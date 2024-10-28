THE CLOCK IS TICKING …….

IS THIS THE GREATEST REBUTTAL TO A DRUG REGULATOR IN HISTORY?

Addressing allegations that DNA contamination in the mRNA shots is ‘misinformation’

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, we reject categorically the TGA’s claims that independent scientific evidence of excessive residual synthetic DNA in the mod-RNA vaccine is invalid, and that reporting on this science is “misinformation.”

The TGA should commission the necessary testing to provide evidence for its claims.

The TGA should also unredact all batch testing results to date, and make all relevant studies available for public scrutiny.

Finally, readers should consider the implications of the TGA’s use of the term “misinformation” in light of the Labor Government’s proposed legislation to combat online misinformation. A final version of the Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2024 is due to be tabled in parliament later this year.

If passed, the legislation will require social media platforms to censor content that has been identified by authorities and accredited fact checkers to be ‘misinformation.’ This means that scientists will be unable to share their dissenting work and opinions online, and independent reporters will be unable to share their reporting on it.

On Australian Cancer Reporting Status —

It is too early to identify the prevalence of cancer diagnoses in Australia because the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has not published the actual figures since 2020.

THE DNA CONTAMINANTS APPEAR TO BE REPLICATING IN THE VAXXED – ARE THEY SELF AMPLIFYING IN HUMAN CANCERS ALREADY? — Dr Kevin McKernan

SV40 origin of replication in mammalian cells in absence of SV40 Large T-Antigen

Positive tumor biopsy qPCR one year after vaccination

If the DNA is replicating in mammalian cells, then we don’t need self amplifying mRNA vaccines as the population was already given them with Pfizer vaccines.

What are the implications of injected DNA that can copy itself?

WORLD FIRST: Australian local government calls for suspension of Covid mRNA vaccines

Other councils are likely to follow, meanwhile federal authorities continue to deny any problems

WAKE UP CALL FOR THE WORLD – 6 MINUTES OF ESSENTIAL VIEWING

First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published Sep.19, 2024! The future of Cancer Treatment starts now

https://substack.com/@makismd/p-150163629

Vaxxed & Boosted 30-Year-Old Pilot Dies Suddenly: ‘Wake Us Up from This Nightmare’

A 30-year-old airline pilot has tragically died “suddenly,” according to his devastated family.

Vaccination is legalized, decriminalized, government-sponsored, government-run torture, mutilation and homicide.

The files compile three years of legal research and published writing supporting the conclusion that, for more than a century, all branches of the US Government (federal and state, legislative, executive and judicial) have been intentionally and methodically deceiving, sickening and killing people in the United States and worldwide, through vaccination programs, also known as communicable disease control, public health emergency and pandemic preparedness and response programs.

188% rise in mortality risk among NZ teens following Covid Vax

https://hatchardreport.com/rise-in-mortality-risk-among-new-zealand-teens/

Down the Rabbit Hole part 3: Dr. David Martin

“This is a criminal conspiracy”

“In October of 2014, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Ecohealth Alliance were all given a waiver of the Gain of Function Moratium so that they could take the WIV One, the Wuhan Institute of Virology Virus One, and turn it into the 2016 publication that says WIV One (which is the SATS CoV2 injection Spike Protein) is poised for human emergence. That is published in February 2016, and in that publication they stipulate that in 2014 and 2015, they took Sheng Li Shi’s Wuhan Institute of Virology Virus model, uploaded it and added pathogenicity to the Spike Protein and published that in February of 2016.

Was that sequenced back in 2016?

“CORRECT. And they published that in February of 2016 …. in the Proceedings of the National of Sciences February 2016 “WIV One poised for Human Emergence”

“Anybody can look it up. Anybody can see that the sequence is there”

The whole genomic sequence?

“The Spike Protein variants which are the Spike Protein variants that we classified in February of 2020 as a novel Coronavirus, that structure was published in 2016”

“WHY would (they) do this? The answer is simple. In September 18th 2019, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board of the WHO which is constituted of The Welcome Trust, the Gates Foundation, the (US) NIAID, China’s CDC and a number of other organisations, they published in “A World at Risk”, on Sept 18th 2019, on page 8, they published that there would be “An accidental or INTENTIONAL release of a lethal respiratory pathogen will be authorised so that by September 2020 the world accepts a universal vaccine platform”.

“A LETHAL Respiratory Pathogen was the term they used”. “That is premeditated murder”.

“If you go back to the Eugenics Office that started in 2013 at the Carnegie and continue to this day in Cold Spring Harbor Labs.” “They think the world has to be de-populated.” “They think the world has too many people”.

“In 2011, they talked about the decade of the vaccines when they said they would achieve a 10% reduction in the global population by virtue of having a universal vaccination platform”.

“I cannot understand that because I am not a Sociopath.”

“I don’t know who has authorised …. the eradication of 7.5 BILLION people so that

“This was NOT a leak” –

“Moderna would not amend 4 of their their patent applications in April of 2019 where they actually referred to a RELEASE of a Respiratory Pathogen”

“A RELEASE DOES NOT mean that it leaked”

“The fact is that every population where we saw an outbreak (of Covid) happened to match a 2011 map (from Columbia University) of where the outbreak was going to happen”.

THIS IS WHERE HE OUTLINES THE RATIONALE THAT THE VIRUS WAS DELIVERED TO SPECIFIC TARGETS IN THE FIRST INSTANCE.

“These were introduced, distributed NOT translated from an infected person to another infected person”

“Since Ralph Baric called it a Bioweapon, I call it a Bioweapon”

“Monkeypox is a cover story for vaccine side effects”

“Trump continues to say that he saved millions of lives with the Covid Vaccines”

“This is an untenable position”.

https://rumble.com/v5bk7bt-vsrf-live-140-down-the-rabbit-hole-part-3-dr.-david-martin.html

DR RALPH LATASTER – AUSTRALIAN PHARMACOLOGIST – UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY

The Misinformation Epidemic with Dr. Raphael Lataster

This is a brilliant discussion full of humour and TRUTH

Please Note: Move to Ralph Lataster interview -- starts at 18 Minute mark

https://rumble.com/v5iu64d-vsrf-live-148-the-misinformation-epidemic-with-dr.-raphael-lataster.html

Massive Endotoxin Contamination introduced on move from Process 1 to Process 2 mRNA

Pfizer lied to EMA for its Emergency Use Authorization claiming it could control Endotoxin in industrial scale-up. Nobel Prize winner Drew Weissman and his team of 32 helpers failed to clean it up.

Results of the People's Blood Clot Survey as of October 1, 2024

The response comments are heart breaking to read

Thousands of Australian local government representatives notified of DNA contamination in mRNA shots

Legal Earthquake: SF jury awards millions to workers denied religious accommodations

https://pacificjustice.org/press/legal-earthquake-sf-jury-awards-millions-to-workers-denied-religious-accommodations/

Not Hyperbole: They Really Are Trying to Kill You

Plus, solutions to avoid one of the most devastating ingredients in our food supply

Ivermectin and Cancers – Dr John Campbell

Shedding of Covid mRNA Vaccine Products - A Review Of The Scientific, Regulatory, and Clinical Evidence

In collaboration with A Midwestern Doctor, we compiled all of the scientific, regulatory, and clinical evidence that mRNA vaccine recipients can cause symptoms in others via shedding of spike protein.

COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness further discussed in major medical journals

THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID 19 SHOTS

https://x.com/i/status/1849031379125760339

COVID WAS CRITICAL FOR TOTAL SURVEILLANCE

https://x.com/i/status/1849001599915446452

ROBERT REDFIELD SPEAKS THE TRUTH … AT LAST

https://x.com/i/status/1848712349819019632

Official Government Data: KIDNEY FAILURE DEATHS Surging Among Covid-Vaccinated

Official government data has revealed that kidney failure-related deaths are surging among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

US Military Was Just “Authorized to KILL Americans on US Soil … I Think It’s Very, Very Dangerous.”

“It’s not a law, it’s a DoD Directive"

Policy Imperatives for Health Freedom

Written By: Leslie Manookian | President | Health Freedom Defense Fund

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/policy-imperatives-for-health-freedom/

Therapeutic Goods Administration Sparks Outrage by Disputing DNA Contamination Claims

Who is the one propagating misinformation?

DNA CONTAMINATION, SV40 & CANCER

What everyone should know.....

TOTALITARIANISM IN IRELAND

The person (YOU) be detained in a hospital or other suitable establishment

The appalling totalitarian proposal for N.Ireland masquerading as a public health bill.

The N. Ireland Department of Health is seeking control of all of all of us by introducing totalitarian legislation governing, YOU, YOUR premises, YOUR animals, YOUR property and YOUR documents PLUS FORCED vaccinations and FORCED medical examinations essentially seeking to implement the WHO amendments to the International Health Regulations.

The legislation would remove civil rights-wrt bodily autonomy, property rights, parental rights, possession rights including animals, the freedom to associate and the right to work as well as introducing a surveillance regime. Informed consent is nowhere to be seen. It is difficult to name any rights we would retain.

Since when were we to be governed by a health department?

It is all about enforcement-there is no mention of preventative practice, good health policy, no mention of a risk benefit analysis nor that it is the results of carrying out a review of previous policy.

CDC Data Confirms Masks in Schools Are Ineffective, Despite Walensky's Zealotry

The organization's own data disproves public testimony

Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-024-02627-0

FAULTY PREDICTIONS BY COMPUTED SIMULATION MAY HAVE PROMOTED INEFFECTIVE PUBLIC HEALTH POLICIES DURING COVID 19

https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/5809/99193548444

COVID vaccine science catching up with 'conspiracy theorists'

OUTRAGEOUS: 200 German Doctors Who Issued Face Mask Exemptions Were Put on a State Blacklist – the Consequences Are Shocking

A “blacklist” of around 200 German doctors who issued mask exemptions was compiled by authorities, leading to house searches and monitoring by state security of those on the blacklist.

VAXXED 3 – AUTHORISED TO KILL

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/vaxxed-3-authorized-to-kill/vaxxed3-international-social-premiere/

The Covid “vaccine” Is an Intentional Effort at World Genocide

FROM JANUARY 2023

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2023/01/08/the-covid-vaccine-is-an-intentional-effort-at-world-genocide/

COVID Injections: Unveiling the Mechanisms of Harm

New pathology, a new wave of disease, and 44 common examples of injection-induced illnesses supported by over 930 scientific publications linking these diseases with the injections.

Official US Nursing home data shows that the COVID vaccines did NOTHING to reduce COVID mortality. ZERO

INTERVIEW WITH KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS

Please join me for an exhilarating interview with lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens for a wide-ranging discussion about rights, government, covid, co-opted institutions, the globalist agenda, and surviving the storm into which we have been thrust.

Katie has been a civil litigator for over 20 years, first in New Zealand and then in Australia.

Currently, in NZ, Katie is head of legal for Voices For Freedom and Reality Check Radio and a lawyer in Australia where she has taken actions against Therapeutic Goods Administration and Pfizer and Moderna for their products being GMOs under Australian law.

The Covert ‘Event 201’: Pacific Eclipse

In December 2019, the DoD and 5 Eyes game-planned a ‘pandemic’ that factored in the 2020 US presidential election

Just before COVID kicked off in a super-charged US presidential year and an anticipated second term for Trump (and overwhelming momentum in the UK to “Get Brexit Done”) the Five Eyes nations held a clandestine meeting of multi-level pandemic “stakeholders” across government, academia and industry - led by the US DoD and assorted university experts - and ran a “tabletop exercise” that more or less accurately predicted the desired ‘COVID response’ (of those present).

Is it possible that Event 201 was a modified limited hangout, and the real tabletop exercise - Pacific Eclipse - took place later, in private, just before Operation COVID-19 was officially launched, whereby a manufactured emergency then had the ‘anticipated’ effect of political destablization, particularly in the US and the UK?

This all looks very much like a smoking gun… nearly five years later.

Andrew Bridgen: The Elites Feel They Don't Need 90% of Us on the Planet Any Longer

"Unless the people stand up...the future for humanity is looking very dark."

HOW DID THEY SAY COVID VACCINES WERE "SAFE"?

Another trick you need to know about

TIME FOR SOME COMEDY -- Rise in heart disease may be explained by extreme weather conditions

YES – YOUR HEART ATTACK IS A CLIMATE CHANGE EVENT – IF YOU BUY AN ELECTRIC CAR YOUR HEART ATTACK RISK WILL/MAY FALL – THEN, IF YOU BELIEVE THAT, WE HAVE A BRIDGE TO SELL YOU

https://abcnews.go.com/US/rise-heart-disease-explained-extreme-weather-conditions-study/story?id=88259158

CANCER RISK (!)

Appellate Court Rules That Merck Can Falsify Data and Not Be Found Guilty of Conducting Sham Studies and Misleading the FDA and the Public

My wife has filed a Criminal Complaint with Edmonton Police against College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (threats & extortion) - 2500+ pages delivered to Police today!

Just ‘following orders’?

Who in the medical profession stood firm against the moral disintegration?

Vaccines Are the Real Cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and the Government Has Been Covering It Up for Decades, One Doctor Says

Midwestern Doctor claims there is a century of evidence to suggest vaccines cause SIDS, but the government has continuously worked to suppress such findings.

‘‘ I feel angry, lonely and fobbed off by the professionals that were supposed to take care of me…i feel violently ill at the thought of going back there again.’’

Disinformation Isn’t the Problem. Government Coverups and Censorship Are the Problem

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/disinformation_isnt_the_problem_government_coverups_and_censorship_are_the_problem

