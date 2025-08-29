Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

BREAKING: FDA Rescinds Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccines

The EUA for mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 virus has been ENDED.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rescinded the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 vaccines, narrowing their availability to high-risk groups. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the change on Wednesday, describing it as a step to end broad vaccine mandates while still permitting voluntary vaccination.

The COVID-19 vaccine era of government coercion is officially dead -- HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has confirmed that the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for the COVID shots have been rescinded

Kennedy declared on X:

“I promised 4 things:

to end covid vaccine mandates. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. to end the emergency.

In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals. The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.”

FDA Restricts Some COVID Vaccines to High-Risk Groups — Reminiscent of the Aktion T4 Program in Nazi Germany - Treatment for “the weak” only?

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced today in a post on X that the FDA ended its broad authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, restricting the shots to people at higher risk for severe illness. However, Kennedy also said the vaccines will be available to everyone, in consultation with their healthcare providers.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced today in a post on X that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ended its broad authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, and is restricting the shots to people at higher risk for severe illness.

However, Kennedy also said the shots will be available to anyone who wants them, after consulting with their doctors. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed in an email to The Defender that today’s decision “does not affect access to these vaccines for healthy individuals. These vaccines remain available to those who choose them in consultation with their healthcare provider.”

The major change, according to HHS, is that shots were previously available under both emergency use authorization (EUA) and traditional approval, but now they are marketed only as fully licensed.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-restricts-covid-vaccines-high-risk-groups-hhs-access-everyone/

Aktion T4 — Program to Murder People with Disabilities

T4 Program, Nazi German effort—framed as a euthanasia program—to kill incurably ill, physically or mentally disabled, emotionally distraught, and elderly people. Adolf Hitler initiated the program in 1939, and, while it was officially discontinued in 1941, killings continued covertly until the military defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

https://www.britannica.com/event/T4-Program

A former T4 killing centre in Hartheim, Austria.

Could a Hidden Amyloidogenic Peptide in Pfizer's SV40 Promoter Contribute to Post-Vaccine Fibrin Clots?

Conclusion

A hidden ORF in the SV40 promoter region of Pfizer's vaccine plasmid encodes a peptide that is:

Translatable (Kozak + ATG)

Amyloidogenic (confirmed by AmyloGram)

Biophysically plausible as a clot-modifying agent

This may explain some of the abnormal clotting phenomena observed in vaccine recipients, and warrants urgent experimental investigation.

Summary:

A 97-base-pair cryptic open reading frame (ORF) in Pfizer's SV40 promoter encodes a peptide flagged as amyloidogenic. Though seemingly insignificant due to its size, this short sequence challenges regulatory assumptions about DNA fragment risk thresholds—especially when protected in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and delivered at billions of copies per dose.

IS THIS YOUR FUTURE (?)

They can order you to break the law? Force you to violate human rights? Can Governments Pass Laws that Override All Other Laws?

The Answer is YES. This has happened in the State of South Australia

ACIP launches sweeping Covid-19 vaccine review under Retsef Levi

Billions of Covid vaccine doses were rolled out on assurances they were safe and effective. Now, ACIP’s new Covid immunisation working group is asking the questions regulators never did.

A PILOT SPEAKS OUT – The Dangers of Experimental Covid Vaccines forced upon Pilots

https://x.com/jimfergusonuk/status/1959685388001484809?s=61&t=NqgDIAbnVvZSf1i25To4Jg

Game Changing peer review on Covid vaxx contamination

https://vladtepesblog.com/2025/08/27/game-changing-peer-review-on-covid-vaxx-contamination-may-mean-new-court-cases-with-better-outcomes-dr-david-speicher-virologist-microbiologist-at-pembroke-rally-in-the-valley/

CDC Director, Susan Monarez, has been Fired by Trump

The Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed on X that Monarez no longer leads the CDC. The post thanked her "for her dedicated service for the American people," and said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "has full confidence in his team" at the CDC.

Four other longtime top CDC officials submitted their resignations, according to letters reviewed by NBC News: Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC's chief medical officer; Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Dr. Daniel Jernigan, the director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases; and Dr. Jen Layden, director of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance and Technology.

Announcement from US Dept of Health and Human Services on Twitter

https://x.com/HHSGov/status/1960818490614415869

FINAL REPORT: COVID Select Concludes 2-Year Investigation, Issues 500+ Page Final Report on Lessons Learned and the Path Forward

The Origins of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Including but Not Limited to the Federal Government’s Funding of Gain-of-Function Research

COVID-19 ORIGIN: COVID-19 most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The FIVE strongest arguments in favor of the “lab leak” theory include:

The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature. Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research at inadequate biosafety levels. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with a COVID-like virus in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced.

PROXIMAL ORIGIN PUBLICATION: “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated in nature.

GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH: A lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is most likely the origin of COVID-19. Current government mechanisms for overseeing this dangerous gain-of-function research are incomplete, severely convoluted, and lack global applicability.

ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE INC. (ECOHEALTH): EcoHealth — under the leadership of Dr. Peter Daszak — used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. After the Select Subcommittee released evidence of EcoHealth violating the terms of its National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) commenced official debarment proceedings and suspended all funding to EcoHealth.

New evidence also shows that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an investigation into EcoHealth’s pandemic-era activities.

NIH FAILURES: NIH’s procedures for funding and overseeing potentially dangerous research are deficient, unreliable, and pose a serious threat to both public health and national security. Further, NIH fostered an environment that promoted evading federal record keeping laws — as seen through the actions of Dr. David Morens and “FOIA Lady” Marge Moore.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO): The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties. Further, the WHO’s newest effort to solve the problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — via a “Pandemic Treaty” — may harm the United States.

SOCIAL DISTANCING: The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation — which shut down schools and small business across the country — was arbitrary and not based on science. During closed door testimony, Dr. Fauci testified that the guidance, “sort of just appeared.”

MASK MANDATES: There was no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19. Public health officials flipped-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans scientific data — causing a massive uptick in public distrust.

LOCKDOWNS: Prolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans, with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens. Rather than prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable populations, federal and state government policies forced millions of Americans to forgo crucial elements of a healthy and financially sound life.

VACCINE MANDATES: Vaccine mandates were not supported by science and caused more harm than good. The Biden Administration coerced healthy Americans into compliance with COVID-19 vaccine mandates that trampled individual freedoms, harmed military readiness, and disregarded medical freedom to force a novel vaccine on millions of Americans without sufficient evidence to support their policy decisions.

https://oversight.house.gov/release/final-report-covid-select-concludes-2-year-investigation-issues-500-page-final-report-on-lessons-learned-and-the-path-forward/

How The Global Elite Prepares to Replace Governments with Global Agentic AI — Jacob Nordangård --

And …. check this out .. A German/Ukraine/UAE/USAID “cooperation” .. for The Greater Good, of course ….

https://www.globalgovtechcentre.org/

Revisiting The Japanese Study Calling For Discontinuation Of mRNA Vaccines (Part 2)

INDISPUTABLE PROOF: MANKIND’S DNA HAS BEEN CHANGED FOREVER

Evidence in cancer biopsy sequencing analysis

Kevin McKernan, one of the most famous genetic experts confirms the worst fears. The data comes from genetic sequencing of tumours and, according to McKernan, the infected DNA is replicating at a high rate.

Doctor Gets COVID Gag Order: The Sally Priester Interview—Supreme Court Fight Over Medical Free Speech – This Brave Female Doctor may not be allowed Free Speech

Dr. Sally Priester is the only physician in the United States to receive a legal gag order during COVID. In December 2020, Puerto Rico’s medical board barred her from speaking against PCR testing, lockdowns, masks, and the jab.

In her second-ever interview in English on the matter, we discussed:

Her case (No. 24-1041) is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices will decide if medical boards can strip doctors of their First Amendment rights.

She warned early that PCR tests were unreliable, citing both peer-reviewed studies and Nobel Prize–winning inventor Kary Mullis, who said they “can find almost anything in anybody.”

On the brink of disaster—A watershed moment

https://hatchardreport.com/on-the-brink-of-disastera-watershed-moment/

Follow the Scientism

When science becomes an ersatz religion—a closed and exclusionary belief system—we are dealing with scientism.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/08/no_author/ezra-klein-ny-times-keeps-lying-about-mrna-vaccines/

Covid Inquiry Exposes GENERATIONAL SLAUGHTER in UK Care Homes & Hospitals

Families Say Mass DNR Orders and Widespread Care Home Deaths Amounted to State-Sponsored Genocide

Following the Footsteps of the Third Reich: Canada Announces Medicalized Murder of the Mentally Ill

Doctor Assisted Death in Canada

History Repeating: the use of weaponized psychiatry in the recent past

Intelligent people rejecting “evidence-based” medicine aka the official narrative, must be crazy. No sane person can possibly question the party line.

Dissidents deemed mentally unfit by the Soviet Union’s oppressive regime were forced to undergo “treatment” in prison type psych wards

===============================================================

