The Global Purge of Independent Leaders 2020 – 2022 - Do Not Read if you fear the Truth -

From early 2020 onward, a repeating script unfolded: a head of state voiced scepticism of lockdowns, PCR testing, or experimental mRNA vaccines, international agencies scolded them, chaos or “illness” struck them and within weeks new officials delivered full compliance and …… suddenly unlocked frozen aid money.

Coincidences — all of them? Or not?

The alignment was worldwide—different cultures, same choreography.

In Burundi, President Pierre Nkurunziza expelled the World Health Organization from his country in May 2020, saying foreign interference was undermining national sovereignty. He kept the nation open while neighbouring states imposed severe restrictions. Merely two weeks after that decision he was dead, officially of a “heart attack,” though associates described him as being in vibrant health.

In Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini resisted extreme lockdown policies, insisting that starving citizens to stop a virus was immoral. In December 2020 he was taken to South Africa “for observation” and declared dead soon afterward.

A similar disappearance occurred in Ivory Coast.

Hamed Bakayoko, the charismatic prime minister, had publicly encouraged herbal treatments and questioned the accuracy of PCR diagnostics. In March 2021 he died in Germany of “cancer,” barely eight months after his predecessor suffered a similar fate.

His passing removed the last voice questioning WHO dependence. President Alassane Ouattara’s administration proceeded to import AstraZeneca doses through COVAX, and by summer the country was being praised for its “responsible leadership.”

The next to fall was Tanzania’s John Magufuli, Africa’s most outspoken skeptic of mass testing and vaccines. He mocked the system by demonstrating that fruit and goats tested positive for COVID. After vanishing from public view in March 2021, the vice‑president announced that he had died of heart failure.

His replacement, Samia Suluhu Hassan, promptly reversed every one of his policies, accepted a $600 million IMF “emergency” loan, reopened the gates to foreign pharmaceutical programs, and declared a massive vaccination drive before year’s end.

Then came Haiti, where Jovenel Moïse had rejected donated vaccine shipments, explaining that the country faced deeper issues of water and poverty. On July 7 2021, he was executed in his home by an armed team whose origins remain murky. Within three weeks, Haiti received half a million Moderna doses from COVAX and enjoyed renewed flows of Inter‑American Development Bank and USAID funding. The national policy flipped overnight.

In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe avoided harsh lockdowns and refused to make vaccination compulsory. In August 2020 he resigned citing chronic illness, a convenient exit for global interests irritated by Japan’s autonomy. His successor Yoshihide Suga approved emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine within weeks, and after political struggles Fumio Kishida continued the same line, expanding booster programs and digital health passes. When Abe, now a private citizen and public skeptic of global centralization, was assassinated in July 2022, the last independent conservative bastion in Japan’s establishment disappeared. The current government invested ¥4.5 trillion—about $40 billion—in mRNA infrastructure partnerships with Western firms.

Slovakia followed the pattern in March 2021 when Igor Matovič, who had attempted to purchase Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine outside the European Union’s centralized supply, was forced out after furious criticism from Brussels. His successor Eduard Heger rejoined the EU’s procurement framework and in return unlocked €6.3 billion in recovery funds.

Nearby, the Czech Republic saw Prime Minister Andrej Babiš lose power at the end of 2021 after refusing to maintain endless pandemic states of emergency. His replacement Petr Fiala implemented vaccine passports and mass‑testing decrees soon afterward, bringing the nation into perfect accord with EU directives.

Austria lost Sebastian Kurz the same year. Once a rising star who had questioned perpetual lockdowns, Kurz resigned under the weight of a corruption scandal in October 2021. Within days his successor announced Europe’s first universal vaccine mandate and qualified the country for €4.5 billion in European Stability Mechanism funding.

In the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson’s government had ended restrictions in mid‑2021 and refused to make vaccine passports a permanent condition of daily life. The press then exploded with “Partygate” scandals over gatherings during lockdown. Johnson resigned in 2022, replaced by Rishi Sunak, who restored Britain to full WHO cooperation and financed a £2 billion digital‑health‑ID system intended to prevent “misinformation.”

Half a world away in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa argued that global supply sabotage and debt were worse problems than COVID. By mid‑2022 coordinated protests and economic chaos forced him to flee abroad. Within weeks, the IMF approved a $3 billion bailout that required health‑security reforms and the adoption of digital‑surveillance frameworks under WHO supervision.

Brazil completed the second‑wave phase of this storyline. President Jair Bolsonaro ridiculed mask mandates, called lockdowns a luxury for the rich, and questioned vaccine safety. After two furious years of constant hostility from media conglomerates and international NGOs, he lost the 2022 election. Lula da Silva took office, rejoined WHO initiatives, and secured a $1.2 billion World Bank “preparedness” loan.

Along the African coast to Madagascar, President Andry Rajoelina had introduced his own herbal remedy, COVID‑Organics, and rejected Western pharmacology. In 2021 an attempted coup shook the island, and under global pressure Rajoelina signed new agreements restoring WHO cooperation that same year so donor funding could return.

In Eastern Europe, cabinet members in Romania and Bulgaria who questioned opaque EU vaccine contracts were quietly removed in 2021; new administrations swiftly implemented digital health certification systems. European Commission funds that had been on hold were released immediately afterward—€29 billion in Romania’s case and €6 billion for Bulgaria.

Even nations that avoided catastrophic leadership changes felt the same squeeze.

In Paraguay, South Africa, and Mexico, IMF and World Bank health‑contingent credit lines appeared, effectively forcing adherence to the WHO policy package. Leaders who resisted faced crippling media campaigns and civil unrest until they yielded.

From 2020 to 2022, the result was unmistakable: national autonomy collapsed beneath a synchronized agenda linking public‑health compliance to economic salvation. Countries that resisted early, especially in Africa, suffered the hardest blows with five sitting leaders dead in one year.

More powerful nations experienced subtler coups through scandal, protest, or economic blackmail, all producing the same end state.What emerged from these parallel crises was not medical harmony but political homogenization.

Each successor declared a “renewed partnership with science,” welcomed new funding from the IMF, World Bank, or GAVI, and ushered in digital‑compliance systems that now define post‑pandemic governance. By the end of 2022 nearly every government on Earth—rich or poor, democratic or autocratic—had been brought into alignment.

Differing flags, languages, and histories no longer prevented one shared choreography: resistance punished, obedience financed, and sovereignty quietly exchanged for a coordinated global script.

UK COVID 19 Inquiry -- Closing Statements

Three Core Participant groups give evidence

‘‘Children have distinct needs…children depend on adults and adult society for their development what we do and what we don’t do really matters..’’

‘‘Children are vulnerable to far greater array of harms than adults and the injury inflicted on them psychological, emotional and physical can be LIFE THREATENING, life limiting and life long in ways harms inflicted on adults are not.’’

‘‘This inquiry cannot protect children from the appointment of here today gone tomorrow Ministers…but it can protect them from their erroneous decision making.’’

-Mark Twomey KC

‘’Children with compounding vulnerablities were placed in UNREGULATED placements by the Home Office...this left many at risk of exploitation and criminality.’‘

‘’It is VERY TROUBLING that a SIGNIFICANT number of asylum seeking children went MISSING during the pandemic and there whereabouts remain unknown..even to this day.’‘

-Sam King KC

‘Mark Drakeford said yesterday that if you talked to children at the time they did not have a view that somehow their rights were being subjugated…they talk to you all the time about their FEAR for their grandparents, FEAR for their father who worked away..their FEAR for their sister who had an underlying health condition.’’

-Adam Wagner KC

Disturbing evidence from Monye Anyadike Danes KC on behalf of the Commissioner for Children and Young People Northern Ireland

Lockdown and school closures ‘dramatic’ with no risk assessment.

Focus on virus harms placed other harms to the side.

Lockdown harms to children done knowingly and were deliberate.

No remedial action ever taken to minimise known harms from policies.

No recovery plan to address adverse impacts evident in children.

Mid to long term negative impacts unknown.

Rising mental health issues.

No apologies to children for harms caused.

‘‘Why was no real consideration given to how some of the most DRAMATIC of measures such as LOCKDOWNS and SCHOOL CLOSURES would impact them?’’

‘‘It was recognised that govenment policies and measures were KNOWINGLY causing HUGE HARM to children and young people and that they were paying a HUGE price to protect the rest of society.’’

‘‘There has been no proper explanation for such an EGREGIOUS FAILING...to have recognised that you are INTENTIONALLY doing something that is likely to cause harm…recognise that is IT IS causing harm and yet not having done the work to put in to mitigation or a reduction in those harms is simply inexplicable and has not been explained.’’

‘‘It is SHOCKING that the Children’s Commissioner did not even get a seat at the table to advocate for or to protect me and the countless others who were adversely effected..

..there was not one child who has’nt been affected.’’

‘‘Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression effecting young adults and children have risen and school attendance has fallen.’’

‘‘No one has taken responsibility or is likely to be held accountable for the harm inflicted on them which in many cases was INTENTIONAL HARM least KNOWING that it would cause HARM.’’

-Monye Anyadike Danes KC

‘What happened during COVID-19 to children and young people ESPECIALLY disabled children and young people was UNJUST..DISPROPORTIONATE.’’

‘‘Generational harms were caused by closing schools to disabled children and young people and limiting their associated access to therapies and other specialist provision.’’

‘‘In addition, a LARGE cohort of children have been DISABLED by the steps taken by government to control the virus.’’

‘‘This catergory of the population was withdrawn from their educations, their friendships, their support networks and their health and therapeutic care.’’

‘‘It was FORESEEABLE this would cause harm to child development, loss of learning and life changes and broader jeopardy to health and wellbeing.’’

‘‘There is strong evidence that the pandemic response contributed to NEW mental health conditions.’’

‘‘Referrals to CAMS services reached RECORD heights and there were EXTRAORDINARY increases for instance the 90% rise in admission of children and young people to hospital for eating disorders.’’

‘‘School closures…a systemic shock to the wider determinents of child health…this extracted a TERRIBLE price in terms of aggravating existing impairments and crucially generating NEW ones.’’

‘‘The difficult conclusion comes to this..no adult society can sit easilly with a reality that when faced with a dilema between DAMAGING children..ESPECIALLY DISABLED children and protecting ourselves..on some CONSIDERABLE level we opted to protect ourselves.’’

A WORLD MISLED - THE DARKEST SIDE OF MEDICINE -

The mRNA Catastrophe: A Reckoning with False Promises, Global Deceit, and the Betrayal of Humanity

Part I: The Mirage of mRNA – A Technology Built on False Premises

Part II: False Promises and Broken Narratives

Part III: The Institutions of Deceit

Part IV: The Architects and Enablers

Part V: The Abandonment of the Vaccine-Injured

Part VI: The Suppression of Prevention and Early Treatment

Part VII: Media Complicity and the Death of Journalism

Part VIII: Militarisation of Medicine – Disease as Control

Part IX: The Globalist Agenda – WHO, WEF, and Beyond

Part X: Toward Accountability and Renewal

The story of the COVID-19 vaccines will one day be remembered not as a triumph of science, but as a most dark cautionary tale of hubris, corruption, and globalist overreach-an attempt to destroy the most successful civilisation.

Agentic Artificial Intelligence to Control Human Agentic “Robots”? - Was Covid a Milgram Experiment ? - Agentic AI versus Autonomous AI - Yuri Bezmenov’s Advice

Is Agentic AI Sinister ?

What is Autonomous AI ? Are these two very different things?

The Term “Agentic” in Psychological Testing — the Agentic State — Human Behaviour Under Stress

In a psychological context, the meaning of the word agentic is different. Here, it refers to the famous psychologist, Stanley Milgram, and his Agentic State Theory, which describes how people sometimes obediently transfer responsibility for their actions to an authority figure, essentially surrendering their personal agency and becoming an agent for an authority figure.

Florida Surgeon General Makes a Stunning Vaccine Announcement

The COVID reckoning is finally here.

Shocking Case Report Ties mRNA Shots to Life-Threatening PNEUMONITIS in Japan

So much for “safe and effective”: Japanese doctors report severe lung inflammation tied to mRNA vaccines.

Florida Ends ALL Vaccine Mandates — Surgeon General Ladapo: “They’re All Gone”

Also: Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo Breaks the Silence on Warp Speed

“Clear Up This Mess” - Trump Demands Big Pharma ‘Justify the Success’ of COVID Shots

President Donald Trump on Monday announced on Truth Social that manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments must immediately make public all data about their products. He suggested drugmakers will have to answer for any problems discovered in the data.

Naomi Wolf Presents: The Pfizer Papers

This is old news for most of us, but maybe it’s new information for some people.

Militarized Medicine - That Which Must Not Be Named

And why the existing institutions are intrinsically toxic

Jacob Nordangård - Who really runs the world?

The COVID Jab Was Treated as “AN ENCOUNTER WITH THE ENEMY” — Court Docs & Testimony Reveal Pentagon’s Role

Dr. Kirk Moore’s case was dismissed after shocking revelations: the jab rollout was officially framed as a military operation, with DOD officials embedded at every major manufacturer

EVIDENCE BASED MEDICINE IS DEAD…….

Doctors don’t know that they don’t know

Omniwar: The Digital Attack on Humanity

The end result is the formation of a “world organism” in which individual humans have become subordinate cells in a technological system with Agentic AI serving as God.

Harvard Buried Pfizer Heart Attack Findings

A bombshell Harvard University study exposed skyrocketing deadly heart attacks among recipients of Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

Addressing COVID Injection Harms and Remedies

How engineered injections reprogram cells, risk genetic alteration, and demand urgent strategies for survival

Dr. Jeanne Rungby Warns of Fertility Risks and Failed Regulation

Exposing ignored risks, flawed studies, and mounting evidence of reproductive harm worldwide

The COVID “vaccines” pose significant risks to fertility and reproductive health. In her presentation in Estonia, Dr. Jeanne A Rungby, a Danish physician and co-founder of the North Group, explained how inadequate testing, contaminated manufacturing, and ignored safety signals have resulted in both immediate and long-term harms.

Old (but updated) news about HCQ, IVM and the vaccines

2 published studies from CDC and NIH that revealed the chloroquine drugs killed the SARS-1 and MERS coronaviruses—15 and 6 years before COVID— that were suppressed.

