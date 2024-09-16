A BLOCKBUSTER EDITION — FULL OF CRITICAL INFORMATION — SEND IT ON — SEND IT ON

IS THIS THE MOST IMPORTANT OBSERVATION EVER ABOUT COVID AND COVID VACCINES?

Renowned Gastroenterologist Raises Alarm: Covid Shots Cause Autism in Children

A renowned Gastroenterologist has raised the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA shots destroy the human immune system and cause autism in children by killing essential gut bacteria.

Dr. Sabine Hazan tested the microbiomes of doctors before and after Covid vaccination to analyze the impact of the mRNA injections on their gut bacteria.

During her study, Hazan discovered that bifidobacteria, which is vital for the immune system, were being killed off.

“I started noticing a month later, the bifidobacteria, this important microbe, is dropping in patients pre- and post-vaccinations,” she explains.

“Only a certain group of microbes are getting killed …Bifidobacteria is a huge part of immunity …

“I think [the vaccine] is creating a bacteriophage or bifidophage.”

A bacteriophage is a virus that infects and replicates within bacteria.

“That was the thing that started to make me panic.

“And then as we were looking at the microbiome of newborns [of] mothers who were breastfeeding, we started noticing that there’s no bifidobacteria in those newborns …

“Newborns are supposed to have a tonne of bifidobacteria … 90% of the microbiome of babies is bifidobacteria.”

One of the common findings in autistic children is the loss of bifidobacteria.

“If you study the bifidobacteria like I did, you will notice that vitamin C actually increases bifidobacteria.

“Ivermectin was also an interesting drug because we noticed that ivermectin also increased the bifidobacteria within 24 hours of taking it”

“The hypothesis on ivermectin was the most read hypothesis in the pandemic and was retracted after 8 months of its publishing.

“When we cannot make a hypothesis, there is no science.”

https://slaynews.com/news/renowned-gastroenterologist-raises-alarm-covid-shots-cause-autism-children/

Dr. Sabine Hazan Testifies That Covid Shots Destroy Gut Bacteria

ON VIDEO: TWO AND A HALF MINUTES TO SAVE YOUR LIFE AND YOUR CHILDREN

https://rumble.com/v5di2dg-dr.-sabine-hazan-testifies-that-covid-shots-destroy-gut-bacteria.html

UPDATED GUIDANCE ON COVID-19 BOOSTERS

In light of these facts, it is disgraceful that the US FDA is authorising the use of these injections in infants and very young children. It has been known for some time that very young children are at statistically and virtually nil risk of serious COVID-19 but they are at very serious risk of the adverse consequences of these shots. Numerous deaths have been reported following these COVID-19 vaccine injections in very young children.

“Our Australian drug regulators (TGA) have let us down. They should note what the Dept. of Health in Florida has said and reflect on the current official advice on COVID-19 boosters.

TGA current advice:

“COVID-19 vaccinations (also known as boosters) are the best way to maintain your protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19”.

“In my opinion and the opinion of the Florida State Dept. of Health - THERE IS NO CREDIBLE EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT THIS ADVICE.”

Zero Amish Children Diagnosed with Cancer, Diabetes or Autism

https://slaynews.com/news/zero-amish-children-diagnosed-cancer-diabetes-autism/

Robert F Kennedy explains (in 30 seconds) that the Covid Vaccines were a Military Project

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1832881229403742394

and what did they know in 2017 (in 27 seconds)?

https://x.com/i/status/1832878024674693140

Blueprint for Control: Europe’s Digital Vaccination Card and the Coming Era of Total Surveillance -- Essential Viewing 10 Minutes

https://rumble.com/v5eqqhn-eu-who-to-implement-vaxx-passport-europe-wide.html

BRILLIANT FILM -- THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19 SHOTS

People everywhere were told they were Safe & Effective .. they never were …….

People everywhere were told our DNA would be safe .. it never was …….



People everywhere were denied the Truth

The documentary is free to download and share or host on a non-monetization basis, with a link leading back to this page.

https://www.thegmocase.info/

Florida advises against use of mRNA COVID vaccine heading into the fall and winter --

https://flvoicenews.com/florida-advises-against-use-of-mrna-covid-vaccine-heading-into-the-fall-and-winter/

THIS IS BIG POLITICAL NEWS FROM THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS

US House Passes Bill to Require Senate Approval of any international agreement on pandemic preparedness to be subject to Senate ratification

This is huge. Miracles can happen.

The Rockefellers created 990 "Climate Change" institutions, foundations, and activist groups

“Every time you hear a "climate change" scare story, that person was PAID. He is a Rockefeller stooge. He may not know it; but his profession has been entirely corrupted”

UCSF Researchers Identify Major Driver Behind COVID And Long COVID, With Potential Treatment

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/ucsf-researchers-identify-major-driver-behind-covid-and-long-covid-potential-treatment

Fibrin drives thromboinflammation and neuropathology in COVID-19

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07873-4

A central role for amyloid fibrin microclots in long COVID/PASC: origins and therapeutic implications

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8883497/

Billions worldwide consume inadequate levels of micronutrients critical to human health

Bombshell study in the Lancet with dire implications for humanity.

Doctors who advise a healthy child to get a 2024 fall booster are committing malpractice

Mpox, Numbers, and Reality

https://brownstone.org/articles/mpox-numbers-and-reality/

An Orchestrated Litany of Lies – You Have Been Lied To

https://nzdsos.com/2024/08/24/erasing-an-orchestrated-litany-of-lies/

The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster Vaccinations

https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/5485/99193548109

ARE DOCTORS DANGEROUS?

Vaccines are an ideology — AN IDEA

MYSTERIOUS WHITE RUBBERY CLOTS

Big pharma corrupted medicine, I don’t trust it anymore

The Crimes of Big Pharma are impossible to ignore

Pharma Owns ‘the Science.’ We Must Take It Back

The Pharma-Industrial Complex is the brainchild of the Sackler Brothers, conceived as a long-range plan back in the 1950s, and patiently brought to fruition with shrewd investments in universities, medical schools, scientific journals and continuing education for doctors.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pharma-industrial-complex-owns-science/

Pfizer Deploys Mobile ‘School of Science’ to Teach Kids the ABCs of Pandemics and Vaccines – BRAINWASHING KIDS

Students enter the Pfizer trailer for an “escape-room-like” experience, working with Pfizer employees on a pandemic tabletop exercise ending in how to make a vaccine to distribute globally. “It just feels so wrong,” one critic — a teacher — told The Defender.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-mobile-school-of-science-teach-kids-pandemics-vaccines/

The official data from British Columbia shows the COVID vaccine is killing people

It's important to preserve the evidence because they removed it from their website. Here's the story.

This is mind-blowing. Big Pharma is secretly “ghostwriting” articles

Big Pharma is secretly “ghostwriting” articles in top medical and oncology journals to trick doctors into buying their drugs. Here’s how the scam works: First, pharma pays companies big money to ghostwrite studies that look legit. Then, they approach doctors, offering them prestige in exchange for slapping their names on these ghostwritten studies. Once published in top medical journals, these articles deceive other doctors into prescribing their drugs, believing the results are authentic. This scheme tricks doctors into promoting treatments based on false research, driving up drug sales while putting patients at risk. Watch Dr. Russell Blaylock explain. The “conspiracy theorists” were right again.

https://x.com/i/status/1831522277705372109

Pure EVIL: CDC Pushes for Babies to Get 3 Unlicensed Covid mRNA Shots by 9 Months

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidance pushing for babies to receive three unlicensed Covid mRNA shots before they are nine months old.

… a new large-scale study from renowned scientists at the prestigious University of Oxford has just confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis only appear in children and adolescents after Covid vaccination and not after infection from the virus.

The new study looked at the official government data of more than 1 million English children and adolescents aged between five and 11 and 12 and 15.

The study compared vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects.

“All myocarditis and pericarditis events during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals.”

Official Covid vaccine death count 50% higher than thought

Death data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals Covid vaccines as underlying cause of more deaths than recognised by the drug safety regulator

Link:

Top health official admits in court that 'independent' pandemic expert advice was steered by politicians, that virus risk assessments were political & that vaccine mandates had no scientific rationale

The President of the Robert Koch Institut (the German CDC) destroyed much of the public mythology of the pandemic response in testimony before an Osnabrück administrative judge earlier this week.

The New Disease-The White Clots of Covid

There is almost no doubt in my mind that these Hirschman clots are the result of the actions of the covid vaccines on susceptible individuals; perhaps even whose quantum biology is compromised.

BILL GATES REVEALED – BY ROBERT F. KENNEDY

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1832083442244424100

CULTS AND LEAVING CULTS – IS THE MEDICAL PROFESSION A CULT?

NEW ZEALAND DEATH DATA

No One Need Allow Themselves to Be Fooled for a Second Time

In April 2023 we published leaked data from the Wellington Region showing that the number of heart attacks resulting in hospitalisation has increased by a massive 83%. Hospitalisation for myocarditis up by one third (33% increase). miscarrriage, stillbirths, and strokes all up by a quarter (25% increase). Acute kidney injury (AKI) up by 40%. Cancers were also beginning to increase.

https://hatchardreport.com/no-one-need-allow-themselves-to-be-fooled-for-a-second-time/

‘ Follow the Science’: Have the Bad Guys Finally Gone Too Far?

“On the CDC’s vaccine web page, sometime between September 1 and 2, 2021, somebody removed a key phrase from the definition. On September 1, the CDC defined a vaccine as “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.” But on September 2, the phrase “protecting the person from that disease” was removed, like it never even happened. Now, the CDC says, vaccines merely “stimulate the body’s immune response.”

Think of it. The CDC unilaterally redefined two hundred years’ of the world’s understanding of what constitutes a vaccine, without so much as an explanation, public discussion, hearing, or vote.”

“In their defense, pharmaceutical companies are doing exactly what they were built to do: make money. The thought that they’re somehow different from other multinational corporations, that they are motivated by altruism and can be trusted to be honest about the failings of their own products, is a fallacy. There’s no law that requires them to put patient health ahead of profits. There’s nothing that forces them to stop promoting a pill even if they secretly know it doesn’t work or has dire side effects. It could be argued they have a fiduciary duty to try to downplay or even cover up negative information about their products if it could hurt their bottom line.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sharyl-attkisson-follow-the-science-book/

Genetically edited food to be deregulated in Australia and NZ

Removal of right to know if our food is natural or genetically edited

Censorship and the End of Truth

The insistence of regimes in the West that they must control public messaging has meant dramatic changes in the freedom citizens have on social media and more generally. Media is more centralized than ever, and what we can say and read is more subject to control than we ever imagined possible in nominally free societies. It is getting worse and not better, and our own judicial systems seem largely oblivious to the implications: this strikes at the heart of the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights.

What kicked off the high-gear mode of censorship was of course the Covid lockdowns, a time when the whole citizenry was expected to act as one in a “whole of society” response.

https://brownstone.org/articles/f-a-hayek-on-censorship-and-the-end-of-truth/

Trust In Doctors and Hospitals Plummets During Covid-19

And Stays Down

‘Don’t Eat the Bugs’: How to Reclaim Control Over the Food System

“Attack on Food and Farmers and How to Fight Back,” a two-day symposium featuring 40-plus speakers, brought together doctors, journalists, researchers, farmers and politicians to discuss what’s happened to the global food system — and how to fix it.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/attack-on-food-and-farmers-symposium-chd-door-to-freedom/

You Will Eat Ze Bugs and Be Happy: Canada’s Pandemic Bill Will Regulate Meat Production and Promote Insect-Based ‘Foods’

Canada’s new “pandemic prevention and preparedness” bill includes disturbing clauses that seek to dramatically reshape the nation’s food supply.

UK COVID-19 inquiry|9 Sept 2024

Highlights include a shocking IFF report, how 'COVID' deaths were recorded within 60 DAYS and 'COVID' death rates among healthcare workers.

VACCINATIONS ARE FREE, SAFE AND CONVENIENT : JOE BIDEN

POWERFUL 8 MINUTE VIDEO

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1833228842967679054

UK COVID-19 inquiry 'Every story matters'

Harrowing stories now published by the inquiry 9 Sept 2024.

Press Conference: Prof. Dr. Shigetoshi Sano Reveals Disturbing Evidence of mRNA Vaccine Harms: "THESE ARE UNPRECEDENTED!"

In a press conference held in Japan on August 23, 2024, Professor Shigetoshi Sano, Deputy Representative and Specially Appointed Professor at Kochi University, delivered troubling insights on the health impacts of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. He is the former president of the Japanese Society for Cutaneous Immunology and Allergy (2019-2022) and currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Dermatological Science (2023-present).

Spike in Bromelain Deaths

They’re Keeping the Hopes of a Bird Flu Pandemic Alive So Here’s Some Basic Vaccine Information

Corporate media are not letting up on the bird flu campaign. Needless to say, if you plan to get pricked, be informed...

David Dobson describes his son's death

“ I don't think they can put lipstick on this pig much longer”

“Lets just start with a grand point that we are three years from the Covid mandates, and the Covid mRNA vaccines are still being touted by the CDC, they have not been recalled. There’s evidence everywhere they cause massive amount of deaths, disabilities and injuries. So at this point the Government Democide that I talked about on your show three years ago continuous…”

