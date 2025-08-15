SOME ART first …. from our beautiful planet

Senior HHS Adviser Confirms the Worst COVID Vaxx Fears Were True

Dr Steven Hatfill – explains No Benefit to Risk Ratio for taking a Covid MRNA vaccine-related – Just 1 and a Half Minutes

“It is more dangerous to take a vaccine than to be hospitalised with the illness”

“It causes Biochemical Havoc”

This explains why RFK Jr. effectively shut down all mRNA vaccine funding.

Flu vaccines are negatively effective

Can You Hear Me Now? All about the “White Clots”

The Silent Epidemic That’s Clotting Our Trust in Public Health

In an age where “follow the science” became a mantra, what happens when the science starts pointing in directions we’re not supposed to look? For years now, embalmers, doctors, and grieving families have been raising alarms about bizarre, white, rubbery clots found in the veins and arteries of the deceased, clots that look nothing like the typical red thrombi we’ve known for decades.

COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness further discussed in major medical journals

QoVax Breaking News – Government Defeated on Vaccine Data

Has the Queensland Government changed its mind re Destruction of Jabbee Biological Tissues and Records?

MOCK THEM

The Cowards of Covid

I totally condemn the mRNA vaccine leadership

MONKEYS

Doctor reveals undisclosed risks of COVID-19 vaccine

Microvascular Research Foundation

Reader Comments:

5 YEARS ON AND AND NO ONE IS IN PRISON FOR THIS CRIME!!

Scandalous not more doctors, physicians are speaking about this. As a doctor who retired during COVID because of the positions of government and colleges, I’m grateful for those honest and courageous enough to come forward.

In Australia any doctor that spoke out had their practice raided and their license suspended or cancelled. It’s absolutely criminal.

This was the biggest crime against humanity in my lifetime murdering millions and yet no arrests

A tremendous fraud perpetrated over the entire earth. This is the greatest crime against humanity in history.

I have had five COVID-19 injections, and I have had the COVID-19 virus twice. I have never been well since I had the COVID-19 injections, and I am in very poor health. I have been advised by my doctors that I should have more COVID-19 injections. I have refused any new injections, but I believe I have left it too late. I wish I had never had any COVID-19 injections.

It's an absolute crime against humanity!!!!

This stuff is still on the market!!!!

It needs to be taken off the market.!!!!

Biden officials knew of deadly COVID vax health risks, did not warn public: report

https://thenationaldesk.com/news/nation-world/doctors-testify-vaccine-side-effects-and-biden-admin-communication-mishaps-under-scrutiny

Excess Cancer Deaths USA

Aussies in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with cancer at unprecedented rates

Australians in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with cancer at unprecedented rates, with at least 10 types of deadly afflictions on the rise.

The worrying phenomenon, known as early onset cancer, is drawing increasing concern from experts who say the trend is steep, widespread, and in many cases, not fully understood.

New figures from Cancer Australia, the federal government’s cancer agency, reveal staggering increases between 2000 and 2024.

Among 30 to 39-year-olds, rates of prostate cancer have climbed by 500 per cent, pancreatic cancer by 200 per cent, liver cancer by 150 per cent, uterine cancer by 138 per cent, and kidney cancer by 85 per cent.

Data from cancer registries in the United States show a similarly dramatic rise in early onset cancers.

Dr Philip Rosenberg, a recently retired biostatistician from the US National Cancer Institute, has observed clear generational differences when comparing Generation X to the Baby Boomers.

He said the most notable increases have occurred in cancers of the colon, rectum, thyroid, pancreas, prostate (in men), and oestrogen receptor-positive breast cancer (in women). According to Dr Rosenberg, around half of all cancer types now show some generational shift in incidence.

Bowel cancer is of particular concern in Australia, where rates among 30 to 39-year-olds have increased by 173 per cent since the year 2000.

Even more troubling is the fact that diagnoses in this age group often come at a later stage, when the disease is more advanced and harder to treat.

https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/aussies-in-their-30s-and-40s-are-being-diagnosed-with-cancer-at-unprecedented-rates/news-story/5ab063d6a022a809a5d71e740acc8b8c

It’s All Here – Evidence Presented to the New Zealand Inquiry into Covid

Comprehensive documentation of New Zealand’s pandemic response – evidence, analysis, and ongoing commentary

https://nzdsos.com/covid-inquiry-evidence-hub/

SHOCKING STUDY: mRNA 'Vaccines' Unleash Genetic Chaos, Cancer Surge, and Body-Wide Breakdown

"The study reveals that mRNA vaccines trigger a spike in genetic errors, linked to aggressive cancers like glioblastomas, neurological issues, and vascular damage."

To All the Courageous Contributors to the “Witness Statement” Documentary – A Personal Message of Gratitude, Reflection and Frustration

When the police can choose which crimes to investigate based on political instruction, we no longer live in a country governed by the rule of law. We live in a state governed by perception management and power.

Dear Friends,



To all of you who courageously gave your time, energy, truth and heart to contribute to the documentary Witness Statement, I want to extend my deepest gratitude and respect. This was never an easy path — to speak up against what we saw unfolding during the Covid years, to call out government and institutional wrongdoing, and to present evidence that contradicted the official narrative. Yet here you are: standing tall, speaking truth, and offering your testimony for the sake of justice, health, and humanity.



It’s in that same spirit — the spirit of truth-telling and community care — that I share with you my own journey, which I believe echoes what many of you have also experienced.



Since January 30, 2022, I have been tirelessly working to bring attention to what I (and many others) strongly believe is a grave injustice and a crime committed against the Australian people under the guise of a public health response. Alongside more than 20 committed individuals from our community, I submitted detailed documentation, legal arguments, and a full complaint to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and every state police force, addressing what we consider to be a planned and coordinated act of harm — the distribution and enforcement of an experimental gene therapy treatment, publicly labelled as the Covid-19 vaccine.



We took this step not lightly. We studied the law. We gathered facts. We witnessed suffering. We saw censorship, coercion, and silence in the face of real harm. We understood the gravity of what we were doing: presenting police with a body of evidence that we believed pointed to violations of law, breaches of duty, and — yes — actions consistent with misfeasance, nonfeasance, and criminal negligence in public office. We followed protocol. We did not riot or disrupt. We submitted a full dossier, complete with documentary evidence, expert testimony, data, and statutory argument. We received a report registration number — a formal acknowledgment that our case had been logged. But that’s where the communication stopped.



Since that day, we have received nothing. No investigation update. No phone call. No questions. No statement. We followed up multiple times, only to be told variations of the same answer: There is nothing to report. The silence has been deafening. It has now been over two and a half years. Not one of us — not a single member of our group — has been interviewed by a detective. Not a single officer has reviewed the content with us in person.



I want you to know that I did not stop there.



Since then, I have taken every opportunity possible to speak directly to police officers — in police stations, on the streets, at traffic stops, even in airports while waiting in queues. Whenever I saw an officer in uniform, I took the moment to respectfully engage. I handed them printed documents, summarising the case. I asked them to read. I reminded them of their oath. I told them that this wasn’t about politics or conspiracies — this was about real Australians who were harmed. I told them that if they didn’t act, they were no longer protecting the people — they were protecting the system.



Many officers were polite. Some were defensive. A few were visibly uncomfortable — one or two even appeared sympathetic. But the result has been the same across the board: inaction. Silence.



I must tell you — and I say this with a heavy heart — I am appalled.



It is devastating to see the very institution entrusted with the protection of the public refuse to investigate serious, evidence-based allegations of wrongdoing. These are not anonymous online rants or unsubstantiated rumors. These are documented deaths, injuries, medical records, first-hand testimony, and expert opinion. This is a community speaking out — not for revenge, but for justice, truth, and healing.



Recently, I came across an article that mirrors exactly what we’re facing here in Australia. Published in the UK by The Conservative Woman, it is titled “How police crushed dissent over Covid vaccine damage”. It’s an investigation into what happened in Scotland when citizens attempted to file formal criminal complaints about vaccine-related deaths and harm.



What the article revealed was chilling — but deeply familiar.



In January 2022, just weeks before we filed our own case here in Australia, Scottish police officers were formally instructed to reject any attempt by the public to submit criminal complaints relating to Covid policies or the vaccine rollout. Internal memos warned officers that anyone attempting to report such crimes should be treated with suspicion. In fact, many of these citizens — who were trying to present evidence of real harm — had their names recorded and were tracked, rather than heard.



The article described how a team of UK professionals — including two solicitors, a doctor, and a former police officer — submitted hundreds of pages of legal documentation to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in London. They were initially given a crime number and contacts within the department. But just like in Australia, their case was quietly dropped after a few weeks, without explanation. Instead, internal directives — such as Operation Talla and Operation Norden — redirected police energy toward enforcement and surveillance, rather than investigation.



What struck me the most about the Scottish article was this phrase:



“The blanket refusal to accept or consider such reports – solely based on subject matter – is a serious dereliction of statutory function.” That is exactly what is happening here. Our reports are being ignored not because they lack evidence, but because their subject matter — vaccines, Covid mandates, institutional culpability — is politically and institutionally untouchable. But justice cannot be subject to political taste. Justice is blind, or it is not justice at all.



The Scottish article also introduced the concept of nonfeasance in public office — the wilful refusal of a public official to perform their lawful duty. If that is what is happening across our police forces — if they are ignoring credible, evidence-based complaints from the public because they are being told to — then they are complicit in a crime of silence.



How many lives could have been saved if the police had listened?

How many families would have had answers if their loved one’s death had been investigated rather than dismissed?

How much harm could have been prevented if even one police commissioner had said: “We will look into this fairly, impartially, and according to the law.”



This is not a partisan issue. This is about protecting the fundamental principles of a free society.

When the police can choose which crimes to investigate based on political instruction, we no longer live in a country governed by the rule of law. We live in a state governed by perception management and power.



To all of you who gave your testimony in Witness Statement — thank you for standing with integrity. Thank you for standing when it was not easy. You did what was right.



Let's not stop here .Let's amplify this silence for what it is: a national disgrace. A dereliction of duty. Let's remind our police that their oath is not to the government. It is to the law, to the people, and to truth. Let's continue to submit, follow up, document, and if necessary litigate. The fight for justice will be won — because truth never stays buried forever.



Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart!

I stand with you...in solidarity, Z

https://rumble.com/v6puh4g-witness-statement-update-2-28th-february-2025.html#comment-590688348

A Global Experiment in Genetic Modification

mRNA injections altered biology, introduced viral DNA, and bypassed regulators through concealed manufacturing changes

11 Reasons RFK Jr.'s HHS Tenure Is Already Historic

From defunding Gates' vaccine cartel to terminating failed mRNA projects, Kennedy’s rapid-fire reforms are rewriting public health policy—in just six months.

mRNA Vaccines are unsafe and ineffective

Dr Ian Brighthope’s Support of the HHS Statement on Winding Down mRNA Vaccine Development

UK COVID-19 inquiry module 6 care sector 2025

Compilations of shocking evidence. Not on the news.

On Multiple Sclerosis and the Gut

Is AI A Tool Or A Trojan Horse? Why I'm Deeply Concerned For The Minds Of Our Children

A recent MIT study used EEG (electroencephalography) to examine what happens in the brain when people use AI tools like ChatGPT. The results were chilling. Brain activity dropped—especially in the prefrontal and temporal lobes, the areas responsible for problem-solving, planning, memory, and language. Even after removing the AI, participants who had used it showed persistently lower brain engagement. This lingering drop—dubbed cognitive debt—is eerily similar to patterns we see in screen-saturated youth or early cognitive decline.

So what’s happening here? We’re offloading the hard parts of thinking. And when we stop struggling, the brain stops growing. When we outsource, we atrophy.

https://www.zerohedge.com/ai/ai-tool-or-trojan-horse-why-im-deeply-concerned-minds-our-children

DOJ Settles Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Over COVID Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers

Today’s settlement with Feds For Freedom requires the government to expunge the COVID-19 vaccine status records of federal workers and prohibits discrimination based on vaccine status. Feds For Freedom, a nonprofit representing 6,000 federal workers, sued the Biden administration in December 2021 after President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating the vaccines for federal employees and contractors.

Quote: “A significant amount of our members have a deeply held religious belief that was under assault by the administration through the unconstitutional mandates. This drive fueled our fight and helped us see this through to the end. Yet, it will never truly erase or make up for the harms done to federal employees caused by the government’s illegal actions.”

“Tactics employed by the Biden administration and employers in both the private and other sectors have dramatically affected individuals and their rights to bodily autonomy and choice concerning medical interventions, their privacy rights, human rights, as well as their employment.”

"“Employees continued to be singled out for refusing the shot due to religious and medical reasons, barred from doing their jobs, coerced into testing and masking due to vaccination status, investigated for failure to comply with unlawful orders, labeled ‘insider threats,’ forcibly removed from buildings and key positions, pressured to act against their conscience and more.



“For the federal government to now be settling — this is a huge, though quiet, admission of wrongdoing.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doj-settles-lawsuit-against-biden-administration-covid-vaccine-mandate/

Elizabeth Glass goes public on amyloidogenic fibrin clots in her unvaxxed blood

https://healthallianceaustralia.org/webinars/elizabeth-glass/

9 studies vaxxed vs. unvaxxed, all published in the peer-reviewed literature, show vaccinated are worse off in every measure

Here are the 9 studies from Vaxxed-Unvaxxed. 100% show your kids are far better off avoiding all vaccines. Where's the science showing the opposite? Nowhere to be found!

Humiliation and the Facilitation of Evil

Mask Wearing as Public Humiliation Ritual; Masks, Masters, and Slaves; the Humiliating Belief in Absurdities; "Covid-19" Absurdities; Belief in Absurdities Facilitates Evil

Association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status with risk of influenza-like illness and loss of workdays in healthcare workers

Results

In both analyses, we show that more SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations are associated with a higher risk of influenza-like respiratory illness and workdays lost. For influenza-like respiratory illness, the association is stronger with a more recent timing of the vaccination rather than the number of vaccinations, which suggests that the effect wanes over time.

Conclusions

Based on our data, we conclude that SARS-CoV-2 booster vaccination does not contribute to the protection of the healthcare workforce in a post-pandemic setting. SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may even temporarily increase the likelihood of symptomatic infection and workday loss.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-025-01046-8

US TOP EXPERTS DECLARE: mRNA COVID-19 VACCINES SHOWED NO NET BENEFIT

It is only a matter of time before they are fully withdrawn

Trump Admin DOJ Agrees to Purge COVID Mandate Records, Ban Jab-Based Hiring Discrimination

ETHICS AND COVID

https://brownstone.org/articles/in-plain-sight/

Kennedy's CDC Kicks Out Tyrannical American Academy of Pediatrics After Push to Eliminate Religious and Personal Vaccine Exemptions

AAP, AMA, and at least six other top medical organizations expelled from CDC vaccine workgroups after demanding elimination of all religious and personal belief exemptions.

The American Academy of Pediatrics: Mining Children for Profit

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-american-society-of-pediatrics-mining-children-for-profit/

Remember That One Time Back In March Of 2015 At The International Conference Of The New World Order When The Former, & Later, Future Prime Minister Of Malaysia Told Us EXACTLY What Was Going To Happen … Including Mass Sterilization, Starvation, & Genocide?

https://x.com/catsscareme2021/status/1680526322546753538

Journalist Sharyl Attkisson reads a passage from her bestselling book, Follow the Science: "[In 2021], to make the Covid shot seem successful... the CDC unilaterally redefined 200 years of the world's understanding of what constitutes a vaccine without so much as an explanation, public discussion, hearing, or vote". "Once you understand that our top trusted medical authorities are willing to sneakily move goalposts and change meanings of words to protect a market, you're a long way to beginning to understand how deep the corruption goes."

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1954093842719801411

================================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

