence in public office. We followed protocol. We did not riot or disrupt. We submitted a full dossier, complete with documentary evidence, expert testimony, data, and statutory argument. We received a report registration number — a formal acknowledgment that our case had been logged. But that’s where the communication stopped.



Since that day, we have received nothing. No investigation update. No phone call. No questions. No statement. We followed up multiple times, only to be told variations of the same answer: There is nothing to report. The silence has been deafening. It has now been over two and a half years. Not one of us — not a single member of our group — has been interviewed by a detective. Not a single officer has reviewed the content with us in person.



I want you to know that I did not stop there.



Since then, I have taken every opportunity possible to speak directly to police officers — in police stations, on the streets, at traffic stops, even in airports while waiting in queues. Whenever I saw an officer in uniform, I took the moment to respectfully engage. I handed them printed documents, summarising the case. I asked them to read. I reminded them of their oath. I told them that this wasn’t about politics or conspiracies — this was about real Australians who were harmed. I told them that if they didn’t act, they were no longer protecting the people — they were protecting the system.



Many officers were polite. Some were defensive. A few were visibly uncomfortable — one or two even appeared sympathetic. But the result has been the same across the board: inaction. Silence.



I must tell you — and I say this with a heavy heart — I am appalled.



It is devastating to see the very institution entrusted with the protection of the public refuse to investigate serious, evidence-based allegations of wrongdoing. These are not anonymous online rants or unsubstantiated rumors. These are documented deaths, injuries, medical records, first-hand testimony, and expert opinion. This is a community speaking out — not for revenge, but for justice, truth, and healing.



Recently, I came across an article that mirrors exactly what we’re facing here in Australia. Published in the UK by The Conservative Woman, it is titled “How police crushed dissent over Covid vaccine damage”. It’s an investigation into what happened in Scotland when citizens attempted to file formal criminal complaints about vaccine-related deaths and harm.



What the article revealed was chilling — but deeply familiar.



In January 2022, just weeks before we filed our own case here in Australia, Scottish police officers were formally instructed to reject any attempt by the public to submit criminal complaints relating to Covid policies or the vaccine rollout. Internal memos warned officers that anyone attempting to report such crimes should be treated with suspicion. In fact, many of these citizens — who were trying to present evidence of real harm — had their names recorded and were tracked, rather than heard.



The article described how a team of UK professionals — including two solicitors, a doctor, and a former police officer — submitted hundreds of pages of legal documentation to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in London. They were initially given a crime number and contacts within the department. But just like in Australia, their case was quietly dropped after a few weeks, without explanation. Instead, internal directives — such as Operation Talla and Operation Norden — redirected police energy toward enforcement and surveillance, rather than investigation.



What struck me the most about the Scottish article was this phrase:



“The blanket refusal to accept or consider such reports – solely based on subject matter – is a serious dereliction of statutory function.” That is exactly what is happening here. Our reports are being ignored not because they lack evidence, but because their subject matter — vaccines, Covid mandates, institutional culpability — is politically and institutionally untouchable. But justice cannot be subject to political taste. Justice is blind, or it is not justice at all.



The Scottish article also introduced the concept of nonfeasance in public office — the wilful refusal of a public official to perform their lawful duty. If that is what is happening across our police forces — if they are ignoring credible, evidence-based complaints from the public because they are being told to — then they are complicit in a crime of silence.



How many lives could have been saved if the police had listened?

How many families would have had answers if their loved one’s death had been investigated rather than dismissed?

How much harm could have been prevented if even one police commissioner had said: “We will look into this fairly, impartially, and according to the law.”



This is not a partisan issue. This is about protecting the fundamental principles of a free society. When the police can choose which crimes to investigate based on political instruction, we no longer live in a country governed by the rule of law. We live in a state governed by perception management and power.



To all of you who gave your testimony in Witness Statement — thank you for standing with integrity. Thank you for standing when it was not easy. You did what was right.



Let's not stop here .Let's amplify this silence for what it is: a national disgrace. A dereliction of duty. Let's remind our police that their oath is not to the government. It is to the law, to the people, and to truth. Let's continue to submit, follow up, document, and if necessary litigate. The fight for justice will be won — because truth never stays buried forever.



Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart! I stand with you...in solidarity, Z

https://rumble.com/v6puh4g-witness-statement-update-2-28th-february-2025.html#comment-590688348

WITNESS STATEMENT — THE FILM THAT REVEALS ALL

https://rumble.com/user/GlobalTruthNetwork

Do You Want to be Free? Defeating the creeping of globalisation and totalitarianism

COVID SHOT HEART BOMBSHELL: Scientists Expose Sudden Death Trigger Hidden in Vaccine

A groundbreaking new study has identified the mechanism used by Covid mRNA “vaccines” to trigger a sudden cardiac arrest in people who have received the injections.

================================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.