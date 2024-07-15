Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

“ WE JUST NEED TO MESS AROUND” – WITH HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION? – SAYS BILL GATES

Bill Gates on new MRNA vaccines – Gee Whiz ……… IS THIS RESPONSIBLE MEDICAL ADVICE?

INGI DOYLE – FOREST OF THE FALLEN – BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

THE COVID VACCINE “MESSED AROUND” WITH HER BODY AND ALMOST KILLED HER

ACUTE, SEVERE AORTIC DISSECTION PLUS MULTIPLE ORGAN FAILURE PLUS PULMONARY EMBOLISM (BLOOD CLOT IN LUNG), REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, JOINT PAINS (AUTO-IMMUNE), CHEST TIGHTNESS, HEART ENLARGEMENT, HOSPITAL DISCHARGE SUMMARY 2,500 PAGES LONG

https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/Ingi-Doyle-FOTF:5

MORE FOREST OF THE FALLEN – WOODY POINT – BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/Woody-Point:d

The direct effect of SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccination on human ovarian granulosa cells explains menstrual irregularities

We further examined pre- and post-vaccination blood samples from individual women and found a 2–3 folds change in the post-vaccination FSH/InhibinB protein level ratio, compared to their pre-vaccination values. This altered expression of InhibinB could significantly impact the HPO axis in vaccinated women and may ultimately influence the endometrium cyclicity, manifested clinically by the commonly reported changes in menstrual bleeding patterns.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-024-00911-2

GENE THERAPY IS NOT A VACCINE

https://odysee.com/@showmetheevidence:7/Part-2-Gene-Therapy-Is-Not-A-Vaccine---Final:b

Trump Questioned Vaccines on June 7th; Assassination Attempt Came Five Weeks Later – Pure Coincidence, Of Course

The shooting of Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico and yesterday’s assassination attempt against Donald Trump share an odd similarity. Both spoke against Big Pharma shortly before the assassinations, and both questioned vaccines.

HOUSE CAT FLU IS COMING

ONE MINUTE OF TRUTH – FROM 2010 – PREDICTED 14 YEARS AGO

THE WORLD LOST ITS MIND – HERE IS THE EVIDENCE

https://x.com/i/status/1812064410979991786

Exploring the possible link between the spike protein immunoglobulin G4 antibodies and cancer progression

“Repeated inoculation with messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines elicits immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) antibody production. Such an increase in the concentration of specific and non-specific IgG4 antibodies allows the growth of some types of cancer by blocking the activation of effector immune cells.”

“Numerous recently published studies from various geographical locations [8, 15–29] found that mRNA vaccines (two doses plus booster; where the booster could be an additional mRNA injection, natural infection, or possibly an injection of another type of COVID-19 vaccine) elicited a significant percentage of spike-specific IgG4 antibodies.”

https://www.explorationpub.com/Journals/ei/Article/1003140

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE WAS MARKETING – NOT MEDICINE

https://odysee.com/@showmetheevidence:7/Part-3-Safe-And-Effective-Was-Marketing-Not-Medicine-Speed-Version:4

What Has Become of Our Country?

Professor John Fraser, Dean of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences as saying of the pandemic: “It is difficult to contemplate what would have happened to the world if a treatment, one with 95% efficacy, had not been developed. Consider the impact that continues to this day.”

This article reveals the actual efficacy is around 1-2% and this article examines the ongoing impacts of the Covid vaccination program

For four hundred years, post Galileo, science has been a public process, subject to debate and scrutiny, but no longer. Medical science is being redesigned to become an instrument for financial gain, status and a tool of the oppressive state.

https://hatchardreport.com/what-has-become-of-our-country/

NOW THAT WE KNOW ALL THIS – WHO IS TO BLAME?

DR PHILLIP ALTMAN – AUSTRALIA’S LEADING PHARMACOLOGIST

Biden’s Covid Response Chief Admits ‘Harmful’ Vaccine Mandates Were a Mistake

Democrat President Joe Biden’s former White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha has admitted that vaccine mandates were a mistake.

ROBERT REDFIELD ON MANDATES — THEY WERE “A MISTAKE”

Mandating COVID Shots ‘One of the Greatest Mistakes,’ Former CDC Chief Says

In a Senate hearing Thursday, ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield said mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are “toxic” and should not have been mandated. He also called for a pause on gain-of-function research.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/robert-redfield-mrna-covid-vaccine-risk/

ROBERT REDFIELD — EX DIRECTOR OF CDC — 3 MINUTES OF TRUTH

THIS IS CRITICAL INFORMATION

Covid-Vaxxed Children 4423% More Likely to Die Than Unvaxxed

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-vaxxed-children-more-likely-die-unvaxxed/#lydixvbk2ylw9666rwl

The Globalists tell you their plans. This is WEF Chief Advisor Yuval Hurari - telling you that the State needs to bio metrically surveil you

TWO MINUTES OF TRUTH

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1810639099088298114

This is Chilling: Klaus Schwab Says Humanity Must Be ‘Forced Into Collaboration’ With Globalist Elites

https://modernity.news/2024/07/07/watch-klaus-schwab-says-humanity-must-be-forced-into-collaboration-with-globalist-elites/

US Infant Mortality Rate ‘Disproportionately’ Higher Than 16 Other Countries

Children and teens in the U.S. are dying at higher rates than their peers in 16 other high-income countries, according to a research letter published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. The U.S. infant mortality rate consistently exceeds those of other high-income countries.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/us-infant-mortality-rate-higher-16-countries/

SHOCKING DUTCH COVER-UP: THEY KNEW ABOUT VACCINE INJURIES AND HID THE DATA

In story first reported by the UK's Jim Ferguson, hacked data from the Dutch government shows that the E.U. Globalists went after the children and afterwards hundreds of vaccine injuries were reported all across the Netherlands and the EU. Why didn't we hear about it? Turns out they hid the information and then covered-up the data from the public and then more people were injured.

In a story first reported by the U.K.'s Jim Ferguson, hacked data from the Dutch government shows that the E.U. Globalists went after the children and afterwards hundreds of vaccine injuries were reported all across the Netherlands and the EU. Why didn't we hear about it? Turns out they hid the information and then covered-up the data from the public and then more people were injured.

Dutch Freedom Fighters and Truth Seekers, former Dutch Parliamentarian and business entrepreneur Wybren van Haga, Businessman and Data expert Wouter Aukema and Anne Merel Kloosterman who is representing many vaccine injured join Redacted to share this story.

Excess mortality in the 20 most vaccinated highly developed countries almost triples!

Median all-cause excess mortality in the 20 most vaccinated highly developed countries increased by +149% after vaccination rollout!

GOVERNMENT COERCION

Doctors muzzled during COVID get green light for revenge on overlords

https://www.wnd.com/2024/07/doctors-muzzled-covid-get-green-light-sue-overlords/

MEDICAL DICTATORSHIP

DNA contamination in Covid vaccines DOES get into human cells, new evidence shows

It also appears that the contamination enters the cell nucleus and integrates with human DNA

Government is a health hazard

Australians were duped during Covid

From Maurice Newman

https://www.spectator.com.au/2024/07/government-is-a-health-hazard/

EXCERPTS FROM THIS BRILLIANT LETTER …… Please read it in full at The Spectator

“The world’s medical establishment is sick.

That’s not news. After all, we still remember the World Health Organisation, the United Nations agency responsible for global health, knowingly promoting useless malaria drugs which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of poor African children. And we remember the UN and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention colluding to cover-up culpability for an Haitian cholera epidemic, which led to more than 80,000 deaths when carried into the nation by UN peacekeepers.”

“Notwithstanding, it now appears in May 2021, when Pfizer and the FDA were made aware that 35 minors suffered heart damage within a week of vaccination, it took four months for the public to be alerted.

There are also allegations Pfizer knew that reproductive disorders and negative reactions were roughly 17 per cent higher in pregnant women than the general population, yet hid the information. Some now claim this critical data was deliberately omitted from some research papers.

What has become clear is that when Pfizer boasted its vaccines stopped transmission and protected against variants, it either knew these claims were untrue or lacked evidence to support them.”

“You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to know the world has been duped by a greedy pharmaceutical company colluding with a corrupt medical establishment, dictatorial politicians and bullying bureaucrats. Whether through mandate or misinformation, millions of trusting people have suffered complications and even death.

Rather than cede more power to this ruthless cartel so it can further violate the rights of individuals and communities, it’s time for Australians to ensure future responsibility for their health becomes an inalienable personal right.”

https://www.spectator.com.au/2024/07/government-is-a-health-hazard/

The Merit of Truth

Open Letter From Undertaker John O’Looney to the Head of the British Institute of Embalmers

Exclusive: Two Infants Died Within Hours of Receiving RSV Shots, CDC Internal Emails Show

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents obtained by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) from the CDC show that both babies died on the day they received the shots.

Joint Open Letter to GMC Chair, Dame Carrie McEwen re Persecution of Ethical Doctors

UKMFA have joined forces with DfPUK, HART and CCVAC to write an open letter to GMC Chair, Dame Carrie McEwan, urging the GMC to protect doctors speaking out on Covid vaccine harms, by applying the same protection to these whistleblowers that she rightly observed were missing decades ago in the contaminated blood scandal. We also demanded that she called a moratorium on all GMC investigations that do not arise directly from complaints about actual patient care.

https://www.ukmedfreedom.org/open-letters/joint-open-letter-to-gmc-chair-dame-carrie-mcewen-re-persecution-of-ethical-doctors

Bombshell Study: Covid-Vacinated Suffer Staggering Loss of Life Expectancy

People who were “vaccinated” for Covid with mRNA injections have had decades wiped from their life expectancy, a new peer-reviewed study has revealed.

A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/12/7/1343

Woman Fired for Refusing COVID Vaccine Wins Big in Tennessee, but Supreme Court Deals Blow to Health Freedom Advocates in Connecticut

A Tennessee federal court awarded $687,240 to a woman who lost her job after her employer refused to recognize her religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccination, while the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Connecticut’s elimination of religious exemptions for schoolchildren in the state.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/religious-exemption-covid-vaccine-court/

Judge hid Pfizer connections before blocking Covid vaccine lawsuit, complaint alleges

The impartiality of the Federal Court is in question in light of allegations that a judge concealed her connections to pharmaceutical giant Pfizer before dismissing a legal challenge over its Covid vaccine.

“ For Every Disease That We Don’t Have Vaccines We Will Try mRNA As We Just Need To Mess Around.” – Bill Gates

"There's a lot of lipid nanoparticles, and some are very self-assembling…”

Satanic Frankensteins: Pfizer and Moderna CEOs Reveal Cabal’s True Intention – Destruction of God’s Creation

