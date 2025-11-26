O CANADA (!) — Do Not Euthanise your Weak and Sick

The Nazis did that in 1939 — They started with their own Children — the AktionT4 Program



The Canada Eugenics Program Revealed – The Canadian Government is Planning to Kill 14.7 Million people to “save” $ 1.3 Trillion – The MAiD Plan

Over 9 million are projected to be our elderly. Over 4 million are projected to be the mentally ill and suicidal. Over 300,000 are projected to be from the Indigenous population. The remainder are counted among our most vulnerable: addicts and the homeless.

Kelsi Sheren: “Canada Plans to Euthanize 15 Million People in the Next 20 Years” A chilling forecast has been released, and the numbers are nothing short of a national scandal. According to a recent publication in the Journal of Death and Dying, Health Canada has a plan for “savings” that is as brutal as it is unprecedented. As detailed by Kelsi Sheren, the analysis reveals that from 2027 to 2047, the government is on track to save a staggering $1.273 trillion. How? By providing 14.7 million Canadians with Medical Assistance in Dying (MADE) rather than palliative care. Let that number sink in: 14.7 million people.

The breakdown of this projection is where the abstract plan reveals a horrifying human cost: - Over 9 million are projected to be our elderly. - Over 4 million are projected to be the mentally ill and suicidal. - Over 300,000 are projected to be from the Indigenous population. - The remainder are counted among our most vulnerable: addicts and the homeless. This isn’t merely a policy shift; it is a state-sanctioned eugenics program, leveraging despair as a budgetary tool. The expansion set for 2027, which will specifically qualify individuals solely on the basis of mental illness, marks a dark new chapter. For those who find these statistics as unconscionable as we do, the data is available for public scrutiny in the SAGE Journal and the Journal of Death and Dying. The numbers don’t lie. This is the calculated future being built for Canada.

Is this the Nazi Germany Aktion T4 Program All Over Again?

The Journal of Death and Dying

Government Economics of Expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying to Vulnerable Populations and the Ethical Implications of Allowing the State to Control Death

This study explores the potential economic savings from expanding medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in Canada, where it is currently a leading cause of death, to include vulnerable groups that cost the government more than they contribute in taxes. These groups include individuals with severe mental health issues, the homeless, drug users, retired elderly, and indigenous communities. Both voluntary and non-voluntary scenarios were analyzed, projecting total savings of up to CAD $1.273 trillion by 2047. With an estimated 2.6 million deaths in the voluntary scenario, mostly among mentally ill and elderly populations, this cost-saving measure raises significant ethical concerns. Financially incentivizing MAiD could shift healthcare priorities away from providing necessary support, potentially devaluing vulnerable lives and fostering a troubling reliance on assisted death as an economic solution. The findings highlight a need for ethical scrutiny of MAiD policy expansion.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/00302228251323299

Canada’s MAiD Service — Your Mutually Assured Destruction/”Euthanasia” Program

CDC quietly rewrites its vaccine–autism guidance

In a stunning shift, the CDC now says its own “vaccines don’t cause autism” claim was not evidence-based.

The NEW CDC Website page on Autism and Vaccines

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccine-safety/about/autism.html

WAIT… RFK Jr. Says He Can’t End the PREP Act Because He “Reports to a President”? - Huh?

“The real pressure is coming from the pharmaceutical complex, from Susie Wiles.…”

WOW! Sasha Latypova says RFK Jr. told her in May 2025 that “he knows” we want the PREP Act declaration pulled for the Covid jabs, but said he can’t because “he has a president to report to”

The Aktion T4 Program - Nazi Germany 1939

Program to Murder People with Disabilities including Children

The goal of the Nazi Euthanasia Program was to kill people with mental and physical disabilities. In the Nazi view, this would cleanse the “Aryan” race of people considered genetically defective and a financial burden to society.

The Euthanasia Program was the systematic murder of institutionalized patients with disabilities in Germany. It started in 1939, about two years before the Nazis began systematically murdering Europe’s Jews as part of the “Final Solution.” The program was one of many radical eugenic measures which aimed to restore the racial “integrity” of the German nation. It aimed to eliminate what eugenicists and their supporters considered “life unworthy of life”: those individuals who—they believed—because of severe psychiatric, neurological, or physical disabilities represented both a genetic and a financial burden on German society and the state.

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/euthanasia-program

TINPOT GODS OF THE WEST

THE RIDDLE OF THE VACCINES -- DR SUZANNE HUMPHRIES

30 Minutes of astonishing Truth

Habitual Dismissals of Meritorious Cases Are Tearing America Apart — Overwhelming Workload in 2020 Accelerated Habitual Dismissal Behavior in US Courts

The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America

The dark horse of the New World Order was never Communism, Socialism or Fascism: It has always been Technocracy! Started in the 1930s, re-introduced by the Trilateral Commission in 1973 as the “New International Economic Order,” Technocrats have staged a sweeping coup d’état in plain sight in Washington, DC. during the Trump presidency.

The Dark Enlightenment wants to turn us into a monarchy. Tokenization is flipping us into an asset-based economic system where you “will own nothing”. AI is shoving us into a digital Gulag. Like it or not, you must face this beast, either to destroy it or learn to live with it.

Patrick Wood has been warning you for 15 years. It’s time to pay attention.

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Betrayal-Technocracy-Destroyed-America-ebook/dp/B0FZ4MH17P/ref=sr_1_1

There was No Pandemic of Death

Over the past two decades, scientists developed a pandemic preparedness playbook that has failed catastrophically. It grew out of the fears aroused by the global emergence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2003 and the swine flu pandemic of 2009. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)—which we now lead—made massive investments that failed to cope with the Covid pandemic. Worse, the playbook itself may have caused it.

https://www.city-journal.org/article/nih-jay-bhattacharya-covid-pandemic-lab

Deaths From All Causes — Spikes of Death in Europe are SEASONAL (Winter) and Cyclical - 2020 was no different

Independent Medical Alliance Releases Fourth Edition of the Journal of Independent Medicine

Preventing Cancer: The ROOT Protocols

A Holistic Approach to Improve Metabolic Health: A Practical Review

Vaccine-Induced Viral Reactivation and Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Review, Hypothesis, and Implications

Original Articles

Metacritique of Influential Studies Purporting COVID-19 Vaccine Successes: Part 3 (Raphael Lataster)

Final installment of a comprehensive critique of flawed methodologies underpinning vaccine efficacy claims.

https://imahealth.org/ima-releases-fourth-edition-of-the-journal-of-independent-medicine/

“We have to be the beacon of light” – Cat Parker on Vaccine Injury, Censorship, and the Fight for Recognition and Help

Hosts John Davidson and attorney Warner Mendenhall (founder of Freedom Counsel) sit down with prominent vaccine-injured advocate Cat Parker.

Links mentioned

Cat Parker (all socials & resources): https://poplme.co/catparkerphoto

Medical Arts Healing Foundation: medicalartshealing.org

Dr. Bain’s practice & detox info: docintheloop.com

Homeopathic detox protocol: getdetoxed.us or getdetoxed.ca

Freedom Counsel attorney network: freedomcounsel.org

A raw, unfiltered testament to the scale of the COVID vaccine injury crisis and the grassroots movement that has risen to meet it when governments and institutions have not.

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. Speaks Out Against mRNA

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. joins me for the TWELFTH interview in an ongoing series of interviews in which people from around the world express their views regarding the mRNA injections.

Two Largest COVID-19 “Vaccines” Safety Studies Confirm They Are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE

“...two MASSIVE studies that just throw the whole ‘safe and effective’ narrative out of the water.”

The two largest COVID-19 “vaccine” safety studies ever conducted (n=184 MILLION) confirm they are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE

“The first ones by Faksova and colleagues, this had 99 Million people in it. They found 500% increased risk of Myocarditis, 300% increased risk of spinal cord inflammation, which can be permanently disabling.”

“And then we have the second largest vaccine safety study ever conducted, which was published a few weeks ago, that had 85 Million people in it and had a control group. So it was about 40 Million vaccinated, 40 Million weren’t. It was a meta analysis.

They found 300% increased risks of Heart attack, 200% increased risk of arrhythmias, about 250% increased risk of stroke.”

“Now we have the largest population size ever studied that was vaccinated, and we find these massive risks”

Heart Attack (+286%, dose 2)

Stroke (+240%, dose 1)

Brain/Spinal Cord Inflammation (+278%, dose 1)

Myocarditis (+510%, dose 2)

Brain Clots (+223%, dose 1)

Coronary Artery Disease (+244%, dose 2)

Cardiac Arrhythmia (+199%, dose 1)

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (+149%, dose 1)

UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 9 Impact Film

Harrowing accounts from UK citizens on the damage inflicted on them from lockdowns.

Impact

Destitution.

Unemployment.

Homelessness.

Food banks.

Paying back government loans.

Post COVID ME syndrome.

The 50% rule.

Suicide.

Financial decimation.

Bankruptcy.

‘‘People were CRYING OUT..ABSOLUTELY DESPERATE…people lost their homes.’’

‘‘I’ve been so busy trying to survive all this time that i am ABSOLUTELY EXHAUSTED.’’

-Lowri. Events Freelancer. Former Company Director. North West England.

‘‘As an owner you got hit in so many ways.’’

-Giovanni. Restauraunt Owner. Wales.

‘‘It got to a stage where i eventually decided i didn’t want to be here anymore.’’

‘‘All my savings went..I’ve never recovered.’’

-Sheryl. Self Employed Veteran of 22 years. North England.

‘‘Suddenly your livelihood is taken away from you you lose your self esteem..you lose your dignity.’’

‘‘You were imprisoned in your own place with no form of income…it was devastating…then you start seeing the reports of people taking their lives.’’

‘‘Everywhere you turned you were just beaten down.’’

-Jonathan. Photographer. Company Director. East Midlands

‘‘People started selling their cars..their house..their family heirlooms..we had people selling their wedding rings.’’

‘‘People had resorted to prostitution.’’

‘‘Parents would skip meals so they could feel their children…ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATING.’’

‘‘They were getting pressure, financial, emotional,mental health issues all round them…A LOT of people IMPLODED.’’

‘‘I remember the first attempted suicide for the rest of my life, i took the call and kept him on the phone for FOUR HOURS trying to convince him that taking his own life..wasn’t the way to solve a problem.’’

‘‘We’ve got ALOT of marital break up’s because of the stress.’’

-Jennifer. Volunteer Support Provider. East England.

Boosting one protein helps the brain protect itself from Alzheimer’s

Date: November 23, 2025

Source: Baylor College of Medicine

Researchers discovered that raising the protein Sox9 can help the brain’s astrocytes clear out toxic plaque buildup linked to Alzheimer’s. In mouse models that already showed memory problems, activating these cells improved cognitive performance. The treatment also reduced plaque levels over time. The work points toward a natural, cell-based way to slow Alzheimer’s decline.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/11/251123085550.htm

‘‘COVID didn’t crush the economy.

Government crushed the economy.’’

Slouching Toward Technocracy: Is The World Giving In?

“Today it is infinitely easier to kill one million people than to control one million people.”



“The Technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more CONTROLLED society. Such a society would be dominated by ELITE, unrestrained by traditional values.”



— Zbigniew Brzezinski, Co-Founder of the Trilateral Commission

The real threat is not that AI systems will dominate us but that we may no longer produce citizens capable of resisting domination. A morally confused society can be controlled by almost anything, including a technological black-box that no one fully understands.

This doesn’t mean AI has no role in democratic life, but there is a line it cannot cross. AI cannot determine the value of a human being, define justice, or cultivate moral citizens. It cannot replace the wisdom encoded in history. It cannot supply the inner discipline that enables a free people to remain free. The health of a democracy cannot depend on the elegance of its code or the capacity of its machines. It must depend upon the character of its citizens.

https://www.technocracy.news/slouching-toward-technocracy-is-the-world-giving-in/

What is and isn’t a “clinical trial”?

The Need For Decentralization in an Age of Tyranny

Corruption has overwhelmed medicine and government, and only decentralization will restore our sovereignty

In part three of this interview with Liz Gunn, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, MP Andrew Bridgen, and I explain how private interests captured medicine and governance, turning them into centralized systems of control. A private corporation, the Federation of State Medical Boards, quietly influenced licensing and discipline, pressuring regulators to punish doctors who questioned official narratives.

Today, regulators and governments serve global agendas rather than the public, rewarding obedience and punishing integrity. The path forward is decentralization: rebuilding medicine, governance, and community structures on truth, accountability, and the direct relationship between individuals and those who serve them.

POWERFUL TESTIMONIALS OF COVID VAX INJURIES

Moving accounts you MUST hear….

THESE ARE JUST A FEW OF THE STORIES TOLD…..

Globalist Genocide and the Cost of Silence

https://rumble.com/v720816-globalist-genocide-and-the-cost-of-silence.html

Moderna Knew in 2017 That Its mRNA Vaccine Lipid Nanoparticles Enter the Bloodstream and Accumulate in the Liver, Spleen, Kidneys, Heart, and Lungs: ‘Molecular Therapy’ Journal

Two whole years before the COVID-19 pandemic during which billions were injected with LNP-containing vaccines, raising informed consent concerns.

Moderna submitted data in November 2017 proving their mRNA vaccine lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) accumulate in mammalian liver, spleen, plasma (blood), kidneys, heart, and lungs—the same technology Moderna and Pfizer later used in billions of COVID-19 doses.

No one who lined up for those shots was ever told—let alone asked to consent—that the lipid nanoparticles carrying the mRNA would traffic through their blood and into their vital organs.

The LNPs were shown to reach major organs and enter the bloodstream within 1 hour.

The particles persisted in those tissues at least 24–48 hours (the Moderna study didn’t track LNP distribution past 2 days), with accumulation when repeatedly dosed.

Millions Experienced COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

More than a third of Americans who were vaccinated against COVID-19 say they had side effects from the shot, and nearly half suspect the vaccines killed many patients

https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/lifestyle/covid_19/millions_experienced_covid_19_vaccine_side_effects

Dr. James Thorp: Trump Used RFK Jr. Like a Harmonica—Then Paraded Bourla the Butcher\

Thorp says Trump exploited RFK Jr., boosted Pfizer’s power, and is pursuing trillions in mRNA and AI dominance over Americans’ health.

UK COVID-19 inquiry Module 2 report -- 21 Nov 2025

800 pages of evidence under the spotlight.

Dr. Mary O’Connor: The Price of Integrity in the Modern Healthcare system

How Dr. O’Connor’s couragous stand for patient rights exposed systemic overreach and medical authoritarianism

===============================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

