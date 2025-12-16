Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

The Great Cover-Up

Censored Truth: mRNA’s Fatal Flaw Revealed

In the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic, a horrifying discovery has emerged from the frontlines of death care: white, fibrous, rubbery clots unlike anything seen in medical history, pulled from the arteries and veins of the deceased.

Independent research teams — who discovered the true nature of these clots — have amassed irrefutable evidence from dozens of samples showing these amyloid-rich structures in up to 27% of corpses— almost exclusively in those who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

These are not ordinary blood clots; they exhibit prion-like seeding activity, resist fibrinolysis, and grow even postmortem, potentially accelerating neurodegeneration, strokes, and organ failure in the living.

Our team of scientists has confirmed through lab tests that these “calamari clots” form in all jab recipients, driven by spike protein misfolding and phosphorylation induced by the vaccines.

Yet, this catastrophe is being systematically buried.

https://puremediaaustralia.org/f/censored-truth-mrnas-fatal-flaw-revealed

THE COVER-UP IS COLLAPSING — MARK SEXTON’S MOST EXPLOSIVE UPDATE YET

Mark Sexton has just delivered one of the most explosive updates in modern British history challenging influencers, journalists, and media outlets who are still staying silent.

The Brain is a Prime Target

The 60-year evolution of lipid nanoparticles for nucleic acid delivery

Cationic Charge on Lipid Nanoparticles Designed to Penetrate the Blood Brain Barrier



The research on the Cationic Charge of the Lipid Nano Particles (LNP) in the so-called Covid “vaccines” extends over many, many years. They were trying to identify the exact positive charge and design that allows the LNP to maximally penetrate the Blood Brain Barrier.



The 60-year evolution of lipid nanoparticles for nucleic acid delivery

“Delivery of genetic information to the interior of target cells in vivo has been a major challenge facing gene therapies. This barrier is now being overcome, owing in part to dramatic advances made by lipid-based systems that have led to lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) that enable delivery of nucleic acid-based vaccines and therapeutics.”

“we trace this success to two streams of research conducted over the past 60 years: the discovery of the transfection properties of lipoplexes composed of positively charged cationic lipids complexed with nucleic acid cargos and the development of lipid nanoparticles using ionizable cationic lipids. The fundamental insights gained from these two streams of research offer potential delivery solutions for most forms of gene therapies.”

Published: 17 th February 2025 in Nature Materials

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38965378/

Blood–brain-barrier-crossing lipid nanoparticles for mRNA delivery to the central nervous system

The work continues today -- (published Feb 2025) -- Note all the Authors Names and where they work.



“ these BBB-crossing lipid nanoparticles deliver mRNA to neurons and astrocytes in broad brain regions, thereby being a promising platform to treat a range of central nervous system diseases.” .... “ these BBB-crossing lipid nanoparticles deliver mRNA to neurons and astrocytes in broad brain regions”.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41563-024-02114-5

A WARNING – YOU MUST FIGHT AGAINST TYRANNY AND FOR FREEDOM

From the man who escaped the USSR’s Gulag Political Prisoner Camps

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn — The Gulag Archipelago (1973)

The Definition of TYRANNY

noun

Unjust or oppressive governmental power. A government in which a single ruler is vested with absolute power. “people liberated from a brutal tyranny.” The office, authority, or jurisdiction of an absolute ruler. “Pisistratus held the tyranny of Athens.”

The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

DO NOT COMPLY — Endless Threats are being used as psychological weapons

Compliance Will Destroy Us All. Your Life, Your Hopes, Our Culture and Our Civilisation Are All at Stake

“For more years than most people realise, the conspirators have been training the masses to obey and to comply. They have used endless threats to terrify populations around the world.

A programme of non-compliance is our only choice – the only route to victory.



Here’s how the modern defender of freedom does not comply with the system created by the conspirators (please replace `he’ with `she’ where appropriate):



He doesn’t vote for any political party. He will always prefer to vote for an entirely independent candidate outside the system.



He refuses to bank online. He insists on using cash and paper cheques as often as possible.



He refuses to accept a digital identity.



He has never worn a face mask in private or in public.



He refused the covid vaccine (and other vaccines he is offered).



He writes regularly to politicians explaining why they should oppose `death by doctor’ legislation. (free book `The Kill Bill’ which is available on www.vernoncoleman.com)



He does not participate in the absurdly wasteful recycling programmes run by local councils.



He does not have a smart meter for electricity or water. (If you have a smart meter you are vulnerable. If you annoy the authorities they can cut off your electricity in an instant.)



He does not have a door bell with a camera (most such bells merely provide the authorities with yet more surveillance cameras)



He will never have a dash camera and if he rides a bike he won’t have a helmet camera (these are part of the surveillance of the people)



He does not have a TV licence and if anyone comes from the BBC (`if you don’t give us money for something you don’t want we will harass you to death’) he will refuse to let them through the door (as is his right).



He uses cash whenever he can



He will not accept a digital identity



He does not own a smart phone and therefore do not use his phone to pay for goods or services.



He does not have a car parking app or pay for parking by credit card. He pays with cash. And if the machine won’t accept cash he complains.



He does not buy an electric car. He definitely does not own or run an electric car. Indeed, he drives a car built in the 20th century. Cars built after the start of the 21st century tend to be internet enabled. You might think it is nice for your car to be fitted with cameras and satellite navigation but if your car can tell you where you are then it will also be telling the authorities where you are, how fast you are going and so on. Your car will dob you in every minute. And when the Government starts to charge by the mile, your car will tell the authorities how far you’ve driven so that they can tell you how much you owe. Older cars also tend to be more reliable and easier (and much cheaper) to maintain and to repair. And if you buy a car which is over 40-years-old you don’t have to pay road tax or have an annual MOT test.



He does not invest in crypto currencies (which are the route into digital currencies)



If he passes face recognition cameras he covers his face as completely as he can. I use a hat, pulled down over my eyes, and a scarf to help cover my face.



He will not give any bank, etc., a voice print.



He doesn’t buy or subscribe to mainstream newspapers.



And so on and so on. I’m sure you can think of more.



I’m sure that many readers will sniff and sneer at my programme of non-compliance – the world is full of whingers and moaners who delight in nit picking but who are too cowardly to ever do anything themselves and who never dare put their heads above the parapet. But this is the only way we have of fighting back against a system dedicated to eroding our freedom and controlling every aspect of our lives.



What are they going to do if we all refuse to cooperate with their programme of `training’ and control?



The fact is that we are the majority and we have the power.



You can choose to do nothing.



Or you can do something positive: you can refuse to comply. You can share these thoughts with everyone you know. What are they going to do if we all quietly refuse to obey?



And slowly we will defeat the conspiracy which threatens our freedom and our future.”

Horror Story -- Over 100 ‘BSL-4’ Bioweapons Labs Now Operate Worldwide, With More Under Construction

These are the most dangerous people on the planet. Global bans on this kind of research don’t work. Government oversight is a joke. The only solution to get rid of these megalomaniac Technocrats is to swoop in and escort them off the premises, take away their security card to prevent re-entry, hand them a restraining order preventing them from conducting research ever again, and finally, burn the research facility to the ground. After that, each person should be monitored for life to make sure they don’t pick up a test tube again.

https://www.technocracy.news/over-100-bsl-4-bioweapons-labs-now-operate-worldwide-with-more-under-construction/

THE COVID CHEAP TRICK THAT KILLED MILLIONS

This one is a whopper!

The WHO Is Still At It

“Negotiations” for the PABS Annex to the “Pandemic Agreement” resume November 3-7, 2025. The initial draft text is available below.

I Survived the Hospital Protocol of Death

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-peoples-study/i-survived-covid-hospital-protocol-1713562383837/

NIAID Funds Creation of Chimeric H5N1 Bird Flu Viruses With Modified Cleavage Sites and Enhanced Mammalian-Cell Expression: ‘npj Vaccines’

Amid worries of a coming avian influenza pandemic.

Conscience Cannot Be Censored: Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on Medical Freedom, Government Overreach, and the Courage to Refuse the Lie

From being fired for opposing vaccine mandates to challenging government censorship, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty reveals how informed consent, moral courage, and interior freedom are worth every cost.

CDC Unlawfully Hides C19 Vaccine Deaths

“You Can’t Handle the Truth”: UK Health Watchdog Reportedly Refuses to Release Data on Vaccine Deaths

https://jonathanturley.org/2025/11/17/you-cant-handle-the-truth-uk-health-watchdog-refuses-to-release-data-on-vaccine-deaths/comment-page-1/

Attorney John Sullivan Takes on United and Hawaiian Airlines Mandates

Hosts John Davidson and Jennifer Kennedy, Esq. sit down with Texas attorney John Sullivan — the lawyer at the center of some of the nation’s largest legal battles over airline vaccine mandates.

Lawsuit to Stop the CV19 Bioweapon Shots – Dr. Joe Sansone

Dr. Joe Sansone is a Florida psychotherapist and has been one of the only people to sue his state to stop the CV19 mRNA bioweapon vaccines.

“People need to go to jail. . . this was sadistic and Satanic...They didn’t just kill people, they created a thing that is going to cause a painful process, creating chronic illness.”

WHO Cuts 2,000 Jobs As US Exits; Bill Gates Makes Appeal To Congress

Nation First reports on Trump’s WHO exit paving the way for Bill Gates to dominate global health policy and pandemic responses through his foundations.

The FDA Is (Finally) Applying Appropriate Standards of Evidence for COVID‑19 Vaccines in Children

No Longer Alive – Murder by Midazolam?

================================================================

================================================================

