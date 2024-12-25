SOME GOOD NEWS — FOR CHRISTMAS

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

SOME GOOD NEWS — FOR CHRISTMAS

Major Study: ‘Unvaccinated Are Healthiest People on the Planet’

ABSTRACT: Published 28th April 2022

Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans (CGS) show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death. This survey quantified the long-term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. Because 99.74% of the U.S. population is vaccine-exposed, published national disease rates invariably reflect the frequency of observed negative outcomes arising from exposure to vaccines. The Control Group comparison graphs lead to the inescapable Conclusion, and near mathematical certainty, that vaccine exposure is the actual cause of the observed disparity in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. Vaccines are NOT moving the population toward better health, as suggested by the World Health Organization and the US Department of Health & Human Services, but rather toward epidemic levels of lifelong debilitating chronic disorders

A major peer-reviewed study has concluded that chronic illness and deadly diseases, such as cancer, are virtually non-existent in people “who’ve never received a vaccine in their life.”

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/40

ON RUMBLE — ONE MINUTE VIDEO OF TRUTH REVEALED

Major Study: 'Unvaccinated Are Healthiest People on the Planet'

https://rumble.com/v60l5i5-major-study-unvaccinated-are-healthiest-people-on-the-planet.html

MORE HERE —

Major Study: ‘Unvaccinated Are Healthiest People on the Planet’

NOW — BACK TO THE BAD NEWS ……

COVID VACCINE DNA FOUND IN THE BLOOD OF AUSTRALIANS -- DNA contamination in the blood of vaccinated patients

Letter written to Australian Prime Minister from Eminent Scientists, Doctors and Concerned Citizens

This DNA was discovered in a Peer Reviewed paper from Ryan et al which was not looking for it. Communication with the lead author of the paper informed us that they even used DNA depletion steps in their protocol so its a bit surprising any DNA sequences were found at all. This leaves us with the only rational conclusion, which is that the DNA loads in Australians blood after vaccination is in fact much higher than can be measured in the Ryan et al study. SV40 Promoter sequences were detected in this study. The Journal has been notified of the discovery. They may not act as the Ryan et al study was never designed to monitor the DNA and therefor this doesn’t constitute an error in need of correction but an incidental finding. Sandeep Chakraborty has written a preprint about this discovery and I have confirmed his findings.

Will they act or will they continue to gaslight the population on the lack of informed consent and overt cronyism displayed with their liability free mandates? It’s a perniciously fascist scenario as corporate red carpets are hard to roll back once government officials are in on the graft.

Australian Prime Minister receives Confirmation: Australian Blood Contaminated .. with synthetic DNA from Pfizer and Moderna

The Letter to the Prime Minister ….

THE DEEPER DIVE

Conclusions

Both studies show signs of DNA contamination in the blood of vaccinated patients. Their exact quantity and duration is obscured by DNA depletion steps in the RNA purification process and background plasmids in the Ryan et al study.

PROTESTERS IN LONDON –

“ARREST BILL GATES” – “MURDERER”

YIKES – Vaccine induced Spike Protein found in Blood 700 Days after Jab – Pre-Print Paper

THE GREATEST 30 SECONDS IN TV HISTORY -- SUMS IT ALL UP

https://x.com/i/status/1870430169682391196

The SV40 virus enhancer functions as a somatic hypermutation-targeting element with potential tumorigenic activity

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11564006/

Confirmed by Mid-Western Doctor

We have been in touch with people involved in a Yale study that found: •Free spike protein 700 days after COVID vaccination. •A sustained immunosuppressive CD4 drop. A battle is going on behind the scenes over publishing it. We wanted to wait until Yale buried it to reveal what had been leaked to us (and thereby prove incriminating vaccine data was suppressed) so that we would not interfere with the normal publication process (which is often critical for these types of things to be accepted by the scientific community). In this case, given the people involved and the data given, this study will prove "long vax" is a real condition and that the vaccine needs to be immediately pulled (which hence puts Yale is a very awkward position if they publish it).

•We can corroborate this study was indeed conducted and had the results I shared here. •The issues the Yale found with free spike in the blood are likely explained by a Jan 2023 study which found those with vaccine myocarditis were unable to produce neutralizing antibodies to the spike protein being produced in their body. •The persistence of the spike protein is likely due to plasmid genomic integration (rather than mRNA integration), which is present in the vaccines (and designed to enter the nucleus) due to manufacturing mistakes. •It may also be due to the fact the mRNA was designed to resist being broken down in the body so that more spike protein could be produced

https://x.com/MidwesternDoc/status/1869826550595522774

The Study

https://medicine.yale.edu/ycci/listen-study/

Minutes of Meetings Where Chris Whitty Overruled UK Government Vaccine Advisers to Force Through Covid Vaccination of Children Released

Minutes of key meetings held in September 2021 in which the U.K.’s four Chief Medical Officers agreed to overrule the Government’s vaccine advisers to push through the vaccination of children for COVID-19 have been released – and they’re damning.

They indicate:

Significant undeclared conflicts of interest. No ethical input was sought or received by the CMOs. A divergence of views between CMOs including concerns over potentially significant unknown vaccine harms. As lawyers and as parents, our view remains clear: that in a number of cases the wrongdoing of the pandemic period exceeded anything that could be termed purely ‘a mistake’. This video-cast series evidences examples and draws on four years’ worth of legal research and political campaigning from the team at UsForThem. https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/21/minutes-of-meetings-where-chris-whitty-overruled-government-vaccine-advisers-to-force-through-covid-vaccination-of-children-released/

Revealed: The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated Getting Worse Over Time

"This is, quite literally, deadly serious. The truth will out."

CUMULATIVE INCIDENCE PER 10,000

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/11/revealed-the-full-hidden-pfizer-report-that-shows-heart-conditions-in-the-vaccinated-getting-worse-over-time/

SHOCKING -- DISTURBING — TWO MINUTE VIDEO OF TRUTH IN AUSTRALIA -- SHUT UP AND BE HAPPY

Past behaviour is the best predictor of future behaviour. A political power grab to make Dan Andrews the supreme power in Victoria, the Public Health and Wellbeing bill, giving permanent pandemic powers, the ability to declare a pandemic for three-month periods and continue extending this declaration indefinitely without approval from the Victorian Parliament. Coupled with unreasonable vaccine mandates for unsafe and unproven genetic vaccine medication to be injected into everyone (what happens if it causes mass cancer in the future, is no one thinking? It's already caused needless death and injury). When the music track Shut Up Be Happy came out in 1989, it seemed to evoke a sci fi future, that we all assumed would never happen in the west... Listen to the lyrics -

WE ARE IN THAT NIGHTMARE FUTURE NOW - WAKE UP WORLD - THIS IS NOT ABOUT A VIRUS AT ALL

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0BZGfx6v819x/

Australian drug regulator knows DNA fragments in mRNA vaccines can enter nucleus and integrate into genome, internal emails show

The Therapeutic Goods Administration withheld information on DNA contamination risks from the public, presenting a picture of certainty where there is none

Living with a Psychopath — The Psychopath's Ultimate Goal

When people say that all humans are good deep down inside, I kind of feel sceptical.

Growing Up with a Psychopath Parent

A TESTIMONY FROM A SCOTTISH DOCTOR

Sandra Ford has been a GP since 1996. She does not currently work in a GP practice,

‘‘I witnessed first hand with my dad that the impact of his dementia increased with the restrictions. The only option at times was to sedate patients. People were medicated more because of the isolation.’’

DR FORD FULL WITNESS STATEMENT

https://www.covid19inquiry.scot/sites/default/files/ev-documents/sci-wt0376-000001.pdf

WAS THE COVID “EPIDEMIC” A MILITARY OPERATION?

DR KAT LINDLEY INTERVIEWS DEBBIE LERMAN – Is this a perpetual State of War?

“The US President was absolutely not in charge of anything”

(start watching at the 10 minute mark)

Professor Fukushima: "The Victim's Heart Was Melted Due to the Vaccine. This is MURDER."

Japan's most senior oncologist Prof. Fukushima describes the case where the victim's heart was melted due to the COVID vaccine and calls it a murder.

He was a 28 year old man in excellent health who five days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, his wife went to wake him up in the morning and found him lifeless.

An autopsy was performed. When the doctor attempted to remove the heart, he was surprised, because it was extraordinary soft. The heart seemed melted and lacking in tone.

The ‘Universal Peril’ of Covid …

As usual, the official narrative was bunk. The "flu shot narrative" is just as dubious.

“Everything is a Lie” - Part 2

Here I discuss the lies that get us to the "crimes against humanity” level. Also, see the P.S. link about Tucker Carlson and the “embalmers’ clots.”

Analysis of Misinformation in the New Zealand Gene Technology Bill – Blanket Protection from Liability

Despite the bogus claims of safety, the Gene Technology Bill seems to anticipate that there might be a few problems so they have included Clause 187—Protection from civil and criminal liability to remove any responsibility as follows:

This protects most persons from civil and criminal liability for any act that the person does or omits to do in the performance of their functions or duties under this Bill. It applies to the following persons:

the Regulator an employee or agent of the Regulator an enforcement officer a member of the Technical Advisory Committee or the Māori Advisory Committee a member of any subcommittee of those committees.

The person is protected from civil and criminal liability, however it may arise, for any act that the person does or omits to do under a requirement of this Act or simply if they are believed to be acting in good faith in the course of their duties under the Act.

https://hatchardreport.com/analysis-of-misinformation-in-the-gene-technology-bill/

Fit Young Man Suddenly injured after COVID-19 vaccine

‘Uncharted Territories’: Biologist Warns of Unknown Risks of COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination

Kevin McKernan, founder of Medicinal Genomics, joined “The Defender In-Depth” this week to discuss the latest research on DNA contamination of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. He also discussed his own research, which discovered DNA and spike protein in a tumor from a cancer patient who received four doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kevin-mckernan-covid-vaccine-dna-contamination-defender-podcast/

SCOTLAND — COVID INQUIRY

“People were left in cold, damp homes.’’

“The people who were approaching us were close to suicide.’’

‘‘Lots and lots of people who already were vulnerable and had medical conditions …their medical condition was exacerbated because they couldn’t put the heating on …people with RESPIRATORY conditions’’

T HE DIGITAL PRISON

The big story of 2024 that NOBODY is talking about

They are building a digital prison - We are the Prisoners

https://off-guardian.org/2024/12/18/the-big-story-of-2024-that-nobody-is-talking-about/

Challenging Bill C-293 and Genetic Injection Madness

Fighting global overreach and reclaiming human autonomy

Science Confirms Sv40 DNA in Pfizer’s Covid Shot, Validating Concerns Over Unexplored Genetic Health Risks

A recent peer-reviewed study led by three German researchers has confirmed the presence of significant amounts of residual DNA, including the controversial SV40 promoter, in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

How They Faked a Pandemic

Exploring the manipulation behind PCR tests and fear narratives.

Unknown Risks of COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination

Kevin McKernan, founder of Medicinal Genomics, joined “The Defender In-Depth” this week to discuss the latest research on DNA contamination of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. He also discussed his own research, which discovered DNA and spike protein in a tumor from a cancer patient who received four doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kevin-mckernan-covid-vaccine-dna-contamination-defender-podcast/

The Covid “Lessons Learned” Report From the US House of Representatives is Right to Condemn Lockdowns But Why Does it Want to Give More Power to the WHO?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/17/the-covid-lessons-learned-report-from-the-u-s-house-of-representatives-is-right-to-condemn-lockdowns-but-why-does-it-want-to-give-more-power-to-the-who/

Australians don't want to be treated like guinea pigs and sheep

Our academic institutions and scientific leaders must be held to account for their insane deals with private industry profiteers.

The Madness of mRNA: Australia’s Descent into Technological Chaos

Australia is on the verge of an unprecedented disaster, driven by the adoption of mRNA technology—a platform whose dangers I believe are not only known but recklessly ignored. The recent unveiling of a $96 million mRNA factory in Sydney epitomises a broader madness, where profit and power triumph over public welfare, safety, and environmental integrity. At its core, I see this technology as a threat to pollute not just human health but all living matter on Earth, far surpassing the devastation wrought by microplastics.

The construction of mRNA factories in Australia, including the Sydney and Monash University facilities, is, in my view, a monument to madness—a symbol of a society that has lost its way. By embracing a technology with the potential to pollute life itself, we risk not only our own future but the future of the planet. It is imperative that this madness be stopped, and that we reclaim our sovereignty, our environment, and our humanity from the forces of greed and recklessness.

Ian Brighthope

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such . The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.