BIRD FLU UNDER MICROSCOPE — EXAMINE CLOSELY

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

START WITH THE GOOD NEWS … (!)

Ranking the Top 19 Terminal Cancer Repurposed Drugs – Artificial Intelligence Analysis

“Repurposed Drug use for cancer is exploding around the world. And today, New Year’s Day 2025, even Artificial Intelligence is singing the praises of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole as evidence-supported treatment for metastatic cancer.

Today I bring you the uncensored and truthful AI rankings of 19 repurposed drugs used to treat cancer.”

Fenbendazole Enhancing Anti-Tumor Effect: A Case Series

Abstract

Background: Fenbendazole (FBZ) is a cheap and readily available anti-parasitic commonly used in veterinary medicine. FBZ belongs to the benzimidazole drug class which destabilize microtubules through a mechanism similar to the anti-oncogenic vinca alkaloids. Although there are no reported cases in the literature, there have been several anecdotal stories published on website blogs with individuals praising its ability to treat a wide variety of cancers.

Case Presentations: Herein we describe the cases of three patients with various genitourinary malignancies who demonstrated complete response after receiving FBZ therapy as a single or supplementary chemotherapeutic agent. In two patient scenarios, they had experienced progression of metastatic disease despite multiple lines of therapy prior to initiation of FBZ. No side effects from FBZ were reported.

Conclusion: FBZ appears to be a potentially safe and effective antineoplastic agent that can be repurposed for human use in treating genitourinary malignancies. Further research is necessary to define the role of FBZ as a chemotherapeutic option.

https://www.scitechnol.com/peer-review/fenbendazole-enhancing-antitumor-effect-a-case-series-2Kms.php?article_id=14307

THE FULL PDF WHICH CONTAINS RADIOLOGICAL IMAGES

https://www.scitechnol.com/peer-review/fenbendazole-enhancing-antitumor-effect-a-case-series-P3SV.pdf

JOHN CAMPBELL EXPLAINS

NOW …. BACK TO THE BAD NEWS ….

Spike Proteins Persist in Brain for Years

https://scitechdaily.com/long-covid-breakthrough-spike-proteins-persist-in-brain-for-years/

NEW ZEALAND BECOMES FULL NAZI CONTROLLED NATION

Major Alert: New Zealand Government is Enshrining ‘Medical Mandates’ in Law

The Gene Technology Bill introduced to Parliament this week includes the following provisions:—

Mandatory medical activity authorisations: for a human medicine that is or contains gene technology that has been approved by at least two recognised overseas gene technology regulators.

Emergency authorisations: when there is an actual or imminent threat to the health and safety of people or to the environment, for example, threat from a disease outbreak, or an industrial spillage. The Minister responsible for the Gene Technology Act (the Minister) will have the power to grant an emergency authorisation.

These clauses bypass the medical choice provisions of the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

They violate the conclusions of Phase 1 of the Royal Commission on the pandemic which found that vaccine mandates hurt people and the economy.

https://hatchardreport.com/major-alert-new-zealand-government-is-enshrining-medical-mandates-in-law/

THE COVID INJECTIONS CAUSE AGGRESSIVE (TURBO) CANCERS EN MASSE: A MEGA-THREAD SHOWCASING THE OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE OF AN UNTHINKABLE HORROR THAT WILL TOUCH US ALL

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1873792420820713647

BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence

Results: We demonstrate successful transfection of nucleoside-modified mRNA (modRNA) biologicals into HEK293 cells and show robust levels of spike proteins over several days of cell culture. Secretion into cell supernatants occurred predominantly via extracellular vesicles enriched for exosome markers. We further analyzed RNA and DNA contents of these vials and identified large amounts of DNA after RNase A digestion in all lots with concentrations ranging from 32.7 ng to 43.4 ng per clinical dose. This far exceeds the maximal acceptable concentration of 10 ng per clinical dose that has been set by international regulatory authorities. Gene analyses with selected PCR primer pairs proved that residual DNA represents not only fragments of the DNA matrices coding for the spike gene, but of all genes from the plasmid including the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene.

Conclusion: Our results raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine and call for an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals unless these concerns can be dispelled.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/

Theatre of war: Australia’s covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation

NOTE — From 12 Months ago ……

The Australian covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation; a live exercise which was war gamed well in advance under the auspices of the Five Eyes intelligence apparatus. ‘Covid’ was not a health event. It was an act of war on civilians. It was not an ‘accident,’ it was not ‘botched,’ it was not a ‘mistake.’

Researchers Funded by Bill Gates Turn Mosquitoes into ‘Flying Syringes’ to Deliver Vaccines

https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2024/12/31/researchers-funded-by-bill-gates-turn-mosquitoes-into-flying-syringes-to-deliver-vaccines/

Australian gene tech regulator considering application to release GM mosquitoes

https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/news/australian-gene-tech-regulator-considering-application-to-release-gm-mosquitoes/

19 countries' experts and politicians have now joined the movement to end the shots

Major Korean Study: COVID Injections Have Triggered a 141% Spike in Acute Transverse Myelitis (ATM)

Vaccine adverse events, including death, are grossly under-reported

Here's the evidence from the peer-reviewed literature.

DR KEVIN McKERNAN SPEECH

https://x.com/Kevin_McKernan/status/1849653985235329350

THIS VACCINE EXPERT IS CLEARLY NOT AN EXPERT

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1875136173959700734

Bombshell findings from an FDA-supervised group of young American scientists

A group of incredibly talented high school students have published an article that demonstrates excessive amount of DNA in tested vials of COVID products. It was published in a journal called the Journal of High School Science and entitled: “A rapid detection method of replication-competent plasmid DNA from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for quality control” by Wang, Kim and Kim, accepted for publication on December 28, 2024.

If these high school students can easily demonstrate DNA in commercial product vials (and these included XBB vials - later production) that were injected into billions of people, why can’t the manufacturers and regulators seem to after 3 years?

MORE HERE ……..

FDA lab uncovers excess DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines

Explosive revelations as a study conducted at FDA's own lab found residual DNA levels exceeded safety limits by 6 to 470 times. Experts say it's a 'smoking gun.'

Results of the 2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey

More embalmers responded this year

Adding This to Cattle Feed May Reduce Methane Emissions — But It Spells Disaster for Cattle and Humans

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bovaer-cattle-feed-cow-human-health-problems/

Court Upholds $7.8 Million Verdict for Transit Workers Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

A federal judge in California has rejected an effort by Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) to overturn a jury verdict that awarded $7.8 million to six former employees who were fired for refusing to comply with the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bb-court-upholds-verdict-transit-workers-fired-refusing-covid-19-vaccine/

2111 Athlete Cardiac Arrests or Serious Issues, 1483 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection

https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/

DISTURBING TRENDS IN SWITZERLAND HOSPITALS

Epidemiological trends in Swiss hospital diagnoses (2016-2023)

Extremely moving testimony from Verona Gibson who speaks about the harrowing voice recordings made by her disabled daughter 'imprisoned' in a care home

EVIDENCE that the mRNA platform is a biological weapon delivery system and its ongoing and expanded use constitutes a grievous crime against humanity

MORE EVIDENCE OF HARM

All of the EVIDENCE OF HARM in this article has been published in PubMed, or by the FDA, Pfizer or Moderna.

People are still getting jabbed.

People are still suffering.

People are still being permanently disabled.

People are still dying.

It is NOT okay to ignore this information.

Help save someone’s life.

Share this information with everyone you possibly can.

2024 in Retrospect: Has the Climate Started To Change?

Non-Enforcement of Pharmaceutical Law Revealed Intent to Harm

Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work. RECOMMEND US TO YOUR FRIENDS.