An Analysis -- Australia’s SPOTLIGHT Program Opens The Floodgates On Vaccine Injury

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v556c2v-australias-spotlight-program-opens-the-floodgates-on-vaccine-injury-peak-pr.html

And on YouTube:

FULL PROGRAM -- https://7plus.com.au/7news-spotlight?episode-id=7SPL24-012&autoplay=true

Spotlight: What didn't make the cut might save your life

Why weren't we told about the black triangle scheme during covid?

Covid vaccine injuries in the spotlight

Reality goes mainstream in Australia, but not without a side of gaslighting

What Really Happened Inside the COVID-19 Vaccine Trials?

We all have had to pay the price for the horrible things that were done to the trial participants.

Story at a Glance:

One strategy used by Big Pharma to gaslight those injured by pharmaceuticals is to insist that there is no data linking the injury to the drug. Frequently however, these injuries were, in fact, observed in the trial but simply covered up to create the illusion the pharmaceutical was safe

For Big Pharma to hide injuries that occur within a clinical trial requires them to aggressively gaslight the injured participants. Despite the fact that this ongoing practice had produced decades of bad data and severely harmed countless trial participants, nothing has been done to address this issue

Numerous individuals have bravely come forward to provide testimony that severe research misconduct occurred throughout the COVID-19 trials. This misconduct resulted in a high human cost. The misconduct observed is similar to what has happened in

Rishi Sunak's Dodgy Financial Relationship with Moderna – Sunak is currently Prime Minister of the UK – This is All Coincidence, of course

BLOOD BANK CONTAMINATED BLOOD? -- DEATH 5 DAYS AFTER TRANSFUSION

Woman (63) Dies From Blood Clots 5 Days After Blood Transfusion

Emser, 63 died from blood clots in her lungs and legs five days after receiving a blood transfusion.

AUSTRALIAN JOURNAL OF GENERAL PRACTICE – NEGATIVE EFFECTIVENESS OF COVID JABS?

Should we now discuss possible COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness?

“All this makes it plausible that the COVID-19 vaccines have always had an effectiveness that was very low, zero, or even negative, with inadequate methods allowing for a highly exaggerated effectiveness initially – an exaggeration that is lessened with time. It is, as Professor Tindle noted, possible that the vaccines could be causing immunosuppression.”

https://www1.racgp.org.au/ajgp/2024/july/letters

VACCINATION HAD “NO BENEFICIAL EFFECTS” IN GERMANY

German Study Demonstrates that "COVID" Deaths were Exaggerated, Interventions were Ineffective and the "Vaccine" Caused More Harm than Benefit, Including Death.

Just published bombshell study from Germany finds "vaccinations had no beneficial effects" and worse, "the more vaccinations were administered in a federal state, the greater the increase in excess mortality".

https://x.com/CraigKellyPHON/status/1807880858365485165

Differential Increases in Excess Mortality in the German Federal States During the COVID-19 Pandemic

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/378124684_Differential_Increases_in_Excess_Mortality_in_the_German_Federal_States_During_the_COVID-19_Pandemic

BIRD FLU – NO RISK TO HUMANS?

Avian influenza A (H5N1) has been endemic in many parts of the world for decades in a wide variety of bird species. Therefore, this virus cannot be eradicated.

Infections with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) virus have resulted in the death of millions of domestic birds and thousands of wild birds in the U.S. since January, 2022. A large fraction of the millions of domestic birds that have died were intentionally “culled” (slaughtered and buried) in a futile effort to reduce further spread. Throughout the current avian outbreak, spillovers of the virus to mammals have been frequently documented. Migratory waterfowl are often infected with influenza (including H5N1) and shed large amounts of the virus in their stool (and into open water sources) when infected. It is a well-established fact that all influenza A viruses, including H5N1, exhibit exceptional stability in wet environments, including open water sources. There remains no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission of H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b. No human deaths or hospitalizations have been reported from the currently circulating strain of H5N1. Per a Nature Magazine News Brief: A dairy worker in Texas was infected and recovered. The worker’s only symptom was eye inflammation and viral levels in their nose were low, suggesting that they don’t have a respiratory infection, according to the CDC. The virus that the worker contracted is closely related to the strains found in dairy cattle in Texas, with one notable distinction: the worker’s variant has a mutation that is linked to more efficient spread in mammals. The presence of the mutation in the human sample was not surprising; it has appeared many times, including in foxes and cats infected with H5N1. Cattle can be infected with the currently circulating strain of H5N1. There is no evidence that the strain of H5N1 currently circulating in North American birds (and cattle) is highly pathogenic or lethal in either cattle, humans or other mammals. When infected with H5N1, cattle develop mild, transitory symptoms, which include decreased milk production. Milk pasteurization destroys the infectivity of H5N1 and other influenza viruses. Recent findings indicate that the cells lining the milk-producing glands and ducts of cattle can produce large amounts of H5N1 when a lactating cow is infected. There is no history of widespread cattle testing for influenza virus infection until recently, so there is no evidence for or against alternative hypotheses that this infection is either a new or a longstanding phenomenon. The cells lining a cow udder's milk-producing glands and ducts display receptors that can bind to both human and avian-type influenza viruses. This has most likely been true for thousands of years. Therefore the risk of further evolution of H5N1 to a more human-infectious and pathogenic form consequent to cattle infection remains unchanged from prior decades. Since cows frequent open water sources shared with a wide range of waterfowl, it is reasonable to hypothesize that cows have been infected by avian influenza for as long as there has been contact (waterborne or otherwise) between them and these viruses (which were first detected in China in 1996). Not surprisingly, H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) persists as an infectious virus for a functionally relevant time on solid surfaces, including the rubber and stainless steel surfaces associated with modern milking machines—particularly in moist or high-humidity environments. Claims that milking machines are spreading H5N1 in cattle are speculative and should be considered unproven hypotheses at this time. Studies specifically designed to detect aerosol transmission between cows have not found any evidence of airborne transmission of H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) in cattle. Contrary to various irresponsible, speculative articles in corporate media (NYT, Business Insider, etc.), there have been no cases of Avian Influenza disease in humans attributed to the consumption of unpasteurized milk (or cheese). With the current array of numerous safety measures, infectious H5N1 virus in milk is unlikely to enter the food supply. “Moderna Inc. secured nearly $200 million from the US government to speed development of an mRNA vaccine for pandemic influenza as a dangerous strain of bird flu sweeps through the nation’s dairy farms, fueling concern about a budding health crisis.” (Bloomberg News) Moderna likely isn’t the only pharmaceutical company that will reach a contract to develop mRNA vaccines for pandemic flu. The US anticipates making additional announcements about other awards. The US Government is also sponsoring two H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) vaccine candidates based on already approved H5N1 influenza vaccine products, and is testing them with GSK Plc, Sanofi SA and CSL Seqirus. There are hundreds of thousands of pre-filled syringes already on hand, and the US has tasked CSL with filling-and-finishing another 4.8 million vaccine doses.

Full analysis here --

Bird flu concern prompts US to award Moderna $176 million for vaccine development

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-awards-moderna-176-million-produce-bird-flu-vaccine-2024-07-02/

My Oral Testimony Before Congress on Covid-19 Vaccine Safety – Aaron Siri

A primer on vaccine regulation in just five minutes

BONHOFFEUR

Klaus Schwab tells globalist-elitist followers they must ‘force’ humanity into a world ruled by AI and other dehumanizing technologies

Schwab's blunt language shows globalists are no longer hiding their agenda, if only people would listen and take them seriously. But they know most are zombies no longer able to think for themselves.

Major Medical Journal Publishes Article Showing Negative Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. Raphael Lataster is an Associate Lecturer at the University of Sydney, specialised in misinformation, and a former pharmacist.

GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION SO BAD IT TURNS THE STOMACH

https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-government-cartel-paid-billions-to-walgreens-and-cvs-not-to-fill-ivermectin-the-question-is-why/

Disturbing New Study Revealed a Huge Surge in NEUROLOGICAL DEATHS Among Young People

A group of scientists is raising the alarm after a disturbing new study revealed a huge surge in deaths among young people suffering from neurological diseases.

Pfizer Shot ‘Ruined My Life’: Vaccine-Injured Woman Speaks Out on 7News Australia

Breaking News: BC Centre for Disease Control Caught Lying and Withholding Important Public Health Data

Did public health officials tell you that COVID-19 shots were sixteen times more dangerous than flu shots?

USING MRNA VACCINES TO ENDANGER POPULATION IS A RECURRENT HUMANITY DISASTER

International Journal of Education Humanities and Social Science

"I predict that the mRNA vaccines will increase the risks for all kinds of Central Nervous System diseases including autism and mental disorders."

“I urge governments and societies to sponsor studies to understand how mRNA vaccines damage liver and brain, what could be done to mitigate future adverse impacts and how to prevent humanity disasters like this from happening again.”

“Most recipients may have been mislead into belief that mRNA vaccines can reduce chances of infection by 90% or reduce of risk death by 90%, but in reality, a tiny small fraction of people (in less than 1%) get actual benefits at the cost of great uncertainty”

https://ijehss.com/uploads2022/EHS_5_373.pdf

Is Joe Biden's Brain Vaccine Injured?

Mainstream Media 7News Australia Airs Groundbreaking Segment highlighting COVID Vaccine Reactions

"there have been 144,000 adverse reaction reports. But that's a drop in the ocean compared to the number of actual adverse reactions that there are, because a lot of them aren't being reported..."

The Lancet Commission on medicine, Nazism, and the Holocaust: historical evidence, implications for today, teaching for tomorrow

The Holocaust, the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of 6 million Jews by the National Socialist (Nazi) regime and its collaborators, is arguably the most extreme instance of crimes against humanity and genocide in history. During its reign of terror, the Nazi regime committed innumerable acts of violence against Jews, Sinti and Roma, people with disabilities or psychiatric illnesses, political prisoners, prisoners of war, LGBTQ people and others. A distinctive and disturbing feature of these atrocities is the important role that health professionals played in formulating, supporting, and implementing inhumane and often genocidal policies. After World War 2, these crimes were important factors that contributed to the establishment of contemporary health professional ethics. Learning about, and reflecting upon this history can have various benefits for learners and practitioners of health sciences, as well as the patients and communities they serve. Health sciences curriculums, however, rarely cover this topic. The core values and ethics of health care are fragile and need to be protected. They require constant critical assessment and reinforcement.

https://www.thelancet.com/commissions/medicine-and-the-holocaust

MORE HERE – ON THIS SUBJECT

AND STILL MORE – THE STATEMENT -- Statement on the Lancet Commission on Medicine, Nazism, and the Holocaust

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)02461-3/abstract

Court Holds PCR Covid Tests 97% Inaccurate - Unfit for Purpose

The Landmark legal ruling finds that Covid tests are not fit for purpose.

The case centered on the reliability (or lack thereof) of Covid-19 PCR tests.

Unreliable, with a strong chance of false positives

The deliberation of the Lisbon Appeal Court is comprehensive and fascinating. It ruled that the Azores Regional Health Authority had violated both Portuguese and international law by confining the Germans to the hotel. The judges also said that only a doctor can “diagnose” someone with a disease, and were critical of the fact that they were apparently never assessed by one.

They were also scathing about the reliability of the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, the most commonly used check for Covid.

The conclusion of their 34-page ruling included the following: “In view of current scientific evidence, this test shows itself to be unable to determine beyond reasonable doubt that such positivity corresponds, in fact, to the infection of a person by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

In the eyes of this court, then, a positive test does not correspond to a Covid case. The two most important reasons for this, said the judges, are that, “the test’s reliability depends on the number of cycles used’’ and that “the test’s reliability depends on the viral load present.’’ In other words, there are simply too many unknowns surrounding PCR testing.

Tested positive? There could be as little as a 3% chance it’s correct

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/msm-silent-as-court-holds-pcr-covid-tests-97-inaccurate-unfit-for-purpose

Leading American medical journal faces down its own history of endorsing Nazi race science

“We hope it will enable us to learn from our mistakes and prevent new ones,” wrote authors Joelle M. Abi-Rached and Allan M. Brandt.

https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-795278

The lingering ghost of Nazi medic al texts in modern Israeli medicine

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/the-lingering-ghost-of-nazi-medical-texts-in-modern-israeli-medicine-627927

Nazism and the Journal

NEJM

Hitler was first specifically mentioned in the Journal in 1935, in an article by Michael M. Davis, a noted American health expert and reformer, and his collaborator Gertrud Kroeger, a leading German nurse.1 Yet between this article and 1944, when Nazi war crimes were first explicitly acknowledged in an editorial,2 the Journal remained all but silent regarding the deeply antisemitic and racist motives of Nazi science and medicine and the threat to the “ideals” of civilization

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2307319#core-r13

LOCKSTEP 2010 – THE BLUEPRINT FOR COVID 2020

https://themillenniumreport.com/2020/07/rockefeller-lockstep-2010-was-blueprint-for-2020-covid-19-pandemic/

