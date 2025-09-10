Trump Confused? About the Health Advice he gets from Jab Manufacturers? — Big pHarma Companies?

627 Times More Plasmid DNA Contamination in COVID Shot Than FDA/WHO Safety Limit — Hundreds of Billions of Fragments Per Dose: Journal 'Autoimmunity'

New study confirms Pfizer jab contains SV40 cancer promoter.

A new peer-reviewed study published today in Autoimmunity has confirmed that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 injections are contaminated with enormous quantities of DNA fragments—billions to hundreds of billions per dose—with Pfizer’s product uniquely containing the SV40 promoter-enhancer, a viral genetic element long associated with cancer concerns.

The study was authored by Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Jessica Rose, and Dr. Kevin McKernan.

The startling findings come as Pfizer’s own confidential safety data show serious injuries clustering in blood, immune, and neurological systems—the exact three human DNA fragments built into its vaccine plasmid, raising the possibility that plasmid integration is driving the very harms now dominating the safety signal.

THE PAPER

Quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada

Residual DNA was detected in all 32 vaccine vials surveyed. Multiple vials from the same lots produced very similar loads for all targets showing assay reliability, reproducibility, and consistency within the lots. These data involving vaccine vials distributed in Canada are consistent with several non-peer reviewed and peer reviewed reports of DNA contamination in modRNA vaccines

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08916934.2025.2551517#d1e271

THE NEW HEAD OF THE CDC IN AMERICA HAS NO MEDICAL BACKGROUND

Who is Jim O’Neill: Profile of the newly selected Acting CDC Director

Susan Monarez was fired by the Trump White House, and is now apparently lawyering up to sue. In the meantime, Jim O'Neill has been named Acting Director.

Were COVID Injections Engineered to Harm? New Peer-Reviewed Study Asks

A new peer-reviewed study co-authored by Dr. Paul Marik presents evidence that COVID injections may have been deliberately engineered to cause harm.

MAY HAVE BEEN DELIBERATELY ENGINEERED TO CAUSE HARM

We’ve spent years documenting the injuries, studying the mechanisms, and tracing the signals. There’s no doubt the harm caused by the COVID-19 virus and its mRNA countermeasures is real—but what if it wasn’t incidental but engineered?

A new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons raises that exact possibility. Co-authored by IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik alongside a dozen other high-credibility researchers and clinicians, the paper lays out extensive, interdisciplinary evidence that both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines bear hallmarks of deliberate design—and that their global rollout has resulted in catastrophic health outcomes.

Bill Gates Gets Wined and Dined at White House, Brags About Working With Trump on New Technology “to cure most diseases”

On new Vaccines and Gene Editing — Genetic Alteration Therapies —- Gates said “the President and I are talking about taking American innovation to the next level to cure, and even eradicate, some of these diseases”

Trump smiles and nods

The next day, Trump releases this on Social Media in relation to vaccines — THEY ARE ALL POISON

He also made this Statement — reveals that he gets vaccine advice from the manufacturers

Trump’s full statement on Truth Social sounds like a rant from a reality TV show. Extraordinary …..

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!! I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT”

Pfizer Paid Criminal And Civil Fine of $ 2.3 BILLION in 2009

In 2009, Trump’s health adviser, Pfizer, agreed to pay US $ 2.3 Billion in a criminal and civil liability lawsuit stemming from the illegal promotion of certain drugs. At the time, it was the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history. Please note that the lawsuit involved accusations of criminal liability.

COVID mRNA Vaccines Are Unregulated Military Countermeasures

Any discussion or investigation of them must begin with this fact.

COVID AND COVID “VACCINES” WERE AND STILL ARE MILITARY OPERATIONS

In the court, according to questions to Duggar:

Q. Operation Warp Speed actually involved the military, right? A. Very much so. Q. It was run by a general? A. Yes, ma'am.

In no uncertain terms, human beings who declined the vaccine were seen as the enemy, and the bullets were the analog of vaccines. Furthermore, in his role as lead for the CDC’s Covid-19 Response Vaccine Task Force, Duggar likened his team’s efforts to fast-track vaccines to the public as “the best war game scenarios.” The revelations from Gary Disbrow made the connection to the military and surveillance even more explicit:

A. The distribution plan was developed by Department of Defense logistics personnel as well as Palantir, to track hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines as well as the ancillary kits.

Attorney: It’s the Department of Defense that entered into the contract with the pharmaceutical companies, it was the military.

Court: Where are you getting that from?

Attorney: At the very top of the contract, at the top of it.

Court: Which one? The Pfizer one? These three.

Attorney: I think its on all of them… these are military contracts.

“The entire Covid-19 operation (see all the contracts here, reaching back to 2018) has hence been under military command, from the creation of the problem to the war-like ‘solution’ with vaccine ‘weapons’ against all residents. While the medical system believed the CDC and the FDA, the CDC and FDA were following military orders, and the whole project had nothing to do with science.

Doctors and nurses became military foot soldiers in what was indeed World War III, waged against the citizens of the world.”

https://substack.com/home/post/p-172035393

Why did healthcare professionals disregard ethical guidance during the covid event?

Please Show Us the Trials

“ The vaccine’s true efficacy against death from Covid may have been zero, or even negative; we simply don’t know.”

https://brownstone.org/articles/please-show-us-the-trials/

TYRANNY IN NEW ZEALAND -- The Gene Technology Bill — What Kiwis Need to Know

The Bill includes the following provision --

“MANDATORY medical activity authorisations: for a Human Medicine that is or contains gene technology that has been approved by at least two recognised overseas gene technology regulators”

MANDATORY – which means that ALL citizens – man, woman and child – can be FORCED to be treated with gene mediated or altering technology IF it has been approved by two overseas regulators. Note -- NO oversight by any New Zealand Authority is necessary

The Long Read: Twenty Reasons to Completely Reject Biotechnology Experimentation Part 1

Gene editing technology is being promoted as a giant medical breakthrough but is it actually unfolding a catastrophe? We explore the dangers. In Part 2 we will ask ‘what are the alternatives?’

In sum, physics is incomplete without a theory of consciousness.

DNA operates at the junction point between the laws of nature understood by physics and the biological laws governing the physiology

We explore twenty reasons to doubt the biotechnology vision of life that has become the common coin of medical and agricultural research, development, public and private and funding, as well as public education about the supposed benefits of gene technology.

Twenty Considerations: (in full in the article)

1. Life begins with a whole cell, DNA does not act alone

2. The Complexity Biotech Ignores or Oversimplifies

3—10. The Eight Modes of Cellular Processes

3. The Paradox of Identity—DNA facilitates a ‘part and whole’ system.

4. Transcription and Regulation—The command and execution system of DNA via RNA

5. Vibrational Modes

6. Molecular Shape

7. Electromagnetic Fields

8. Electric Signals

9. Water Soluble Processes

10. Chemistry

11. Intelligence

12: DNA is embedded in physical laws which are in turn embedded in consciousness

13. Genetic structures are precise rather than random

14. DNA is non-linear

15. Impossible to Contain

16. High Rates of Adverse Effects

17. Epigenetic Spillover

18. Risks to the Wider Ecosystem and Agriculture

19. DNA is Part of a Biofield

20. Society Involves Genetic Networks

Will the Gene Technology Bill pass? It is all in the balance. Act now

How did the biotechnology paradigm develop in the wrong direction?

The essential mistake was the belief that the microscopic world of the atom could be described in the same terms as the mechanical understanding of the macroscopic world around us that Newton and his successors elaborated. It couldn’t.

Today biotechnologists are making the same class of mistake, fundamentally they believe in a naive interpretation of molecular DNA that treats it as a linear alphabet, akin to the written word on the page, which arose through random evolutionary processes which can therefore be safely edited. It can’t be. Just as physicists couldn’t see the atom and its components, biotechnologists cannot directly see DNA and its functions. The properties of DNA have been inferred from indirect measurements using sophisticated equipment whose results unfortunately are being interpreted using a classical perspective. But the microscopic world is not classical, a hundred and twenty five years ago Planck proved that it is quantum mechanical.

The quantum world is not just composed of discrete packets of energy as opposed to classical continuous spectra, its states evolve in an abstract probability space which responds to the observer. It stores memories of past interactions which link distant entities together across time and space. It transcends our classical ideas of causality which are based on the billiard table where one ball hits another and then follows a continuous path to a definable goal. In today’s iterations of quantum ideas, time and space, rather than being the theatrical backdrop of every event, have become secondary concepts which evolve out of the self interaction of a unified field which just is—BEING itself.

Biotechnologists have ignored these quantum concepts, erroneously treating the body as a classical object devoid of consciousness.

Medical applications of biotechnology such as gene therapies are not actually curing people in large numbers or even small numbers, they are more often producing effects at great cost which are short lived (if at all) and accompanied by extreme risks of adverse effects on health. Recipients are facing the risk of death along with the certainty of a lifetime of expensive medical care. Because of the complexity of these procedures and the necessity for an individual approach (because everyone’s DNA is unique), there is no possibility of sufficient money, resources and personnel to carry them out on a wide scale within public health systems, nor is that desirable in any way.

The Gene Technology Bill proposes to give a virtual freehand to the biotechnology fraternity to experiment on the general public with the near certainty of a repeat pandemic performance, probably in an even more serious iteration. It even includes a clause to protect the instigators from any liability.

https://hatchardreport.com/will-the-gene-technology-bill-pass/

TYRANNY BEING BUILT IN AUSTRALIA

WHO’s Trojan Horse in Australia

Nation First looks into how Albanese’s CDC Bill is the final bullet to Australia's national sovereignty.

The Albanese government’s CDC Bill is a legislative weapon disguised as health policy, threatening both personal freedoms and national sovereignty.

The bill creates a powerful CDC agency with unchecked authority to access private data, bypass Parliament, and engage with foreign powers under vague “public health” terms.

This new CDC will act as Australia’s conduit for the WHO’s globalist agenda, including the “One Health” doctrine, turning climate and lifestyle issues into public health threats.

Unlike the U.S., where leaders like RFK Jr. are dismantling health bureaucracy overreach, Australia is embedding foreign-controlled systems into domestic law.

If passed, this bill will criminalise dissent, enable secret surveillance, and reduce Australia to a subject of global technocrats—unless citizens act decisively to stop it.

The new Australian CDC will be run by a powerful Director-General who can: Compel businesses and individuals to hand over private data, with fines if you refuse. Publicly “advise” the nation on health threats, with no requirement that the advice be accurate, or that it even sees daylight if it’s deemed “sensitive.” Bypass Parliament to enter deals with foreign governments, international organisations, and globalist partnerships, even those run by private corporations. Override existing Australian laws during a so-called “emergency” to share your personal information, including health and location data, with foreign entities, all under the vague and malleable concept of “public health.”

The CDC will also assume the role of Australia’s National Focal Point under the International Health Regulations (IHR), handpicked and dictated by the World Health Organization. Yes, that’s the same WHO that wants a global Pandemic Accord… the same WHO that’s funded by China and Bill Gates… the same WHO that botched COVID worse than anyone on Earth.

And now we’re going to embed their rules into our law, make their surveillance systems our own, and let them steer the ship every time they shout “emergency”?

Let me ask you, mate: who’s running Australia now, the Australian people or foreign technocrats in Geneva?

If you think this is an exaggeration, just look at the “One Health” doctrine baked into the bill. It’s a radical, globalist agenda that blurs the line between human health, animal health, environmental policy, and climate hysteria.

Yes, climate change is now a “public health issue” under this regime. Meaning your diesel ute, your cattle farm, your gas stove, even your BBQ, could fall under the CDC’s authority during a future “threat.”

And you won’t get a say. You won’t get a vote. Because these decisions won’t be made in Parliament, they’ll be made by unelected bureaucrats signing secretive “non-treaty” arrangements with global networks of corporations and foreign governments. Not ratified by Parliament. Not even reviewable.

This is what technocratic globalism looks like.

LAW TO STOP PRAYER – TO MAKE CERTAIN PRAYERS UNLAWFUL

An Australian State Government now wants to control what you pray for. Some prayers have been banned (!) --

https://biblescienceforum.com/2025/09/09/prayer-banned-the-rise-of-government-control-in-australia/

The mRNA Reckoning Has Begun

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on the Kim Iversen Show

Public Health Has Become Ideological Conformity

Dr. Joseph Ladapo exposes a chilling reality within the CDC: a cultish, unscientific dogma around vaccines. The core mission of objective science has been replaced by blind allegiance. Employees are unable to evaluate vaccines critically. When faced with inconvenient facts, the response isn't curiosity or caution—it is to bend the science until it fits the pre-approved narrative. This is the antithesis of public health. We need leaders who champion unbiased evidence, not enforced ideological conformity.

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1961917695592395012

THE FACE OF EVIL: Canadian Doctors Push to Euthanize Disabled Babies

This demonic playbook is nothing new — it’s the same one the Nazis used to exterminate the “undesirable.”

OPERATION WARP SPEED WAS A DISASTER

Please forward this article to President Donald J. Trump and share it widely across social media.

WARPSPEED DISASTER

VACCINE MANDATES WERE PROVABLY ILLEGAL UNDER “PROVISIONAL APPROVAL” LEGISLATION IN AUSTRALIA

Here is the ammunition needed to win in court

BREAKING NEWS: World Council for Health Florida, Declares MRNA Nanoparticle Injections Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction

The US government has a "compelling interest" to shorten your life expectancy. Vaccination is "the least restrictive" way to further that interest.

Analysis of the HHS Office of Civil Rights letter to West Virginia Health Department, plus review of the US Government Financial Statements reveal the Motive of the democide by vaccinations.

License to Kill: The Covid Dossier Part 3

"Resilience" Decoded: NATO's Buzzword for Total Control and Captive Societies

Federal Court Reopens Case of 24-Year-Old Who Died of COVID Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis

A federal court today reopened a lawsuit against the DOD filed by the family of George Watts Jr. Watts, a 24-year-old college student who died from complications of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. Watts believed he was getting Pfizer’s fully licensed Comirnaty vaccine, but instead received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorized for emergency use.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/federal-court-reopens-case-24-year-old-died-oovid-vaccine-induced-myocarditis/

COVID Vaccines ‘Unleashed Profound Harm’ New Peer-Reviewed Paper Says

The study, authored by 11 scientific and legal experts, found the man-made features of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are likely the result of controversial gain-of-function research. The paper was published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-gain-of-function-research-global-health-harm-study/

From Blacklist To NIH Director: Jay Bhattacharya On Fauci, Bioweapons, And The Collapse Of Free Speech In Science

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/blacklist-nih-director-jay-bhattacharya-fauci-bioweapons-and-collapse-free-speech-science

NO MORE TRUST IN GOVERNMENT OR ELITE INSTITUTIONS IN AMERICA

EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 2 MINUTES BY PROFESSOR JIANG

