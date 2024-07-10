Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

MORE LEAKED AUDIO: Australians in Shock Over Former President of Australian Medical Association Prof. Kerryn Phelps' Leaked Audio on Vaccine Injuries

TRANSHUMANISM AND TECHNOCRACY WRIT LARGE

“Now for the first time we are on the verge of creating an inorganic life form”

https://www.52-insights.com/yuval-noah-harari-were-on-the-verge-of-creating-an-inorganic-life-form-homo-deus-sapiens-interview/

WHAT IS A CARBON NANOTUBE?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon_nanotube

Articles on COVID Policies, Censorship and Childhood Vaccine Schedule for Latest Edition of The New American

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mary-holland-brian-hooker-new-american-articles/

‘ Epic Waste of $500 Million’: Scientists Slam HHS Funding for ‘Next-Gen’ COVID Oral and Nasal Vaccine Trials

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hhs-covid-nasal-vaccine-trial/

Ask Fauci Who His Bosses Were

To get to the bottom of Covid censorship, we must understand who was in charge of the global pandemic response.

COVID Vaccines Linked to Increase in All-cause Mortality, Italian Study Shows

A team of Italian researchers verified what they called “the real impact of the vaccination campaign” by comparing the risk of all-cause death among vaccinated and unvaccinated residents of the Italian province of Pescara

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/italy-multiple-covid-vaccines-excess-mortality/

Large Population Study Finds COVID-19 MRNA Vaccines Associated with Troubling Rate of Alzheimer’s Disease

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/large-population-study-finds-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-associate-with-troubling-rate-of-alzheimers-disease-f514b6bf

Australia's Shame. Australian's health looks to have been permanently compromised

https://rumble.com/v53f1tl--australias-shame.-australians-health-looks-to-have-been-permanently-compro.html

The Biden Administration pressured Amazon to hide books for sale on its platform that were critical of vaccines during the pandemic, it has been revealed

https://modernity.news/2024/06/22/biden-admin-asked-amazon-to-hide-vaccine-critical-books-during-the-pandemic/

A Systematic REVIEW of Autopsy findings in deaths after covid-19 vaccination

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0379073824001968

THE DEATH OF TRUTH

Fauci Caught Advocating to Force People to Get Vaccine

Maybe it's time to deport Fauci to China? He can go live at the Wuhan Institute.

Bias in the Federal Court? Complaint against judge raises concerns over separation of powers

https://canberradaily.com.au/bias-in-the-federal-court-complaint-against-judge-raises-concerns-over-separation-of-powers/

The Post-biotech World

https://globe.global/the-post-biotech-world/

THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA

Are we all being brainwashed?

https://thelightaustralia.com/assets/pdf/Issue-12-THE-LIGHT-FINAL-VERSION_SCREEN_INTERACTIVE2.pdf

New FDA Study Reports Elevated Post-Vaccination Seizure Risk In Toddlers

The UN's FAO (one of the 4 pillars of the WHO's One Hellth) plans to remake food production and consumption.

Why are we paying for these international agencies that want to control and/or destroy our food and us?

Here Are The 3 Biggest Findings In Florida’s Grand Jury Report On Covid ‘Wrongdoing’

A new grand jury report contains damning information about how the ‘expert’ class did not, in fact, ‘follow the science’ on Covid.

https://thefederalist.com/2024/05/29/here-are-the-3-biggest-findings-in-floridas-grand-jury-report-on-covid-wrongdoing/

Disaster for Ursula von der Leyen as EU leader joins major legal case against her

Ursula von der Leyen faces a dire setback as she becomes embroiled in a major legal case involving allegations of misconduct in vaccine negotiations with Pfizer.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen finds herself embroiled in a major legal case, as top European prosecutors investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing in connection with vaccine negotiations.

The investigation, spearheaded by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), revolves around von der Leyen's alleged involvement in negotiations with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The probe, which was initially opened by Belgian judicial authorities in 2023 following a criminal complaint, has now escalated with EPPO taking charge.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1883641/ursula-von-der-leyen-pfizer-legal-case-hungary

The COVID-19 vaccine Australians can't get

The new Novavax XBB.1.15 vaccine appears to have been knocked back for approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/the-covid-19-vaccine-australians-cant-get/ym7zddqq2

COVID REVISITED

Important FACTS you need to know

An important conference on COVID was held at Sydney Library involving many Australian experts on April 2 2024.

The True Extent of Biotechnology Experimentation—It’s Happening Now

https://hatchardreport.com/the-true-extent-of-biotechnology-experimentationits-happening-now/

At age 21, Peter Daszak was a hardened criminal. Spent 4 months in jail for a litany of thefts

SOME PEOPLE ARE PLANNING A NEW FUTURE FOR US ALL

https://hatchardreport.media/pdf-files/some-people-are-planning-a-new-future-for-us-all.pdf

NIH Director Francis Collins Boasts About Coercing Researchers

At a 2017 conference with Bill Gates, Francis Collins discusses how researchers can be influenced with positive and 'less pleasant' methods.

In an eye-opening admission at the 2017 American Society of Human Genetics, Dr. Francis Collins, head of the NIH at the time, shared his views on how to manipulate researchers.

“I’ve often said that trying to manage the research community, many people have concluded is like herding cats, and it is like herding cats. But guess what, I’ve got a big bag of cat food, and it’s called the NIH budget. And if it’s appropriately applied, it can actually encourage some pretty good things to happen.”

Francis Collins was recently exposed for admitting that the COVID Lab Leak was NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the federal agencies were involved in a cover-up on the origins of COVID and ultimately the fallout of deadly protocols that let to an overwhelming wave of deaths.

Watch the entire video with Bill Gates and Francis Collins below.

Click on this —

German Study Finds Strong Correlation Between Excess Deaths, Stillbirths and Vaccination

Plus lock downs had zero effect.

Truth over tribe makes for strange bed fellows, and I love it

When Tucker Carlson came to town

COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness further discussed in major medical journals

FROM THE EXPERT STATISTICIANS

Update: Italian study showing a reduction in life expectancy with increased covid vaccination has been published

Jury Awards $687,000 To BlueCross BlueShield Scientist Fired For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/jury-awards-687000-bluecross-blueshield-scientist-fired-refusing-covid-19-vaccine

THE HOPE ACCORD EXPLAINED BY DR JOHN CAMPBELL

https://rumble.com/v55s2sq-dr.-john-campbell-the-hope-accord.html

It Was Biodefense, Not Public Health: UK Edition

https://brownstone.org/articles/it-was-biodefense-not-public-health-uk-edition/

Hundreds of Doctors and Scientists Sign Accord Calling for Suspension and Investigation of mRNA Vaccines

Eat to prevent dementia

https://rumble.com/v4yq6gr-eat-to-prevent-dementia.html

The Largest Collection of Vaccine Testimonies on the Planet (Collected by the CDC!)

"So this is the longest story ever told – written by a million people who suffered."

https://rumble.com/v4yq6gr-eat-to-prevent-dementia.html

Scholkmann & May with 448 references -

COVID-19, post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS, “long COVID”) and post-COVID-19 vaccination syndrome (PCVS, “post-COVIDvac-syndrome”): Similarities and differences

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0344033823001978

Rhodes & Parry

Gene-based COVID-19 vaccines: Australian perspectives in a corporate and global context

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0344033823007318?via%3Dihub

The clinical trials for AstraZeneca, Pfizer & Moderna excluded/hid 4 subjects (who have blown whistle) with serious adverse events -

https://content.iospress.com/articles/international-journal-of-risk-and-safety-in-medicine/jrs220043?resultNumber=0&totalResults=19&start=0&q=Healy+roux+dressen&resultsPageSize=10&rows=10

More on these excluded trial subjects at React19.org -

https://react19.org/videos-and-podcasts/four-clinical-trial-participants-dearly-discarded-13

BMJ published testimony from whistleblowers that one of the larger clinical trial sites for the Pfizer trial was severely compromised by unscientific practices -

https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635

Analysis of Pfizer-FDA documents obtained by FOI reveal increased deaths in vaccine arm compared placebo arm in Pfizer clinical trial that were not reported openly to health authorities, doctors and not reported in the NEJM papers

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/86/224

The harms data on clincialtrials.gov (which likely did not include excluded subjects) was still far worse on analysis by independent researchers (Fraiman et al) than presented in the NEJM by the Pfizer and Moderna sponsored papers (which FDA and TGA et al all still base their authorisations upon) – complete failure by regulators to move with the science

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X22010283

React19.org compilation of published papers on C19 vaccine harms

https://react19.org/science

Why do the regulators fail to protect the public and go easy on the pharmaceutical companies they’re supposed to regulate? These BMJ articles might explain

https://www.bmj.com/content/377/bmj.o1538 and https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj.p2486

Dr. Andrew Robertson presided over mass vaccine injuries during ‘covid zero' then issued mandates.

UN Iraq weapons inspector and bioterrorism expert could have saved countless lives - who gave the orders?

The decree in effect purged “non-Aryans“ and other political opponents of the Nazi regime from all civil service positions and barred them from holding any university or state positions. Significantly, it was drafted by Wilhelm Frick, a Nazi party member and Reich minister of the interior, who was later found guilty of war crimes and executed at Nuremberg.

The 1933 decree was followed by several other decrees that excluded anyone of “non-Aryan descent“ from all the liberal professions, whether in public or private practice (e.g., law, medicine, pharmacy, and dentistry).

Covid Shots Caused Surge in Sudden Cardiac Deaths Among Pilots, Study Finds

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-shots-caused-surge-sudden-cardiac-deaths-among-pilots-study-finds/

🤡 BREAKING: Bird Flu Restrictions

Australia prepares for bird flu lockdowns... get out if you can....

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- Covid Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.