Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
3d

I never once considered getting the Covid clot shot. I tried to warn people, but you can’t warn people that absolutely trust the science.

My step daughter, a god fearing person took the first jab because of peer pressure. She worked at the local school.

She had a reaction. Pain running up and down her legs. She quit that job and never took another jab.

My Son in law been jabbed 6 times. He seems fine and brags about. He needs a new kidney. He’s also a diabetic.

Over at the local chicken plant they brought in vaccinators so the employees could get jabbed on the line. My friend lost her sixteen year job with USDA for refusing the jab. She watched people literally fainting on the line after being jabbed, so they absolutely knew.. workers were told this was normal, that it would all go away, including Guillane Barr disease. That was normalized.

To me this was the culling of the herd. They already knew at least 25 percent of us would refuse the jab. They war gamed the scenarios. They knew.

I know a lady in town. She is eighty two. She has disowned her own children because they voted for Trump. She is praying they lose future SS payments because they voted for Trump. Says none of them will get a dime. This women has been jabbed 9 times and says she wants more. This women apparently doesn’t think nothing of OWS.. That Trump made her clot shots possible. Yet, somehow she trust the jabs?

The jabs definitely harmed many. We are now getting used to family members dying young and old. Not a week goes by without us receiving another phone call about a dead loved one. Lots are dying of cancer. I’ve attended more funerals in the past four years than at any other time of my life. A mixture of young and old.

At this point… I’m just and old lady.. all I can do is watch. No one is interested in what I have to say. Not my kids, not my husband’s kids, not anyone.

It’s because they already know it all. They keep their brain in their cell phones.

So, all I can say is I’m done trying to warn people. The adult children are too smart to listen. They roll their eyes at their elders and open their arms to be jabbed.

I lived through the swine flu hoax. They had vaccinators set up in all the schools. My mom said, no we don’t do that. We’re not going to do that. Mom was right. The medical community was wrong. This was circa 1976

Bottom line.. get vaxxed or don’t get vaxxed. I literally don’t give two shits anymore.

