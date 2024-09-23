Is medical coercion a crime? The story that went global

Young Woman Forced to take 5 Vaccines or be refused Medical Treatment — Reaction began within 10 Minutes - Alexis Lorenze

Mainstream Media Picks Up Story of Alexis Lorenze's Horrific Coercion Vaccine Injury

More Here on this Story ……

HOW THE HORRIFIC TREATMENT OF A VACCINE-INJURED WOMAN IS THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG

https://intelligencer.today/how-the-horrific-treatment-of-a-vaccine-injured-woman-is-the-tip-of-the-iceberg/22/09/2024/8566/

AND ANOTHER SEVERELY INJURED WOMAN

“I was a super-fit mum-of-two who ran triathlons, until I got the second Covid vaccine. I mourn my old self every day”

Triathlete mum's health fell apart after second Covid jab

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13826177/fit-mum-Covid-vaccine.html

Staggering New Data From Health New Zealand and Others — 10 Fold Increase in Chest Pains and Heart Issues below Age 40 Years — NZ Government Does Not Care because it’s “Safe and Effective”

An OIA (freedom of information) request to Health New Zealand asked for “The number of people under the age of 40 presenting to Emergency Departments (A&E) throughout New Zealand hospitals with Chest Pain or Heart Issues by year?” The Health New Zealand answer (OIA reference: HNZ00061156) contains shattering information:

Year | Number presenting to Emergency Departments with chest pain

2019 2,219

2020 4,406

2021 13,063

2022 21,416

2023 20,005

2024 (to June) 14,639

For the benefit of our overseas readers, these figures need to be read in the context of COVID-19 incidence in New Zealand. Because of border closures, quarantine, and lockdowns, New Zealand had close to zero Covid cases until February 2022. In contrast, Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccination became available in February 2021 for older people and those at risk. General availability for those under 40 years started towards mid 2021.

https://hatchardreport.com/staggering-new-data-from-health-new-zealand-and-others/

COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2

THIS PAPER IS 70 PAGES LONG — Here are some key Excerpts

“Following authorization of the modmRNA products for global distribution, problems with the methods and execution of the trials have emerged. The usual safety testing protocols and toxicology requirements were bypassed. Many key trial findings were either misreported or omitted entirely from published trial reports. By implication, the secondary estimates of excess morbidity and mortality in both trials must be deemed underestimates. Rigorous re-analyses of trial data and post-marketing surveillance studies indicate a substantial degree of modmRNA-related harms than was initially reported. Confidential Pfizer documents had revealed 1.6 million adverse events by August 2022.”

“A third were serious injuries to cardiovascular, neurological, thrombotic, immunological, and reproductive systems, along with an alarming increase in cancers.”

“Moreover, well-designed studies have shown that repeated modmRNA injections cause immune dysfunction, thereby potentially contributing to heightened susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infections and increased risks of COVID-19.”

https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/104/335

BLOOD BANK ALERT: Japanese Researchers — Covid-19 Vaccines Damage the Blood and Spread Further Destruction Through Blood Transfusions

A recent pre-print study highlights six key areas where COVID jabs destroy the continuity and biochemistry of human blood.

WE ARE GOING TO SAVE THIS COUNTRY – SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS

“We know and we knew this was all Bullshit”

Listen to Senator Malcolm Roberts in Australia unleash absolute hell over the Global Covid Scam

“People are waking - we are going to hound you down - the people that are guilty” “It is clear people have been steamrolled, it’s also clear it’s been coordinated Globally” “It has been planned over decades”

https://x.com/i/status/1835409447897731258

What Makes a Good Doctor?



HERE IS A GOOD DOCTOR

https://x.com/i/status/1806447112286056795

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE – FASCIST CONTROL ….. OR NOT?

Genesis Or Simulacra? Kissinger’s Reach Beyond The Grave

Two members of the Trilateral Commission, Henry Kissinger and Eric Schmidt, team up to explain how AI is the beginning of a new stage of human evolution.

https://www.technocracy.news/genesis-or-simulacra-kissingers-reach-beyond-the-grave/

Sarah O'Reilly, Single Mother of Two Children, Disabled After Jabs

"I am a single parent with two kids. Dying isn't an option for me"

https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/170357.html

TRUTH BOMB VIDEO – JUST ONE MINUTE AND 20 SECONDS — HOW SCIENCE IN THE USA HAS BEEN CORRUPTED

https://x.com/i/status/1834321332193853527

JUST WISDOM HERE -- WISDOM AMD MORE WISDOM

“Think about how powerful vaccines are as an idea. The biological product itself is worthless. But as an idea, vaccines have the unrivaled ability to hypnotize people and convince them to abandon their core values.”

“Vaccines make scientists and doctors completely abandon science and medicine. Randomized controlled trials? Who needs those? Postmarket surveillance? Why would we do that? Automated reporting of side effects? What, are you some kind of nutter?”

“Vaccine make the left completely abandon their understanding of capital. The left pretends that vaccines descend like magic from the sky with no relationship to corporate power or profit. The left conceives of scientists and doctors as a priestly class (without the pedophilia) unbothered by worldly concerns like paying the mortgage or keeping up with the Joneses. Vaccines make the right completely abandon their theory of the state. The state, that previously could do nothing right, when it comes to vaccines, the state is seen as pure, efficient, on the side of the people, and infallible. Vaccines are a cult in a vial, an idea as powerful as religion and yet proclaimed to be secular. The idea of vaccines hits about as hard as high-grade heroin. The idea of vaccines quite literally causes people to lose their minds and their lives. I've never seen anything like it.”

https://x.com/uTobian/status/1831452445677080618

60 YO Health Advocate and Influencer Dr. Willie T. Ong Diagnosed with Massive Rare Inoperable Sarcoma. He has given permission to the public to share his journey in the hope that it will help others.

The tsunami of vaccine-induced cancer is breaking! We must acknowledge the harm, we must prevent cancer in recipients, we must determine effective treatments to alleviate pain and extend lives.

37 statements from the Pact for the Future

IS THIS A FASCIST PLAN TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD?

What are the simple take-home messages regarding the Pact for the Future?

It is highly repetitive It is replete with aspirational language about how, by following the Agenda for the SDGs or using other unspecified methods, the world’s problems will be solved. No details, of course. No examples. However, the Pact acknowledges that essentially no progress has been made on the SDGs since they were established in 2015. But what that means is we have to turbocharge our efforts to accomplish them all by 2030, for some obscure reason. [BTW, the planet is claimed to have reached 2.06 degrees C above the limit — briefly — and nothing happened.] [BTW, according to this site https://climate.copernicus.eu/sea-ice-cover-august-2024 Arctic sea ice extent was 17% below average

Antarctic sea ice extent was 7% below average, the second-lowest extent for August in the satellite data record—and yet we have not heard of a single city or town under water, and Plymouth Rock is right at the water level it was in 1612. The Pact’s language is so poorly crafted in some places that the meaning cannot be understood. It seeks to have nations obey commitments apparently made in many earlier documents, but never states exactly what those commitments are. It therefore seems to be simply one more puzzle piece in a complex and massive set of international agreements that were crafted to include specific passages that together will transform the way the world is governed.

Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45

Blueprint for Control: Europe’s Digital Vaccination Card and the Coming Era of Total Surveillance

Will Citizens Wake Up Before It’s Too Late?

Free speech in Australia under threat

A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data

NOTE: THIS WAS PUBLISHED ON MARCH 17TH 2020

https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/

Malaysian Scientists: Covid Shots Trigger Sudden Death by Attacking Heart & Brain

A group of leading scientists is calling for everyone who received Covid “vaccines” to be placed under medical monitoring after a major study linked the injections to the global surge in sudden deaths

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-shots-trigger-sudden-death-attacking-heart-brain-study-warns/

THE PAPER – PUBLISHED IN A PEER REVIEWED JOURNAL

Cardiac and Neurological Complications Post COVID-19 Vaccination: A Systematic Review of Case Reports and Case Series

Abstract: Following mass vaccinations for the control of the COVID-19 epidemic, a spectrum of cardiac and neurological disorders was reported among vaccinated individuals. This study examined the range of complications documented and factors related to their occurrence. Three electronic databases were searched for case reports and case series with descriptions of cardiac and/or neurological complications in COVID-19 vaccine recipients. A total of 698 vaccinees were included in this review, of which 259 (37.1%) had cardiac and 439 (62.9%) had neurological complications. Inflammatory conditions were the commonest among the cardiac complications; while polyneuropathy, demyelinating diseases and cerebrovascular disorders were the more common neurological complications. The mean age of those with cardiac complications (33.8 years) was much younger than those with neurological complications (49.7 years). There was no notable difference in the gender distribution between these two groups of vaccine recipients. mRNA vaccines (all brands) were associated with almost 90.0% of the cardiac complications, whereas viral vector vaccines were associated with slightly over half (52.6%) of the neurological complications. With regard to the dose, cardiac complications were more common after the second (69.1%), whereas neurological complications were more common after the first dose (63.6%). The majority of the cases had an uncomplicated clinical course. Nevertheless, 5.9% of cases with neurological complications and 2.5% of those with cardiac complications were fatal, underscoring the significance of the consistent surveillance and vigilant monitoring of vaccinated individuals to mitigate these occurrences.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC11209191/

UN ‘Pact for the Future’: Digital IDs, Vaccine Passports, Massive Censorship

World leaders will convene later this month in New York to discuss proposals that critics believe will enshrine global digital ID and online censorship and give the U.N. secretary-general unprecedented emergency powers.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/united-nations-pact-future-digital-ids-vaccine-passports-censorship/

‘ Forest of the Fallen’: Tribute to Australians Killed or Injured by COVID Shots ‘Planted’ in Front of mRNA Factory

Australian journalist Alison Bevege told medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., about the “silent display” featuring pictures and stories about people injured and killed by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/australia-tribute-mrna-covid-vaccine-deaths-injuries-john-campbell/

Strengthened protections for free speech in Australian Government's revised misinformation bill, but fundamental flaws remain

'Misinformation' turns out to be true often enough to make the laws unworkable

The New Zealand Government is Failing to Come to Terms With Reality

https://hatchardreport.media/the-new-zealand-government-is-failing-to-come-to-terms-with-reality/

FREE SPEECH ATTACKED IN AUSTRALIA AND NOT DEFENDED

USA MORTALITY ANALYSIS





As of August 24th 2024, there have been

719,633 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine),

185,910 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 73,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users),

376,598 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,

375,283 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)

making for a grand total of

1,282,141 (77.4%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,657,424.

https://theethicalskeptic.com/2024/09/06/the-state-of-things-pandemic-week-22-2023/

FREE SPEECH (OR NOT) IN AUSTRALIA?

Australia's champion MP, one of a few, Russell Broadbent fighting for our freedom of speech while the Health Minister openly lies

The government's Mis/Disinformation Bill is dangerous and marks the beginning of the end for free speech and democracy in our nation. Make no mistake, this Bill is unprecedented, unjust, unacceptable

THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES – THEY ARE CONTAMINATED WITH ABERRANT GENETIC MATERIAL – THEY ARE ALSO GENE THERAPY -- (LEGALLY) GMOS – GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISMS

https://www.thegmocase.info/

BREAKING: DNA contamination in Australian mRNA Covid shots up to 145 time regulatory limit, report shows

The first independent testing of Australian vials confirms findings from the US, Canada and Germany, highlighting that oncogenic and genomic integration risks are a global concern

"It's clear the vaccines reduced fertility" Dr. Meryl Nass.

Dr. Meryl Nass is a respected public health advisor and medical doctor. When she provided early treatment options her career was destroyed. Never one to back down, she discusses her experience.

Microplastics in the Olfactory Bulb of the Human Brain

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2823787

NOW THE DOCTORS ARE DYING ……...

Policy Shifts Against The mRNA Platform Rapidly Emerged This Past Week

Major Covid mRNA policy reversals and awakenings occurred this week within a major U.S health system, a large U.S state, a South American country, and in the UK. The dominoes are starting to fall.

ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING: Hospital Nurse Describes Covid 'Vaccine' Injuries and Deaths: "You wouldn’t believe what I’ve seen…"

“I’m one of 3 people that didn’t take the vaccine at this hospital…and you wouldn’t believe what I’ve seen…"

Replicon:

Big Pharma Preps the Next Bioweapon?

“We’ve all heard of mRNA “vaccines” by now. In fact, no matter where you are in the world and no matter how switched on to Big Pharma and its scamdemic tricks you may be, you doubtless know people who took the mRNA jab. Perhaps you were even coerced into it yourself.”

“But have you heard about the next generation of “vaccines” that Big Pharma is preparing to unleash upon the public? They’re called sa-mRNA vaccines, or “replicon” vaccines, and they’ve already been approved in Japan, where they are expected to start rolling out as early as next month.”

“If you’re concerned about the dangers of the mRNA “vaccines,” you should be very concerned about the threat posed by these new experimental replicon “vaccines.”

https://corbettreport.com/replicon-big-pharma-preps-the-next-bioweapon/

