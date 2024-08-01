Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Unvaccinated Declared Winners, Apologies Demanded from Government -- Stunning Segment from Germany’s Welt: a TV Program

(Welt means World in German)

"It was officially determined by them that the statement, 'the pandemic is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' is not correct. Literally not correct."

Welt ("World") is a German free-to-air television news channel owned by WeltN24 GmbH.

On 21 September 2017, WeltN24 announced that N24 would be rebranded as "Welt" on 18 January 2018. WeltN24 also publishes Die Welt, a conservative-leaning newspaper.

In a stunning segment on Germany's MSM Welt, the government was openly criticized and the unvaccinated were declared the winners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyway, the segment, featuring columnist Hans-Ulrich Jörges, called for public apologies from key government officials who perpetuated the narrative that the pandemic was solely a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Jörges began the discussion by reflecting on the COVID-19 era, which he described as a challenging time marked by confusion and fear. "The winners for me are the unvaccinated during the Corona times. They have now been rehabilitated. And there's nothing left to argue about that," he proclaimed.

The bombshell revelation that turned the conversation was the unredacted crisis team protocols from the Robert Koch Institute. Jörges highlighted, "It was officially determined by them that the statement, 'the pandemic is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' is not correct. Literally not correct."

Emphasizing the severe implications of this misinformation, Jörges painted a poignant picture of the injustices faced by the unvaccinated. "There was this 2G rule, that only vaccinated and recovered people could move around freely. The unvaccinated were not allowed to go to the cinema, theater, concert, or restaurant. They couldn't do anything except work, even though they had to get tested every day," he lamented. For many, these infringements were not just inconvenient but a significant blow to their personal freedoms and dignity.

In a powerful call for accountability, Jörges named prominent figures who should come forward and apologize. "Those are all those who championed the phrase 'pandemic of the unvaccinated.' Mr. Spahn, the Health Minister. Mr. Söder, Mr. Lauterbach, Mr. Ramelow from the Left Party. And, hear this, the Federal President, Mr. Steinmeier, also propagated this," he stated. The columnist's tone was one of disbelief and disappointment in these leaders.

This portion of the segment resonated deeply: "And they have been insulted and berated in such a way that one can only be ashamed of it in retrospect."

Jörges didn't stop at merely naming those responsible; he demanded direct action. "I think they should now publicly apologize for it. I want to see someone stand up, have the courage, and say, I was wrong back then, I'm sorry, now I see what has happened to many people because of this, I apologize," he implored. In a moment of significant impact, he recalled Spahn’s earlier statement, "we will have to forgive a lot at the end of the pandemic," pushing him to be the first to act and ask for forgiveness.

Brave citizens holding employers legally accountable for covid mandates.

Morality, Belief, and the First Amendment are saving the nation.

1000s of individual employment claims settled. Settlement numbers are going up as the appellate wins come in.

J&J settles by paying $50M to Emergent for their violation of FDA regulations in manufacturing J&J Covid vaccine.

You read it correctly.

THESE CANNOT BE MEDICINES – THEY ARE NOT MANUFACTURED TO GOOD MANUFACTURING PHARMACEUTICAL STANDARDS – IF THEY ARE NOT MEDICINES, ARE THEY WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION? -- ARE THEY POISONS?

“This case settlement is yet another proof that covid vaccines are intentional poisons and not subject to the Good Manufacturing Practice compliance or any enforceable regulation as a medicine. In my experience contracting with 60+ pharmas for contract research services, a vendor out of compliance with cGxP would be lucky to have their contract terminated without owing penalties to the client. The fact that the court made J&J pay $50M for Emergent’s fault - this is absolutely unheard of! Of course none of this is being discussed in any mainstream press, nor in “health freedom” commentary as everyone wants you to believe “bad pharma did it” and will be liable one day.”

Congress, through 18 USC 175, legalized HHS/PHS/military production and use of biological weapons, by classifying them as 'select agents and toxins.'

“The crimes that have been committed happened upstream and long before the Covid vaccines, and are crimes of treason committed by lawmakers, executives, civil administrators and judges in passing, signing, executing and judicially ratifying the illegal laws that have legalized mass murder by vaccine.”

“I argue that there is no such enforceable regulatory framework and that the so-called "clinical trials" were non-valid and were performative only.

There is only a pretense or sham regulatory process, including fraudulent oversight of fraudulent clinical trials.

The only purpose of the multi-layer fraud is to deceive the public into believing the lies that a regulatory framework exists and has been applied to Covid vaccines, and any/all other vaccines.

There is no substantive legal relationship between FDA acts and decisions, and the safety and efficacy of products bearing "vaccine" labels.”

Orientation for new readers of Bailiwick News

Text and video links.

Why are Embalmers Observations being Ignored?

Discover the probable reasons behind why embalmers' observations about abnormal clots in the deceased are often overlooked in this intriguing video. Delve into the world of embalming with Richard Hirschman (Embalmer) and Tom Haviland (Researcher) and understand the challenges these professionals face in having their insights valued and acknowledged. Full discussion with Whistleblower available here: https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p... Explore the unique perspective of embalmers and the potential factors that contribute to their observations being disregarded. Uncover the importance of listening to these experts in the field and the impact it can have on the understanding of the deceased. Watch now to gain a deeper insight into why no one listens to embalmers' observations about the dead.

"For god's sake, stop complying. Start rebelling. They are out to get you if you do not resist."

German MEP Christine Anderson: The "so-called pandemic" was a beta test, conducted to determine how easy it would be to seize complete totalitarian control, under the pretext of a global "emergency". "The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights, of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this." "In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well being of regular people, and it isn't any different now."

https://open.substack.com/chat/dm/81557bc2-8f6a-4efd-8051-c9f080ccd702

THE EUGENICS TIME BOMB: A Death Cult from 1921 to Current Day

https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/7314-the-eugenics-time-bomb-a-death-cult-from-1921-to-current-day

30.9 Million Dead and Counting

Rancourt et al. Excess Mortality Report: A Suppressive Act of Empire.

What is actually happening is, a dominant power — a globally hegemonic dominant power in our case — is eliminating internal resistance throughout the territory it occupies, which in our case happens to be the whole planet. Any and all forms of internal resistance. The character of the resistance makes no difference … Islamic fundamentalism, Christian fundamentalism, neo-nationalism, “populism,” socialism, whatever. Any form of resistance that interferes with the consolidation of its global hegemony and commodification of virtually everything. – CJ Hopkins

Covid was a planned and coordinated geo-political act of Empire.

It wasn’t an accident, a leak or a pangolin.

By the end of 2022, they killed 30.9 million people.

We all know someone who has died in the last four years from a sudden heart problem or a cancer, the turbo kind, or a litany of other conditions.

We all know many more injured, disabled and maimed.

Those of us that know what is going on watch those around us regurgitate their spoon fed talking points.

Rancourt and his team have just published an incredibly important study calculating excess death and looking at causality.

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t “the virus.”

DR ASEEM MALHOTRA

BREAKING MAINSTREAM U.K. The mRNA jab is the most horrific medical product in history ‘Should never have been administered to a single human’

Thousands of doctors calling for its suspension through The HOPE ACCORD

https://x.com/i/status/1813969581305950278

Hey, Elon: If You Want to Invest in Biotech, Learn Some Biology!

The entire biotechnology endeavor needs to take a huge step back - show some humility, admit how little we know, and stop pushing out dangerous and deadly products.

Medical disaster

As an example, here’s a summary of the giant medical failure of the Covid mRNA vaccines:

They completely failed at what they were designed to do: lower the risk of acquiring or transmitting Covid-19. This, in itself, makes them a failed product.

They have no other provable benefits. Claims that they lower the risk of serious illness or death are not supported by any rigorous scientific data.

They have the worst safety track record of any vaccines in recorded history. If there had not been a global panic leading to Emergency Use Authorization and the legal protection of the PREP Act, the number of adverse event reports following Covid mRNA injections would have prompted a recall and prevented them from ever being used again.

This failure is not a minor software glitch on a coding journey to biotech success. Rather, it demonstrates the enormous difficulty of getting a biotech product made in a lab to work in a biological system (e.g., the human body) the way you want, without causing too many side effects.

Bottom line: When making treatments for humans, side effects are not the side show. They are the main event.

A Systematic REVIEW of Autopsy findings in deaths after covid-19 vaccination

We found that 73.9% of deaths were directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.

•

Our data suggest a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and death.

•

These findings indicate the urgent need to elucidate the pathophysiologic mechanisms of death with the goal of risk stratification and avoidance of death for the large numbers of individuals who have taken or will receive one or more COVID-19 vaccines in the future.

•

This review helps provide the medical and forensic community a better understanding of COVID-19 vaccine fatal adverse events.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0379073824001968

and a Video (20 Minutes) on the Peer Reviewed Paper

From a full-time pharmaceutical sciences professor at a U.S. pharmacy school

Agent Orange: deployment of chemical weapons by ARPA and DOD in Vietnam

Those who do not learn from history are bound to repeat it.

Largest Study of Its Kind Finds Excess Deaths During Pandemic Caused by Public Health Response, Not Virus

"A study released today of excess mortality in 125 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic found the major causes of death globally stemmed from public health establishment’s response..."

Global Study: Covid Caused Zero Excess Deaths, mRNA Shots Caused Millions

https://slaynews.com/news/global-study-covid-caused-zero-excess-deaths-mrna-shots-caused-millions/

Three true things that are really important to understand, and also very difficult to accept

The infliction of deceptions, injuries, sterilizations and deaths is intentional. The harms are deliberately caused. Communicable disease and other public health emergencies (overpopulation, climate disruption) are faked. Public officials have known and lied about fake public health emergencies for a very long time. Products described as preventatives and treatments are neither. These products are toxic, poisonous. Manufacturers and regulators know about the toxicity and have known and lied about it for a very long time. The damage is not accidental; the harms and injuries and deaths are not side effects.

The US military , including the Public Health Service branch of the US military, and the other branches, organizes and runs the programs .

Under current US law, the deception, injury and death programs are legal . They are beyond legal challenge and legally unstoppable, because current US law authorizes them.

Pandemic 2.0 Ready To Go: FDA To Grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to mRNA Bird Flu Shots, Just Like What Happened With COVID

The medical establishment is teeing up for the launch of another "pandemic," this one centering around H5N8 Influenza, also known as avian influenza or bird flu.

Fear is the mind killer: America’s dangerous obsession with ‘safety’

In human activity, risk is involved — sometimes a considerable amount. In seeking to manage that risk, one should strive for competence over it, not avoidance of it. This naturally entails confronting fear, especially the fear of failure, and using it for productive gain. The accumulation of skills, confrontation of hurdles and commitment to a process with uncertain outcomes are essential to a life worth living.

https://mises.org/mises-wire/fear-mind-killer-americas-dangerous-obsession-safety

The Majority of Americans Are "Anti-Vaxxers"

A majority of Americans now officially meet the definition of "anti-vaxxer"

Comprehensive Bird flu update in 6 minutes--surely you have 6 minutes to learn everything you need to know about this topic?

MISINFORMATION, DISINFORMATION AND THE COVER UP CONTINUES

Now a feeble attempt to minimise the obvious Excess Deaths

The US military, including the Public Health Service branch of the US military, and the other branches, organizes and runs the programs. Under current US law, the deception, injury and death programs are legal. They are beyond legal challenge and legally unstoppable, because current US law authorizes them.

Pandemic 2.0 Ready To Go: FDA To Grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to mRNA Bird Flu Shots, Just Like What Happened With COVID

The medical establishment is teeing up for the launch of another "pandemic," this one centering around H5N8 Influenza, also known as avian influenza or bird flu.

The Enemy Within: A Story of the Take-Over of the US Military and the Birth of the Perpetual War Machine

Major Study of 9 Million Confirms Covid Shots Cause VAIDS

The peer-reviewed study was conducted by a team of world-renowned South Korean researchers, led by Professor Solam Lee at Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine’s Department of Dermatology.

An explosive new study, which analyzed the data of nine million people, has sent shockwaves through the scientific community after proving that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for the global surge in cases of AIDS-like vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

Scientific Studies on Vaccine Injuries

You want science? Here's your f*cking science.

Reports Of Autopsies In VAERS And Associated Adverse Events Linked To Cause Of Death

Prof. Dolores Cahill - SILENCED - Interviewed by Tommy Robinson

Professor Dolores Cahill is an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of many worldwide Companies, with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease, autoimmune diseases & cancers.

Since 2020 she has been working to defend our inalienable rights and freedoms, including working as the co-founder of the World Freedom Alliance with Initiatives such as the Freedom Travel Alliance, FreedomAirway and Custodean.

She is also known for her support with the World Council for Health and the Doctors for COVID Ethics.

https://rumble.com/v50d56o-prof.-dolores-cahill-silenced-interviewed-by-tommy-robinson.html

Live Not by Lies

In politics, in public health, in international relations and in history, the best times were always when truth was valued above all, however imperfectly applied. What the media, governments and the empty husks who now direct them are offering is something quite different. Let us hope enough are repulsed by it to take the risks that are necessary. Don’t stay safe. Get to a place that is quite the opposite. Light overcomes darkness but it also makes it very hard to hide. A very dark future can be avoided, but not by keeping it hidden.

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/07/31/live-not-by-lies/

What the Australian excess deaths inquiry refused to publish

Read and share

A committee investigating potential causes of Australia’s record excess deaths has refused to publish a comprehensive interdisciplinary submission by the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS)

CHILD ABUSE

Connecticut Supreme Court Upholds the Idea that the Constitution is only a set of Guidelines...when it comes to vaccination

They reinforced mandatory loss of bodily integrity when it comes to vaccinations for school children. Shame on them! May they be held to account for their crimes against children.

This decision puts the final nail in the coffin of America’s right to call itself free. A free society does not EVER force its children to be injected with poisons that have led to the sickest generation ever with a plummeting life expectancy.

MORE IN THE STATE OF VERMONT (!)

Another shocking decision by a US Court-Schools can administer vaccines to children against parental wishes

If you live in the US and your children are still in state-run schools, it's time to pull them out of there!

Immediately after sending my post about the State of Connecticut upholding forced vaccination for school children, this article came across my desktop. And the headline is terribly deceptive because the school did not administer the jab without parental consent - it administered it against the specific written instruction of the parents.

So the PREP Act - legislation that was passed in order to enable untested, unsafe and ineffective injections to be used without any liability on the part of - anyone, really, has allowed this school to get away with potential murder.

That is not an exaggeration. This child could have died or been permanently injured by the jab and the only ones who would have paid for that crime would be the parents and the child itself.

Can you think of any other industry that has absolute and total protection from accountability for the harms they cause?

mRNA, Gene Therapies and Biomanufacturing Fraud

New FDA guidance for pharma on "countering misinformation" online

FDA authorizes pharmas to lie when needed, promising non-enforcement of pharmaceutical marketing regs. I interpret this as we are winning the information war.

“I have never seen a guidance like this one before. The FDA is guiding the pharma companies on how to break pharmaceutical marketing regulations, and even provides examples on narrative points and specific situations when they can lie to the consumers and the FDA will not enforce the law.”

