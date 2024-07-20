Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Unconscionable Evil: Babies Are Having HEART ATTACKS in the Womb

Dr. James Thorp, OBGYN with 43 years of experience, explains the devastating consequences of COVID vaccination

“I don’t know if there is any other physician in the country that sees as many patients as I do by ultrasound, so I know what’s going on. I’ve seen death and destruction like I’ve never seen before.

There is a 1200x increase in menstrual abnormalities.

When we look at pregnancy, there is a substantial and significant increase in miscarriages, birth defects, fetal cardiac arrhythmia, fetal cardiac malformations, fetal growth slowing, reduction in amniotic fluid, and fetal cardiac arrest.”

“Are you saying that babies are having heart attacks in the womb?”

“Yes. The vaccine is causing a significant inflammatory effect.”

THE VIDEO IS 3 MINUTES OF ABSOLUTE HORROR (!!!)

THEY ARE MURDERING BABIES IN THE WOMB

“I’ve seen death and destruction like I’ve never seen before”

“WE INTEND (THE VACCINE) TO STOP HUMAN REPRODUCTION FOR THREE GENERATIONS”

“HOW MUCH EVIL DO YOU HAVE TO DO, TO DO GOOD”

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uy4886H9cVKV/

Stunning Parallels Between COVID Measures and Nazi Germany

"Murderous Medicine: Nazi Doctors, human experimentation, and Typhus" by Naomi Baumslag. CDC's "Shielding Approach” - Modern Ghettoization

“we still face the challenge of educating doctors, health care workers, and researchers “to have a conscience and a love for humankind.” Ultimately, “there is no medical science without a moral basis.”

Germany was the birthplace of modern medicine in the early 20th century.

“The medical crimes of the Third Reich were the result of a dynamic triad involving the state, the medical profession, and an academic enterprise comprising the universities and the research institutes.” (Seidelman, Perspectives in Biology and Medicine, 2000)

Stunning Admission: Former CDC Head Dr. Robert Redfield Calls Covid mRNA Vaccines Toxic in Senate Testimony

Dr. Redfield revealed that he does not administer the mRNA shots in his own practice because the spike proteins these shots cause the body to produce are, in his words, “toxic to the body.”

MORE ON ROBERT REDFIELD

Comment: “Redfield running for his life. Traitorous, murderous Deep State criminal.”

https://rairfoundation.com/stunning-admission-former-cdc-head-dr-robert-redfield/

Klaus Schwab’s co-author turns against the WEF, pens novel on Davos racket

“No one was there to improve the state of the world, let alone the state of her own country."

“Thierry Malleret is a longtime World Economic Forum (WEF) insider, and it’s fair to say that few, if any, know Klaus Schwab and the Davos class more intimately than he does.”

Throughout the book, you get the sense that Malleret, who again, is definitely an ideological liberal, is fed up with the notion that the Davos agenda items are helpful to anyone outside of “The Circle,” which is a stand in for the WEF. It is clear that the author understands both the WEF’s mission and its annual meeting in Davos as nothing more than a networking festival for the global elite, who are more interested in consuming power and “networking up” than in the WEF mission to “improve the state of the world.”

EU Court Condemns Commission’s Secretive Vaccine Contracts

Judicial blow against scandal-ridden Ursula von der Leyen

The European General Court has issued a rebuke against the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen, ruling that it failed to provide the public with "sufficiently wide access" to Covid-19 vaccine contracts.

URSULA BEHIND THE MASK

Covid Shots Caused Surge in Sudden Cardiac Deaths Among Pilots, Study Finds

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-shots-caused-surge-sudden-cardiac-deaths-among-pilots-study-finds/

‘ Key to Revolving Door’: FDA Tells Staff Who Leave for Pharma Jobs They Can Work ‘Behind the Scenes’ to Influence Agency

According to an internal email obtained by The BMJ, the FDA told a departing staffer who had reviewed COVID-19 vaccines while working at the FDA and who later accepted a job at Moderna that he could still work “behind the scenes” to influence agency decision-making.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/revolving-door-fda-staff-leave-pharma-jobs-work-behind-scenes-influence-agency/

EXPERT PANEL ANALYSIS OF THE AUSTRALIAN SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM – PART 1

The entire Channel 7 Spotlight program broadcast Sunday night July 1 2024 was put under the microscope with those who were there on panel or in the studio audience (which was noticeably volatile and rebelling against the two medical experts on the panel) and critical analysis and comment from experts in immunology, vaccines and vaccine safety and efficacy.

Each just over an hour with auto Transcript ( has typos that can be easily corrected)

Joining me providing critical comment and analysis were:

• Ayse Gocher Chanel- Opera Soprano, also Lawyer- in Studio audience for Channel 7 Spotlight on Covid and asked very pointed questions that were not edited

• Allison Bevich - former full time Journalist with major international news organisations, still active as a curious investigative journalist (major newspapers including The Daily Mail, News Corp, Reuters etc) much insight into how the system actually works e.g. reliance ion experts, group think & deadline pressures - she was in studio audience for Channel 7 Spotlight on Covid

• Prof Gigi Foster PhD Economist, Social Scientist University Sydney- on the Channel 7 Spotlight panel on Covid ( broadcast 1.7.24. Other experts on the panel Prof Robert Booy, Infectious Diseases expert and strong Vaccine advocate Uni Sydney, TGA etc; and Prof Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Diseases expert and strong Vaccine advocate Australian National University Medical School. Also appearance by Dr Kerryn Phelps, vaccine injured, former AMA President and Federal Politician.

• Dr Judy Wilyman PhD Public Health analyst and evaluator on vaccines and vaccination and safety and efficacy. On how pharmaceutical funding to the medical profession and TGA has affected the effectiveness of Australia’s public health service and response in emergencies.

• Dr Phillip Altman PhD- Pharmocologist, many years experience in drug product safety and efficacy evaluation in the Pharmaceutical Industry, and much knowledge on how the TGA works and is funded.

https://clubgrubbery.com.au/graham-and-john-speak-to-a-panel-about-the-spotlight-breakdown-part-1-of-2/

ANALYSIS OF THE AUSTRALIAN SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM – PART 2

https://clubgrubbery.com.au/graham-and-john-speak-to-a-panel-about-the-spotlight-breakdown-part-2-of-2/

Too Many Dead

An Inquiry into Australia’s Excess Mortality

"Too Many Dead: An Inquiry into Australia’s Excess Mortality" addresses a profoundly important issue: the dramatic rise in mortality rates in Australia beginning in 2021. This comprehensive examination sheds light on the potential causes of this excess mortality, scrutinizing the public health responses, policies, and interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the significant implications for public health and policy, the book is essential reading for anyone concerned with the intersection of health governance and epidemiology.”

The book is authored by a diverse group of highly qualified experts and academics who have courageously risked their reputations to present these findings. These professionals come from various fields, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach to the investigation. Some of the contributors are listed here:

Dr. Conny Turni and Astrid Lefringhausen: With extensive backgrounds in molecular biology, immunology, and virology, they provide a detailed understanding of the scientific and medical underpinnings of mRNA vaccines and their potential risks. Geoff N. Pain, PhD: His rigorous analysis of endotoxin contamination in mRNA injections highlights significant safety concerns that have been largely overlooked by mainstream health authorities. Kevin McKernan and Team: Their sequencing work reveals the presence of plasmid DNA in mRNA vaccines, raising critical questions about the long-term safety of these medical interventions. Clare Pain: A medical journalist and science writer with over a decade of experience, she has been instrumental in analyzing and communicating complex health data to both medical professionals and the public. Dr. Wilson Sy: His use of the Bradford-Hill criteria to demonstrate a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination roll-out and excess mortality showcases his expertise in epidemiology and data analysis. Dr. Phillip Altman: An authority on clinical trials and regulatory affairs, Dr. Altman has over 40 years of experience and has provided expert reports for judicial reviews related to COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Monique O’Connor: A consultant psychiatrist and expert in grief, her insights into the psychological impact of excess mortality and the management of high-risk bereavements are invaluable.

Critical Findings and Implications

Endotoxin Contamination: The book details how endotoxin contamination in mRNA vaccines can lead to severe inflammatory responses, potentially exacerbating health issues in recipients. This challenges the prevailing narrative of vaccine safety and efficacy, urging a reevaluation of current practices and standards in vaccine production and distribution. Regulatory Oversight: The investigation reveals significant lapses in regulatory oversight, particularly in the rapid approval and deployment of mRNA vaccines. The authors argue that the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) processes bypassed essential safety protocols, leading to the widespread use of inadequately tested vaccines. Policy Failures: The analysis points to a series of policy failures, including the implementation of harsh lockdowns and vaccine mandates without sufficient evidence of their long-term benefits. These measures, the book suggests, may have contributed to the rise in excess mortality, highlighting the need for a more nuanced and evidence-based approach to public health. Public Health Communication: The authors criticize the communication strategies employed by health authorities, which they argue were more focused on maintaining public compliance than on transparent, evidence-based decision-making. This has led to a crisis of trust in public health institutions, exacerbating the challenges faced during the pandemic.

"Too Many Dead: An Inquiry into Australia’s Excess Mortality" is a vital contribution to the ongoing discourse on public health and pandemic response.

1,721 DEATHS IGNORED – SUDDEN KIDNEY FAILURE

Americans are dying of sudden kidney failure at twice (2X) the normal rate since 2020. Systems analyst John Beaudoin, Sr. uncovered the epidemic using 1.4 million official non-redacted death records from 3 states representing 5% of the U.S. population.



Sudden kidney failure (2020-2023) eclipses covid in life-years-lost, yet government is unaware or unresponsive.



Beaudoin is available for comment on:

- CT, MA, MN Vital records analyses

- Formal notice delivered to CT Governor, AG, and Commissioner of DPH

- Formal notice delivered to Directors of CDC, FDA, NIH, and numerous Deputy Directors



To coordinate an interview please contact John Beaudoin, Sr. atinfo@SummaLogicaLLC.com





The following link to a 2-min video explains more:

https://rumble.com/v56cuyi-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-delivering-notice-to-ct-governor-attorney-general-an.html

THE UNITED STATES IS ALREADY A DICTATORSHIP – A MAJOR CONSTITUTIONAL PROBLEM

Congress legalized military and civil administrators overriding US Constitution under self-declared emergency conditions, and Congress can repeal the enabling acts.

“What's being presented as a public health emergency, and as a pharmaceutical product, is actually not either of those things.

It's really a constitutional crisis. And it's been a constitutional crisis since long before it sort-of emerged on the scene in the beginning of 2020. Because the constitutional crisis is based in changes in US law that make it possible for the federal government to carry out biological attacks on the population, through the states, through biological products, like vaccines, and through emergency conditions and emergency orders, like the ones that came out during Covid.”

NANOTECHNOLOGY IS NOT A “SECRET”

The History of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology: From Chemical–Physical Applications to Nanomedicine

Nanoscience and nanotechnology represent an expanding research area, which involves structures, devices, and systems with novel properties and functions due to the arrangement of their atoms on the 1–100 nm scale. The field was subject to a growing public awareness and controversy in the early 2000s, and in turn, the beginnings of commercial applications of nanotechnology. Nanotechnologies contribute to almost every field of science, including physics, materials science, chemistry, biology, computer science, and engineering. Notably, in recent years nanotechnologies have been applied to human health with promising results, especially in the field of cancer treatment. To understand the nature of nanotechnology, it is helpful to review the timeline of discoveries that brought us to the current understanding of this science. This review illustrates the progress and main principles of nanoscience and nanotechnology and represents the pre-modern as well as modern timeline era of discoveries and milestones in these fields.

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/25/1/112

DEBATE: Joseph Fraiman And Jay Bhattacharya On Pulling MRNA Vaccines Off The Market

LOTS OF FABULOUS INFORMATION HERE

Things are getting serious now –

(Translate into English if you cannot read German)

Murder by Vaccine: Steve Kirsch with irrefutable mathematics

Evaluation of Philippines Covid-19 by Date of Death Data: A Cebu Case Study - Series 2

A standout Covid-19 attributed death spike is observed in the five Monday to Friday days from 18-22 October 2021, with 163 of the 190 Philippines wide deaths occurring in Cebu District.

Covid Vaccinated Prisoners dying of undiagnosed cancers. More Celebrity deaths.

Plus 40% Rise in New Kidney Dialysis Patients

VACCINE INJURIES – A CALL FOR SUPPORT AND COMPENSATION IN THE USA

The medical community must stop gaslighting COVID vaccine victims like me

https://thehill.com/opinion/4767739-covid-vaccine-injuries-neglected/

Dr. David Martin’s Historic September 2023 Address Inside European Parliament

https://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2023/09/21/dr-david-martins-historic-september-2023-address-inside-european-parliament/

THEY WERE NEVER TRADITIONAL VACCINES – US COURT OF APPEALS

The COVID shot was put on trial in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and coming from California the result might surprise you. Three of four judges agree it was never a “traditional vaccine” and therefore could not legally be mandated.

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2024/07/the_ninth_circuit_shoots_down_covid_vaccine.html

WORSHIP OF TRANSHUMANISM AND TECHNOCRACY --- RELIGION OF THE UTOPIANS

Scottish Ambulance Service heart problem callouts 2015–2023

Evidence of harm caused exclusively by COVID-19 'vaccines.'

Godfather of Vaccines, Stanley Plotkin, Admits They Have Never Been Properly Tested

But still tries to continue the gaslighting

Stanley Plotkin et al wrote an article for The New England Journal of Medicine recently. The purpose of his words was to attract even more funding for Big Pharma but in doing so he admitted that all vaccines are not tested properly.

…the widespread vaccine hesitancy observed during the Covid-19 pandemic suggests that the public is no longer satisfied with the traditional safety goal of simply detecting and quantifying the associated risks after a vaccine has been authorized for use.

British author Toby Young unloads at 'woke' Australia:

“Crocodile Dundee would be in jail”

UK pundit says Australia losing free speech

Toby Young says woke cult silencing dissent

READ MORE: Disinformation law 'a threat to our democracy' https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13637635/Toby-Young-Australia-Crocodile-Dundee.html

UK DEATHS NET MIGRATION – WHAT PANDEMIC OF DEATH?

Radio Silence

What a surprise -- the poison pushers who walked us into a death trap are not racing to disclose the details of the harm they have inflicted.

The global campaign to inoculate the public with mRNA injections, falsely marketed as "vaccines", was the greatest propaganda onslaught in world history. 9/11 showed us an event in which all the major news agencies in the country suddenly started reading from the same script. In the case of covid, it was all of the world leaders suddenly reading from the same script. Wow. Who could engineer such a thing, and pull it off?

A Message from New Zealand for the World

excess deaths in New Zealand continue high. OECD figures show that counting 2023 and the first 16 weeks of 2024, mortality is 6,300 deaths above the previous trend, up 15%. 2024 is up 14% at 1300 deaths that is 81 deaths every week in our small country above the historical trend. Growth in population is entirely unable on its own to explain these alarming figures. New Zealand is not alone, highly vaccinated countries share this trend.

https://globe.global/a-message-from-new-zealand-for-the-world/

COVID VACCINE "LIMITED HANGOUT"

Don’t be fooled……

We were constantly told over and over again by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, the US FDA, Dr. Fauci, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer and State Chief Health Officers and various so-called “health experts” that the Covid “vaccines” were “safe and effective”. That was a lie.

