ARE THESE PRODUCTS ACTUALLY BIOWEAPONS?

Dr. Bret Weinstein: Covid Shots Are Bioweapons That Target Populations

“The Covid Jabs could have killed 17 MILLION people.”

(Editor: Denis Rancourt’s latest estimate was 30.9 Million).

A celebrated professor of evolutionary biology has revealed that Covid mRNA shots are “bioweapons” that can target entire populations by “trigger[ing] the immune system to stand down.”

There are 2 important, short, 2 - 3 minute videos to watch in this article. Essential viewing.

WHAT ARE THE WHITE CLOTS? IS THIS A NEW DISEASE?

This is a photo of multiple “White Clots” taken from dead bodies by Embalmers

A group of international scientists have analysed some of the white clots

Dire warning to the world from bio-warfare expert Professor Francis Boyle

Biowarfare is modern day genocide and jabs are the method of deployment. Both the bioweapon, spike protein and the mRNA delivery system are harmful to humans. According to Professor Francis Boyle all BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs need to be shut down immediately. They serve no purpose but to develop offensive biological weapons.

He says the Frankenstein shots are a Nuremberg crime against humanity. Listen to the podcast, as Professor Francis Boyle reveals the antidote they were working on for SARS-COV-2, a virus that had HIV inserts and gain of function. We ask Professor Boyle if biological weapons have been genetically targeted.

Professor Boyle also reveals who is funding both the vaccine development and the biological weapons research, and how that research made it’s way to China, where it was leaked months earlier than officially reported.

Professor Francis Boyle’s credentials are extensive. He also drafted the S.993 - Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 that made it a felony, punishable by lifetime imprisonment for any one working on US soil, to be involved in biological weapons development.

Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University.

Quotes: "Yes, and as you correctly pointed out. ………. I don't call them vaccines. They are frankenshots. Everyone is making money and that's what is behind this and in addition, many of these people believe in eugenics. That the fewer human beings, the better."

"These so called vaccines, frankenshots, give people live particles, cells of covid19 which is an offensive biological warfare weapon with gain of function properties to make it more lethal, and more infectious”

Thousands of Japanese Doctors Rise Up against Bill Gates’ New Covid ‘Replicon Vaccine’

Thousands of Japanese doctors and university professors have risen up in protest against the government’s rollout of Bill Gates’s deadly new “vaccine” for Covid.

Japan's Largest MSM Broadcaster, NHK, Releases Groundbreaking Feature on mRNA Vaccine Harms

Japanese citizens were shocked on the morning of August 28 as their largest national broadcaster, NHK, decided to air a special feature on the COVID-19 vaccine relief system. This program highlighted real-life experiences of individuals who have suffered severe side effects, prompting an overwhelming public response with over 2000 messages received.

In a surprising turn of events, NHK's popular Morning Show, Asaichi, has taken a bold step. Once dismissive of doubts about vaccine safety, the show recently focused on the challenges and realities faced by those affected by mRNA experimental vaccine side effects. This change in stance marks a pivotal U-Turn in the ongoing national conversation about the experimental mRNA’s safety and transparency.

The program's new focus was echoed in the unexpected surge of viewer engagement. "We have received more than 2000 messages from viewers today. Thank you very much," the host announced, signaling widespread public interest and concern.

One chilling account came from a viewer who detailed their struggle after the third vaccine dose: "My headaches became severe. Although they have lessened since the beginning, the symptoms have persisted for more than two years. It has been two and a half years of vaccine aftereffects." Frustration with the bureaucratic hurdles in seeking relief was evident: "It's difficult to go collect documents because of my leg pain, so I urgently wish the process to be simplified as soon as possible."

Another viewer recounted a deeply personal tragedy: "Right after vaccination, my mother developed a serious illness and passed away." Their story was not just about personal loss, but also about the social repercussions of questioning vaccine side effects. "During the period when I was collecting application documents after my mother's illness and passing, I've been met repeatedly with heartless comments just for questioning the connection with the vaccine."

The show also featured Misu from Ibaraki Prefecture, a former healthcare worker in her 40s, who shared her ongoing battle. Since receiving her third dose, she has struggled with "pain and numbness in the vaccinated arm, fatigue, and other symptoms." Misu’s plea was simple yet profound: "I hope the government and media report this properly. Voices are being raised to spread awareness about the suffering caused by side effects."

This feature on NHK’s Asaichi has not only brought attention to individual struggles but has also highlighted a broader societal issue: the difficulty in openly discussing vaccine side effects without backlash. It presents a call to action for society to foster an environment where sharing such experiences does not invite judgment but rather understanding and empathy.

(Update)

Two days following the national broadcast, Japan’s Health Minister, Keizō Takemi, made an unexpected statement:

" Regarding whether health damage from the COVID-19 vaccine constitutes drug-induced injury, our response at this point is that we would like to refrain from commenting. "

It looks like they are no longer saying that it is 100% safe and effective!

Self-replicating vaccines due to be rolled out next month in Japan could result in a worldwide disaster

Why we can't move forward with self-amplifying RNA technology: CQAs and potency data required

Japan`s plan to destroy the world?

If you thought nuclear weapons were bad, imagine one that lasts 1000 years.

'Safe and Effective': Japanese Researchers Link Covid Shots to 201 Dangerous Diseases

Researchers in Japan have issued a red alert after making a “shocking” discovery, warning the public that Covid mRNA shots are now “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.”

WHAT IS AYURVEDA MEDICINE?

“Most importantly, the Vedas give credit to the designer of all substances, known as the ‘Original Scientist’, the Supreme Creator. Ayurveda is a theistic science, accepting that beyond the regulation of the universe there is a regulator. Behind the design of the multi-creation, there is a designer and behind the intelligence of the workings of the material nature, there is the Supreme Intelligence.”

TWELVE Infants Enrolled in the Monoclonal Antibodies Drug Trial DIED

CDC's ACIP members IGNORED these infant deaths and continue to recommend the treatment.

Unprecedented Loss of Life: NINE ‘Fully Vaccinated’ High School Football Players Died Suddenly in August

America suffered an unprecedented loss of life last month among high school football players who died suddenly after receiving a Covid mRNA shot.

Re-Publishing the Article on Poison-19 Shots in Pregnancy

Updated article, first published September 2, 2022 on Trial Site News.

‘ We Will Not Comply’ with Pandemic Treaty, 26 Republican Governors Tell WHO

In a joint statement issued Aug. 29, the governors accused the WHO of using the Pandemic Agreement to attempt “one world control over health policy.”

THE BRAVE NEW NORMAL – JABS, JABS, JABS FOREVER

Dr. Denis Rancourt is a physics PhD, former professor and co-director at Correlation Research in the Public Interest. We discuss Correlation’s recently published research into all-cause excess mortality during the Covid period, what they discovered, and the stunning consequences of the pandemic response over the emergence of the virus itself.

Worth the Risk? RSV Shots for Babies Lack Long-term Safety Data

Unlike conventional vaccines, nirsevimab — a new RSV shot for infants — is a monoclonal antibody. Its widespread use in children is unprecedented, and long-term safety data is limited.

‘ They’re About Two Years Behind’: Fears for Children Born During Lockdown as They Start at School + More

The Defender’s Children’s Health NewsWatch delivers the latest headlines related to children’s health and well-being, including the toxic effects of vaccines, drugs, chemicals, heavy metals, electromagnetic radiation and other toxins and the emotional risks associated with excessive use of social media and other online activities. The views expressed by other news sources cited here do not necessarily reflect the views of The Defender. Our goal is to provide readers with breaking news about children’s health.

Dutch Scientists Under Attack for Exposing Links Between Covid Shots and Excess Deaths Surge

A group of leading scientists in the Netherlands has become the target of coordinated attacks after they published a study exposing links between Covid mRNA shots and the global surge in excess deaths

VETERANS AFFAIRS whistle blower exposes the official VA medical claims data showing the COVID shots are a healthcare disaster

The VA strongly recommends the COVID vaccine and doesn't warn veterans about the safety signals it knows about. Not giving veterans informed consent on the shots is not a problem for them.

We Will Not Comply ..... and the Rule of Lies

In Australia. There are now over 1,850,000 Australians awake to the WEF and WHO ambitions for One Health and One World Control..

Singapore's Age Stratified Mortality Rates after Vaccine Rollout

Massive Excess mortality in the highly vaccinated country only started in 2021!

Singapore's Ministry of Health is killing the people of Singapore

The evidence is crystal clear. However, people in Singapore are completely oblivious to the genocide. They can be put in jail if they repost this article.

Time To Rebel: We Are Now Entering The Total Censorship Stage Of Global Tyranny

Why the Ruling Class Fears Democracy

perfect storm of crises has been building. It comes from still bubbling rage with governments for their single-minded obsession with Covid and the lasting damage caused by lockdowns, masks, and vaccine mandates, with the media for amplifying government fear porn and social media platforms for collusion with innovative techniques of censorship, to the cost of living pressures, Ukraine war, and the crimes, housing crisis, cultural decay, and social dislocations of mass immigration. A survey earlier this year in France, Germany, Italy, and Poland found that 60 percent of voters lack trust in political institutions.

People have come to hold politicians to be dishonest, incompetent, and lacking courage and integrity.

The Timeless Truth About Tyranny According to Aristotle

In this eye-opening exploration of Aristotle's analysis of tyranny, we delve into the timeless insights of one of history's greatest political thinkers. Drawing from Aristotle's great work "Politics," we uncover the mechanisms of tyrannical rule that are as relevant today as they were in ancient Greece. Discover how Aristotle's experiences with the Thirty Tyrants of Athens and his personal relationship with the tyrant Hermias shaped his understanding of unjust rule.

There Are No Licensed COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 — But CDC Wants Babies to Get 3 Pfizer Shots by Age 9 Months

According to the latest CDC guidance, 9-month-old babies must receive multiple doses of an unlicensed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to be considered “up to date” with their COVID-19 vaccination.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/babies-three-pfizer-covid-vaccine-doses-cdc/

Reiner Fuellmich Reports From Prison Stunning Revelations Unearthed In Documents: "This Entire Proceeding Was Started By One Of The Most Obscure Intelligence Services In Germany." It Was Kept Secret

“From "Further Inland Authorities," ie German State Itself, Overran Normal Deportation Process And Used Fake One To Make Sure Fuellmich Could Never Respond "State Protection Relevance" Written In Bold”

“Of course this secret Stasi-like outfit calls itself “The German Constitutional Protection Agency.” What else would you call a stealth shadow gang that kidnaps German citizens after luring them to an embassy in another country, denies all forms of due process, and commits crimes against citizens and the judiciary itself that warrant prison sentences?”

The COVID Cover-up Continues

There's more pressure being applied to exposing the COVID lies, but the cover-up to protect the guilty continues

COVID vaccinated kids are dying regularly from cardiac arrest

It's baffling that they try to normalize this as always happening. It was never a thing before the COVID vaccines rolled out.

Summary

The medical community will attribute all these deaths to unknown causes because it’s not OK to blame the COVID shots.

This is insane.

If the COVID shots are so safe, then why have over 80% of NHS employees refused to take another booster?

Former UK MP Andrew Bridgen just told me that over 80% of the NHS employees won't take any more shots. I asked several AI models what this means.

RFK Jr: There Has To Be “A Reckoning” For “Immoral, Homicidal” COVID Criminality

Speaking at the Limitless Expo, Kennedy explicitly referenced Anthony Fauci, noting “I wrote a book about Fauci. It’s a great book. There are 2,200 footnotes in the book… I invited people to find problems with the book… And nobody ever told us any factual error in that book.”

He charged that Fauci and others used their positions during COVID to enforce “totalitarian controls that were not science-based.”

“It’s a story, really, of people involved in really terrible, immoral, homicidal criminal behavior,” Kennedy urged.

The New Zealand COVID vaccine data shows that the shots make you more likely to die

Legal updates: US and New Zealand

Kansas is the first of 5 states to file suit against Pfizer. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, they've spent $2M to prosecute whistleblower Barry Young and $0 to analyze their own data for safety signals

WE ARE NOT LIVING IN FREE SOCIETIES ANYMORE

Tucker Carlson: "The truth is we're entering a new phase in the West where the repressive tactics of the regimes that all of us have always opposed are turning up in our supposedly free societies and we have to fight that with every ounce of strength that we have because we are really the only free country left. We're the only country on the planet that guarantees free speech and if we allow them to lecture us like Tim Waltz, that creep, did the other day: "Free speech is not absolute". Well actually it is Tim Waltz and the definition of free speech is being able to call you a creep without being arrested. And when you take that away from me, this is a dictatorship and I don't want my kids to live in dictatorship. So I'm going to do everything that I can to oppose you.

Tommy and the Berry Bush -- Discernment Lost -- But Must Be Found

EBM vs 10,000 Years of Wisdom and the Scientific Method

For 10,000 years of human history, man adapted to his environment and advanced to where we are today (or where we were thirty years ago at our peak). We learned what we can safely eat and drink based on the collective experience and knowledge of our forbears. Wisdom was handed down from generation to generation. Science grew into the scientific method that sufficed for centuries. Then, evidence based medicine happened (“EBM”).

Since 1992, EBM put a box around methodology. Doctors are taught that they are somehow scientists instead of treating physicians, whereas the truth is that physicians are more like field techs or failure analysis engineers of the human body. Physicians need to react, adapt, and improvise in treating real patients.

Prominent Catholic Bishop: Covid Shots Were an EXPERIMENT on Humanity That Caused ‘Great Damage to Millions’

A prominent Catholic bishop is raising the alarm over the “great damage to millions” that has been caused by the global mass Covid vaccination campaign.

Thriving in the Age of Fear

How do we live well through hard times, bad governance and constant fear mongering?

Study Finds 9.6% Fatality Rate Among People Who Reported Myocarditis or Pericarditis After an mRNA COVID Vaccine

Fatality rates were highest among men under 30, according to a new peer-reviewed study by Japanese researchers who concluded that “overall outcomes were good.” The study was published this month in the Journal of Infection and Chemotherapy.

Authoritarian Government Always Suppresses Free Speech – But the Worst Part is the Public Joins In

