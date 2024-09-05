Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

7 Year-old and a 9 Year-old are DEAD After Injection With Covid Jabs: More Tragic News From Australia

"The vaccine fanatics that closed their eyes to the evidence have the blood of children on their hands."

Australia's Cumulative Excess Deaths Continue to Rise with March and April Deaths already exceeding 2022 and 2023 levels.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released Australia's Jan-May 2024 Mortality Data on 30 August 2024.

The failure of the Australian Government to recognize the continuing excess deaths post Covid-19 vaccine rollout represents a catastrophic failure of public health, as does the failed public enquiry into excess deaths. Deaths are the tip of the ice-berg underpinned by mass illness, disability, and abject human suffering.

High excess death rates in the West for 3 years running since start of pandemic – British Medical Journal - Externally peer reviewed? Yes

Despite containment and COVID-19 jabs; “serious cause for concern,” say researchers

Excess death rates have remained high in the West for three years running since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, finds a data analysis of 47 countries published in the open access journal BMJ Public Health.

https://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/high-excess-death-rates-in-the-west-for-3-years-running-since-start-of-pandemic/

THEY KNEW AND THEY LIED – THE NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT

WHEN THEY PRODUCED THEIR “RISK BENEFIT ANALYSIS”, THEY REDACTED SOME OF 62 PAGES OF AN 80 PAGE DOCUMENT.

SURELY A GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE PROUD TO DISPLAY ALL OF SUCH A DOCUMENT TO SHOW HOW THOROUGH THEIR PROCESS WAS?

Quote: “They knew that the Absolute Risk Reduction (ARR) was only 0.84%. They knew that ARR was the number that should have been used and that Relative Risk Reduction (RRR) is a deceptive number used by pharmaceutical companies to inflate the benefits of their products. How many New Zealanders would have taken a jab if they had been told the TRUTH? That it was 0.84%

effective, not 95% effective?

They knew they only had two months of efficacy and safety data and could not know how long any immunity would last.

They knew there was no information on transmission, nor could there be as the trial was explicitly designed now to show it.

They knew there was no information on use in pregnancy, the elderly, those with autoimmune conditions, or those with complex medical needs.

When asked for the risk-benefit balance/profile/matrix that was done prior to the granting of provisional consent for the Pfizer Comirnaty injection, Derek Fitzgerald of Medsafe provided the following: Document 10 (of which 62 out of 80 pages are redacted), on p 94/162

“The benefit risk balance of Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) for active immunisation to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2, in individuals 16 years of age and older, is not clear. At this stage, there is evidence only for short-term protection, and longer-term safety data are lacking. However, experience with the vaccine is accumulating rapidly.

Notwithstanding uncertainties, in the light of high clinical need and the expectation of further data (including regarding duration of protection) around April 2021, a provisional consent under section 23 of the Medicines Act 1981 may be appropriate.”

This is the so-called ‘favourable‘ benefit risk profile expounded by Medsafe on its website

https://nzdsos.com/2024/08/31/they-knew-and-they-lied/

Sialylated Glycan Bindings from SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein to Blood and Endothelial Cells Govern the Severe Morbidities of COVID-19

Excerpts:

“7.1. Fluvoxamine (FLV)

For FLV in particular, mean plasma serotonin levels were reduced to 69% of the baseline value one hour after first dose of the drug [263]. A study of blood from humans and mice found that serotonin induced platelet aggregation [269] and platelet aggregation by arachidonic acid was decreased by 68% (p = 0.00001) in patients taking an SSRI vs. controls [270].

7.2. Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)

HCQ has been found to have pronounced activity in reducing blood cell aggregation and associated microvascular occlusion. In 44 human subjects with vascular conditions including coronary artery and cerebrovascular disease, all having initial manifestations of microvascular occlusion, ocular conjunctival microvasculature was observed over a nine-month period following the start of HCQ treatment [274]. Marked reductions in the size of blood cell aggregates and the extent of microvascular occlusion were observed for most patients. Accompanying symptomatic improvements were observed in many of these subjects beginning three days after the start of HCQ treatment for some and persisting over the nine-month follow-up period.

In another human study, HCQ was administered over a three-month period to 22 patients with rheumatoid arthritis who had signs of occlusion in the microcirculation of the ocular fundus. Twenty of the 22 patients had complete normalization of the observed vasculature occlusion [275]. In mice previously injected with an RBC clumping agent, HCQ sharply reduced thrombus size and the time that thrombi persisted as compared with untreated controls [276].

7.3. Ivermectin (IVM)

On a national scale, during four months of IVM use in 2020, before a new president of Peru elected on November 17 restricted its use, there was a 14-fold reduction in nationwide excess deaths, and then a 13-fold increase in the two months following the restriction of IVM use [323]. This set of real-world national health data, accompanied by extensive additional data by which potential confounding influences can be tracked, provides another significant indication of efficacy of IVM treatment of COVID-19.”

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/23/17039

Investigation begins into Australian Federal Court Judge accused of hiding Pfizer ties

A Federal Court Judge did not disclose ties to Pfizer or longstanding connections to biomedical research, while presiding over a covid-19 mRNA vaccine lawsuit.

After significant delays, the Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia has now confirmed an investigation has begun into the alleged misconduct of one of its own judges.

Federal Court Judge Helen Rofe is the subject of the investigation after presiding over the Fidge v. Pfizer, Moderna case.

GREAT GRAPHS

US, UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway: cumulative excess deaths kept rising after the shots rolled out

“I got a tip from one of my colleagues that Denmark, Finland, and Norway had very similar vaccine policies. Mortality kept going up after the shots”

Increasing Mortality Rates in the US, but Not From COVID-19

“Uniquely American Increases in Non-Covid Mortality”

“Whatever accounts for this trend appears to be uniquely American. No other high-income country, except perhaps the UK, has experienced mortality increases as large as the US.5 The life expectancy gap between the US and other countries widened greatly before the pandemic, and US losses to COVID-19 were higher than in peer countries.3 Something systemic to the US is limiting survival. Identifying the cause(s) and enacting social protection policies are urgent. A “moonshot” effort by the research community to address the question is clearly warranted. Given the increases in mortality rates, the answer cannot come soon enough.”

“Mortality from neurologic diseases (notably Alzheimer disease) has been increasing for decades, as has mortality from diabetes, likely a result of the obesity epidemic. Among young and middle-aged adults, mortality from hypertensive diseases and kidney failure has been increasing for 2 decades and mortality from other forms of heart disease (eg, heart failure) has been increasing since 2012.”

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2822992

THE TRUTH IS HERE …. AND IT IS MUCH WORSE THAN MOST CAN IMAGINE – IS THE US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AT THE CORE OF THE PROBLEM?

Transcript: Interview between Robert F. Kennedy and Sasha Latypova

THE TRANSCRIPT PDF FILE:

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023.03.15-rfk-jr.-latypova-interview.pdf

THE VIDEO -- MILITARIZED HEALTHCARE

https://rumble.com/v2df7hg-militarized-healthcare.html

Did US National Security Imperatives Compromise COVID-19 Vaccine Safety?

https://brownstone.org/articles/did-national-security-imperatives-compromise-covid-19-vaccine-safety/

The Nuremberg Code Prohibits Unethical Experiments on Humans. Maybe It Should Also Prohibit Gain-of-Function Research?

Species-endangering research should require multinational, democratic debate and approval to make the survival of our own endangered species more likely — and ensure we can celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nuremberg-code-prohibits-unethical-experiments-humans-it-gain-of-function-research/

The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act

The Canadian government is on the verge of passing legislation to create a pandemic, prevention and preparedness plan WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19.

FREEDOM RESEARCH PODCAST #14. Dr. Aaron Kheriaty. Censorship, Covid Crisis and the Decline of Liberal Democracies.

“There seems to be a global trend away from democratic republics and toward a system of government run by a permanent bureaucracy and administrative state, or a deep state if you want to use the term that sort of applies to military intelligence apparatus of the administrative state, while we still have elections, while we still have the facade or the appearane of a free society,” Dr. Aaron Kheriaty says, painting a somewhat dark picture of current conditions and the state of society. He explains that in such a system people who are really in control and are operating behind the scenes, do not have to be subjected to the will of the people or face elections – the ordinary pressures that can be placed on the political actors, legislators, executives, or judges. “I think basically Covid was a massive acceleration of trends that have been developing probably for several decades. It's not exactly clear what is emerging in the wake of liberal democracies, but it is becoming increasingly clear to more and more people that what we think were the liberal democracies are actually not functioning that way any more,” Kheriaty says and adds it is not exactly sure what is going to emerge from this. “But it is clear to me that Covid was an accelerant. Covid was an opportunity for things like censorship and propaganda to manifest and advance in ways that would have probably taken several decades if they hadn't occurred during a crisis like that,” he states.

Aaron Kheriaty, MD, is a physician specialising in psychiatry. Currently he is a Fellow and Director of the Program in Bioethics and American Democracy at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

For many years he was Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California Irvine (UCI) School of Medicine and Director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health, where he chaired the ethics committee. He also chaired the ethics committee at the California Department of State Hospitals for several years. He was fired from the UCI after challenging the University's Covid vaccine mandate in federal court.

Due to his rational positions during the Covid crisis, he experienced the social media censorship that the United States government used to silence the critics of its Covid policies first hand and he is now one of the plaintiffs in the landmark free speech case Missouri v. Biden (Murthy v Missouri).

Besides the particular censorship case, Dr. Kheriaty discusses why this kind of censorship was developed during the Covid era. He also explains how, in his opinion, money and power were the drivers pushing the pandemic and how all the mechanisms that triggered such irrational societal behaviour are still in place, while international public health agencies would welcome their use again. He also explains why he thinks that instead of a traditional political divide of being left or right, the division today is between people who accept the technocratic biosecurity surveillance regime for our future and those who will resist it.

Dr. Kheriaty has authored books and articles for professional and lay audiences on bioethics, public health, civil liberties, political theory, social science, psychiatry, philosophy, religion, and culture. His most recent book is The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State (2022). You can also find more information about Dr. Kheriaty and his work through his web page and by following his Substack publication Human Flourishing.

DR SABINE HAZAN --

Dr. Sabine Hazan: "Ivermectin, we gave it to babies with scabies. There was a combination of drugs, ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc. Ivermectin is given to babies with scabies and doxycycline is given to young kids with acne for a year almost. All of a sudden that's dangerous, like I can't advertise to put these patients … We had people call my office when we started the hydroxychloroquine protocol calling us murderers. And so when we couldn't advertise on Facebook and Instagram I knew this was bigger than pharma, I knew this was bigger than health. And then when we couldn't talk about vitamin C and vitamin D and zinc. You couldn't even say to people: Well take vitamin C, take vitamin D. There was so many studies on vitamin D and we couldn't even discuss it. So yeah, censorship happened and so that censorship made me kind of double up on my work, because I said: There's something else going on here."

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1829993168588230782

=====================================================

