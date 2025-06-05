God help us. Prayer is now essential.

THE SCARIEST COVID VACCINE STORY EVER –

Beware this is shocking information concerning Amyloidogenesis in the blood of a 3 Year old.

Read this (carefully) and beware -- it is a very scary story. If children have been affected/infected in this way, then the human race is in dire straits and the global experiment with Covid MRNA technology based genetic “vaccines” is potentially far more dangerous than ever imagined by the strongest sceptics among us.

The analysis is on the blood of a 3 year old boy whose mother was jabbed twice during pregnancy “to protect her”.

​"The presence of intrinsic UV-reactive fibrillar microclots, in both stained and unstained slides, suggests a high degree of structural β-sheet order— indicative of amyloidogenesis.​"

Amyloidogenic Fibrils in a Post-Gestational Case of mRNA Vaccine Exposure: Structural, Pathophysiological, and Biosecurity Perspectives

How Biowarfare Attacked The Children

Abstract: We report the presence of amyloidogenic fibrils in the peripheral blood of a three-year-old child with documented in-utero exposure to maternal mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Using fluorescence microscopy and scanning electron microscopy (SEM), persistent fibrillar structures were identified that display amyloid-like morphology and autofluorescent characteristics. This article examines the pathophysiological plausibility of these findings, evaluates counterarguments concerning vaccine component persistence and placental transfer, and contrasts observed structures with canonical amyloids and atherosclerotic plaques. We conclude with a contextual analysis linking these observations to the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and its countermeasures, which emerged from biowarfare-linked research conducted within civilian academic institutions under the rubric of Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC).

Differential Morphology vs Atherosclerotic and Coagulative Clots

Compared to canonical fibrin-rich clots or atherosclerotic plaques, the observed fibrils differ in both structure and spatial context. These amyloidogenic forms:

Lack lipid or cholesterol cores typically found in atheromas;

Exhibit organized cross-β sheet architecture confirmed via Thioflavin T staining;

Were found circulating freely in whole blood preparations, not embedded in endothelium or vessel walls;

Persist in morphology and fluorescence without the need for clot induction.

The absence of erythrocyte entrapment, the lack of post-thrombotic morphology, and the spontaneous presence of these structures in minimally processed blood underscore a pathological process distinct from ordinary coagulation or arteriosclerotic degeneration. These findings further support the hypothesis that amyloidogenic fibrin can arise systemically and persist independently of classical thrombotic mechanisms.

Biosecurity Implications and Structural Novelty

The presence of stable amyloidogenic structures in a child three years post in-utero exposure demands reevaluation of the safety assumptions surrounding mRNA-based interventions. The spike protein has been documented to form amyloidogenic epitopes, and its capacity for proteolytic resistance mirrors that of prions.

Recent findings by Hammerstom and Nyström (2021) have further deepened the concern. Their structural bioinformatics work identified never-before-seen amyloidogenic domains within the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which include attack surfaces aligned with known neurodegenerative and inflammatory mechanisms. These motifs—conserved in both the virus and the encoded vaccine spike—were propagated globally through a mass public health measure based on gene-transfection technology.

Given that over 13 billion doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide (WHO COVID-19 Dashboard), and that global SARS-CoV-2 infection numbers surpass 770 million individuals, a substantial portion of the human population has been exposed either to the pathogen or the transfected antigen. Furthermore, the continued inclusion of mRNA vaccination in pediatric and booster schedules amplifies this exposure.

This raises alarming questions about the cumulative biological burden of such widespread contact with a protein that may harbor intrinsic misfolding and aggregation potential. The possibility that environmental spike exposure serves as a reinforcing mechanism for pre-seeded pathology—especially in developmentally primed systems—necessitates urgent scrutiny under the precautionary principle and renewed international bioethics standards.

Conclusion

This case represents a sentinel event that underscores the need for systematic, high-resolution evaluation of post-vaccine biology—especially in pediatric and developmental contexts that have the shadow of events being precipitated by biowarfare research. The persistence of amyloidogenic fibrils years after gestational exposure cannot be dismissed by outdated pharmacokinetic assumptions. Only rigorous post-market surveillance, independent replication, and transparent access to proprietary vaccine data can resolve these urgent questions, especially and until the threat from synthetic, biowarfare spawned amyloids/PRIONS has been contained.

THE SECOND MOST SCARY COVID VACCINE STORY EVER ……….

This is a deep dive into the possibility that similarities in the design of the genetic COVID vaccines that magically appeared overnight in February 2020 were more than coincidental. The findings are significant because they imply collusion, not competition, between all the vaccine companies who shared a (yet to be determined) common goal.

How many coincidences...

Before it becomes mathematically impossible?

Cadaver "Calamari" Amyloidogenic Fibrin Aggregates —

Spike Protein Pathology from Cadavers Exposed to Bioengineered SARS-CoV-2

Of particular concern is the potential of the viral spike protein—whether introduced via infection or recombinant delivery platforms such as LNP-mRNA vaccines—to catalyze the formation of amyloid-like fibrin clots.

AT LAST – THE COVID VACCINE IS NOW BANNED IN THE USA FOR HEALTHY CHILDREN AND HEALTHY PREGNANT WOMEN

But sick children and pregnant women are still recommended to take the poison – WHY? Surely there is a Risk/Benefit mismatch here?

Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the US CDC recommended immunisation schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science.

Watch the announcement on Twitter by Robert F. Kennedy, US Department of Health and Human Services :

More here — RFK Jr. Makes Bombshell Announcement that Covid Vaccine Will No Longer be Recommended for Healthy Children and Pregnant Women

This new guidance marks a sharp shift from earlier recommendations, which had advised that everyone six months and older receive the Covid vaccine.

The announcement comes just days after the FDA announced new limits on Covid booster availability for adults under 65. The agency also said that any future boosters for this age group would now require data from extended and expensive clinical trials before gaining approval.

In a video accompanying the post, RFK Jr said, "Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get another Covid shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children."

The recommendation to give the Covid vaccine to young and healthy people has been criticized, largely because these groups have a low chance of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

Some have also voiced concerns about potential side effects of the vaccine, such as myocarditis — a rare condition involving inflammation of the heart — which appears to occur slightly more often in young adults.

Questions have also been raised about whether pregnant women truly benefit from receiving the vaccine.

BUT SOME MAINSTREAM MEDIA PERHAPS CANNOT RESIST – Some media publications appeared to place themselves above the Secretary of the Department of HHS with statements such as --

“research has consistently shown that the shot is safe for pregnant women and does not increase the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects.”

GOOD NEWS – AUSTRALIA FOLLOWS USA IN NO LONGER RECOMMENDING COVID VACCINES FOR HEALTHY CHILDREN AND TEENAGERS UNDER 18 YEARS AGE

BAD NEWS – THIS HAS REVEALED THAT AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENTAL HEALTH AGENCIES SLAVISHLY and BLINDLY (?) FOLLOW THE USA – DOES AUSTRALIA NOT HAVE ANY RELIABLE GOVERNMENTAL EXPERT ADVICE?

Australian Gov't Admits COVID Vaccine Benefits Don't Outweigh Harms for Healthy Youth

"Benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms," says Australia's Department of Health and Aged Care.

According to the government’s own website, “COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for healthy infants, children or adolescents who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness.”

The update cites the “extremely low” risk of severe illness in this age group and explicitly acknowledges that “the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms.”

The recommendation, published June 3, 2025, marks a stunning shift from earlier public health campaigns that heavily promoted COVID jabs for nearly all Australians, including children.

The guidance was issued via the Australian Immunisation Handbook, maintained by the Department of Health and Aged Care and advised by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and other national health bodies.

This admission follows mounting international concern over adverse events tied to COVID shots, including myocarditis, pericarditis, and other complications observed in younger recipients.

The new policy does not apply to children with underlying medical conditions, who may still be considered at higher risk.

U.S. CDC data show 38,615 deaths have been linked to the COVID jab since 2020, but if fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported—as a 2010 HHS-funded Harvard analysis suggests—the real number could exceed 3.8 million.

Pfizer’s own data showed over 1,200 negative health outcomes associated with their mRNA COVID shot.

Australia’s updated guidance comes just days after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the COVID shot would also be removed from the CDC’s recommended schedule for healthy children and pregnant women, citing a “lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children.”

The near-simultaneous reversals by two Western governments underscore a growing international retreat from universal COVID vaccination, at least for so-called low-risk populations.”

And yet more on this most important matter —

Today, CDC stopped recommending COVID shots for healthy kids and pregnant women. CDC needs to do a lot more if it truly wants to follow the (lack of) science

Parents must not rely on other CDC recommendations and expect them to be in the best interest of their families, as CDC makes data-free recommendations

Australia quietly pivots on Covid-19 vaccine policy

If regulators in Australia or the US misclassified these products during the emergency rush, it would expose a systemic failure to apply the appropriate safeguards to an entirely new class of biotechnology.

And it’s not just about legal definitions. The public mood is shifting.

The notion that healthy children and adolescents should have been part of a sweeping global experiment with novel gene-based technologies now looks reckless in hindsight. For the public, trust has been damaged—perhaps irreparably.

That shift in perception has consequences far beyond Covid.

The argument that urgency justified shortcuts has worn thin.

The real emergency now is institutional—one of captured regulators, collapsing public trust, and a health system so entangled with the pharmaceutical industry it can no longer tell the difference between evidence and marketing.

Everyone Was Just Doing Their Job

How Specialization Enables Systemic Evil

We've outsourced our brains to specialists who slice reality into bits too small to mean anything. A cardiologist can't talk vaccines. An economist reduces geopolitics to models, blind to the real forces at play. Everyone's got their PhD in one inch of the world, and we're dumber for it. Specialization doesn't just fracture understanding; it's the architecture of control, ensuring no one sees the crimes—medical fraud, wealth theft, digital chains—unfolding in plain sight. We're not arguing because we're stupid; we're arguing because the system keeps us siloed, complicit, and clueless.

In my medical freedom work, I've seen doctors—smart, caring people—trapped in their own expertise. One, a family physician friend of mine, said VAERS was the "gold standard" for vaccine safety but when I asked about Covid shots, he admitted he never looked even though he was recommending them to patients. He assured me that if it was a problem, the FDA would do something. He didn't know it reported over 30,000 Covid shot deaths by 2023, or that underreporting was rampant.

HOW THE VIRUS WORKS IN RESTAURANTS

mRNA Vaccines Linked to Catastrophic Ovarian Damage

New study shows this fertility collapse may be permanent.

New Covid wave scare campaign a massive flop

Experts are furious that Australians are not vaccinating enough. You naughty, naughty Australians. In the past six months, only 6.6% of adults have received a Covid vaccine, according to recent federal figures, despite the vaccines being “free,” i.e. already paid for with your taxes.

SHOCKING DATA: Bill Gates’ Covid Replicon mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause Severe Blood Abnormalities in 93% of Recipients

Shocking new clinical trial data has revealed that the new Bill Gates-funded self-amplifying “replicon” Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause severe blood abnormalities in almost all recipients.

The ARCT-154 “vaccine” is marketed as Kostaive.

Kostaive is a self-replicating mRNA (saRNA) injection developed by Arcturus Therapeutics, a Bill Gates-funded company specializing in mRNA-based pharmaceuticals.

One of Arcturus Therapeutics’ senior advisors, former CDC and FDA official Dr. Peter A. Patriarca, also advises the Gates Foundation.

The “self-amplifying” or “replicon” mRNA shots contain the equipment needed to make more of itself once it enters cells.

The injections have been dubbed “replicon” vaccines because they are able to replicate inside the human body to produce more mRNA over time.

The new technology has provoked a worldwide backlash from experts and concerned citizens.

Yet, despite pushback, experiments for replicon injections have been advancing in third-world nations.

The WHO Keeps Failing Upward

The First Step on the Covid Shots

The Anti-Vaxxers were the Winners? Huh?

From Scott Adams – a cartoonist who was a strong advocate of Covid Vaccines and is now dying of a Turbo Cancer

AHPRA: Australian Health Health Watchdog, Big Pharma Lapdog, or Drug Enabler?

No Vaccination against Unlimited Political Power

“CRIMINAL COVER-UP: Meet the Bureaucrats Who Hid Data About Heart Damage from the mRNA COVID Vaccines”

“One hundred and eleven people, including 100 U.S. government employees, were involved in the Biden Administration’s myocarditis cover-up... “

THE LAST LIE NOW FULLY DEBUNKED - by an Australian Pharmacologist

Millions were not saved by the Covid vaccines PLUS other important documents

A comprehensive documentation of Covid lies:

the COVID virus was natural in origin and did not come from a lab

the COVID “vaccines” prevent transmission of the virus

the COVID “vaccines” prevent serious COVID-19 illness, keep you out of hospital and protect from death

the COVID “vaccines” protect those around you

scientific evidence shows lockdowns are effective in pandemics to prevent the spread of disease and masks are effective in preventing transmission

natural immunity is of no clinical significance in COVID-19

the COVID “vaccines” have been fully tested and are “safe and effective”

the COVID “vaccines” do not contain dangerous genetic material that can permanently be integrated into your DNA

there was no effective early treatment of COVID-19

the COVID “vaccines” stay at the site of injection, do not distribute throughout the body and thereafter do not linger in the body etc etc etc

All these claims have been shown to be blatant lies. But one lie remains…..the claim that millions of lives have been saved by the COVID “vaccines”. Various claims ranging from 3 to 7 to 14 to 20 million lives saved have been made. In the face of the known millions of post-administration vaccine deaths and the persistent rise in cardiovascular, immunological and cancer deaths around the world measured by the Excess Death rate (which only rose following the release of these experimental gene-theapies) - this is probably the most outrageous claim of all.

Now, an Australian has published a critical analysis of this last fraudulent claim and this work is so important that it has been entered into the US Senate enquiry into COVID. See Dr. Raphael Lataster’s Substack of of 22 May and Senator Johnson’s acknowledgement of the importance of this work. CLICK HERE to view.

You will be hearing more from Raphael and myself on this issue due to its importance.

I encourage you to subscribe to Raphael’s Substack.

WITNESS STATEMENT

In case you may have missed it, please find below an important video exposing the COVID crimes. View by accessing via the QR codes below. This documentary is very well produced and must not be missed.

