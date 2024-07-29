THE BIGGEST BOMBSHELL EVER — revealing the MRNA “Vaccine” Chemical Toxicities inducing the White Clots

WORLD FIRST – STUNNING WHITE “CLOT” FORMATION FROM MRNA SHOTS - ANALYSIS - CHEMICAL TOXICITIES EXPLAINED

– FROM BASIC ORGANIC CHEMISTRY TO MONOMER/POLYMER FORMATION EXPLAINED – HOW MANY MILLIONS OF PEOPLE HAVE THIS HAPPENING IN THEIR BLOODSTREAM NOW? -- (OR ?BILLIONS) -- WAS THIS DONE WITH PURPOSEFUL INTENT? - IF SO, WE MAY BE LOOKING AT CHEMICAL TOXICITY FROM DESIGN TO DELIVERY

So -- what is Chemical Toxicity and how does it differ from Biological Toxicity?

There appear three methods of potential chemical damage from MRNA injections

1. Lipid Nano Particles causing initiation of Endothelial Layer damage (Phosphorus Head Exposure leading to aberrant Phosphorylation)

2. Spike Protein – causing Monomeric Spikeopathy damage propagating White Clot formation via aberrant phosphorylation leading to Polymerisation

3. White “Clots” condensing, leading to polymerised agglomerates via Phosphorus/Sulphur/Tin/Fibrinogen/Haemoglobin Polymer Formation

From Twitter/X –

“Very compelling theory describes how the notorious "white, fibrous clots" form in the body. (1/2) Polymer chemist Greg Harrison outlines the theory on an episode of Tony Lohne’s podcast, noting that Mike Adam’s analysis of the white fibrous clots, which went viral in 2022, surprised him, due in large part to the abundance of the element phosphorus.

Studying clot samples at two separate laboratories, Harrison says that his colleagues "found exactly the same results that Mike Adams found." "We found aberrantly high levels of sulfur, tin, sodium, and carbon," Harrison says of the analysis he and his colleagues performed.

Harrison notes that he and his colleagues next performed an analysis using HPLC, or high performance liquid chromatography. This analysis, which "pulled apart" the white clots as part of a way to determine their protein makeup, found a relatively high level of fibrinogen. "Fibrinogen forms fibrils," Harrison says. "This is exactly why when John O'Looney first described the white clots as being calamari like, he is exactly correct. That's exactly the texture that fibrin will bring into a white clot."

The polymer chemist adds, "my colleagues ran an amino acid analysis, and they've learned a high level of praline, aspartic acid, lysine, and a whole range of 18 amino acids, all that have a phosphorus affinity. And as we said in the white clot, the element that has the highest concentration that we could confirm...is phosphorus."

He goes on to note: "When we administer the injections, there is a lipid nanoparticle carrier. It's called a phospholipid. We found by our analysis that when the phospholipid releases the mRNA core of the lipid nanoparticle, at that very moment that it releases the core, it actually exposes a phosphorus head of the phosphorus lipid. The phosphorus lipid reacts within the bloodstream's naturally formed fibrinogen, and that's what's nucleating [catalyzing] the white clot formation."

The polymer chemist goes on to note that the phospholipids used for the mRNA injections' lipid nanoparticles "will liberate 80 to 90% of raw phosphorus heads as it releases the mRNA core." He adds that "those phosphorus heads [then] all react with the fibrinogen in the bloodstream, and they cause sandy blood." He adds that the reason whistleblowing embalmers "are seeing sandy blood and coffee grounds is that's the nucleation pathway to the final white-clot formation."

Harrison goes on to note that "when the body is generating spike [protein], that spike in the bloodstream then starts to coagulate with the phosphorylated fibrinogen, and that feeds what we call a monomeric reaction that continues to grow. Those particles are free flowing in the blood, and they find an anchor point. The anchor points they find are, in fact, the damaged endothelial layers." (That is, the inner linings of blood vessels that have been damaged from other negative immune effects caused by the COVID injections.) "When an endothelial layer of the vascular system is damaged via inflammation and the cytokine storm that the spike protein generates opens up...that forms anchor points for these nuclei," Harrison says. "From these anchor points, that's when the clots begin to grow."

Harrison says he and his team "can prove all this," and have 200 peer-reviewed studies that support their theory.”

Short Video Explanation – 8 minutes

https://x.com/sensereceptor/status/1815614910807630168

Full Video – 1 Hour 40 Minutes

https://rumble.com/v57fkwc-funeral-embalmers-directors-and-new-evidence-on-white-clots-presented-in-pr.html

Richard Hirschman keeps finding terrifying white clots

The latest picture was viewed 3.3 million times on X … and still no official inquiry.

SERIOUS BIRTH NUMBER DECLINES IN AUSTRALIA

Australia experiencing a baby recession with the number of births falling to a 17-year low

The number of births in Australia in 2023 dropped to 289,100 - that is the lowest since 2006 and the sharpest rate of decline in half a century, analysis from KPMG Australia showed.

KPMG urban economist Terry Rawnsley said --

'We haven't seen such a sharp drop in births in Australia since the period of economic stagflation in the 1970s, which coincided with the initial widespread adoption of the contraceptive pill,' he said.

Fertility rates were lowest in city centres and inner suburbs while the highest number of births in capital cities were often in migrant-dominated greenfields areas, the analysis showed.

Sydney births fell 8.6 per cent from 2019 and

Melbourne's dropped by 7.3 per cent

There was a six per cent decline in Perth, 4.3 per cent in Brisbane, 0.8 per cent in Adelaide an overall drop of 3.6 per cent in the Northern Territory.

WHAT IS THE CAUSE? — THE MRNA COVID VACCINES?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13665813/Worrying-trend-emerges-amid-cost-living-crisis-drastic-consequences-Australias-future.html

DR WILLIAM MAKIS ONCOLOGIST – EXPLOSION OF TURBO CANCERS FROM COVID VACCINES

https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1817165900149092500?t=-9MGABibTVZq5yo828T8TA&s=09

A million views in 20 hours: You best pay attention to this - Bird Flu Fear Campaign

CDC's count: now up to 14 mild human cases in the US. We the people need to spread the word so the globalist authorities become too scared to release a souped up bird flu onto the world

‘Stunning’ 620% Higher Risk of Myocarditis After mRNA COVID Vaccines

A peer-reviewed study of 9.2 million South Koreans published in Nature Communications uncovered a 620% increased risk of myocarditis and 175% higher risk of pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Researchers also noted increased risks of several autoimmune conditions, especially after booster doses.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/620-percent-higher-risk-myocarditis-after-mrna-covid-vaccines-korea/

250 studies on COVID vaccine injuries, and a collection on the childhood vaccines

The People’s Court of New Normal Germany - History Repeats

https://consentfactory.org/2024/07/21/the-peoples-court-of-new-normal-germany/

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- FREEDOM PROTESTS SEPTEMBER 2021

WARNING – DISTURBING VIDEO – VIOLENCE PERPETRATED

Moderna Confirms Link Between COVID mRNA Vaccines and Cancer

https://expose-news.com/2024/07/26/moderna-confirms-link-between-covid-mrna-vaccines-and-cancer/

THIS IS NOT ABOUT A VIRUS

Leading Harvard Researchers Link Covid Shots to Sudden Deaths Surge

A group of leading researchers from America’s world-renowned Harvard Medical School has uncovered damning links between Covid mRNA shots and the global surge in cases of strokes and sudden deaths.

COVID-19 VIRUS DID NOT CAUSE ANY EXCESS DEATHS DURING THE SO CALLED “PANDEMIC”

Meanwhile, a separate major new study of 2.7 billion people has determined that COVID-19 did not cause any excess deaths during or after the pandemic, despite widespread claims to the contrary from health agencies around the world.

https://slaynews.com/news/global-study-covid-caused-zero-excess-deaths-mrna-shots-caused-millions/

Think Tanks and Global Influence

https://yellowlion.org/think-tanks-and-global-influence/

The Future? A Jab Before You’re Born

They are planning on immunising newborn babies, whilst they’re in utero

I remember a time when they didn't want pregnant women to take anything because it wasn't good for the unborn baby. Time certainly has changed…

Police Scotland SUDDEN DEATHS 2019-2022

Disturbing numbers of sudden deaths being reported

Sudden deaths requiring further investigation—cause of death unknown.

Also in New Zealand

Eerily this increasing trend in sudden deaths has an almost identical pattern noticed in New Zealand police data.

A Brave German Soldier Imprisoned in 2024 for Refusing Covid Vaccinations

Jan Reiners, the modern day hero

Reiners remembers it well: "That was loudly announced to us at the assembly point. They said: Corona vaccination is now mandatory. To all soldiers who have not yet been vaccinated against Corona: If you are not vaccinated by 1 p.m., we will accuse you of disobeying orders. That means three years in prison. Get out of here!"

How can anyone develop “informed consent” when rushed under such orders? Please tell me.

Australian drug regulator goes on record: Pfizer mRNA shots 'not contaminated'

At least four independent labs around the world claim to have detected excessive levels of plasmid DNA contamination in mRNA Covid vaccines

“Of the 54 vials tested in Germany, the US and Canada, all were found to contain DNA in levels that exceed the commercial acceptance criterion level of <330 ng DNA/mg RNA.”

That Canadian study detected “billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose,” from primary series and booster lots, as well as lots for children.”

“We are no longer debating whether the shots are contaminated,” McKernan said in a recent interview. “We’re just debating whether they are 10-fold or 100-fold over the limit and how much they vary from lot to lot.”

Use of traditional vaccine DNA limits a ‘serious regulatory oversight’

“Scientists are not just disputing whether the mRNA vaccines are compliant with regulatory limits on residual DNA levels. Thay also say that the current limits should not apply to new modified RNA vaccine products.”

“Just as the TGA appears to place high trust in Pfizer’s word, Australians are supposed to simply trust the TGA when it says that residual DNA is within acceptable limits. When the regulator was asked under FOI to release the results of its spot testing on Covid vaccine lots, it ‘released’ 74 fully redacted black pages.”

The eye opening offical data continues.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-146916824

Ohio State research revealed that C-19 “vaccination” induces dangerous antibodies and higher mortality rates. [2.5 minute report]

The vaccine almost doubled the risk of dying from COVID-19 respiratory disease. The death rate was lower among all age groups if they were not vaccinated.

The researchers also compared antibody levels among the patients. The vaccinated group had higher levels of IgG4 antibodies, which are known to promote immune tolerance or antibody-dependent enhancement of the disease.

In summary, this study showed that among people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 respiratory disease, COVID-19 vaccinated individuals have higher levels of IgG4 disease-enhancing antibodies and are more likely to die than unvaccinated individuals.

German Scientists Confirm: Covid Shots Directly Linked to Sudden Deaths Surge

An explosive new study has provided evidence of a direct link between Covid mRNA injections and the global surge in sudden deaths.

The findings of the bombshell study were just published by a group of renowned researchers, sending shockwaves through the scientific community.

The study was conducted by Christof Kuhbandner, PhD, Professor of Psychology at the University of Regensburg in Bavaria Germany, and mathematician Prof. Matthias Reitzner at Osnabrück University, a public research university located in the city of Osnabrück in Lower Saxony.

The study directly contradicts the “safe and effective” narrative that has been peddled about the mRNA injections since they were first pushed onto the public in early 2021.

In their study, the top scientists identified a direct correlation between surging excess mortality in Germany and Covid mRNA injections.

WHY IS JOE BIDEN DYING?

HINT: How many vaccine boosters has he had since 2021?

JOE BIDEN’S BRAIN --- MORE THAN DEMENTIA?

JOE BIDEN’S PREVIOUS BRAIN ANEURYSMS AND BRAIN SURGERIES

THE POSSIBLE ROLE OF COVID VACCINES ON JOE’S BRAIN

AUTO-IMMUNE ENCEPHALITIS?

COVID VACCINES AND RAPID ONSET OF CREUTZFELDT-JACOB DISEASE -- LUC MONTAGNIER’S LAST PAPER

MRI SCAN OF JOE BIDEN’S BRAIN IS REQUIRED ASAP

Anonymous RKI employee describes the "intense" and secret efforts of political Health Ministry staff to influence expert pandemic assessments during Covid

Following the science is when politicians send their goons to the pandemic managers in Germany's leading public health agency to get them to say what the politicians want them to say.

OPEN LETTER TO PARLIAMENTARIANS – NEW ZEALAND

https://hatchardreport.com/urgent-open-letter-to-parliamentarians/

