Review Paper: Therapeutic and Medicinal Uses of Terpenes

Antiplasmodial Activity

The interesting mechanism behind the terpene activity is that it binds to the hemin part of infected erythrocytes and kills the parasite just like the famous antimalarial drug chloroquine.

Antiviral Activity

The viruses under investigation were HSV1 and severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus (SARS CoV).

Anticancer

Terpenes are widely acclaimed for their anticancer activity.

Antidiabetic

Another widely known terpene is curcumin obtained from which commonly called turmeric (Nabavi et al. 2015). It exhibits high antidiabetic property and acts by quashing the oxidative stress and inflammation. By regulating the polyol pathway, it can also reduce the plasma glucose and levels of glycosylated hemoglobin (Nabavi et al. 2015). Moreover, curcumin is also reported to activate the enzymes present in the liver that are essential for glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, and lipid metabolism (Zhang et al. 2013).

Antidepressant

Terpenes serves as one of the most relevant bioactive compound for treating depression.

Ayurveda

Ayurveda is a popular medicine system which originated about 3000 years ago in India. The ayurvedic medicines are based on medicinal herbs, minerals, and metals (see footnote 16) along with diet regimes such as vegetarianism (Caldecott 2006). This system of medicine has proven to cure chronic disorders that could not be treated by western medicine (Sharma et al. 2007). Interestingly a lot of medicinal plants used by Ayurvedic practitioners owe their therapeutic property to their terpene contents. One good example is turmeric, a family of ginger which is regarded as “Golden Goddess” by medical practitioners (see footnote 18). It has numerous therapeutic properties that includes anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, antiseptic, antiplasmodial, astringent, digestive, diuretic, and

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7120914/

COVID AS A PSY-OP

What the hell is going on?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MONEYPOX

Before accepting the 'invitation' to get vaccinated against monkeypox, please inform yourself so you can make the best decision for you and your family.

What you need to know about monkeypox - especially if you've had Covid-19 injections

WHERE TO FIND VIRUS MUTATION REGISTRATION MAPS – NEXTSTRAIN.ORG

https://nextstrain.org/

SARS COV 2 VIRUS (COVID) MUTATION MAPS

https://nextstrain.org/ncov/gisaid/global/6m

SARS COV2 VIRUS — COVID — THE EVOLUTION OF CLADES (NEW VARIANTS) — BASED UPON MUTATION REGISTRATIONS

Dramatic, rapid viral mutation progress since 2020 — Clades last just a few months before being replaced by new ones.

This begs the question — HOW can an effective vaccine ever be created for such an unstable, rapidly evolving virus?

SARS COV2 VIRUS — MUTATIONS SINCE 2020 (Representative Sample)

MUMPS VIRUS — MUTATIONS SINCE 2004

NOTE — much less unstable compared to Covid virus

MEASLES VIRUS — MUTATIONS SINCE 1954

NOTE — much less unstable compared to Covid virus

The Ultimate Goal of the Pact for the Future: A Planetary Technocracy to Manage Global Crises on Behalf of the Global Corporatocracy

A "scientific priesthood" will determine the limits of our actions and "protect" us from complex global shocks.

The Pact for the Future contains 58 actions (divided into five chapters) and two annexes (Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations) to implement the shift to a system that “effectively respond to current and future challenges, in partnership with all stakeholders.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/pact-future-planetary-technocracy-global-crises-global-corporatocracy/5864483

New paper in peer review confirms Covid-19 vaccine batch variability in both Denmark and Sweden – Nobody knows what is in the vials

“The current validation by Swedish data of the batch-dependent safety signal reported from Denmark adds weight to the hypothesis that early commercial BNT162b2 vaccine batches may have differed from the latter batches and that batch-level product quality surveillance and pharmacovigilance may have been suboptimal during the BNT162b2 vaccine roll-out.”

“My own interpretation of this data is far less charitable than the authors of the paper present. It’s not a matter of improving quality control of vaccine production. The quality is unimprovable, because covid vaccines, like all vaccines are intentional poison, so improving quality just makes it a more pure, more consistent poison.”

“We now know mRNA shots are weaponized tech in a vial, but back in 2021 we were still naive and thinking this was supposed to be a pharmaceutical product. Craig put up a website How Bad Is Your Batch (www.howbad.info) to present the data to the public. It has since grown into a very successful educational and data resource. The website presents a huge amount of collective research”

MISINFORMATION, DISINFORMATION AND THE COVER UP CONTINUES

Now a feeble attempt to minimise the obvious Excess Deaths

How to ramp up the Monkeypox fear

Courtesy of the NHS in the UK (National “Health” Service)

Open Letter to Medical Professionals and Life Scientists

An increasing number of concerning papers about Covid-19 mRNA vaccine safety are being published this year giving us some perspective on the long term sequelae.

Two papers published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research entitled COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 1 and Part 2 examine the evidence of long term harm, deficiencies in the original trial data, and the unethical practices used to promote their use.

https://hatchardreport.com/open-letter-to-medical-professionals-and-life-scientists/

Vermont Lawyer Blasts Ruling That Let School Off the Hook for Vaccinating 6-Year-Old Against Parents’ Wishes

In an interview on “The Defender In-Depth,” Vermont attorney John Klar warned of potentially grave consequences for medical autonomy if the recent Vermont Supreme Court ruling is allowed to stand.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-klar-vermont-supreme-court-ruling-defender-podcast/

My Board Certifications Have Been Revoked

“I will just start by saying that I believe that the ABIM’s decision was 100% predetermined even before we first received their accusation in June 2022.”

https://brownstone.org/articles/my-board-certifications-have-been-revoked/

Scientists react to leaked unredacted Robert Koch Inst. document showing what the German govt knew about Covid measures and when

https://vladtepesblog.com/2024/08/23/scientists-react-to-leaked-unredacted-robert-koch-inst-document-showing-what-the-german-govt-knew-about-covid-measures-and-when/

The Attack on Food and Farming, and How to Fight Back

Finally, the full program.

THE NEXT ATTACK ON FARMERS — NITROGEN IS NOW A “THREAT” — NOT JUST COW FARTS — ALL FARMS ARE A “THREAT”

https://www.unep.org/facts-about-nitrogen-pollution

Today’s WHO Works for the Pandemic Industrial Complex — That’s Why Mpox Is a Public Health Emergency

About 500 people died from mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this year, over 80% of them under age 15. In that same period, about 40,000 people in DRC, mostly children under age 5, died from malaria.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-funding-international-public-health-industry-mpox/

Teabags and Processed Meats May Be Key Dietary Sources of PFAS

PFAS are a group of over 4000 chemicals used in various applications, including fire-fighting foams. They are persistent, mobile and toxic in the environment and may affect human health.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), previously known as PFCs (per- and poly-fluorinated chemicals), and their derivatives, are a group of synthetic chemicals

https://www.technologynetworks.com/applied-sciences/news/teabags-and-processed-meats-may-be-key-dietary-sources-of-pfas-383525

MICROPLASTICS EVERYWHERE

It’s Not Just Seafood: New Study Finds Microplastics in Nearly 90% of Proteins Sampled, Including Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Notably, across all samples, nearly half (44%) of the identified microplastics were fibers, which is consistent with other studies suggesting that fibers are the most prevalent form of microplastic in the environment. About a third of the microplastics (30%) were plastic fragments.

Ocean Conservancy and the University of Toronto (to be published in Frontiers in Marine Science) the authors estimate an American adult will consume, on average, 11,500 microplastics per year.

https://oceanconservancy.org/news/its-not-just-seafood-new-study-finds-microplastics-in-nearly-90-of-proteins-sampled-including-plant-based-meat-alternatives/

NANOPLASTICS — EVEN SMALLER

Bioaccumulation of Microplastics in Decedent Human Brains Assessed by Pyrolysis Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Polyethylene was the predominant polymer; the relative proportion of polyethylene MNPs was greater in brain samples than in liver or kidney. Transmission electron microscopy verified the nanoscale nature of isolated particles, which largely appeared to be aged, shard-like plastics remnants across a wide range of sizes. Results demonstrate that MNPs are selectively accumulated into the human brain and concentrations are rising over time

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38765967/

New COVID shots from Pfizer, Moderna to be released as early as this month

New COVID mRNA booster shots are being pushed by the FDA and will be distributed as soon as August, despite the mildness of the virus and numerous deaths and injuries reported due to the jabs.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-covid-shots-from-pfizer-moderna-to-be-released-as-early-as-this-month/

The correlation between Australian Excess Deaths by State and Booster Vaccinations

Abstract

The study explores the relationship by Australia State between COVID Booster Vaccinations and excess deaths. There is evidence of a very strong correlation in ordinary least squares regression analysis. Cross-validation tests support the strength of the regression relationship. The results suggest that it would be worthwhile to explore these associations in greater depth as it is an important public health issue.

https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/5485

Is ivermectin really a genocidal tool of the globalists? No — says Dr Tess Lawrie

"What we have been told is a lie"— Danee Dixon, Jab-Injured Health Care Worker

MORE AND MORE AND MORE VACCINES?

Mpox ‘Not the New COVID’ — But Vaccines Still The Answer, WHO Claims

The World Health Organization said the current mpox outbreak is a “test for global equity,” but a critic told The Defender the WHO’s response is more about “selling more stuff” than about health equity.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mpox-not-the-new-covid-vaccines-still-answer-who-claims/

‘ No Justification’: South African Vaccine Injury Group Warns Against Mpox Vaccine

The South Africa Vaccine Injury Medico-Legal Study-Group this week issued a statement criticizing public health officials for declaring mpox a global health emergency and warning against “experimental” mpox vaccines.

We are deeply concerned about the recent announcements made by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director General Jean Kaseya on Aug. 13 and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Aug. 14.

1. There is no prescribed vaccine with documented Level 1 scientific evidence for monkeypox. The current WHO-recommended live virus vaccines, Jynneos and ACAM2000, are:

(a) intended for smallpox and are thus experimental for monkeypox;

(b) have reported serious adverse effects

It is not possible for any recipient of these vaccines to receive legitimate informed consent based on current research.

There have been no autopsy reports published on the deaths related to monkeypox. The lack of formal documented autopsy, lack of information regarding equipment test sensitivities and specificities, and lack of information on procedures validating random collation of data, further reduces and invalidates the authenticity of the statistics.

1. We do not support the Africa CDC and WHO declaration of a global health emergency for monkeypox.

2. It is established that monkeypox is predominantly a self-limiting condition. This does not warrant vaccine intervention.

3. We strongly object, based on the scientific evidence, to the “emergency” rollout of repurposed smallpox vaccines or any other proposed monkeypox vaccine to the people of Africa.

4. We question the authenticity of the number of deaths associated with monkeypox, as reported by the Africa CDC unless it can be verified through autopsy.

5. We warn members of the public about the inherent risks of taking any vaccine, including those proposed for mpox, of which the effectiveness and safety have not been reliably determined by Level 1 clinical trials. There can be no justification for a vaccine with unknown adverse effects.

6. We urge the public to exercise their inherent human rights to refuse to give consent to any medical intervention that they do not feel comfortable taking.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/monkeypox-vaccine-warning-savims-south-africa/

Danish/Swedish Study Appears to Validate Potentially Bad Batches of Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Vaccine (BNT162b2), Linked to SAEs

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/danishswedish-study-appears-to-validate-potentially-bad-batches-of-pfizer-biontech-mrna-vaccine-bnt162b2-linked-to-saes-5728d169

"No Jab, No Pay"- " No Jab, No Play", the sinister discriminatory policies of all Australian governments.

and the damage these vaccines have done to Australian children over the past 4 decades. Basically biochemical disruption of every organ system.

Just Say NO

Adverse events are now available in single dose servings. Only around 22.5% of U.S. adults received the latest round of shots that came out last fall. This insanity needs to STOP.

Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions

https://rumble.com/vj79qt-press-conference-with-families-speaking-out-about-adverse-vaccine-reactions.html

Germany: Explosive Leaked Government Report Exposes COVID Deception and the Calculated Sacrifice of Innocent Children for Political Gain

https://rairfoundation.com/germany-explosive-leaked-government-report-exposes-covid-deception/

Merck MMR case ruling: "You can defraud the American people when government agencies go along with it"

An Appeals Court has ruled that it is OK for drug companies to make false claims as long as the regulators don't object. This has huge negative implications for whistleblowers going forward.

Fauci tests positive for West Nile virus leading to hospitalization as America's former top doctor (fully vaccinated to the max) gives update

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13775929/Fauci-tests-positive-West-Nile-virus-hospitalization.html

Christine Anderson, MEP: The Global COVID 'Vaccination' Campaign Will Be Known as the Biggest Crime to Ever Have Been Committed on Mankind

"...It will go down into the medical books as the biggest medical scandal ever."

CITIZENS INITIATED REFERENDUM IN NEW ZEALAND

Kirsten Murfitt has submitted a Citizens Initiated Referendum to give the people of New Zealand an opportunity to express their desire to #NZExitsTheWHO. Volunteers are needed ASAP.

