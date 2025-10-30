CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
2dEdited

Thanks for helping to raise awareness amongst humanity of the proven biggest crimes ever carried out against humanity courtesy of UK COVID-19 inquiry evidence that prominent covid critics in 2023 claimed was a whitewash. That in 2025 all prominent covid critics and alt media totally ignore despite my best efforts!

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry-whitewash?utm_source=publication-search

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angela Jooste's avatar
Angela Jooste
3dEdited

If you want the oligarch globalists’ plans which are decades in the execution, read war historian Carroll Quigley’s ‘Tragedy and Hope’. He was given access to the Council of Foreign Relations archives and is an apologist for these people, believing in what they’re doing. Also watch philosopher/writer Jay Dyer’s critique of Quigley’s book which he does brilliantly over a series of lectures (1st hour free) at https://jaysanalysis.com/?s=Tragedy+and+hope. Dyer has also delved into many globalist texts to outline their plans such as Bertrand Russell’s ‘The Scientific Outlook’ and Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’. Covid is just one part of an overall agenda, with eugenics/trans humanism a core aspect, along with depopulation. Control through the international financial system is a major aspect, and Quigley outlines how the oligarchs set this up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture