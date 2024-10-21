Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

BREAKING HORRIFIC UPDATE: HIV-Infected Green Monkey DNA Found in COVID-19 "Vaccines" -- The Human Genome is Permanently Altered

And it will only get worse from here on in...

Statement of the problem – Cancer is increasing

By October 2022, mainstream media could no longer ignore the enormous rise in fourteen different types of cancers in 44 countries around the world and most remarkably in young people. The American Cancer Society acknowledged that cancer mortality has doubled in young people from pre-2020 levels. Pfizer’s 2022 safety report on the COVID-vaccines revealed thousands of cancers of hundreds of types following the injections. By June 2022, there were 3,711 cases reported by Pfizer under that heading.

COVID Shot-Cancer Links – Understand Them To Defeat Them

Let's explore each of the ways that the COVID vaccines cause cancer and strategies for fighting back

CDC data on cancer mortality summarized below by The Ethical Skeptic shows a sharp inflection point in vastly increased cancer mortality (those with cancer listed as cause of death) in the United States beginning right at the time of the COVID vaccines rollout, the last week of December 2020.

FRIGHTENING: Deaths in Western Australia Town Increase SEVEN-FOLD After Covid Vaccine Rollout

"During a special council meeting on Friday, a Port Hedland Town Councillor made the shocking revelation…"

“I spoke with the company owners who we built it for, [a] local funeral director. They told me that in 2020 at the height of covid, they were doing on average one funeral a week – one. Since the injection rollout they’re doing over one funeral a day.

“That’s almost a sevenfold increase. It’s frightening.”

The Australian TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administrator) rejects concerns over DNA fragments found in mRNA vaccines

But the public has had enough, calling out the regulator for its hypocrisy and lack of transparency.

In fact, the methods used by the TGA to measure residual DNA appear to be inadequate.

Kevin McKernan, the genomics expert who first discovered residual DNA in the mRNA vaccines, has called out the regulator for applying methods that are likely to under-estimate levels by 100 times.

DISTINGUISHED MEDICAL EXPERTS EXPOSE THE COVID-19 VAX LIES

Prof. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan and Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts

You MUST watch this interview with two of the world’s most distinguished medical experts and our own Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan who has published shocking data on hidden vax deaths in the Covid vax clinical trials.

After seeing this amazing interview, if our politicians and senior health bureaucrats do nothing to immediately stop the harm caused by the shots, you know they are complicit and have no regard for your well-being.

This is the greatest Crime in history.

At the 20 minute mark, Gus Dalgleish says "I think it's criminal".

At 37.29 -- two of them say "this is a crime".

At 44.11 -- "the largest crime ever" ... "I regard it as the crime of the century"

At 45.25 -- "Maybe it's the biggest crime in history"

At 46.58 "We must ban all messenger MRNA vaccines now and forever"

At 47.45 -- ".... bureaucrats are guilty of this crime"

At 51.05 -- "the world's biggest ever problem"

https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/a-conversation-with-professor-dalgleish-doctors-marik-and-kunadhasan/

Would you like Plasmids with that?

A bombshell finding implicates ALL recombinant vaccines in the DNA contamination scandal and requires urgent investigation

What most people don’t realise is that there are a LOT of substances that can act as transfection agents - chemicals that can transfer that DNA into cells. The commonly known ones are:

Lipids (lipofectamine, lipid nanoparticles) Calcium Phosphate Gold and Silver nanoparticles

These are all positively charged (cationic) particles and are either lipids or metallic anions (yes Calcium is a metal) and are highly efficient transfection agents.

MARCIA ANGELL WAS EDITOR OF THE NEJM

Interview with an Australian Giant, Dr My Le Trinh, From War To Peace To Here

https://rumble.com/v2ubjhg-interview-with-an-australian-giant-dr-my-le-trinh-from-war-to-peace-to-here.html

New York Supreme Court reinstates all employees fired for being unvaccinated, orders backpay – in October 2022

NY State Supreme Court found that being vaccinated 'does not' stop the spread of COVID-19 – in October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/us/new-york-supreme-court-reinstates-all-employees-fired-being-unvaccinated-orders-backpay

FROM FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH –

Do NOT take MRNA Vaccines

Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Boosters for the Fall and Winter 2024–2025 Season

On August 22, 2024, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and authorized updated versions of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. The FDA approved the vaccine for people 12 and older and provided emergency use authorization for children 6 months to 11 years old. The stated target of these boosters is the Omicron variant which is not causing a significant number of infections.

The most recent booster approval was granted in the absence of booster-specific clinical trial data performed in humans. Furthermore, this booster does not protect against the currently dominant strain, accounting for approximately 37% of infections in the United States. There are currently limited data to inform whether these boosters offer any substantial protection against the virus and subsequent circulating variants. Although randomized clinical trials are normally used to approve therapeutics, the federal government has not required COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to demonstrate their boosters prevent hospitalizations or death from COVID-19 illness.

Additionally, the federal government has failed to provide sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 boosters, or acknowledge previously demonstrated safety concerns associated with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, including:

prolonged circulation of mRNA and spike protein in some vaccine recipients,

increased risk of lower respiratory tract infections, and

increased risk of autoimmune disease after vaccination.

Health care providers are encouraged to share information in this guidance in discussions with patients regarding the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Any provider concerned about the health risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

Safety and Efficacy Concerns

Providers and patients should be aware of outstanding mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy concerns:

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines present a risk of subclinical and clinical myocarditis and other cardiovascular conditions among otherwise healthy individuals.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.

Throughout the pandemic, studies across geographic regions found that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are associated with negative effectiveness after four to six months. As efficacy waned, studies showed that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals developed an increased risk for infection.

Elevated levels of mRNA and spike protein from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine persist among some individuals for an indefinite period, which may carry health risks.

Potential DNA integration from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines pose unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

There is unknown risk of potential adverse impacts with each additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; currently individuals may have received five to seven doses (and counting) of this vaccine over a 3-year period.

Improving habits and overall health help manage and reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, risk factors for serious illness from COVID-19.

The State Surgeon General and the Department continue to encourage Floridians to prioritize their overall health by:

Staying physically active,

Minimizing processed foods,

Prioritizing vegetables and healthy fats, and

Spending time outdoors to support necessary vitamin D levels.

https://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2024/09/20210912-UpdatedGuidanceCOVID-19.html

Sudden Death Epidemic EXPOSED - The Alarming Rise

Dr Phillip McMillan explains – that there is a large elephant in the room – Play at 1.5 Speed – 15 minutes of Truth about Increased Sudden Death – This Doctor is very concerned about what is obvious

Assessment of Myocardial 18 F-FDG Uptake at PET/CT in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2-vaccinated and Nonvaccinated Patients

When compared with nonvaccinated patients, asymptomatic patients who received their second vaccination 1–180 days prior to imaging showed increased myocardial 18F-FDG uptake on PET/CT scans.

COVID-19 Vaccines and Myocardial Injury

https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/radiol.232244

The Orwellian Doctors of Disinformation

Thought Crime in America 2.0

55 Undeclared Chemical Elements — Including Heavy Metals — Found in COVID Vaccines

Argentine scientists identified 55 chemical elements — not listed on package inserts — in a study of the six major COVID-19 vaccine brands. The research, which confirms previous studies, sparked calls for transparency and further investigation

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/undeclared-chemicals-heavy-metals-covid-vaccines/

Changing views toward mRNA based covid vaccines in the scientific literature: 2020–2024 – Polish Annals of Medicine

The aim of this article is to raise awareness that medical science can be biased due to social and economic influences, especially during high stress epochs in history. Scientists should be conscious of always being objective and skeptical regardless of what is happening in the wider world.

Conclusions:

The early scientific literature was biased, so as not to report SAEs, due to social and political concerns and overwhelming corporate greed. Only in the last year have scientists been able to publish articles that acknowledge a high number of SAEs linked to mRNA based vaccines. This should act as a warning that science should be completely objective when evaluating health risks, but can often be influenced by social and economic considerations.

http://www.paom.pl/Changing-Views-toward-mRNA-based-Covid-Vaccines-in-the-Scientific-Literature-2020,189961,0,2.html

FDA Halts Novavax Trial of Combo COVID-Flu Vaccine Citing Patient With Nerve Damage

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/novavax-covid-flu-vaccine-trial-halted/

DR CASEY MEANS WITH JOE ROGAN – FOR JUST THREE MINUTES

“We are getting destroyed, and it’s very recent, and it’s accelerating.”

“74% of Americans are overweight or obese.”

“Young adult cancers are going up 79% in the last 10 years.”

“25% of men now under 40 have erectile dysfunction.”

“50%, now, of American adults have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. These were diseases where there was 1% of Americans in 1950 had type 2 diabetes. Now it’s 50% of Americans have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.”

“Alzheimer’s, dementia are going through the roof.”

“Young adult dementias have increased, like, three times since 2012. So early onset dementias.”

“One in two Americans are expected to have cancer in their lifetime now, one in two.”

“One in 36 children has autism now, in the United States. That was one in 150 in the year 2000.”

“In California, where I live, [Autism rates are] one in 22. One in 22 with a lifetime neurodevelopmental disorder.”

“Infertility going up 1% per year.”

“77% of young Americans can’t serve in the military because of obesity or drug abuse.”

“Autoimmune diseases. Some studies are saying they’re going up 13% per year.”

“Heart disease, which is almost totally preventable, is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing around 800,000 people per year.”



“It’s basically like all of us are a little bit dead while we’re alive,” Dr. Means said.

https://vigilantnews.com/post/joe-rogan-goes-quiet-as-dr-casey-means-drops-a-series-of-disturbing-health-stats/

