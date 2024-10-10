NOT A COVID VAXX INJURY …..

Famous British Oncologist says “It’s the Crime of the Century” — on MRNA “Vaccines”

Professor Dalgleish, on tour with FLCCC head and critical care physician Paul Marik for the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society, said the mRNA booster shots enable cancers to grow by suppressing lymphocytes that are key to immune system functioning.

“What you see is the booster vaccine leads to the suppression of the T-cells,” he said.

T-cells are a type of lymphocyte that destroy infected or cancerous cells, but they become exhausted after the booster.

“They’ve been clubbed to death by the vaccines, and they give up.”

SLOVAKIA TO BAN COVID VACCINES?

Slovakia Defies Global Covid Agenda: Moves to Ban mRNA Vaccines Amid Rising Dissent

Slovak government commissioner for pandemic research Peter Kotlar considers mRNA vaccines dangerous and calls for a ban.

Slovak government commissioner for pandemic research Peter Kotlar considers mRNA vaccines dangerous and calls for a ban. He also questions the COVID pandemic itself. In Slovakia, Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova has resigned, and Kotlar’s report on the investigation into the COVID pandemic, which he presented a week ago, may have been the decisive factor in her decision.

Kotlar’s findings, supported by Prime Minister Robert Fico, reflect a growing concern about the safety of these experimental vaccines, particularly the mRNA formulations developed by Western companies such as Pfizer and Moderna. In his report, Kotlar goes beyond questioning the safety of the vaccines—he challenges the very foundation of the COVID pandemic, calling it a “fabricated operation” designed to manipulate and control the global population.

The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Up to 40% More Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated

For six months, the MHRA and other national regulators have been sitting on a Pfizer report about Covid vaccine safety. Worryingly, the abstract which I have just found online doesn’t look good at all:

the vaccinated cohort have at least 23-40% higher risk of some heart-related conditions; and the risk is higher than in Pfizer’s previous report (i.e., it is increasing over time since vaccination

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/10/08/the-hidden-pfizer-report-that-shows-up-to-40-more-heart-conditions-in-the-vaccinated/

Moderna Caught Offering Children Cash to Test Covid ‘Boosters’

Pharmaceutical giant Moderna has been caught offering children cash rewards for taking part in medical trials to test experimental Covid mRNA “booster” shots.

Impact of Lipid Tail Length on the Organ Selectivity of mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticles

If the Spleen is transfected with Lipid Nanoparticles and MRNA, what does this do to the immune system?

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.nanolett.4c02566#

Super-Fit Triathlete Suffers Deadly Heart Failure after Second COVID Vaccine

Super-fit triathlete, Ingi Doyle, has spoken out about the severe heart damage she suffered after receiving the Pfizer Covid vaccine. Read Ingi’s horror story.

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination Degrades the Immune System

An extraordinary but little heralded research paper was published by Nature last week entitled “SARS-CoV-2-specific plasma cells are not durably established in the bone marrow long-lived compartment after mRNA vaccination“. We consider the implications for public health which are very significant and worrying, and suggest a new direction to mitigate the fallout.

https://globe.global/covid-19-mrna-vaccination-degrades-the-immune-system/

SHOCKING DUTCH COVER-UP: THEY KNEW ABOUT VACCINE INJURIES AND HID THE DATA

Hacked data from the Dutch government shows that the E.U. Globalists went after the children and afterwards hundreds of vaccine injuries were reported all across the Netherlands and the EU. Why didn't we hear about it? Turns out they hid the information and then covered-up the data from the public and then more people were injured.

4,551 Comments on this video — here are three

“It's not only the Dutch government. All Western governments are doing the same”.

“Worst crime ever committed by man.”

“I absolutely don't trust anyone with my health. All trust is gone in doctors and hospitals”

Public Health Agency of Canada Releases First Report on Psychological Manipulation of Citizens

Under Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam, the Public Health Agency of Canada has launched a behavioural science office and released a report on persuasion tactics for compliance…

Eleven Serious Problems with the New York City Spring 2020 Mass Casualty Event

Critical issues that demand immediate attention from authorities and citizens.

Prominent Korean Researchers: South Korea’s Excess Deaths Skyrocket Among Vaccinated Population

South Korea’s almost universally Covid-vaccinated population has suffered a staggering five-fold surge in excess deaths since Covid mRNA shots were rolled out for public use.

Original Article



Excess Deaths in Korea During the COVID-19 Pandemic: 2020-2022

https://jpmph.org/journal/view.php?year=2024&vol=57&page=480

The US Must Oppose the UN Pact for the Future

The Pact for the Future is an unwise effort to bestow additional responsibilities on an organization that is unable to manage its current responsibilities.

https://www.heritage.org/global-politics/report/the-us-must-oppose-the-un-pact-the-future

THE UNITED NATIONS PACT FOR THE FUTURE – A NEW WORLD ORDER?

IS THIS A GLOBAL TAKEOVER? – A COUP? — BY WHOM AND WHY?

A COMMUNIST MANIFESTO? OR A UTOPIAN SOCIALIST PATHWAY TO THE FUTURE? — PACT FOR THE FUTURE REVIEWED CLAUSE BY CLAUSE

Died Suddenly Australia - 3 Years of Carnage

https://rumble.com/v5hqwhn-died-suddenly-australia-3-years-of-carnage.html

"Guilty" by CJ Hopkins

How to create a pandemic of vaccine hesitancy

Pull away the safety net

Why Stopping the Deregulation of Biotechnology Matters So Much

https://hatchardreport.com/why-stopping-the-deregulation-of-biotechnology-matters-so-much/

Thousands injured by Covid-19 shots have been abandoned by government

Law Professor that Wrote 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA Nanoparticle injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction

SHEDDING: IS IT REAL?

Inadvertent Exposure to Pharmacologically Designed Lipid Nanoparticles Via Bodily Fluids: Biologic Plausibility and Potential Consequences

Exposure to lipid nanoparticles, modified mRNA, adenoviral DNA, and/or spike protein from a Covid-19 injectable product or through secondary exposure via blood transfusion, is a potential source of human physiological harm.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/inadvertent-exposure-to-pharmacologically-designed-lipid-nanoparticles-via-bodily-fluids-biologic-plausibility-and-potential-consequences

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts completely Destroys the Covid-19 Propaganda Machine

"Safe and effective was two lies."

VERY URGENT: Covid-19 mRNA vaccines increased the risk of asthma in children, a study of 200,000 kids shows

The risk of developing the lung disease was higher in kids who were jabbed - whether or not they were infected with Covid afterwards.

Is the Covid “vaccine” an Intentional Effort at World Genocide? — Paul Craig Roberts early 2023

“If it is not genocide, tell me what it is when distinguished medical scientists warm in advance about the mRNA “vaccine” and are censored and punished, when the inventor of the PCR “Covid test” states that the test does not indicate the presence of the virus and is ignored, when the evidence of the harmful effects of the “vaccine” are kept secret by Pfizer and the FDA, when medical doctors are prevented from treating Covid with known cures Ivermectin and HCQ, when pharmacies refuse to fill doctors’ prescriptions for the cures, when illegal and unconstitutional mandates are used to force citizens under threat of loss of job to submit to being injected, when no official attention is paid to the massive increase in excess deaths among the vaccinated, when the media carries on a deceptive campaign of lies and propaganda?

Americans–indeed the world–are faced with a monstrous criminal enterprise”

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2023/01/08/the-covid-vaccine-is-an-intentional-effort-at-world-genocide/

Covid vaccines associated with ALL cases of heart inflammation in children in a large UK health dataset

“Myocarditis and pericarditis ONLY in vaccinated”

“Protection against a positive TEST - transient”

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty: Censorship and Propaganda Took a Giant Leap Forward During the Covid Crisis

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty looks back at the harmful policies of the Covid crisis, the censorship and propaganda related to them, and describes the aftermath we live in now as a situation of great trauma.

As no major debate followed at the university, he decided to take the university to court in August 2021 over these mandates. “The university very quickly retaliated and put me on administrative leave and then unpaid suspension and then fired me basically as quickly as possible,” Kheriaty says. He adds, however, that he has no regrets. “I'm glad that I can tell my children and grandchildren that during this crisis, when many people were losing their heads and throwing common sense out the window, I tried to stand up and say, 'no'. It is not right to coerce people in this way, to violate their freedom, to violate their bodily autonomy in this way. It is a violation of human dignity and their human rights,” he says.

The covid booster cancer time bomb

By Professor Angus Dalgleish

Recently the American Cancer Society (ACS) has warned of a surge in new cancer cases in the US this lastyear of over 2million, with many of these cases occurring in younger patients. Indeed, the chief scientific officer of the ACS, William Dahat, announced in addition that cancers were presenting with more aggressive disease and larger tumours at the time of diagnosis, especially in younger patients.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-covid-booster-cancer-time-bomb-2/

