THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC OF DEATH FROM A VIRUS

“Our latest large study about excess mortality during Covid released today: Demonstration that there was no contagion or spread, only unnecessary harm”

It was all “incompatible with the paradigm of a spreading viral respiratory disease”.

High-resolution geotemporal analysis for the Northern Hemisphere (USA and Europe)

Using high-resolution all-cause mortality data for Europe and the USA, we have shown that geotemporal mortality patterns during the early months of the declared SARS-CoV-2 pandemic are incompatible with the paradigm of a spreading viral respiratory disease.

It appears that the excess mortality could not have been caused by a viral pandemic.

This means that the paradigm that a spreading viral respiratory disease caused the excess mortality during Covid is false. The said paradigm is disproved by empirical observations of high-resolution (weekly-monthly, county-region) geotemporal variations of age and frailty adjusted excess mortality (P-score) on two continents in the Northern Hemisphere.

Instead, the excess mortality appears to be entirely iatrogenic and induced by the imposed so-called pandemic response.

Japan Releases Bombshell

Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

The data speaks for itself—and the 3 to 4 month spike is impossible to ignore.

A COVID vaccine database covering 18 million citizens has just been released for the first time.

After reviewing the data, a top professor warned:

“ The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die .”

COVID VAX VERSUS UNVAXED

How the Deep State Uses Emergencies to Shift into Legal Lawlessness:

Debbie Lerman Talks about OTAs & EUA

Investigative journalist Debbie Lerman just published a bombshell of a book: “The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup.”

https://rumble.com/v6uphfj-how-the-deep-state-uses-emergencies-to-shift-into-legal-lawlessness-lerman-.html

The United States is currently in 47 States of Emergency

These emergency declarations preclude American’s constitutional rights, states' rights, and judicial review.

THE REAL PETER MARKS – THE TIMELINE OF EVENTS

https://www.therealpetermarks.com/

Horrific Surge in Excess Deaths Hits Most Vaccinated Nations

New Data Reveals Devastating Trends in Countries with the Highest Covid 'Vaccine' Uptake

A new analysis of official government data from around the world has revealed that excess deaths are skyrocketing in nations with the highest rates of Covid mRNA “vaccination.”

Excess deaths remain significantly elevated in most Western countries, five years after the pandemic began.

Dr. John Campbell, a medical commentator, is one of the few medical experts asking why.

Campbell raised the alarm on his YouTube show, analyzing excess death data from Our World in Data for 20 countries.

His conclusion: Western nations with high mRNA COVID-19 vaccine usage continue to see unusually high death rates, while countries with lower vaccine uptake or different vaccine strategies are seeing fewer deaths.

“It’s the end of May 2025, and we’re still seeing excess deaths in most Western countries, but not in Eastern countries,” Campbell said.

PRESS RELEASE FROM BILDERBERG GROUP



STOCKHOLM, 12 June 2025 – The 71st Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 12 – 15 June 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media has been invited. The list of participants is available on bilderbergmeetings.org .



The topics for discussion this year are:

Transatlantic Relationship

Ukraine

US Economy

Europe

Middle East

Authoritarian Axis

Defence Innovation and Resilience

AI, Deterrence and National Security

Proliferation

Geopolitics of Energy and Critical Minerals

Depopulation and Migration

https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2025/press-release-2025

LIST OF ATTENDEES

https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2025/participants-2025

NAZI WORLD AGAIN?

IS TOTALITARIANISM THE PLAN?

Kim Iversen and David A. Hughes Talk About What the Nazis and the Globalist Cabal Have in Common ... Turns Out it's A lot

https://rumble.com/v6tteyl-nazis-and-globalists.html

Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State

The book traces the many parallels and continuities between the political economy of 1930s Nazi Germany and the political economy of the West since 2020, as well as some key discontinuities between the two eras.

All in all, there are far too many parallels and continuities to be mere coincidence. The current attempt by the transnational deep state to collapse liberal democracy and replace with it a novel form of totalitarianism (i.e., global technocracy) appears, notwithstanding the discontinuities, to be modelled on Nazi Germany.

THE BOOK --

Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State

ALSO available on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com.au/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State/dp/151077985X

MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY

Chlorine Dioxide - How does it Kill ?

Sold as a "miracle cure" this disinfectant bleach is used in many water supplies. Research is ongoing into how it kills E. coli and other life, including Humans.

HOSPITALS THAT KILL?

Court in the United States legalises murder by hospital

Now, hospitals can put a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) on a patient's file without their permission or the permission of their caregivers.

ASSISTED DYING BILL IN UK

‘‘This is about the power of the state through it’s agents to exercise power over life and death.’’

‘‘The truth is this isn’t assisted dying … this is assisted killing or assisted suicide.’’

COVID IS A MILITARY OPERATION THAT NEVER STOPPED

This is a video recording from a recent presentation for Doctors 4 Covid Ethics group. The talk covers the military nature of the covid attack on society and the ongoing non-acknowledgement of this nature under Trump 2.0 administration. To date few in the “freedom” community realize or discuss the fact that covid operation had nothing to do with public health. This needs to change before any justice or reform can be accomplished.

DoD (Department of Defense) was added as “Lead Federal Agency” before COVID… in September 2016

Could this explain the militarized lockstep (CBRN) ‘response’ by US allies in 2020?

So whether it’s due to a ‘bat-cave’ or ‘bioterrorist’2… the phony-baloney ‘pandemic response’ is the same!!

In real terms, the (manufactured) ‘crisis’ - as seen in early 2020 - is the ‘incident response’ theater that’s used to justify the ‘countermeasures’ that are already in the pipeline…

What happened during the so-called COVID ‘crisis’?

It’s clear that - behind the scenes - CBRN ‘incident response’ was the pretext for the securitized and militarized lockstep “live exercise” that was rolled out in the early 2020 phase of the ‘pandemic’ (and beyond).

WHAT (EXACTLY) IS THE AGENDA FOR (YOUR) FUTURE?

THE DIGITAL PRISON IS BEING BUILT NOW

Canadian Researchers: COVID Pandemic Interventions, Not the Virus, Drove Spikes in Excess Mortality

Canadian researchers who analyzed detailed geographic and temporal all-cause mortality data from the U.S. and Europe concluded that the data are incompatible with existing models of pandemic viral spread.

The findings suggest that pandemic control policies and flawed and dangerous medical treatments caused spikes in mortality in 2020.

They said their findings show “strong evidence” that the patterns of excess mortality can’t be explained by a “novel and virulent virus (SARS-CoV-2) that spreads by person-to-person contact,” as most analysts of early excess mortality spikes have assumed.

They wrote:

“This means that the paradigm that a spreading viral respiratory disease caused the excess mortality during Covid is false. The said paradigm is disproved by empirical observations of high-resolution geotemporal variations of age and frailty adjusted excess mortality … on two continents in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Instead, the excess mortality appears to be entirely iatrogenic and induced by the imposed so-called pandemic response.”

NIH Ends Gain-Of-Function Research, Implementing Trump's Executive Order

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nih-ends-gain-function-research-implementing-trumps-executive-order

THE PLAN TO DEPOPULATE THE PLANET – All for the Greater Good, Of Course

There is No HHS or FDA authority or competency to standardize or regulate vaccine-bottling processes or products.

A Coordinated Campaign of Control and Public Harm

Medical coercion, legal immunity, and historic eugenics parallels raise questions about the true purpose of COVID policy

A Eugenics Agenda in Disguise

Latypova explains why the COVID-19 injection campaign is best understood as a modern-day eugenics operation. She argues that, rather than attempting to protect public health, the campaign betrays an ideological effort to eliminate or reduce populations deemed less “fit”—including the elderly, the sick, and the disabled. She draws the comparison to historical eugenics movements that sought to suppress reproduction among certain groups and prioritize selective survival.

PEOPLE DIED DUE TO GOVERNMENT POLICIES - Scottish Covid Inquiry

Petition challenging constitutionality of the PREP Act filed with SUPREME Court of the United States

How Military Law Enabled the COVID Operation

Former pharma executive exposes how COVID-19 countermeasures bypassed law, science, and public health

Manufactured Crisis, Legal Immunity

Latypova explains that, putting aside conversations about the actual presence or severity of COVID-19, governments did not need a real outbreak to declare a state of emergency. Existing laws allowed them to invoke sweeping powers based solely on the possibility of a future health threat. This legal maneuver allowed pharmaceutical companies to bypass safety standards, avoid regulatory scrutiny, and operate with full immunity from liability.

MORE FROM THE COVID INQUIRY IN SCOTLAND

MASKS HAVE DAMAGED THE INFANTS

Gov't Pandemic Policies Damaged Infant Brains So Children No Longer Recognize Happy Faces: Journal 'Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience'

"Post-pandemic children have a reduced familiarity or attention towards happy facial expressions," scientists write in new study.

Mask mandates were enforced without conclusive evidence of effectiveness, and lockdowns caused “immeasurable harm” to mental, physical, and economic well-being—disproportionately impacting America’s youth.

The title of the new study says it all: “The effects of Covid-19 related policies on neurocognitive face processing in the first four years of life.”

Dr. Joseph Sansone on Manipulation and Biological Assault

Revealing how psychological manipulation and AI-driven censorship fuel mass obedience and suppress resistance

This is part two of a two part interview I hosted with Dr. Joseph Sansone. We explore how Governments, corporations, and digital platforms have weaponized fear, censorship, and behavioral psychology to condition obedience. From lockdowns to injections falsely labeled “vaccines,” society has been pushed into conformity by design. But as truth surfaces, a new strategy is emerging—one that reframes the debate entirely.

“This is behavioral conditioning on a scale previously unimaginable.”

