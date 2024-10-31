Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Leading Surgeon: 'Extremely Aggressive' Cancers With a 'Different Biology' Are Mutating in Covid-Vaccinated

Dr. James Royle is a colorectal and general surgeon who has been working as a consultant for the UK government’s National Health Service (NHS) for 9 years

“Cancers being observed are in all ages,” he revealed.

“It is my assertion, shared by many expert oncologists and clinical colleagues around the world, that the cancers we are seeing are extremely aggressive and they are of a different biology.”

However, Royle asserted that it’s not just cancers that are surging among the Covid-vaxxed.

“Post-vaccine boosters, I’ve observed what seem to be a lot of sudden deaths from necrotising pancreatitis,” he revealed.

Australian Mortality Data Jan-July 2024 running more than 20% above Forecast Baseline

A PANDEMIC OF LIES – A PANDEMIC OF TESTING

https://x.com/i/status/1850191152030359737

Neil Oliver: "There was no pandemic." "What we ended up with was a pandemic of testing, with the misapplication of PCR tests that were never designed, according to their designer, to be used as diagnostic tools." "They simply took an opportunity to do something that they were planning to do anyway, which was to use a pandemic to seize control of people's freedom, and their money—the biggest transfer of wealth in history." "If we had a pandemic of anything, it was a pandemic of propaganda, a pandemic of lies and a pandemic of testing."

A TWO MINUTE TESTIMONY FROM DR SCOTT ATLAS THAT DESTROYS THE OFFICIAL NARRATIVES

“Ioannidis 2024: The US would have had 1.6 million fewer deaths if it had the performance of Sweden [during COVID]. All judgment of the US response lies at the hands of the lockdowners.”

https://x.com/ScottAtlas_IT/status/1850564110284452013

GOVERNMENT SPONSORED DISINFORMATION

Link to The Paper

“ Governments must stop sponsoring disinformation to avoid blame or gain advantage”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0277953622000478

This is Huge! Australian Government Report: Covid Measures Including Lockdowns Were Wrong and Won’t Be Accepted by the Public Again

Better late than never.

Covid-19 Australian Inquiry Report: 996 pages of manufacturing consent

Democracy theatre for stupid people

Australian Federal Covid Inquiry finds vaccine mandates had biggest negative impact on public trust

Scientific Publications Directory

Collection of peer reviewed case reports and studies citing adverse effects post COVID vaccination.

Over 3,600 peer-reviewed studies documenting severe side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines

https://react19.org/science

BIODEFENSE RESEARCH – THE INTRODUCTION OF NANOMATERIALS --- DR JAMES GIORDANO

“The “goods” as well as the gremlins and goblins of N3 tech have been loosed into the real world”

“The need for a reality check is now”

Dr. James Giordano • Executive Director of the Institute for Biodefense Research

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) project is an ambitious initiative aiming to develop vast array of nanoscalar sensing and transmitting brain-computational interfaces (BCIs). An axiomatic attribute of such a system is obviating the burden and risks of neurosurgical implantation by instead introducing the nanomaterials via intranasally, intravenously and/or intraorally, and using electromagnetic fields to migrate the units to their distribution within the brain. It’s said that location is everything, and so too here. Arrays would require precise placement in order to engage specific nodes and networks, and it’s unknown if -and to what extent any “drift” might incur in system fidelity.



The system works much like WiFi in that it’s all about parsing signal from the “noise floor” of the brain; but “can you hear me now?” takes on deeper implications when the sensing and transmitting dynamics involve “reading from” and “writing into” brain processes of cognition, emotions and behavior. I’d be the first one to argue for an “always faithful” paradigm of sensing and transmitting integrity; yet, even if the system and its workings are true to design, there’s still a possibility of components (and functions) being “hacked”. As work with Dr Diane DiEuliis has advocated, the need for “biocybersecurity-by-design” is paramount (not just for N3, but for all neurotech, given its essential reliance upon data).



By intent, N3 holds promise in medicine; but the tech is also provocative for communications (of all sorts), and its dual-use is obvious. Yes, Pandora, this jar’s been opened. If we consider the sum-totaled operations of the embodied brain to be “mind”, and N3-type tech is aimed at remotely sensing and modulating these operations, then it doesn’t require much of a stretch to recognize that this is fundamentally “mind reading” and “mind control”, at least at a basic level. And that’s contentious. In full transparency, I served as a consulting ethicist on initial stages of N3, and the issues spawned by this project were evident, and deeply discussed. But discussion is not resolution, and the “goods” as well as the gremlins and goblins of N3 tech have been loosed into the real world. The real world is multinational, and DARPA – and the US – are not alone in pursuing these projects. Nations’ and peoples’ values, needs, desires, economics, allegiances, and ethics differ, and any genuine ethical discourses – and policy governances - must account for that. The need for a reality check is now; the question is whether there is enough rational capital in regulatory institutions’ accounts to cash the check without bouncing bankable benefits into the realms of burdens, risks and harms.



https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dr-james-giordano-8454476_neurotechnology-nanotechnology-bci-activity-7257220210108067841-TwgB/

COVID jab adverse effects not so transient after all

Mexican Researchers: Covid mRNA “Vaccines” Trigger Multiple Sclerosis

The study, from leading medical University researchers in Mexico, traced numerous cases of multiple sclerosis (MS) back to mRNA injections as the cause.

NZ Medical Council’s COVID actions look like a historical overreach

https://centrist.co.nz/nz-medical-councils-covid-actions-look-like-an-historical-overreach/

A doctor explains informed consent for vaccination…

Dr Evans notes there is a legal requirement that informed consent must be obtained for all medical treatment - with full disclosure of risks, benefits, and alternatives to treatment. Consent must be freely given - without coercion.

Every single one of these requirements were violated in the Covid vaccine rollout.

Please watch this invaluable presentation by Dr Elizabeth Evans - a full transcript is included under the video.

Doctor Fired for Refusing COVID Shots Sues Tufts Medical Center

A former emergency room doctor fired by Tufts Medical Center in Boston for refusing — on religious grounds — to comply with the medical center’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is suing Tufts for $6 million.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/dr-theresa-gabana-fired-covid-shots-religious-exemption-sues-tufts-medical-center/

Biden Spent Almost $1 Billion to Push Lies About COVID Vaccines

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hired a PR firm to create a propaganda campaign designed to increase COVID vaccine uptake, according to U.S. House report.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/biden-spent-almost-1-billion-push-lies-covid-vaccines/

Dr. Makis: "The Youngest Death From Pfizer is a 5-month-old...the Youngest Death After Moderna is a One-year-old"

"...the evidence is "overwhelming" that "vaccines" cause SIDS."

U.S. Gov't Quietly Pursues AI Capabilities for Bioweapons Development: White House Memo

Memorandum reveals plans for "classified" evaluations on AI's potential to accelerate biological and chemical weapon capabilities.

A recent White House memorandum reveals that the U.S. government is quietly exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to advance and control “biological and/or chemical weapons.”

Everything You’ve Always Wanted to Know About COVID-19 But Have Been Afraid to Ask

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/10/27/everything-youve-always-wanted-to-know-about-covid-19-but-have-been-afraid-to-ask/

New Rule Lets 'Any' U.S. Agency Bypass Safety Checks, Oversight on 'Enhanced' Pandemic-Level Pathogen Gain-of-Function Experiments: White House Document

Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) grants all federal departments power to resurrect extinct viruses like smallpox and the 1918 "Spanish" flu and modify high-risk pathogens.

DNA CONTAMINATION IN THE SHOTS – TWO DISTINGUISHED MEDICAL EXPERTS SPEAK

Prof. Angus Dalgleish (UK) and Dr. Paul Marik (US) with Dr. David Speicher (Canada) and Phillip Altman (Australia)

250,000 Scots now disabled

Long term illness and disability reaches a near 20 year high!

‘‘Patient’s conditions have worsened. The population has become generally deconditioned..staying at home more and some long term conditions haven’t been managed as well as they might have been.’’

‘‘Some people are no longer fit enough to have surgery.’

‘‘The crumbling state of primary care confirms we are on the brink of collapse.‘‘

‘‘Since my last ARM speech and the end of April this year, over 58 thousand patients have waited more than 12 hours in a Scottish A&E department – that’s 24 times greater than 5 years ago.’’

‘‘Scotland is sleepwalking into sacrificing this principle, threatening the very existence of the national health service as we know it.’’

Heads Emerging From The Sand with 99 Million Reasons

A study of 99 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients and a MOUNTAIN or "Rare" adverse events increasing mRNA recipient chances of getting rare diseases and disorders by hundreds of percentage points.

Globalism's planned Great Reset, which is advancing much more rapidly in Europe than the US

Remdesivir Papers: Drug Used to Treat Service Members Led to Death

https://www.globalresearch.ca/remdesivir-papers-drug-used-to-treat-service-members-led-to-death/5870419

A BIG WIN IN IDAHO -- Southwest District Health Board made it possible to hear our science team's testimony yesterday and the board voted to defund the Covid jab and and its promotion

Government Report Admits AIDS Is Surging Among Covid-Vaccinated

The UK government’s PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report reveals that doubly vaccinated 40-70-year-olds have lost 40% of their immune system capability compared to unvaccinated people.

Their immune systems are deteriorating at around 5% per week (between 2.7% and 8.7%).

If this continues then 30-50 year olds will have 100% immune system degradation, zero viral defence by Christmas and all doubly vaccinated people over 30 will have lost their immune systems by March next year.

The 5 PHE tables below from their excellent Vaccine Surveillance Report, separated by 4 weeks, clearly show the progressive damage that the vaccines are doing to the immune system’s response.

People aged 40-69 have already lost 40% of their immune system capability and are losing it progressively at 3.3% to 6.4% per week.

https://newsaddicts.com/government-report-admits-aids-surging-among-covid-vaccinated/

Connecting yet more Dots

Exaggerating the Influenza Threat - Reflections of a long-time Cochrane reviewer.

So influenza is rare, loads more agents causing the same signs and symptoms are lumped under the appalling term “flu”, and population interventions such as inactivated vaccines do not stand a chance against a relatively rare moving target like influenza. So you see my mummy was right when she used to say to me: “Tommy darling, never use the F word.”

In the next posts, TTE will explain how and why inflating the threat is essential to keeping unethical bodies like the CDC and the UKHSA going (I mention these two, but they are all at it) and analyse some misleading statements and policies based on deceptive and inflated data.

This post was written by an old geezer who’s been working on this for three decades and hopes that the content of posts like these will be his legacy.

So what’s the big deal? -- 12 months to the day Scotland began sharing the truth about 'COVID' to the world.

Exactly 12 months to the day the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry Health and Social care Impact Hearings began 24th October 2023 (testimonies on that day below). The raw on the ground truth to the ‘COVID pandemic’ surfaced with a vengeance. Scotland started to roar, was anyone listening ? Suffice to say once i started to listen, the rest was history! Unfortunately, a year on and there is STILL an almost total blanket mainstream and ‘alternative’ media ban of reporting the totality of what has been admitted under oath. Scottish politicians equally as silent.

Confirmed from the Scottish COVID Inquiry closing statements care home residents were subjected to ‘‘the most extreme form of punishment.’’Article 3 of the ECHR prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment has been met. Article 8 has also been met. Article 2 the right to life in relation to the misuse of DNACPR as well as article 14 the right for equal treatment without discrimination are also likely to be met.

Crimes Against Humanity

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Associated With 17 Vaccines, Including COVID and Flu Shots

A new long-term study assessing the association of vaccines with reported cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) found that “most vaccines” were associated with GBS.

Flu Vaccines: All Risk and NO Benefit

Be smart and conduct a full investigation before an injection.

Dr. Vernon Coleman: Covid Vaccine and Pregnant Women

"Now, it’s 2024 and women who are pregnant, or who have just had a baby, are dying in worrying numbers."

First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published Sep.19, 2024! The future of Cancer Treatment starts now.

Unsealed Government Data: Hospitals Saw Surge in Heart Issues after Covid ‘Vaccine’ Rollout

Unsealed official government data has revealed that the number of people being hospitalized with heart issues surged after Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use.

1 in 6 Germans Experienced COVID Vaccine Side Effects, Survey Finds

Harald Walach, Ph.D., founder of Germany’s Change Health Science Institute and professional research fellow at Kazimieras Simonavicius University in Lithuania, told The Defender the survey results likely don’t show the full extent of COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-side-effects-german-survey/

Secretly encoded toxin in Pfizer covid vaccine mRNA

Rogue proteins

Pfizer covid shots contain reverse-encoded instructions for building undisclosed proteins.

Alarmingly, the ORF also runs in reverse without encountering any stop codon, which would normally halt ribosomal transcription. This complete lack of stop codons in reverse is highly improbable. The record spins coherently in both directions.

Yes, apparently. The odds of this phenomenon (non-stop reverse-readability) occurring by accident are:

1 in (number_non-stop_codon_types / number_all_codon_types) ^ sequence_codon_count 1 in (61/64)^1250 1 in 1.14 × 10^26 1 in the number of grains of sand on 12 million Earths

Adding to the sheer improbability, different Pfizer spike protein encodings from multiple vaccine versions (Wuhan, Omicron) have the same astronomically unlikely characteristic of non-stop reverse-readability

How was such an improbable protein designed by Pfizer? McKernan points out that the company appears to have deliberately selected codons in the forward orientation that would not become a stop codon in reverse. This is the exact opposite of what to expect were Pfizer writing its code in good faith.

Moderna’s spike has the same problem (at least in the bivalent lots that were sampled by Speicher et al). In reverse, Moderna’s spike code runs into a stop signal only after 300 codons. The odds of this occurring by accident are 1 in ~2.3 million.

NEXT STEPS

Scientific: both the Pfizer and Moderna reverse proteins must be produced and isolated in vitro, imaged and characterized directly with cryo-electron microscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and/or x-ray crystallography.

Policy: immediately halt all covid vaccine availability worldwide. Regulators and the public need Pfizer and Moderna’s explanations for the presence of reverse-encoded proteins in their covid vaccine lines. Regulators could/should have caught it and the companies should have plainly disclosed. Failure to disclose critical genetic components seems to be big pharma’s modus operandi since 2020 (see: SV40 promoter fiasco).



Could the Spike Protein Derived from mRNA Vaccines Negatively Impact Beneficial Bacteria in the Gut?

https://www.mdpi.com/2673-8112/4/9/97

The Final Countdown

A dignified life, or dehumanized technocracy -- which would you prefer for your children?

Global Vaccine Impact: Study Reveals Up to 15M Deaths, 60M Disabilities Worldwide

Ex-BlackRock exec Ed Dowd reveals a startling analysis, claiming COVID-19 vaccines have resulted in millions of deaths and disabilities globally.

“… then injuries, if you take 18% of the vaccinated, just using the Pfizer. So again, this could be money, but we get a range of at the high end, 900 million, 500 million at the low end,”

and ………

Bill Gates to Stand Trial in Netherlands in COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit

A Netherlands court last week ruled that Bill Gates can stand trial in the Netherlands, in a case involving seven people injured by COVID-19 vaccines. Other defendants include Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, and the Dutch state.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-netherlands/

60 Billion Oops

What's a little Somatic Hyper Mutation-targeting element amongst friends?

COVID-19 and Society: What matters to people in Scotland?

According to the Scottish Government it appears you are an extremist if you do not believe politicians, the WHO, big pharma and numerous poorly qualified public health ‘experts’ over the ‘COVID pandemic’?

mRNA, Gene Therapies and Biomanufacturing Fraud

The FDA asks the court to stop producing Pfizer BLA documentation

Motion for summary judgement filed 10/17/2024

Alberta Is Taking on the Professional Regulatory Bodies

WHAT THE REGULATORS ARE GETTING WRONG

Back To Basics Conference

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.