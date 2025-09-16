Covid Vaccine Stocks Continue Falling …….

The Pentagon launched the ‘pandemic’... on 1 Feb 2020

The DoD activated a “global pandemic response” via its combatant commands more than 5 weeks before the WHO called it!

What happened on 1 February 2020?

Specifically, on February 1, 2020, the Secretary of Defense approved a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Execute Order directing the DoD response to COVID-19.

This was two days after the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — and well over a month before the WHO called the ‘pandemic’ on 11 March 2020.

Note: On February 1st 2020 there were just 8 ‘cases’ in the United States (according to the narrative).

Florida Moves to End All Vaccine Mandates

A landmark call for freedom, ending forced medical mandates, and restoring bodily sovereignty in the state of Florida

FDA's "Proper Investigation" into Child Deaths Post COVID Shot

Five years too late

Vax Stocks Tumble As Trump Admin To Link COVID Shots To Child Deaths

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/vax-stocks-tumble-trump-admin-link-covid-shots-child-deaths

Senator Ron Johnson Exposes Stanford University Doctor's Ignorance on COVID Shot Science (Watch Video)

Stanford's Dr. Jake Scott left fumbling as Johnson forces admissions on modified mRNA, lipid nanoparticle spread, and DNA contamination far above FDA limits.

Senator Johnson’s exchange revealed just how little the so-called “experts” really know about the COVID-19 mRNA shots.

The university required COVID vaccination for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students planning to enroll in the 2021-22 academic year, with a deadline to be vaccinated and submit proof by July 23, 2021, for undergraduates and July 30, 2021, for graduate and professional students.

MASK MADNESS -- MASKS HARMED CHILDREN AND DID NOT PROTECT ANYBODY

https://x.com/i/status/1965581676618400173

Shocking Poll: Most Americans Now Blame Covid Shots for Global Death Surge

Over half of U.S. voters believe “vaccine” side effects are driving unexplained excess deaths.

Unique Hair Testing Project Reveals High Levels of Glyphosate in Members of the Japanese Parliament

https://sustainablepulse.com/2019/08/29/unique-hair-testing-project-reveals-high-levels-of-glyphosate-and-ampa-in-members-of-the-japanese-parliament/

Sweden’s Health Minister Collapses on Live TV

Vaxxed? — Down she goes

https://x.com/i/status/1965433729910002060

HHS' Top Medical Officer Blasts mRNA Vaccines As Dangerous Experiments

"We’re not seeing a dramatic cancer association with the virus, but we are with the vaccinated people!" Dr. Steven Hatfill, HHS Special Medical Advisor

Dr. Hatfill is crystal clear about one of the mRNA vaccine’s dirtiest secrets: the SV40 enhancer. He knows this genetic “afterburner” supercharges gene expression, like slamming the gas on a car with no brakes. It’s a disaster waiting to happen. The vaccines also contain plasmid DNA, and your cells’ LINE-1 mechanism grabs this foreign DNA, shoving it into your chromosomes. These “jumping genes” can land next to cancer-related genes, triggering chaos. Dr. Hatfill’s aware that the SV40 enhancer makes this worse, amplifying genes that can turn your body into a tumor factory. Random insertions disrupt pre-oncogenes, leading to cancer. Studies show spike protein from the VACCINE—not the virus—in tumors, months after the jab. “We’re not seeing a dramatic cancer association with just the virus,” Hatfill says. “But we are with the vaccinated people.” Autopsy data and published papers confirm it. This is real, and it’s terrifying.

They told you the vaccine stays in your arm. Dr. Hatfill says that’s a lie. The Japanese Health Ministry sued Pfizer and got the data. They marked the vaccine with fluorescent dye and saw it spread to 20 organs in rats—within MINUTES. Your liver, heart, brain, ovaries—everywhere. They knew it and pushed the lie anyway. Why? Money talks.

Then there’s the lipid nanoparticles, the mRNA delivery system. They don’t just drop off the spike protein. They disrupt cells, trigger allergic reactions, and damage organs like the heart. They contain polyethylene glycol—antifreeze. The spike protein itself is toxic, making your body attack itself. “You’re making your own poison if you’re vaccinated,” Hatfill says. This wasn’t a vaccine. It was a reckless experiment.

Hatfill’s adamant: these mRNA shots were highly experimental. Nothing like this had ever been tested on humans at this scale. The clinical trials? A sick joke. They skipped old people, pregnant women, and babies, cherry-picking fit, healthy folks in their prime. Even then, problems piled up—data “misplaced” or swept under the rug. Pfizer tried to bury their trial data for 70 YEARS, despite laws demanding immediate release after emergency use authorization. “Do you remember that debacle?” Hatfill asks. They gambled with your life on untested tech, and the results are catastrophic.

A population collapse in mRNA Vaccinated People?

The fallout is brutal. Young men are losing testosterone—vaccine damage to their gonads. Women? Spike protein is piling up in their ovaries, and infertility is surging. Hatfill’s working with gynecologists (ABRG) on studies to examine ovarian reserve in vaccinated college women, and we’ll know the full damage soon. Just look at the recent study Nicolas Hulscher highlighted on May 9, 2025: rats given human-equivalent mRNA doses lost over 60% of their primordial follicles—permanent damage to the egg supply. AMH levels crashed, dying follicles spiked, and inflammation markers like TGF-β1 soared.

KILL THEM WITH FOOD: the diet-heart hypothesis

‘It’s Not Science’: JAMA Study Claiming COVID Vaccines Saved Millions is Fundamentally Flawed

In a preprint paper published this week, all-cause mortality expert Denis Rancourt, Ph.D., said a report in JAMA Health Forum concluding that COVID-19 vaccines prevented up to 4 million deaths is false and based on incorrect assumptions.

“The formula they’re applying is elegant and straightforward — anybody can understand it.

“But look at the components inside the formula. They’re based on nothing. They’re based on something that is nothing, that is based on something else that is nothing, and so on. This is nonsense. It’s not science. It’s just manipulation of concocted data.

“Here’s a smart man applying a formula, but the outcome is garbage. There is no reason to believe that any lives were saved.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jama-study-claiming-covid-vaccines-saved-millions-fundamentally-flawed/

FDA 'Doesn't Support COVID Boosters Forever'—Demands Proof COVID Shots Benefit the Healthy

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary says the "emergency is over, and the U.S. is joining other nations in shifting to a risk-tiered approach on vaccines."

FDA Admits: No Evidence of Benefit for the Healthy

Most striking was Makary’s admission that the FDA lacks confidence that repeat Covid shots benefit healthy people.

Clinical Trials Ordered—True Placebo Controls

Makary revealed that as part of its new approvals, the FDA is demanding that all vaccine companies run randomized clinical trials to determine whether COVID shots improve outcomes in healthy people.

These studies will, for the first time, use a true placebo (salt water).

THE HOPE ACCORD

https://thehopeaccord.org/

New analysis of the Czech COVID vaccine data reveals that the mRNA shots were deadly for all ages. They should be pulled from the market.

The COVID vaccines were one of the dumbest public health interventions of all time. In this post I describe the results from applying a novel, objective analysis method to the COVID vaccine data.

Response to "The Conversation's" dangerous distraction.

Six Principles of Medical Ethics

Beneficence. Physicians must act in the best interests of the patient. Singular. One specific patient. Not in the best interests of society. Not to advance the greatest good for the greatest number. The patient in front of them at that specific point in time. Non-Malfeasance. In short, do no harm. This does not mean you can do some harm to some patients for the good of the many. Autonomy. The PATIENT has the right to choose whether to accept a medical procedure or intervention. Not Society, and certainly not some “Public health official” has the right to make a determination for a patient. THE PATIENT gets to choose. The physician and the “public health official” can provide honest truthful, unbiased information to the patient about risks and benefits, but THE PATIENT gets to decide on whether to accept the procedure. That is called INFORMED CONSENT, and if you disagree with that then you have no right to be involved in any way with the medical enterprise. There is no special “vaccine exclusion” or “exemption” for this fundamental human right. Justice. There should be no “tiered” or “special” medical care for some that is withheld from others. Treatment options should reflect the merit of the illness. No discrimination based on whether or not a patient has accepted or rejected some other medical procedure. Like withholding organ transplantation from those that refused a COVID genetic vaccine, for example. Dignity. Both Physician (or other medical care provider) AND THE PATIENT have the right to be treated with dignity. As opposed to hostile arrogance, for example. Truthfulness and Honesty: Patients deserve to know the whole truth about both illness and treatment to the best of the ability of the physician or medical care provider. No lies about mask or social distancing or lockdown effectiveness. No cover ups of adverse events. No lies about biodistribution, pharmacokinetics, lot variability, adulteration.

The Sickest Country in the World

"We are the sickest country in the world. That's why we have to fire people at the CDC ... They did not do their job! This was their job to keep us healthy!" —Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Your own doctors got paid extravagantly to push the vaccine. The so-called Pfizer Papers, collected, collated, and analyzed by Naomi Wolf’s organization (because nobody else would do it) showed the sloppiness of the whole process behind the vaccines’ development and release, and the pharma companies’ evasion of responsibility for the damage done. The medical journals lied about everything from the origin of the virus to the efficacy of the vaccine. The CDC campaigned against viable, inexpensive treatments for the virus. The CDC pushed the worthless, gamed PCR tests to jack up the case numbers. The CDC pushed the idiotic mask rules, school closings, business closures, and the vaccine mandates. The hospitals killed people with remdesivir and respirators, and got paid for it! The authority of all these parties is blown, especially the CDC’s

Is Jim Haslem the Pied Piper?

THEY ARE GOING TO TRY IT ONE MORE TIME – DO NOT COMPLY

The United Kingdom is preparing for one of its largest pandemic exercises, code named Pegasus, a nationwide test of how the country would handle a fast-moving respiratory outbreak.

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1964409396852904069

DANCING NURSES – A REALITY DISTORTION/MIND CONTROL EXERCISE

The dancing nurses were a beta test for reality distortion. Once populations accepted that initial contradiction, they were primed for more: masks that worked except when they didn't, vaccines that prevented transmission until they didn't, two weeks to flatten the curve that became two years. Each accepted absurdity weakened the public's capacity to trust their own observations.

Epidemic Of Fraud-Unravelling the Web of Deception

A Movie of extreme significance.

I see a pattern of deception that, if true, reveals systemic failures in transparency, science, and ethics. My perspective is a call to question authority and demand evidence in public health crises. The pandemic’s legacy demands ongoing scrutiny to prevent future missteps, and I hope my account sparks critical thinking about the ‘truths’ we were told. The following account is a narrative that has been softened for the benefit of those who are still doubting the real data and facts of the Covid pandemic. My readers will understand how important it is to bring the majority of the population to an understanding of the truth. I hope you enjoy the movie.

Bill Gates Funds New Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine That Forces the Body to Produce Entire Coronavirus, Not Just Spike Protein: 'bioRxiv' Preprint

Shot hijacks human cells to churn out "heterotrimeric" hybrid spikes—Frankenstein chimeras made of Wuhan and Omicron parts never found in nature.

The experiments confirmed that mammalian cells, when hit with this design, shed whole synthetic viral particles

CANCER EXPLOSION IN COVID VACCINATED

Peer Reviewed Study on Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed Cancer Incidence.

1 Minute Video explains the reality …..

People that vaccinated at least one dose:

Colorectal cancer, 34% more vs unvaccinated

Breast cancer, 54% more vs unvaccinated

Bladder cancer, 62% more vs unvaccinated

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/1964211744869597252

Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State

https://www.amazon.com.au/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State/dp/151077985X

FDA Conducting ‘Intense Investigation’ of Child Deaths Following COVID Shot

The investigation will use data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), as well as autopsy reports and interviews with families who lost a child, said Dr. Marty Makary, head of the FDA. VAERS data as of Aug. 29 show 202 deaths of children ages 17 and younger following COVID-19 vaccination, but some suspect that number is much higher.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-investigation-young-healthy-kids-deaths-post-covid-vaccination/

Sometimes the PREP Act Does NOT Apply (Part 1)

Sometimes The PREP Act Does NOT Apply (Part 2)

The Tissue Code: How Our Body Stays Organized

Scientists discover five simple cellular rules that preserve tissue order, offering hope for healing and disease prevention

COVID mRNA Vaccines Are Unregulated Military Countermeasures

Any discussion or investigation of them must begin with this fact.

The director of NIH admits numbers were fudged on Covid deaths, & not as many people died as they said!

AND he says the hospital was paid incentives to say people died (when they didn’t!)

https://x.com/unhealthytruth/status/1965840509449966056

