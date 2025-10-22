Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Looks Good but ….. Singapore is Sick

What the Hell is Happening there?

The Jab That Keeps on Giving ... 300% Increase in ALS (Motor Neuron Disease) Drug sales reveals Singapore’s Hidden Health Horror Story!

“Thousands of Doctors are getting sick” – Dr William Makis, Oncologist

“Thousands of doctors [are] getting sick... from the [Covid] shots... they’re having heart attacks, strokes, blood clots... turbo cancers, because 99% of [them] took the shots...And... what’s going to replace them?...AI...Within the next 5 years”

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1979234190253265210

US, South Korea Lab-Engineer Chimeric Bird Flu Virus 100% Fatal in Mammals, Infects Human Blood Cells, Attacks Brain: Journal ‘Science Advances’

Study confirms lab-made hybrid H5N1 strain invades immune cells, replicates in human blood, spreads to the brain, and kills every mammal tested.

A Frankenstein-Style Gain-of-Function Virus

In summary, the project:

Reconstructed an influenza genome from plasmids,

Mixed Eurasian and North American gene segments,

Inserted new mutations that amplified polymerase activity and virulence, and

Demonstrated human-cell infection, systemic dissemination, and neuroinvasion.

That combination fits the scientific definition of a chimeric gain-of-function virus—a deliberately engineered hybrid designed to exhibit new, more dangerous traits.

Bottom Line

The Science Advances paper documents the deliberate construction of a lab-made chimeric H5N1 “Frankenstein” virus that:

Killed 100% of mammals tested,

Infected and replicated in human blood cells,

Spread systemically through immune cells, and

Invaded the brain.

The authors themselves conclude that these engineered mutations “drive immune cell–mediated systemic spread, neuroinvasion, and potential vertical transmission.”

In plain terms: this was not natural evolution—it was the intentional creation of a cross-species, human-cell-infecting, mammal-lethal hybrid virus inside a laboratory, presented under the banner of “pandemic preparedness.”

ANOTHER FRANKENSTEIN VIRUS … Huh?

Switzerland Lab Engineers Hybrid Bird Flu–Mammal-Jellyfish Virus That Infects Mammalian Cells: Journal ‘Nature Communications’

A chimeric “Frankenstein” pathogen merging avian, mammalian, and jellyfish genes was shown to infect mammalian cells, raising international security concerns.

While presented as a vaccine-development effort, the research shows how synthetic-virus systems can merge genetic material from unrelated species and generate replication-competent hybrids—an outcome that raises obvious biosafety questions about accidental or intentional release from laboratory settings.

The findings underscore the urgent need not only for stricter oversight and disclosure of cross-species recombinant-virus research, but for a global moratorium to end such high-risk experiments altogether.

Switzerland joins the long list of countries now lab-engineering dangerous chimeric bird flu pathogens.

Edward Dowd: The Covid Scamdemic Was a PSYOP Based on Deception, Lies and Manipulation of the Masses

“... be prepared for the next deception/scam, think critically, question everything. Your life may depend on it.”

How the UK and Canada Are Leading the West’s Descent into Digital Authoritarianism

Digital ID in the UK -- Liz Kendall admits that digital ID would really be a digital key to access services and “much more besides”

“On the Backs of Digital Slaves” -- Musk, Other Trump-Era Tech Elites Building Global Digital Control Grid

Technocracy News founder Patrick Wood explained how key figures in the Trump administration are developing a system for total digital control over global society. Wood’s presentation was one of four at the recent Omniwar Symposium that analyzed the dangers of technocracy.

Architects of US effort working to take over all data, Wood says

Early promoters of the technocratic project detailed how the elite could completely replace the political system, partly by continuously monitoring and controlling all production and consumption.

That process is ongoing today, Wood said.

Wood said it’s important to name the architects of today’s technocracy movement. They included Elon Musk, Palantir founder Peter Thiel, President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar David Sachs, JD Vance’s mentor Curtis Yarvin, Marc Andreessen, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Michael Kratsios, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Wood showed a video of Ellison, who explained that countries at the forefront of the “digital revolution” can best leverage the AI models his company and others have built by “unifying all of their data,” so that AI can use it. That includes “all of your healthcare data,” including electronic health records, diagnostic data and genomic data, Ellison said.

Combining all health data with all financial records and any other available societal information about individuals would revolutionize how government works, Ellison said in the video.

Wood noted that Ellison has also said this includes geospatial data — capturing “where you go, where you move and who you’re associated with.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/musk-trump-era-tech-elites-building-global-digital-control-grid/

Law Professor that Wrote 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction

“These MRNA Injections are Weapons” – Bioweapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction

50 Different State Versions of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’.

Germany’s Top Court Rules Doctors Not Liable for COVID Vaccine Injuries

Germany’s Federal Court of Justice last week ruled that federal or state authorities, not healthcare providers, are responsible for compensating people injured by COVID-19 vaccines. The ruling aligns Germany’s system more closely with the U.S., where vaccine manufacturers and administrators are shielded from liability.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/germany-top-court-rules-doctors-not-liable-covid-vaccine-injuries/

USA Disability Surging -- Tired of Winning? -- Is Operation Warp Speed Warped? -- Singapore Also Surging: in Drug Use for Severe Neurological Disease

US POPULATION DISABLED — 36 Million

US DISABLED WOMEN IN CIVILIAN WORK FORCE

US DISABLED MEN IN CIVILIAN WORKFORCE

Canada’s Descent Into Tyranny: John Carpay Warns Trudeau’s New Laws Will Censor Speech, Spy on Citizens, and Punish Dissent (Exclusive Interview)

In this RAIR Foundation USA exclusive, constitutional lawyer John Carpay warns that Canada’s pending bills — C-2, C-8, and C-9 — would hand the federal government sweeping powers to surveil, censor, and punish citizens, but stresses they can still be stopped if Canadians get involved, speak out, and hold their representatives to account.

John Carpay, founder and director of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), warns that three Canadian federal bills now before Parliament—C-2, C-8, and C-9—would give Ottawa sweeping new powers to monitor, censor, and punish citizens under vague definitions of “security” and “hate.”

“We defend Canadians against tyranny, and the tyranny is growing,” Carpay said, describing JCCF as a non-profit, donor-funded legal charity with “a team of 10 lawyers across Canada” that takes on pro-bono cases when “freedoms of expression, association, religion, conscience, peaceful assembly, travel, mobility, [and] bodily autonomy” are threatened.

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry -- 1st Oct 2025 (afternoon session)

Panel. Former Supreme Court Justice Lord Jonathan Sumption. Professor David Miles. Professor James Wilson. Professor Michael Parker. Professor Nicole Busby. Professor Paul Cairney.

LORD SUMPTION

Testimony highlights

List of human rights abused or even removed in Scotland because of the political decision to lockdown.

Article 2- The right to life.

Article 3- Prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. Article 4- Prohibition of slavery. Article 5- Right to libery and security. Articles 6 and 7- The right to a fair trial no punishment without law. Article 8- The respect for private and family life. Article-9- Freedom of thought, conscience and religion. Article 10- Freedom of expression. Article 11-Freedom of assembly and association. Article 14- Prohibition of discrimination. Protocol 1, article 2- Right to education.

UK COVID-19 inquiry -- 2nd Oct 2025

Professor Tamsin Newlove Delgado. Expert Children’s and Young People’s Mental health.

Dr. Bhakdi Issues Dire WARNING: Covid Shots “Shorten Human Lifespan”

Renowned microbiologist declares mRNA injections are fueling a global wave of deadly heart damage.

Judge Dismisses COVID Vaccine-Injury Lawsuit Targeting PREP Act Liability Protections

A Louisiana federal court dismissed a lawsuit brought by vaccine-injured individuals and advocacy group React19 that challenged the PREP Act’s liability shield for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. The judge ruled the plaintiffs lacked standing. “We are devastated,” said Dr. Joel Wallskog, co-chair of React19.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/judge-dismisses-covid-vaccine-injury-lawsuit-targeting-prep-act-liability-protections/

Operation Warp Speed Was Treason and an Act of War

Operation Warp Speed was treason, an act of war against these United States, and the world at large. It involved an international conspiracy carried out by the international criminal class that directs governments behind the scenes. It involved all three branches of the federal government, two presidential administrations, and all 50 state governments, as well as local governments. It involved both political parties. It continues.

The MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Most people you know will have a shortened lifespan because of these injections. Civilians were and are targeted directly through injections and indirectly through shedding.

Melbourne’s extreme COVID Catastrophe-misery, poverty, disease and death

A Legacy of Bureaucratic Failure, Deception and possibly Treason.

Lockdowns: Coercion Masquerading as Science

When Melbourne was subjected to 262 days of lockdown—the harshest and longest in the world—the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Brett Sutton now admits “maybe we will agree as a society that we never want to do that again.” Such an admission is not courage; it is cowardly hindsight from a man who presided over the wholesale destruction of lives, livelihoods, and liberty. Families were torn apart, children were psychologically scarred, small businesses obliterated, and the elderly left to die in isolation.

To dismiss this as a “horror show” one would rather forget is an insult. The horror was not an accident; it was a direct result of calculated decisions made by an unaccountable bureaucracy. These measures were not about science but about power. The coercive lockdowns were authoritarian experiments that trampled civil liberties and breached the Australian Constitution’s implicit guarantees of freedom of movement, assembly, and livelihood.

Decision-Making: “Best Guess” Governance

Sutton’s admission that decisions were made as a “best guess” should terrify Victorians. A Chief Health Officer entrusted with extraordinary powers casually admits that judgment calls, driven by panic and politics, replaced evidence and reason. When asked to account for his actions, he hides behind “legal constraints,” while families grieve and businesses lie in ruins. To claim “full responsibility” while accepting no accountability is the height of bureaucratic duplicity.

The Morality and Criminality of Australia’s Pandemic Bureaucracy

What took place in Melbourne and across Australia was not simply a series of poor decisions—it was a moral collapse. The CHOs, health bureaucrats, and political enablers displayed a lack of humanity so profound it amounts to a betrayal of the people they swore to serve.

Children were denied schooling, development, and joy. Families were denied the right to mourn their dead. Workers were denied the dignity of employment. Citizens were denied freedom of movement and association. Informed consent—the bedrock of medical ethics—was annihilated through coercion and threats.

These actions represent not only ethical failure but criminality. They breached fundamental constitutional rights, international human rights law, and the Nuremberg principles which forbid medical coercion. Bureaucrats knew their measures were disproportionate, yet they pressed on with wilful disregard for the damage inflicted.

The CHO and his peers were poorly trained, lacking both scientific breadth and humility. Their decisions were driven by ideology and political expedience, not balanced, evidence-based medicine. This was governance by arrogance, not wisdom.

They must one day face courts of law. For crimes against liberty, against children, against the truth of science, and against the humanity of the people they were meant to protect, justice must be done.

Australia deserves accountability. Melbourne deserves the truth. And the architects of this catastrophe—Brett Sutton and his bureaucratic accomplices—must be remembered not as protectors of health, but as perpetrators of harm.

STOP THIS INSANITY

“Some side effects after vaccination” includes death.

STOP THIS INSANITY

“Some side effects after vaccination” includes death.

It’s Official: CV19 Vax Not Safe & Effective – Karen Kingston

Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst and former Pfizer employee that told everyone not to get the CV19 vax because of all the health problems it would cause.

‘Formal, Unequivocal Apologies’ Needed to Restore Public Trust After COVID Vaccine Mandates

The authors of a new paper in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law contend that vaccine mandates and lack of transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic undermined public trust in health authorities. Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Andrea Lamont Nazarenko, Ph.D., called for formal government apologies, complete data transparency, and open scientific debate to restore credibility and repair the damage.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-mandates-formal-apologies-restore-public-trust-malhotra-nazarenko/

The Covid Scamdemic Was a PSYOP Based on Deception, Lies and Manipulation of the Masses

“... be prepared for the next deception/scam, think critically, question everything. Your life may depend on it.”

Experts demand ‘apology’ for Covid vaccine mandates to restore public health trust

The world is currently facing a “crisis” that could “go on for generations” — even though experts say fixing it could start with a simple word.

https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/experts-demand-apology-for-covid-vaccine-mandates-to-restore-public-health-trust/news-story/2aea6aae418aa5770fbc23d1a16d0d8f

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

===============================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.