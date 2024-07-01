Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

ANNA NEEDS HELP --- PLEASE GIVE THIS BRAVE CHAMPION OF THE FREEDOM MOVEMENT SOME FUNDS TO HELP COPE WITH HER ILLNESS -- ANNA DE BUISSERET’S GIVE SEND GO – CHAMPION UK LAWYER

“ We need Anna and Anna needs Us”

I think those of you who know Anna De Buisseret would all agree that she has devoted the past three years of her life to the people for the people, as many others have too. A veteran, senior lawyer, and most of all a woman of heart, courage, moral integrity, grit, and determination (just to name a few).

Anyone who has come across her in person or not knows the time and effort she has invested from the goodness of her heart for humanity. Anna has worked tirelessly and unconditionally and has never taken anything and sadly, it has taken its toll on her.

We have recently learned that Anna has become seriously ill, she has been diagnosed with urothelial cancer. Like many of us, Anna knows the power of natural healing and wants to go down this path and sadly has no funds to do that. This is where you can come and can make a difference to her and this cause.

Anna has become a member of our freedom family and we believe that family sticks together through thick and thin. She is a beautiful soul with a massive heart and has only ever wanted to protect people through her drive and knowledge, and she wants to continue protecting people. She cannot do that whilst she is seriously ill. We need her energy and her skill, and to do that, she needs to be well.

Donations will be used to fund all elements of her care and help her get well. If you cannot support her financially, maybe there is something else you can give at the level of your time or knowledge, just as she has done.

Anna, like many, finds it difficult to reach out for help, but she needs us now more than ever. People want to give and we should never deny the gift of giving or deny ourselves the gift of receiving.

Please share this across all your communities, as together we can support her without placing responsibility on any one individual. No man or woman is an island and we all need support from time to time. Please give whatever you can in every way you can. It will all be received gratefully. Let's get Anna back into this movement where she can make a difference along with all of us.

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBJW3

WE JUST NEED TO MESS AROUND -- ONE CHILLING MINUTE --- FROM BILL GATES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bF0wxU6pe1Tu/

We Now Have Proof The COVID Vaccines Damage Cognition

Examining the causes and treatments of the common neurological injuries caused by vaccination

Israeli Study Explains How Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Shot Causes Menstrual Irregularities

THE HOSPITAL DIRECTOR WHO REFUSED THE COVID VAXX

FROM A FORMER PROFESSOR OF INTERNAL MEDICINE – A COLLAPSE IN MEDICAL SCHOOL STANDARDS

“It is bad enough that many young doctors are graduating despite having poor skills. But there is deterioration on the other end of the pipeline as more and more physicians and nurses leave the profession.”

https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2024/05/im-doc-on-the-accelerating-decline-in-american-medicine.html

COVID-19 "VACCINES" - A total failure of the drug regulatory system

Prior to the COVID pandemic, Australia’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), was highly regarded internationally for its rigorous application of the most stringent international standards of drug quality, safety and efficacy.

However, in assessing the quality, safety and efficacy of data submitted in support of the gene-based COVID “vaccines”, these standards were seriously compromised in many fundamental and critically important ways. Given the serious quality, safety and efficacy problems now well-known and widely reported in relation to the COVID“ vaccines” – the evidence now suggests that these gene-based injections should never have been approved by the TGA because they have caused more harm than good. A detailed description of the TGA’s failures to properly evaluate the COVID “vaccines” will be described in this presentation.

“ I Could Make It Infectious In Months”: Former CDC Director Sounds Alarm Over Bird Flu Experiments

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/bird-flu-spreads-dr-robert-redfield-warns-real-biosecurity-threat-are-university-labs

White House Pressured FDA to Cut Corners on COVID Vaccine Approvals in Order to Push Mandates

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/white-house-fda-rush-covid-vaccine-approval-mandates/

GMO case goes to the High Court of Australia

.. the Defendant: The Chief Justice of the Federal Court, Debra Mortimer

Seven Articles in Top Journals Showing Covid Vaccine Harms That Got Past the Censors

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/24/seven-articles-in-top-journals-showing-covid-vaccine-harms-that-got-past-the-censors/

PFIZER IN COURT AGAIN

Justice comes slowly.....

Can mRNA Vaccines Degrade Intelligence?

https://globe.global/can-mrna-vaccines-degrade-intelligence/

AN INJECTION OF TRUTH – COMPLETE

A delegation of Canadian MD’s and scientists was called upon to present scientific information, help explain the dramatic rise in unexplained deaths of children in Alberta by more than 3000%, and provide Albertans and people around the world with critical knowledge needed to ensure informed consent or informed refusal of modified mRNA C-19 injections, commonly referred to as Covid-19 “vaccines”.

Inhibition of the formation of amyloid-like fibrils with spices, especially cloves

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30587021/

Protein folding and aggregation into amyloid: the interference by natural phenolic compounds

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23765219/

Inhibition of protein misfolding and aggregation by natural phenolic compounds

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30030591/

Natural product-based amyloid inhibitors

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28390938/

Protein misfolding and related human diseases: A comprehensive review of toxicity, proteins involved, and current therapeutic strategies

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36356861/

Inhibition of the formation of amyloid-like fibrils using herbal extracts

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29888672/

CONSPIRACY THEORISTS WORK FOR GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, THE BBC

Everyone working for Google, YouTube, Facebook, the BBC or any mainstream media organisation is a conspiracy theorist.



Here are some of the commonest conspiracy theories which are regarded as `real’ by all members of these organisations:



1. Your government cares for you.

2. The covid pandemic was real.

3. Lockdowns helped save millions of people from a death worse than life.

4. Politicians are driven by a desire to do good.

5. The mainstream media provides an honest, reliable account of things happening in the world.

6. Drug companies are staffed by kind, good-hearted people who want to do good and save lives.

7. Electric cars run on special, magical electricity which is free and comes out of wires hidden under the ground.

8. All vaccines are wonderful and perfectly safe and we should all have lots of them, at least daily if possible.

9. The virus which caused covid was invented in a laboratory in China and then spread around the world to make money for Chinese companies producing masks and PCR tests.

10. The WHO is working to save the world from disease.

11. The BBC is a news organisation which can be trusted.

12. Our climate is changing rapidly, within five years the seas will have evaporated and the whole world will be ablaze.

13. Bankers are decent people who deserve every penny they are paid.

14. NATO is helping to save us from World War III.

15. The United Nations exists to bring peace and food to poor people.

16. Anyone who drives a car or who eats food is a danger to the future of the world.

17. Members of the royal family are just like us except that they are very special and must be mollycoddled, protected from reality and treated like gods.

18. Israel is a very special country which must be allowed to do whatever it likes – and given as much money as it wants.

19. The PCR test is valuable because anyone who agrees to be tested is obviously insane.

20. Bilderbergers and people who are members of the World Economic Forum make the best leaders and we should do everything they tell us to do.

21. Euthanasia is a great way to help people who are suffering from physical or mental pain or who are poor.

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm

INSTALLING THE GLOBAL TOTALITARIAN STATE

About David Hughes

David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies (Duke University) and International Relations (Oxford Brookes University). His research focuses on psychological warfare, "9/11," "Covid-19," the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.

