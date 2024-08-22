Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Tucker Carlson: Covid mRNA Vaccines Are “Poison” – Two Minutes of Truth

Leading independent news reporter Tucker Carlson has warned that Covid mRNA shots are "poison."

https://rumble.com/v5axrt1-tucker-carlson-covid-shots-are-poison.html

The Banned Video of Mr. Gates that every pro-vaccine pro-Gates person should see.

You may have been tricked about the value of vaccines.

NAZI DOCTORS WERE NOT MONSTERS — THEY WERE EDUCATED, TRUSTED PROFESSIONALS — AND THEN

The Doctors of the Third Reich were not monsters from a different species; they were educated, respected, and trusted professionals.

In the quiet corridors of history, where the echoes of medical oaths should have been loudest, we find chilling evidence of how easily those sworn to heal can be seduced by the allure of authority, power, and ideology. The tale of the Nazi doctors, who systematically abandoned their ethical duties, is not just a dark chapter from a distant past—it is a cautionary tale that reverberates through time, warning us of the fragility of moral resolve in the face of coercion and collective fervor.



The physicians of the Third Reich were not monsters from a different species; they were educated, respected, and trusted professionals. Yet, their complicity in unspeakable atrocities reveals a dangerous truth: the medical profession, when untethered from its core ethical principles, can become a tool for tyranny. These doctors, who once pledged to "do no harm," became agents of a regime that viewed human lives as mere expendable units in a vast social experiment.



This dark history forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about our own time. The COVID-19 pandemic, with its unprecedented challenges, exposed not only the vulnerabilities in our healthcare systems but also the ease with which fear and authority can shape medical practice. The lines between public health and political control blurred, and in the name of collective safety, individual rights were often sidelined. Doctors, once again, found themselves at the intersection of science and state power, and some stepped off the path of their ethical duties, swayed by the urgency of the crisis and the pressures from above.



History teaches us that vigilance in the medical profession is not optional—it is a necessity. The ease with which doctors can be drawn into the machinery of state power, especially in times of crisis, is a sobering reminder that ethical principles must remain non-negotiable. The lessons from the past are clear: when medicine loses its moral compass, it becomes a weapon, not a healing force.



As we move forward, we must remember that the true measure of a physician's duty is not found in the ability to follow orders or adhere to the latest guidelines, but in the unwavering commitment to the dignity and autonomy of every patient. The atrocities of the past, and the missteps during the recent pandemic, should serve as a stark reminder that the preservation of life and humanity must always be at the forefront of medical practice. We cannot afford to forget that when doctors forget their ethical duties, the consequences can be catastrophic

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/julia-elhaj-a487a33_rfkjr-nazi-doctors-ugcPost-7228494360743452672-YrKT/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_android

"It shouldn't have been injected into a single human being, ever." No more lies please. NO to Mpox vaccines.

We demand a Royal Commission. Political support is increasing.

They believed in The System and then it became psychotic and devoured them

Civil society champions of the junk science mRNA revolution keep dying suddenly and unexpectedly

MONKEYPOX — GLOBAL EMERGENCY (?) — FEAR, CHAOS, CONTROL

OH NO – BE SCARED, BE VERY SCARED

MONKEYPOX IS COMING – GET VAXXED AS MANY TIMES AS POSSIBLE (!) -- AS SOON AS POSSIBLE – OR ELSE – IF NOT — MAYBE YOU WILL TURN INTO A MONKEY? — OR MAYBE YOU WILL RECOVER?

"You have so much blood on your hands" Former NIH Head Called Out in Public

Francis Collins was recently confronted at a restaurant for his actions as head of the NIH. Video - Just one minute

GOLD RUSH: Australia spends millions on mRNA factories all over a nation that can't even produce IV drip bags

Your money is building an ecosystem of jobs for the universities and profits for Pharma

Just Puppets on a String

We’ve Outsourced our Thinking

‘Toxic Shot’: Yale Epidemiologist Discusses Book Blasting COVID Vaccines

In “Toxic Shot: Facing the Dangers of the COVID ‘Vaccines,’” Dr. Harvey Risch and colleagues present evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to 600,000 excess deaths and over 2 million newly disabled people in the U.S.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/book-toxic-shot-yale-doctor-harvey-risch-covid-vaccines/

You Don’t Know How Sick America Is Until You Listen to This

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-casey-calley-means

It’s time to admit that genes are not the blueprint for life

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00327-x

12-Year-Olds Could Get Mpox Vaccine in EU if Approved

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-casey-calley-means

Dr. Peter Canaday: Medical Hero

Hounded by the Forces of Injustice

WHO OWNS THE UNITED NATIONS?

In this revealing and insightful interview. former UN Executive Director Călin Georgescu describes the process of infiltration and global takeover of the United Nations by oligarchs, particularly Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

https://video.icic.law/w/anbQMw7WCqKpcVikedsEvM

Excess Deaths Roll on in New Zealand Uncommented by the Government or Media

https://globe.global/excess-deaths-roll-on-in-new-zealand-uncommented-by-the-government-or-media/

MONKEY MAGIC

DR JACK KRUSE -- ON ATTEMPTS AT POISONING CASTRO IN CUBA IN 1963 AND MANY OTHER THINGS

New Oxford study shows ONLY the kids who took the COVID shots had heart problems and died

We now know kids should NOT get the COVID vaccine.

Monkey Pox Jabbing Harms

Australia provides useful information on Monkey Pox Jab Harms from detailed post-jab surveillance. Call it Mpox to make its sound better?

What’s Really Happening with Mpox? Otherwise Known as MoneyPox. Or MonkeyPox

https://brownstone.org/articles/whats-really-happening-with-mpox/

The Grand Unveiling

Through Covid, much has been revealed about people...

In a relatively short period of time, everyone was generally divided into two camps — The Covidians (The Branch Covidians) and the Covidiots.

The History Of My Newfound Interest In Treating Cancer

Doctors sue British tabloid for libel and win first battle round

This case shines a light on how journalists cover scientific issues and discredit those who challenge the official narrative.

Major Scandinavian Study Confirms Pfizer Pushed ‘BAD BATCHES’ of Covid Shots onto Public

A major study by leading Scandinavian researchers has confirmed that Pfizer distributed dangerous “bad batches” of the pharmaceutical giant’s Covid mRNA shots for public use.

More evidence that the COVID shots did NOT reduce mortality

The Lancet paper claimed 20M lives have been saved by the COVID shots. Two data sources (both in public view for years) show the shots were all downside risk.

Dr. Peter Canaday: Medical Hero

Hounded by the Forces of Injustice

Kids Who Received mRNA COVID Vaccines Had Altered Immune Systems a Year Later

German researchers found children ages 5-11 who received two doses of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine had heightened levels of a type of antibody suggestive of an altered immune system response one year after vaccination, a new peer-reviewed study revealed.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kids-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccines-altered-immune-systems-year-later/

ACTUARIES ARE NOW INVOLVED

Actuaries Inc™

If you're going to undeclare a pandemic, you're going to need an embarrassment of actuaries.

So where to start to unravel this mess in a cogent way?

Let’s start by attributing the blame to “COVID” shall we?

“COVID is responsible” --- Huh?

We got Google AI to finally admit the truth about the COVID vaccines and the US childhood vaccine schedule

We found a way to have a frank discussion with Google AI. I'm sure it will be re-programmed so it will never tell the truth again. So this is an important reference point to judge AI veracity.

Australian Researcher Finds Link Between COVID Vaccines and Excess Deaths

The number of excess deaths in Australia was positively correlated with the number of COVID-19 booster vaccinations, according to a new peer-reviewed study. However, critics cautioned that the study’s methods were too simplistic and that its results could be misleading.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-excess-deaths-australia/

Oxford Study Raises Alarm over Covid Shots for Children

https://slaynews.com/news/oxford-study-raises-alarm-covid-shots-children/

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network