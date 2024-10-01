Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

DISTURBING: George Watts v DOD case dismissed by federal court claiming "sovereign immunity".

“The court ruled that the government is above the law and can kill you or your child by lying and forcing injections of poison on them under fake pretences of a "public health crisis".

EVEN MORE DISTURBING: WARNING – YOUR FAITH IN GOVERNMENT WILL BE SEVERELY SHAKEN BY THIS TRAGIC STORY

TRAGIC: Pharmacist Commits Suicide over Devastating Covid ‘Vaccine’ Injury

A UK government pharmacist has tragically committed suicide after suffering from “devastating” injuries caused by a Covid mRNA vaccine.

John Cross took his own life after being denied compensation from the government for the “paralyzing complications” he suffered from the experimental injection.

Cross was told by the official medical assessor for the compensation plan that the Covid mRNA shot was the culprit behind his rare neurological effects.

However, he was denied compensation for his injuries.

Officials told Cross he was not disabled “enough” for the payment from the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS).

Yet, Cross was left with severe injuries from the shot.

After receiving the “vaccine,” Cross was not able to move, blink, or even breathe.

He spent seven months recovering in hospital but was left with chronic pain and numbness.

…. after a two-year delay, with only a review of his medical records and no face-to-face assessment, Cross’s claim was rejected.

His widow, Christine, said: “Nobody spoke to him.

“There was no personal contact, nothing.

It’s Only Logical: This Bill Will End the Era of Vaccine Liability Protection

End the Vaccine Carveout Act, Congressman Paul Gosar (AZ-09). We have waited too long for this bill.

AND MORE GOOD NEWS FROM THE US POLITICAL SCENE

US House Passes Bill to Require Senate Approval of any international agreement on pandemic preparedness to be subject to Senate ratification

This is huge. Miracles can happen. 2 years ago these bills were nonstarters.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese Formally Noticed: COVID-19 Vaccines Contaminated

Albanese faces a grave choice: act on damning evidence of COVID-19 vaccine contamination, or risk public health, political ruin, and catastrophic legal fallout. Will he protect us or fail us?

The letter below, sent to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on September 20, 2024, is no ordinary political correspondence. Signed by multiple doctors, scientists, and legal experts, including federal MP Russell Broadbent, it is a formal notice demanding immediate government action. The letter outlines alarming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in Australia, contamination that exceeds safe limits set by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) by up to 145 times.

AMAZING TURNAROUND: Former CDC Director endorses Trump and says Kennedy was right

Former CDC Director, Robert Redfield, whom Robert F Kennedy Jnr mercilessly criticized, has come out endorsing President Trump, and admitting Kennedy was right all along.

Redfield was director of the CDC from 2018 – 2021, and now says that the three behemoth government health agencies — the FDA, the NIH and the CDC, have been captured by industry and the federal government must fix this problem.

Across a century-plus of cozy courtship, the federal regulators have nearly married the regulated, especially in health care. Today, private industry uses its political influence to control decision-making at regulatory agencies, law enforcement entities, and legislatures.

Kennedy is right: All three of the principal health agencies suffer from agency capture. A large portion of the FDA‘s budget is provided by pharmaceutical companies. NIH is cozy with biomedical and pharmaceutical companies and its scientists are allowed to collect royalties on drugs NIH licenses to pharma. And as the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), I know the agency can be influenced by special interest groups.

Redfield had years to speak up about the problems at the CDC and other agencies. He had years to improve childhood nutrition or to explain the risks with a rushed roll out of vaccines and he did nothing. But his endorsement surely adds a major dose of credibility to Kennedy’s claims, and thus to Trump. It’s hard to call Kennedy a conspiracy theorist when the head of the CDC says he was right.

https://joannenova.com.au/2024/09/bombshell-former-cdc-director-endorses-trump-and-says-kennedy-was-right/

Leading Japanese Experts Warn: Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines Will Trigger Worldwide Disaster

Leading experts in Japan have just put out an emergency global warning as the nation is about to roll out dangerous new “self-amplifying” Covid mRNA “vaccines” for public use.

"They're killing the kids"— Medical Coding Expert Albert Benavides ("Welcome the Eagle") Speaks out, Harlem NYC

Fighting Goliath: Exposing the flawed science and statistics behind the COVID-19 event

This book is about how the official Covid-19 narrative was based on flawed and manipulated data and science. This narrative claimed that a deadly virus emerged from China, creating a ‘pandemic’ and that humanity was eventually saved by unprecedented interventions: lockdowns, and the deployment of a safe and effective miracle vaccine. We question these official claims and show how statistics and science were manipulated to create the hysteria needed to convince people to fear ‘the virus’ and in response adopt extraordinary changes in their behaviour.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fighting-Goliath-Exposing-statistics-COVID-19/dp/1068749822

Fighting Goliath: Summary with John Campbell

Inevitably attracts the wrath of YouTube

More to the Disturbing Story of Alexis Lorenze — A Medical Nightmare

An alarming and profoundly troubling story in the medical community has recently sparked national attention and has trained yet another spotlight on the current state of affairs in hospital systems…

FDA Approves Vaccine for Mpox — Warns It May Cause Death in Vaccinated and in People They Come in Contact With

“AND IN PEOPLE THEY COME IN CONTACT WITH”

ACAM2000, a vaccine approved last month by the FDA for mpox, comes with a list of “serious complications,” including myocarditis, death and fetal death. The FDA’s medication guide also warns that people who receive the vaccine may spread it to unvaccinated people, who also risk developing vaccine side effects, including death.

COVID Vaccines Increase Risk of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding, New Study Confirms

A new national study from France found that COVID-19 vaccines are linked to a more than 20% increased risk of heavy menstrual bleeding in the first three months following the primary vaccination series, Trial Site News reported.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-heavy-menstrual-bleeding-study/

Glass Particles Prompt Another Recall of Remdesivir, the Controversial Drug Hospitals Used to Treat COVID Patients

An investigation by Gilead, maker of remdesivir, confirmed the presence of glass, according to the company recall notice posted on the FDA website warning the contaminated vials can cause stroke and “even lead to death.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/remdesivir-recall-glass-particles-covid-hospital-protocol/

Excessive DNA contamination in mRNA vaccines could cause cancer, Australian Prime Minister warned in Letter from Super Experts

Experts call to stop the shots until risks have been thoroughly investigated

In a letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Russell Broadbent, independent MP for the federal seat of Monash, said that “immediate action through a suspension of these products is critical to mitigate further risk,” after independent testing of Australian vials of modified RNA (mod-RNA) Covid vaccines detected residual synthetic DNA at levels up to 145 above the legal limit.

The letter, circulated to all Australian MPs and Senators, is co-signed by 52 internationally esteemed scientists and academics including Professor of Oncology Angus Dalgleish, Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy (AO), an expert in chronic disease, Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy (AM), an immunologist who developed a bronchitis vaccine, geneticist Professor Alexandra Henrion Caude, and microbiologist Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD.

UK COVID-19 inquiry 25 Sept 2024

Testimony highlights. Professor Sir Gregor Ian Smith-CMO for Scotland.

Was There Ever A Covid Pandemic of Death? Answer -- No

Revisiting Covid Numbers – Was There Even A Pandemic?

“Fighting Goliath”, a new book of research by Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a systematic review of the 'Covid event' that deals a devastating blow to the official pandemic narrative.

“We had significant excess mortality, but only locally, not globally. Even within an individual country, we would see a spike in excess mortality locally in some areas, for example in London, in March and April of 2020, but nowhere else – nothing in Northern Ireland, nothing in Scotland. No sign of anything unusual going on,” Neil says. Similar examples can be drawn from the data in Italy, Germany, France, the United States, etc. “That doesn't make any sense,” Neil says.

On top of that it can be easily shown that the Covid death numbers were inflated, he adds. “How deaths were classified as Covid-19 was very unusual, very biased. Because anyone who died within 28 days of having a positive PCR-test, was classified as a Covid-19 death,” Neil says and explains that actually, the people who died had significant comorbidities. “So they were very unhealthy, very vulnerable. They were subject to PCR testing on a regular basis. So inevitably if everyone in old people's home are subject to PCR testing – when they do that, they are going to have a proportion of PCR positives. So that is systematic biasing,” he says.

"We were being told that these vaccines were safe. That literally could not possibly be true. I can say with 100% certainty, there is no way that this could have turned out to be an accurate claim.”

Bret Weinstein …… https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1838911021106298898

The role of repurposed drugs and metabolic interventions in treating cancer – Dr Paul Marik

This book was banned by Amazon last week – Why?

https://covid19criticalcare.com/reviews-and-monographs/cancer-care/

The Western World Has Completed Its Transition from Democracy where Government Is Accountable to the People to Unaccountable Tyranny where the Expression of Truth Is a Felony

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/09/15/the-western-world-has-completed-its-transition-from-democracy-where-government-is-accountable-to-the-people-to-unaccountable-tyranny-where-the-expression-of-truth-is-a-felony/

PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS

Censorship and controlled narratives are tools tyrannies use to protect lies from truth. That Washington uses these tools so extravagantly indicates that Washington’s agenda requires suppression of the truth.

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/09/15/the-western-world-has-completed-its-transition-from-democracy-where-government-is-accountable-to-the-people-to-unaccountable-tyranny-where-the-expression-of-truth-is-a-felony/

The UN’s Support for Covid Lockdowns and Vaccine Mandates Shows Why We Should Fear its ‘Pact for the Future’

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/09/23/the-uns-support-for-covid-lockdowns-and-vaccine-mandates-shows-why-we-should-all-fear-its-pact-for-the-future/

FROM THE UNITED NATIONS

https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/09/1154671

THE PACT FOR THE FUTURE – THE RESOLUTION

Draft resolution submitted by the President of the General Assembly

https://documents.un.org/doc/undoc/ltd/n24/252/89/pdf/n2425289.pdf

THE WHITE CLOTS STORY IS HERE TO STAY

https://eba98cfa31.nxcli.io/2024/09/17/the-white-clots-story-is-here-to-stay/

THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19 SHOTS – REPORT FROM AUSTRALIA

https://www.thegmocase.info/

Hook, Line and Sinker – Why So Many Swallowed the Covid Lies

The Dunning-Kruger effect is a concept which was coined by social psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger to explain the way in which individuals hold cognitive biases, causing them to overestimate their own skills, abilities or knowledge in a particular area. The covid pandemic arguably tapped into an entire cultural phenomenon around this theory, and poses similar sorts of questions to the current media build up around mpox, i.e. will people blindly follow as before?

COVID-19 Vaccine-associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-vaccine-associated-mortality-southern-hemisphere/5832806

How the Covid Reaction destroyed our lives, from newborns to pensioners

A growing body of evidence shows that the impact of lockdown continues to affect every generation – and will do for decades to come

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/how-covid-damaged-every-generation-from-babies-to-pensioner/

Disturbing Differences Between Batches of Pfizer’s Covid Vaccines in the Czech Republic

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/09/21/disturbing-differences-between-batches-of-pfizers-covid-vaccines-in-the-czech-republic/

Could Many Modern-Day Health Crises Actually Be Caused by the Medical Establishment?

"These placentas have spike protein in them"— Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole Speaks Out (brief excerpt)

Transcript of a brief excerpt from a shadow-banned video of 2022

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland: New Public Health Bill Proposes PERMANENT Emergency Powers

"...forced medical exams, quarantine, and vaccination even without a public health emergency."

The FDA simplifies experimentation on children without parental consent

Monkeypox Jab ACAM2000 contains Endotoxin scavenger Polymyxin B

Deadly Live Virus is bad enough, but let's look at other ingredients

The UN's “Pact for the Future,” Translated From the Globalese

Bill Gates Defends Free Speech — Unless It Hurts His Investments

In interviews this month with CNBC and CNET, Bill Gates said we “should have free speech” but not “if you’re inciting violence, if you’re causing people not to take vaccines.” Critics accused Gates of protecting his investments in pharma.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-defends-free-speech-inciting-violence-vaccines-pharma/

BREAKING: FDA Approves At-Home Nasal Flu Vaccine

“Safe and Effective”, of course

Japan’s Emergency Press Conference Highlights Urgent Concerns About mRNA Replicon Vaccine Approval

"It's a massacre!" "...by the beginning of next month, Japan has the potential to trigger a worldwide disaster..."

Rhabdo

A Signal Missed for Years

The covid vaccine witch hunt continues as another dissenting doctor is punished

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-witch-hunt-continues/

MASKS REQUIRED

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.