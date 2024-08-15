THEODORE DALRYMPLE – ON POLITICAL CORRECTNESS

Dire warning to the world from bio-warfare expert Professor Francis Boyle

Biowarfare is modern day genocide and jabs are the method of deployment. Both the bioweapon, spike protein and the mRNA delivery system are harmful to humans. According to Professor Francis Boyle all BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs need to be shut down immediately. They serve no purpose but to develop offensive biological weapons.

He says the Frankenstein shots are a Nuremberg crime against humanity. Listen to the podcast, as Professor Francis Boyle reveals the antidote they were working on for SARS-COV-2, a virus that had HIV inserts and gain of function. We ask Professor Boyle if biological weapons have been genetically targeted.

Professor Boyle also reveals who is funding both the vaccine development and the biological weapons research, and how that research made it’s way to China, where it was leaked months earlier than officially reported.

Professor Francis Boyle’s credentials are extensive. He also drafted the S.993 - Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 that made it a felony, punishable by lifetime imprisonment for any one working on US soil, to be involved in biological weapons development.

Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University.

Quotes: "Yes, and as you correctly pointed out. ………. I don't call them vaccines. They are frankenshots. Everyone is making money and that's what is behind this and in addition, many of these people believe in eugenics. That the fewer human beings, the better."

"These so called vaccines, frankenshots, give people live particles, cells of covid19 which is an offensive biological warfare weapon with gain of function properties to make it more lethal, and more infectious”

WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci said in May 2021 that "when people are vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not going to get infected." Three years later, let's fact-check that.

Australian Senate votes down bill to protect Australians from discrimination based on Covid vaccination status

Labor Government said mandatory vaccines are 'voluntary' and labelled vaccine concerns 'conspiracy theories'

Misfeasance in Public Office in Australia?

The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination

Whistleblower Will Appeal After Federal Court Dismisses Lawsuit Alleging Fraud in Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials - The Brook Jackson Case

District Judge Michael J. Truncale sided with the U.S. government against whistleblower Brook Jackson, ruling the government had demonstrated “good cause” to intervene and dismiss the case.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/brook-jackson-pfizer-covid-vaccine-fraud-lawsuit-dismiss/

A Novel Practical Approach for Directly Assessing COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy against Hospitalization

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202408.0338/v1

Excess Deaths & Adverse Effects Worse Than We Thought with Wouter Aukema

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FinpckZZ0Ke1

How the PCR Test Has Killed Millions – And Is Still Killing!

The PCR test is responsible for more deaths than any test in history. It was a crucial weapon in misdiagnosing millions of patients.

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm

The appearance of anti-spike receptor binding domain immunoglobulin G4 responses after repetitive immunization with messenger RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines

“Repeated vaccinations induce delayed but drastic increases in anti-RBD IgG4 responses. Further functional investigations are needed to reveal the magnitude of the high contribution of spike-specific IgG4 subclasses after repeated mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccinations.”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971223007890

Are the bosses All PSYCHOPATHS?

WHAT ABOUT THE VACCINE INJURED? WHO CARES?

ANECDOTALS – THE MOVIE – AN EXCELLENT PRODUCTION

A compassionate exploration of the nuanced vaccine debate.

While the vaccine debate grows more divided, those with adverse reactions get stuck in the middle.

https://www.anecdotalsmovie.com/

THIS ARTICLE FROM A DOCTOR WAS PUBLISHED ALMOST 2 YEARS AGO

The Gene-based “Vaccines” Are Killing People. Governments Worldwide Are Lying to You the People, to the Populations They Purportedly Serve

https://www.globalresearch.ca/jaccuse-governments-worldwide-lying-you-people-populations-they-purportedly-serve/5750650

"Follow the consensus, not the science. Saving lives is not a priority

That's the message ABIM is sending to physicians by revoking the board certifications of Doctors Marik and Kory. "Follow the consensus, not the science." It's about compliance, not saving lives.

“All physicians must toe the line. If you disagree with the medical consensus, we will make it impossible for you to practice medicine for the rest of your life. We just don’t give a damn what the scientific evidence is or how many lives you save.”

Top Statistician Links Covid ‘Boosters’ to Excess Deaths Surge

https://slaynews.com/news/top-statistician-links-covid-boosters-excess-deaths-surge/

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/08/brandon-smith/what-is-ai-really-digital-illusions-false-promises-and-mass-reeducation/

The story of South Australia's most dangerous woman. Her Story is Astounding – She was treated like a criminal for refusing a Covid Vax

https://www.facebook.com/ThePeoplesRevolutionAU/videos/1105404543884564/?fs=e&mibextid=14AR8G&rdid=rX5K0x62JjB7eXon

DR MENGELE’S OLYMPICS – COLLAPSED ATHLETES – JUST COINCIDENTAL? -- DUE TO THE HEAT?

GLOBAL ALERT: Cancer experts and renowned Oncologists Worldwide Call For Immediate Halt to mRNA Gene Therapy Amid Surge of Hyper-progressive cancer cases

"There's enough strong evidence linking mRNA vaccines to cancer. and then in addition to the safety signal of Japan to say, okay, it's time to stop!"





DID THE PENTAGON LAUNCH COVID AND CREATE THE “COUNTER” WEAPONS?

As Cancer Rates Soar in Younger People, Experts Seek Answers

Two recent reports by the American Cancer Society reveal alarming increases in numerous cancers among millennials and Gen Z in the U.S. While mainstream medical experts debate causes, some doctors told The Defender mRNA vaccines may be to blame for the recent emergence of aggressive cancers that often don’t respond to conventional treatments.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cancer-rates-younger-people-lancet-public-health/

Paper Retracted: Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan

https://www.cureus.com/articles/196275-increased-age-adjusted-cancer-mortality-after-the-third-mrna-lipid-nanoparticle-vaccine-dose-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-in-japan?authors-tab=true#!/

THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION IS NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-is-no-longer-fit-for-purpose/

FAUCI PRETENDS TO CARE

https://brownstone.org/articles/faucis-dna-of-caring/

FAUCI INFECTED WITH COVID FOR THE THIRD TIME AFTER 6 SHOTS

https://modernity.news/2024/08/12/dr-fauci-reveals-hes-infected-with-covid-for-third-time-after-being-vaccinated-and-boosted-six-times/

‘It’s About Your Money’: New EU Vaccination Card Will Be Used to Control Access to Banking, Other Services

Dutch attorney Meike Terhorst joined “The Defender In-Depth” this week to discuss the EU’s plans for a European Vaccination Card, the plan’s similarities to the EU’s digital vaccination certificate, the global push toward digital ID and implications for health and medical freedom.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/meike-terhorst-eu-vaccination-card-control-access-banking-services-digital-id/

Ph-Positive B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Occurring after Receipt of Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine Booster: A Case Report

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Ph-Positive-B-Cell-Acute-Lymphoblastic-Leukemia-of-Ang-Huang/fb76a4698aed2202a511754b05babd6c425a8f94

"Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military...?"

Reposting the speech by Senator Malcolm Roberts (Australia) from August 9, 2023.

SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS --

Coming Soon To A City Near You: Vermont To FORCE VACCINATE Kids For “Covid” Without Parents’ Consent

Vermont schools have just been given the green light to begin force vaccinating children for “Covid” without their parents’ consent.

DEVASTATING CRISIS: Singapore’s Birth Rate Plunges as Deaths Surge Among Covid-Vaccinated

A devastating crisis is emerging in Singapore as deaths continue to skyrocket among the nation’s Covid-vaccinated population.

PCR "Test" Injuries

The fraudulent PCR "test" is a medical procedure that is often done improperly, resulting in devastating and permanent injury. PLEASE REMEMBER THAT YOU ALWAYS HAVE THE RIGHT TO SAY NO.

New Patent Application on LNPs designed to evade Your Immune System

Endotoxin effects get a mention, but you might have to look very thoroughly.

TURBO CANCER: Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Cause Aggressive “Turbo Cancers”

https://amg-news.com/turbo-cancer-pfizer-moderna-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-cause-aggressive-turbo-cancers/

