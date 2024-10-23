……“The entire pandemic was premeditated murder”……

SPECIAL EDITION: TESTIMONY TO OKLAHOMA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES — OCTOBER 17th 2024

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

THERE ARE MANY CRIMES – THAT NEED INVESTIGATING AND PROSECUTING — IN ALL NATIONS –

Dr DAVID MARTIN TESTIMONY TO OKLAHOMA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES — OCTOBER 17TH 2024 – 15 Minutes

Dr Martin ….. Quote:

“My first briefing on the SARS Bio-terrorism threat was in 2002 ”

“This was funded to be a Bioweapon for civilian deployment in 2005” … “funded by the NIAID and by DARPA to be the Bioweapon choice used for Biological warfare enabling technology”

“Since 2005, the US AID program called PREDICT was a biological weapons program in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

“In October of 2014, that the NIAID authorised Gain of Function Research on the Wuhan Institute of Virology Virus 1 for the purpose of weaponizing it for the promotion of global acceptance of a vaccine”

“In 2016, from a publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences -- “SARS-like WIV One CoV poised for human emergence”. (WIV One is Wuhan Institute of Virology 1 CoV)

“My organisation, M-CAM, currently monitors 68 Gain of Function weapons that are currently in production” …. “SARs and SARs like variants are three of 68”.

STATEMENT FROM SEPTEMBER 19TH 2019 – “three months before Patient 1 in Wuhan”

“ An accidental or INTENTIONAL release of a lethal respiratory pathogen will be authorised so that by September 2020 the world accepts a universal vaccine.”

“Anybody want to guess the motivation?”

“Until the public is aware of the need for a medical countermeasure such as a Pan Coronavirus vaccine, we need to media to create hype. We need the hype to use that hype to our advantage. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process”

THAT is a quote (unfortunately) from the National Academy of Sciences from 2014 – this is YEARS before any Coronavirus cases were detected in the United States

“ SARS was identified in 1965 as the most malleable of all of viral models that could be used for biological weapons.”

“By 1966 and 1967 it was the first infectious agent that was used in a cross Atlantic collaboration on infecting a healthy population. Samples of a Coronavirus from the United States were infected into healthy British subjects in 1966.”

Samples of a Coronavirus… were infected into healthy British subjects in 1966

“Pfizer first filed their Spike Protein patent in 1990 for a Spike Protein vaccine.”

“In 1990 ………. ”

“The CDC filed a Patent (illegally) in April of 2003, on a Coronavirus allegedly isolated from humans, they had to pay the patent office after the office on 3 occasions ruled the patent invalid and unenforceable, they had to pay to take over the ownership of the Coronavirus”

“We are monitoring 68 others”

“and those are the perpetrators – Ralph Baric of the University of Chapel Hill, Anthony Fauci at NIAID, Peter Daszak at Ecohealth Alliance”

“ Ladies and Gentlemen, this was MURDER. This was not public health. ” ….

“People died of medical Countermeasures that actually were known to be biological weapons in 2005”

“This was premeditated murder”

“This was never about a public health emergency. It was always about premeditated murder.”

“Anthony Fauci is lying”

“The entire pandemic was premeditated murder”

“The protocol that was used in Oklahoma and around the country using Remdesivir was known and published in 2018 to have a lethality of 53 % ”

“Every medical practitioner anywhere in the State who actually administered any Remdesivir to any patient knowingly had the capacity to stop a lethal injection and failed to do so. At best it is reckless homicide. At worst it is premeditated murder.”

https://rumble.com/v5j9sws-explosion-okc-covid-crimes-pt.-2-dr.-david-martin-meeting-17-oct-2024.html

Alternative site: Oklahoma House of Representatives

https://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00283/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20241017/-1/54689#info_

Notes from Dr David Martin April 27th 2020 — the PDF File

LAWS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW -- Transcript

https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/BotW_Notes_04272020.pdf

Presentation - Butterfly of the Week,

Dr David Martin - April 27th 2020 – 30 Minutes

LAWS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The HISTORY and SCIENCE Behind COVID (Coronavirus 1965) with Dr. David Martin | May 2023 -- 20 Minutes

https://rumble.com/v2qco82-history-and-science-behind-covid-coronavirus-1965-with-dr.-david-martin-may.html

COVID CRIMES – CLOSING STATEMENTS – OKLAHOMA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – from Dr. D. Martin & Rep. J. Humphrey

17th October 2024 – 6 Minutes

https://rumble.com/v5j9wh1-explosion-okc-covid-crimes-closing-dr.-d.-martin-and-rep.-j.-humphrey-meeti.html

A Summary of Events

COVID CRIMES | Oklahoma Meeting Oct. 17th, 2024

https://jeremybstrang.com/2024/10/19/explosive-information-okc-covid-crimes-oklahoma-meeting-oct-17th-2024/comment-page-1/#comment-11972

TEXAS LAWSUIT FILED: Biden Admin Accused of ‘Murder,’ ‘Treason,’ ‘Genocide,’ and Use of ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ with COVID-19 Shots, 5G, Chemtrails, Mosquitos

Plaintiffs claim to have been "targeted with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction."

Australian Gov't Classifies Self-Replicating mRNA (samRNA) Vaccines as GMOs, FOIA Documents Reveal

Self-amplifying vaccines "are considered genetically modified organisms (GMOs)," says Australia's Office of Gene Technology Regulator.

In what could be a game-changing revelation, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents have confirmed that Australia’s Office of Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) has classified self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccines as genetically modified organisms (GMOs) for several years.

Unlike traditional mRNA jabs, such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna for COVID-19, samRNA vaccines replicate within the body, producing more RNA, and consequently, more spike protein over time.

This feature amplifies the biological activity of the vaccine, allegedly resulting in stronger immune responses, but also raising concerns about spike protein toxicity and long-term health impacts.

The OGTR explained that this capability is what subjects samRNA vaccines to stricter regulatory controls.

According to internal documents from the OGTR, released under FOIA 051-2024 on October 1, 2024, “self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines are considered genetically modified organisms (GMOs), on the basis that the nucleic acid is capable of reproduction.”

Pfizer is tripping over its legal arguments

These lawsuits are revelatory.

Pfizer is contradicting itself between the Brook Jackson case and the Kansas case.

EVERY DOCTOR AND EVERY PATIENT SHOULD WATCH THIS 7 MINUTE VIDEO

We must remember that Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were banned in 2020. It is plainly obvious why that was done (!).

The banning of these drugs in many nations is suspicious in the extreme.

https://www.facebook.com/61553327708883/posts/393909710418135/?rdid=dyaWGKGSdjEMnBUZ

MRNA Vaccines Do not and Cannot Work Against Coronaviruses

The Complex Adaptive Landscape Created by SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Shows Us Why Evolution Will Not Allow Effective mRNA Vaccines Against mRNA Viruses, Part 1.

Interaction among multiple selective factors and evolution at multiple levels assures unpredictability. One thing is certain: the simple expectation of disease eradication was never possible.

BOMBSHELL: Big Pharma-Funded Fraudulent Ivermectin Studies Caused Millions of Deaths Worldwide

In a world reeling from the consequences of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, where trust in institutions is at best hanging by a thread, a growing body of evidence has emerged that shatters the very foundations of medical integrity.

This is not hyperbole, this is a wake-up call.

The supposed “failure” of ivermectin, a repurposed Nobel Prize winning drug that could have saved millions of lives during the height of the “pandemic,” has now been exposed as the result of a meticulously orchestrated Medical Industrial Complex campaign of deceit, fraud. and, ultimately, mass murder.

There is a war being actively waged against humanity by these architects of deception and bioterror who undermined one of the most affordable and potentially life-saving treatments during their “pandemic.” The curtain has been pulled back, and the evidence is irrefutable.

Governments Tell Lies – Politicians Tell Lies – Lies, Lies, Lies

Lie Number 62

Dangerous levels of DNA contamination is "misinformation"

Covid jabs for mothers-to-be: The lies keep on coming

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/covid-jabs-for-mothers-to-be-the-lies-keep-on-coming/

The CHD-touted science paper claiming “55 undeclared chemical elements” were found in COVID vaccines is a HOAX … and must be retracted … here’s why (UPDATED)

Children's Health Defense got duped, sadly, and the study actually thanks by name many people related to CHD who are otherwise very well-informed science-minded people but who clearly didn't know enough about ICP-MS analysis to realize the study was a hoax.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-10-16-the-chd-touted-science-paper-claiming-55-undeclared-chemical-elements-were-found-in-covid-vaccines-is-a-hoax-and-must-be-retracted-heres-why.html

Public Health Scotland|Vaccination and Immunisation Report 2023

65% of FRONT-LINE NHS staff are refusing COVID 'vaccines.'

NHS COVID and flu vaccinations 2023/24

Some very revealling statistics as follows. Safe and effective?

57.8% of ALL healthcare workers declined a flu vacciantion

74.1% of ALL social care workers declined a flu vaccination

64.9% of FRONT-LINE healthcare workers declined a COVID ‘vaccine’

79.9% of ALL social care workers declined a COVID ‘vaccine’

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.