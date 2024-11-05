Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Covid Vaccine Banned for First Time in Idaho Counties, USA

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/11/03/covid-vaccine-banned-for-first-time-in-idaho-counties/

Dr Robert Malone on Bill Gates ….

“ He’s a monopolist. Is this man a Sociopath, a Psychopath? At minimum he’s a Narcissist.”

“WE JUST NEED TO MESS AROUND” – WITH MRNA VACCINES – SAYS BILL GATES

ALL CANCERS DEVIATION FROM TREND

Turbo cancers are rapidly forming, spreading and mutating.

“ I HAVE NEVER SEEN CANCERS BEHAVING LIKE THIS”

https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1848871249700950273

NEVER SEEN CANCERS

https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1848871249700950273

Renowned Virologist Warns Fully Vaxxed Have Just Years Left to Live: “Tsunami of Death Is Upon Us”

“It’s very strange for me to make such statements, but I’m not hiding it because I’m 200 percent convinced that it will happen,” Bossche stated ominously.

“You commit errors or even crimes at the very small scale, you can hide them – I’ve seen this happen with the Ebola vaccination with Africa a number of years ago.”

“However, if you do this at the very large scale, like what has happened with this mass (COVID) vaccination campaign, the truth will surface.”

The mass genocide event is not happening in a few years; it’s happening now.

https://disswire.com/renowned-virologist-warns-fully-vaxxed-have-just-years-left-to-live-tsunami-of-death-is-upon-us/

This is my personal story... I worked for Health NZ as a Senior Database Administrator. This is what they did to me ….

A vaccine payment database system that I built clearly showed excess deaths were occurring. I tried to reach out to the Leadership Team at Health NZ. This was their response...

https://x.com/BarryYoungNZ/status/1852148243330973979

CAN THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA WAKE UP?

https://x.com/JamesMelville/status/1851333254269341758

Turbo Cancer Surge Sparks Alarm: Dr. Paul Marik Links Aggressive Cases in Young Adults to COVID 'Vaccines' and Boosters

This trend, Dr. Marik claims, is on the rise in the United States, the UK, and Japan, particularly affecting individuals aged 14 to 44.

Idaho State Health Officials Ban Covid ‘Vaccines’ in Landmark Vote

Health officials in Idaho’s Southwest District Health have voted to ban Covid mRNA “vaccines” in a landmark decision.

Covid quacksines cause cancer

Unsealed Government Data Shows Devastating Surge in Deaths Among Covid-Vaccinated Children

Newly unsealed official government data has exposed a devastating 188 percent surge in deaths among children after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use.

The FAA has very quietly tacitly admitted that the EKGs of pilots are no longer normal. We should be concerned — Very concerned

After the vaccine rolled out, the FAA secretly widened the EKG parameter range for pilots so they wouldn't be grounded. It looks like the vax gave at least 50M Americans heart damage.

EMERGENCY

Urgent plea for action on rise of turbo cancers

“ Chilling” Revelations From Pfizer Documents - Dr. Naomi Wolf

“They knew they were killing and injuring people at massive scale”

She said the 450,000 pages of Pfizer documents showed that the company and public health agencies “certainly knew that the vaccine didn’t work,” prompting the federal government and Pfizer to try to conceal them.

“The FDA [US Food and Drug Administration] asked the court to keep these documents hidden for 75 years,” Wolf said. “They want us all to be dead before they see the light of day.”

Wolf said:

“They knew that there were 1,223 deaths within three months and side effects. There were 43,000 people with serious adverse events and over 130,000 serious adverse events in total in just these three months. They knew that they were killing and injuring people at massive scale.”

“The centerpiece of the Pfizer papers … has to do with destroying human reproduction in many ways,” Wolf said. “Lipid nanoparticles are designed to traverse every membrane in the human body. It’s not a bug, but a feature” of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Wolf cited a chart in the documents showing that 15,000 women experienced bleeding every day, 10,000 women were having two periods per month and 7,500 women were not having periods at all, “meaning no children, not fertile.”

Pregnant women also experienced side effects. Pfizer lost the records of 234 pregnant women who participated in the clinical trials. But for the 36 pregnant women whose records survived, “over 80% of them lost their babies,” Wolf said.

THE STUNNING INTERVIEW … 40 MINUTES OF HORROR

Pfizer’s ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ & Media Reporting Failures

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/pfizers-crimes-against-humanity--media-reporting-failures/

THE PFIZER PAPERS

"It's Critical to Acknowledge the Covid Scam/Crime Against Humanity Has Been a Major EUGENICS PROGRAM"

"The whole theory for two weeks to flatten the curve comes from eugenicists"

The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity is a groundbreaking, historic account compiled from the reports of medical experts and analysts from around the globe. This book unveils shocking details of fraudulent clinical trials and exposes Pfizer's crimes against humanity that have placed lives at risk and altered the course of healthcare as we know it.

Could COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Antiphospholipid Syndrome?

https://www.brmi.online/post/could-covid-19-vaccines-cause-antiphospholipid-syndrome

NIAID Funds and Nature Publishes Doomsday COVID Viral Virulence-Enhancing Technology by Dr. Zheng-Li Shi: Call for Emergency Restrictions and Severe Penalties for Misuse

Dual-Use Dilemma... "Studying" Virulence Actually Means "Ability to maximize"... You maniacs…

Sudden Deaths of Four Teen Athletes in Tennessee Ignite Firestorm Over COVID Vaccine Safety

"..questions raised about the COVID vaccine and the impact on the heart and if that is manifesting in young athletes.."

COVID WAS JUST THE BEGINNING — A WAR AGAINST CIVILIZATION

#COVID was just the beginning of a total war against civilization. The POLYCRISIS described by the World Economic Forum is not only no accident, it is a deliberate act of total war on our entire civilization. Driven by the ruling elites, its aim is to establish a worldwide totalitarianism.

In this interview, Dr. David Hughes discusses what he calls the OMNIWAR an act of revolutionary violence by the rulers against the ruled. From his point of view, the many crises of the world amount to the controlled demolition of our entire way of life. READ MORE

https://x.com/LifeSite/status/185161748309174693

THE STONE SUMMIT

https://rumble.com/v5ljpaq-warpspeed-stopped-the-fema-camps-must-see-film.html

The Curse of Masks in Health and Social Care: Testimony From the Scottish Covid Inquiry

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/11/03/the-curse-of-masks-in-health-and-social-care-testimony-from-the-scottish-covid-inquiry/

Federal Class-action LAWSUIT filed against Joseph Biden - Kamala Harris - Pfizer - Moderna

https://dockets.justia.com/docket/texas/txsdce/3:2024cv00297/1976779

and …..

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1848167393194832157

Massive Korean Study Confirms Elevated Risk of Heart Disease Among Young People

A study of 3.4 million health records in the Korean national health database entitled “The impact of COVID-19 status and vaccine type following the first dose on acute heart disease: A nationwide retrospective cohort study in South Korea” reveals that individuals receiving mRNA vaccines are at higher risk of heart disease.

Notably, younger people have an even higher risk profile than older adults.

https://hatchardreport.com/korean-study-confirms-elevated-risk-of-heart-disease/

The Paper -- The impact of COVID-19 status and vaccine type following the first dose on acute heart disease: A nationwide retrospective cohort study in South Korea

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39444354/

Health Officers, Health Ministers, and Chief Public Health Officers Across Canada Put On Notice

For spreading dangerous false information regarding vaccines and C-19 genetic injections for children.

WHO Chief Tedros Declares “Aggressive Action” Needed Against Growing Anti-Vaccine Movement

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has issued a bold warning against those opposing the global vaccine agenda ...

COVID Tyrants MUST Face Justice, or We’re All at Risk

‘‘I think it’s the single most HORRIFYING and DISTRESSING aspect of the pandemic.’’

‘‘The legacy of grief, guilt, anger and mistrust is MASSIVE.’’

Corruption ........ the biggest issue facing Australia ... the Pandemic of Distrust

It is everywhere in our establishment. It is destroying our society and may be the end of civilisation as we prefer it.

