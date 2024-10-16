Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Thinking of taking a flu shot? Read this first…

It’s not just that they're ineffective, they also cause harm. Learn about safe alternatives such as Vitamin D, quercetin and zinc.

Florida House Representative Richard Rowe Jr. DIED SUDDENLY at Age 41 years -- After Wishing Death on “Anti-vaxxers”

"Let me be real clear ... I do not give a **** what happens to anti-vaxxers. I don't," Rowe hatefully wrote in a Facebook post during the "pandemic.”

Medsafe Report Underlines the Ongoing Myocarditis Crisis



The extraordinary New Zealand data of chest pain and cardiac incidence among the under forties, which has increased tenfold and remains high right up to the present, has provoked many questions and comments to our email inbox. Ranging from ‘how could the authorities let this happen’ to the ridiculous ‘the OIA doesn’t exist’ and everything in between. Making sense of the scale of the disaster is hard, and facing up to the failure and duplicity of those charged with protecting our health is even more perplexing.

30 Lawmakers Sponsor Bill to End Liability Protection for Vaccine Makers

The End the Vaccine Carveout Act would end the broad protection from liability for injuries resulting from vaccines listed on the CDC’s Childhood Immunization Schedule.

Hypnosis, Stockholm Syndrome, and Hegemony

Exploring the psychodynamics of the Covid crisis

Another study finds link between COVID shots and serious heart issues

A study of more than 950 heart patients in Madrid found that the ‘combination of vaccination and natural SARS-CoV2 infection was associated with the development of severe heart failure and cardiogenic shock.’

Insider Exposes New Zealand Health Officials’ Attack on Doctors Who Questioned COVID Vaccines

A former board member of the Medical Council of New Zealand, in court testimony, said he was “alarmed” that the majority of council members called for “harsh, vindictive” sanctions against doctors who even just merely questioned COVID-19 vaccines.

The Real Risks of Childhood Vaccines

Childhood Deaths Dropped By 30% During the Pandemic

Risk of Severe Heart Failure Higher in Heart Attack Patients Who Had COVID Vaccine and COVID Infection

A peer-reviewed study published Sept. 10 in Vaccine contradicts a 2022 statement by the WHO that “hybrid immunity offers superior protection against severe outcomes due to COVID-19 compared to infection-induced or vaccine-induced immunity alone.”

Dawn raids, assaults, imprisonment: how Germany’s government treats good doctors

Around 200 doctors issuing mask exemptions were put on a blacklist – and the consequences are shocking

Smeared, ostracised, silenced

Local press often reported on these doctors, leading to defamation and slander. Families were bullied, including children. The medical profession in Germany, consisting of about 150,000 practicing doctors, has been silenced by this systematic persecution. The 200 or so doctors willing to issue mask exemptions constitutes less than 0.00013% of the total number.

There is no justification for such treatment - but there is plenty of justification for these doctors having issued mask exemptions.

Australia's iron ore capital Port Hedland to warn all healthcare providers against mRNA danger

The nation's most economically important export center will demand answers from health authorities and write to every council and shire in Australia to sound the alarm

Clinical evaluation of Emblica Officinalis Gatertn (Amla) in healthy human subjects:

Health benefits and safety results from a randomized, double-blind, crossover placebo-controlled study

In this clinical study, we confirm that the proprietary amla formulation showed a significant improvement in endothelial function as well as a reduction in biomarkers of oxidative stress. Also, the results suggest that amla intake may increase plasma antioxidant potential and decrease oxidative stress, which can help promote oxidative homeostasis. All of these benefits are possible without influencing hepatic or renal function, or diabetic indices in healthy humans.

WHO Admits Monkeypox Is ‘Side Effect’ of Covid ‘Vaccine’

The admission is buried on the WHO’s VigiAccess website.

Threats to Validity Overturn Stated Results of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Dr. McCullough with Dr. Raphael Lataster

Man says he has been 'left to rot' after Covid vaccine

Functional and Nutraceutical Significance of Amla (Phyllanthus emblica L.): A Review

The rich phytochemistry composition of amla can be seen as a relevant source of compounds with potential health benefits. The antioxidant (from the rich polyphenol composition) is a major property with scientific evidence supporting the direct inhibition of oxidative reactions and the induction of an endogenous antioxidant defense system.

Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea

COVID-19 vaccination increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and sleep disorders while reducing the risk of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Therefore, special cautions are necessary for administering additional COVID-19 vaccinations to populations vulnerable to psychiatric AEs.

Our findings suggested that the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and mental illness may be underestimated along with the complexity of its impact on mental health.

The New Normal: Heart Attacks in Young Americans Surge an “Alarming” 66% Since 2020

Heart attacks in American young people under 44 years of age have surged an “alarming” 66% since 2020, with experts blaming a sharp rise in myocarditis (heart inflammation) during the pandemic.

COVID vaccine science catching up with 'conspiracy theorists'

The Medical Council of New Zealand: The Facade is Crumbling

For quite some time I have been writing and speaking about the witch hunts conducted by the Medical Council of New Zealand against good doctors who spoke out against their upending of foundational medical principles — principles such as informed consent, which they strongly promoted but hypocritically disavowed.

I and other colleagues have exposed their connection to the Federation of State Medical Boards and its international arm, the International Association of Medical Regulatory Agencies, which appears to be pulling strings across the globe to extirpate ANY challenge to their inconceivably dangerous policies, such as actively working to prohibit early treatment and to push the covid jab as if it were a panacea.

Doctors around the world who did what good doctors should do, namely, treat the ill, do no harm, tailor treatments to individual needs, provide informed consent, and suggest preventive measures, using whatever means they had at their disposal, which may or may not include various medications or supplements, were targeted for reprisals. Licenses were suspended and/or revoked, and they were subjected to ‘show trials’.

Misdirection Steps Up a Notch Among Government Agencies Worldwide as Grim Health Figures Close in Around Them

The tsunami of illness among working age people comes with a massive economic cost. An article in the UK Telegraph headlines “How Britain’s sickness crisis blew a £15bn hole in the economy”. What’s more, just like the chest pain crisis in New Zealand, the trend is accelerating into 2024.

https://hatchardreport.com/misdirection-steps-up-a-notch-among-government-agencies-worldwide/

