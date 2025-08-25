Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Bloodstream Code Red: The Amyloid Clots in COVID’s Wake That Nobody’s Discussing - This is a Medical Nightmare

The patient was scheduled for a routine PET scan to investigate early signs of dementia when an unexpected coincidence changed science. The day before his brain imaging appointment, he received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. When doctors reviewed his scan results, they discovered something unprecedented: a clear amyloid signal lighting up at his injection site, the telltale signature of misfolded proteins accumulating in his arm.

https://vejonhealth.com/covid-19/bloodstream-code-red-the-amyloid-clots-in-covids-wake-that-nobodys-discussing/

Covid, thalidomide and a brief history of medical ridicule

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/covid-thalidomide-and-a-brief-history-of-medical-ridicule/

CDC Finally Investigates COVID Vaccine Deaths Amid Mounting Evidence

A newly formed CDC workgroup will review data on vaccine fatalities—but is this real accountability or just another cover-up?

Japan proves excess deaths in Covid vaccinated

Professor Murakami ….

“the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die”

“the risk increases with more doses”

CDC Hit With Lawsuit Over Failure to Test Cumulative Effect of 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule

Drs. Paul Thomas and Kenneth P. Stoller and Stand for Health Freedom are suing the CDC, alleging the agency’s failure to test the cumulative effect of its vaccine recommendations for children violates federal law and children’s constitutional rights.

Two doctors who lost their medical licenses because they questioned the CDC’s vaccine recommendations for children are suing the agency for failing to test the cumulative effect of the 72-dose schedule on children’s health.

Drs. Paul Thomas and Kenneth P. Stoller and Stand for Health Freedom filed the lawsuit last week in federal court, alleging the lack of safety testing violates federal law and children’s constitutional rights.

The lawsuit names Susan Monarez, Ph.D., in her official capacity as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Attorney Rick Jaffe, who represents the plaintiffs, said the lawsuit “goes to the heart of the CDC’s childhood immunization program — a 72-plus dose medical intervention schedule that has never been tested.”

According to the complaint, the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule “is only based on an evaluation of short-term individual vaccine risks,” as the CDC “has never studied the combined effects and the accumulating dangers of administering all of the vaccines.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-against-cdc-failure-test-cumulative-effect-72-dose-childhood-vaccine-schedule/

Alarming increases in strokes post 2020 in Scotland.

COVID-19 mRNA-Induced "Turbo Cancers" - The incidence of cancers has increased exponentially worldwide

Abstract:

The incidence of cancers has increased exponentially worldwide since the universal COVID-19 vaccination program began at the end of 2020. These cancers tend to present at an advanced stage, progress rapidly, and occur in younger patients. Additionally, some patients previously in remission have been reported to develop uncontrolled cancer relapses shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination (usually a booster). The temporal association between these cancers and COVID-19 vaccination is undeniable. These observations have given rise to the term “turbo-cancers.”

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n03a02/

A Hidden Post-Pandemic Decline of Female Health

A Sudden Rise in Excess Mortality and Disabilities

https://brownstone.org/articles/a-hidden-post-pandemic-increase-in-the-decline-of-female-health/

COVID Skeptics Were Right: The US Government COVID-19 Report Vindicates Many Previously Contrarian Ideas ….

Vindicates Many Previously Contrarian Ideas

Raphael Lataster, Robert W. Malone



Quote: “Building upon a recent editorial that emphasized the

importance of medical researchers entertaining con-

trarian ideology, we felt it might be illustrative to

highlight and review the recently released final re-

port of the United States House Select Subcommit-

tee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which signifi-

cantly vindicated many previously taboo and widely

censored perspectives – and also to consider the re-

porting on this report. During the height of the pan-

demic public health authorities and a complicit

news media enforced government approved mes-

saging concerning COVID-19’s origins, social dis-

tancing, masking, lockdowns, and the need for vac-

cine mandates. The US House committee report

concludes that many of these promoted narratives

were significantly erroneous. Throughout that pe-

riod, contrarian voices were repeatedly dismissed

as spreading medical misinformation and identi-

fied authors subjected to various forms of state-

sponsored or facilitated retaliation. A retrospective

examination such as the Select Subcommittees’

analysis and report can be a useful instrument for

approaching future public health situations associ-

ated with panic and a desire to censor dissenting

voices.”

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/ima-jim-v01-n03-a07-covid-skeptics-were-right-the-us-government-covid-19-report-vindicates-many-previously-contrarian-ideas.pdf

A comprehensive mini-review on amyloidogenesis of different SARS-CoV-2 proteins and its effect on amyloid formation in various host proteins

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13205-022-03390-1

Association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status with risk of influenza-like illness and loss of workdays in healthcare workers

Conclusions

Based on our data, we conclude that SARS-CoV-2 booster vaccination does not contribute to the protection of the healthcare workforce in a post-pandemic setting. SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may even temporarily increase the likelihood of symptomatic infection and workday loss.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-025-01046-8

Meet Trump’s CDC Director: Susan Monarez

A closer look at the CDC director’s history and connections reveal that her government career is closely linked to the intersections of re-branded eugenics, the militarization of healthcare and the expansion of the bio-surveillance state.

"Just last week, the President touted Operation Warp Speed as one of the “most incredible things ever done in this country.” The week before, he announced an initiative to enable the vast sharing of individuals’ health data across a myriad of “health systems and apps,” in partnership with Pentagon-contracting Big Tech companies. "

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2025/08/investigative-reports/meet-trumps-cdc-director-susan-monarez/

COVID Boosters Linked to Flu-Like Symptoms and Sick Days, Study Shows

A Swiss study of more than 1,700 healthcare workers, published Aug. 9 in Communications Medicine, showed that people who received a COVID-19 booster were more likely to contract respiratory illness and miss work than those who didn’t get the shot.

Healthcare workers who received a COVID-19 booster were up to 70% more likely to develop flu-like symptoms and miss work than those who didn’t get the shot, according to a new Swiss study. The increase was most pronounced immediately after vaccination.

The authors said they considered the symptoms to be an indicator of COVID-19. However, they used the term “flu-like” because most healthcare workers no longer do routine COVID-19 testing.

The authors defined “influenza-like respiratory illness” as getting a fever and at least one respiratory symptom — such as a cough, sore throat, rhinitis or the loss of smell — and an “acute onset” in the previous week.

The study, published Aug. 9 in Communications Medicine, a Nature Portfolio journal, tracked 1,745 healthcare workers in Switzerland from November 2023 to May 2024 to see how their vaccination status affected their chances of contracting a respiratory illness and taking sick leave.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-boosters-linked-flu-like-symptoms-sick-days/

Inside MRNA Vaccines - The Movie

https://rumble.com/v6xlne8-inside-mrna-vaccines-the-movie.html

Spike Proteins and Their Consequences

Evidence is mounting that the harms of COVID-19 “vaccines” are widespread, unacknowledged, and transmissible

Since When Does a Company NOT Want to Brag About Their Product That's Saving Lives?

When you don't want to acknowledge that the white fibrous clots exist

Beneath the illusion of democracy lies a system of coercion, fraud, and medical authoritarianism

Across Canada, the foundations of a free society have been quietly dismantled. Medical professionals who speak the truth are silenced. Crucial data is erased or distorted. What remains is not a government of the people, but a controlled system that punishes dissent and rewards submission. This talk outlines how Canada’s medical, informational, and political systems have been weaponized against the public.

Warning: The mRNA "Vaccines" Are Destroying Minds – A Diabolical Crime Against Humanity Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a renowned microbiologist, has issued a chilling warning: the so-called COVID-19 "vaccines" are not just harming bodies — they are erasing minds.

These experimental injections are blinding human intelligence, stripping people of their ability to think critically, resist manipulation, and even say no. The physical toll—myocarditis, strokes, sudden deaths in athletes—is horrifying, but the true nightmare runs deeper. Billions of injected individuals are losing their cognitive faculties. Their brains, the very essence of human identity, are under siege. Microscopic vessels, invisible to the naked eye, are being clogged, silently crippling cognition. Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech know this—yet the world remains oblivious. Will you resist, or will you surrender?

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1955674148153561413

Pilots at Risk — Deaths, Incapacitations, Rising Near Miss Accidents

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, a retired airline captain with 33 years of experience and an immunology educator, is warning that the data cannot be ignored.

He points to a spike in early pilot deaths, a wave of incapacitations, and a disturbing rise in near-miss incidents as evidence that the industry is facing a crisis unlike anything it has ever seen.

Since 2021, early pilot deaths — those occurring before retirement age — have jumped by a staggering 40 percent.

Alarmingly, the sudden death crisis is still raging among “vaccinated” pilots through 2025.

At the same time, long-term disabilities among pilots have tripled, sidelining aviators who once passed rigorous health screenings without issue.

Even more alarming is the surge in near-miss aviation events.

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1956386582048686131

OPERATION WARP SPEED WAS A FARCE – THE US PREP ACT MUST BE REPEALED – SIX MINUTE VIDEO -- Repeal The PREP ACT With Special Guest James Roguski

https://rumble.com/v6xj1qa-repeal-the-prep-act-with-special-guest-james-roguski.html

REPEAL THE PREP ACT – ASAP



How They Triggered a Global Health Disaster

Toxic spike proteins, immune collapse, and long-term harm were built into the design from the start

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

================================================================

The CMNnews Archive — Searchable — https://cmnnews.substack.com/archive

================================================================

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.