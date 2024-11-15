Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

What's really in the MRNA Vaccines?

The Truth Revealed — It is a very concerning truth - Is this a giant experiment? - With unknown long term consequences?

QUOTE: “IT’S SCARY. IT’S A NIGHTMARE”

You can read the Transcript/Paraphrase below — to help you understand what she is saying — Christie speaks fast using very complex science language

WHAT DAMAGE CAN THE LIPID NANOPARTICLES CAUSE?

WHAT DAMAGE CAN THE SYNTHETIC GENETIC MATERIAL CAUSE?

WHAT DAMAGE CAN THE DNA PLASMID CONTAMINATIONS CAUSE?

DR CHRISTIE GRACE EXPLAINS

Dr Christie Grace: Transcript/Paraphrase -- Streamed live on 22 Sept 2024

Dr Grace -- QUOTE: “The Lipid Nano-particles (by themselves) can cause Mutations of the RNA in the Cytoplasm. RNA Mutations can cause multiple abnormal protein formations which could cause multiple disease states in the body.

If there are DNA Plasmids contaminating the “vaccines” (as described by Kevin McKernan and Dr Phillip Buckhaults), then they will penetrate the Nucleus and the Lipid-Nanoparticles could “hitch a ride” into the Nucleus and cause DNA Mutations.

One disease of concern would be Cancer.

Both the Plasmids and the positively charged Lipids can impact “Dead Box Proteins” which could cause adverse events in babies because the baby’s blood brain barrier is not fully developed.

Then the RNA and the DNA Plasmids are negatively charged – “highly electro-negative” – A study published in early 2020 showed that these negatively charged lipids can cause “Spindle Clots”. This could be the cause of these big thick clots being found.”

Dr McMillan: These Lipid Nano-particles are not a normal part of the body. I guess the Cholesterol can be taken up (managed by the body’s normal mechanisms) but the PEG? How is it degraded? How does the body get rid of it so it is passed out in the urine? Or does it get passed out in bile? What happens if it accumulates? Does it represent the adjuvant for the MRNA? Does it just stay in the body and continue to drive immune responses? These are very, very important questions. In regard to Covid vaccines – why would you take the risk when you don’t know the longer term implications? This is a new technology. We are just learning about the implications and over the next 5 – 10 years we will see whether or not it actually is as safe as it has been purported to be.

Dr Christie Grace: T ranscription/Paraphrase

“There have been studies recently done regarding the lipid Nano-particles. In order for a lipid Nano-particle to not have Adverse Events it would have to have a neutral charge. Scientists decided to alter ratios of positive and negative charges within the lipid nanop particle to see where it goes.

This slide is directly from Pfizer. Pfizer states that their lipid Nano-particle for the current injections is supposed to have a neutral to slightly negative charge. They measured the Zeta potential which is the surface charge of the LNP at minus 3 Volts. If it were something different, it could lead to “binding events in the blood compartment”. AKA Clots.

Now what would happen if you had a Nano-particle that had a charge on it other than what it was supposed have? These are the original bio-distribution data slides that were leaked out of Japan. Researchers looked at manipulating the charges. They decided to alter the ratios of positive and negative charges within the lipid Nano-particle to see where it goes. They …. found …. that if there is a higher amount of negatively charged RNA hence a more positively charged particle, it's going to distribute to the Lungs. If we have a more negatively charged particle it's going to the Spleen and if it's slightly more negative then it's leaking right into the Vascular space. It's going to bind to platelets which are positively charged and that means clotting and again we can look back to this Pfizer data. They (Pfizer) admit that if it's not neutral or very slightly negative you're going to have clots.”

Dr McMillan: If the LNP is charged differently to minus 3 MilliVolts, then the distribution is different, depending upon the degree of difference.

Dr Christie Grace: Transcription/Paraphrase

“One of the issues is the lipid Nano-particles breaking down during the freeze thaw process. There are more studies on this. There's three or four at least that I've included here where they looked at imaging of the Nano-particle breaking down. The charge on the particle will determine where it goes in the body. This is a (slide) famous study by Dr Ko in Korea who is an LNP expert who has published about 80 Papers. There is also the Ostwald Effect where a smaller lipid attaches, caused by charge, to a bigger one. That causes flocculation and ion bridging. That could cause aneurysms.

If there is Plasmid DNA contamination inside the LNP (as demonstrated by McKernan and Buckhaults, then the Zeta Potential of the particle will change. One Plasmid could cause a minus 256 charge. If that is inside the LNP, then the charge of the LNP could change (from -3 mV) to Minus -40 mV.

DNA Plasmids occurring inside the LNPs with the MRNA could cause a DNA RNA Poly Lipoplex and you would then have a highly negatively charged Lipid Nano-particle which would leak into the vascular space.”

Dr McMillan: Health Canada has pulled the vaccines from the market based upon these findings by McKernan and Buckhaults. And is replacing them with new updated vaccines (in October 2024 (??))

Dr Christie Grace: Transcription/Paraphrase

“There are so many bad things that are happening here. A DNA Plasmid surrounded by positively charged cationic lipids could get sucked into the Nucleus with the SV 40 Promoter that’s on that Plasmid. That could cause DNA mutations and catastrophic effects.

Then there is the gut Micro-biome to consider. There are bacteria there and their numbers in the body are at least 1:1 ratio with human cells in the body. If the DNA Plasmids enter the gut bacteria and become integrated into them, that could have serious ramifications. Dr Hazan has done work on this.

Dr McMillan: I have spoken to Dr Hazan and she said that after Covid vaccination, she found that the Bifido bacteria were almost completely wiped out. A similar pattern occurs after a Covid infection. Changes to gut bacteria can cause diseases in the long term. If this occurs in 5 years time, the link to the vaccines could be missed.”

Dr Christie Grace: Transcription/Paraphrase

“Plasmids could also cause old, latent viruses to reactivate due to interactions with intra-condensates within the cells. DNA Plasmids can drive cell expression. It could drive it incredibly fast or cause it to slow down. Turbo-cancers is a term being tossed around. Dead Box proteins could be enhanced.

IT’S SCARY. IT’S A NIGHTMARE.

For example, DNA Plasmids in the Brain have been studied. They could cause microglial scarring, neurogenerative disease, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Alzheimer’s Disease.

The SV 40 Promoter drives gene expression. For example, the Liver is responsible for 170 different body processes. And if you have DNA plasmids or positively charged Lipids in the Liver, the entire human body could be impacted.

Cationic lipid Nano-particles are known to cause Class Adverse events and reactions with the Immune System.

These positively charged lipid Nano-particles could cause mutations in the RNA causing it to aggregate to misfold proteins, resulting in multiple disease risks e.g. Cancer, ALS, Sickle Cell Anemia, Johns Hopkins Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Neurodegenerative diseases. If this is given to a pregnant woman and the LNPs penetrate the womb and affect the baby, you will see Cleft Palates, Stillbirths – all the things that Dr Thorp has been raising the alarm on.

IT’S JUST A SCARY NIGHTMARE.

I AM AWARE OF OTHER CONTAMINATION ISSUES (in the COVID Vaccines) and I have submitted some FOI requests on these. But THE FDA IS REFUSING TO RESPOND TO ME. I am concerned about (manufacturing) sites at Moderna, Catalent and Pfizer, especially the Bloomington Indiana site. My FOI requests demand that the FDA turn over all the contamination records that may have occurred especially if they had recent steel shavings and that their Director (there) was fired. I want the FDA to admit that’s happening.

And here is a slide showing the Moderna Patent, which is not available to the general public, which deals with RNA and lipid Nano-particles expressing over YEARS.”

CHRISTIE GRACE SUMMARY

Q AND A SESSION:

Question: Has anyone looked for Mutations by Genome sequencing before and after vaccination?

Answer Dr CHRISTIE GRACE:

“Dr Phillip Buckhaults, a Genomics professor in North (or South) Caroline has reqested tissue samples to do this work, including tests on Stem Cells.

HE IS AWARE OF THE RISKS OF DOING THAT. By the way, I am NOT suicidal and he has sent me a message stating that he is NOT suicidal and that if he ends up being harmed in any way, that it was not intentional and that someone with nefarious intent was involved. We are all in sane mental health and happy and good and we have no intention of harming ourselves or others.

YES – Phillip is currently testing for Plasmid integration and he is looking at Stem Cells especially.”

Question: What about the Adenovirus vaccines? (Astra Zeneca, J & J)

Answer Dr CHRISTIE GRACE:

“The Adenovirus vaccine was causing clots because it has a Negatively charged backbone. There is a negative charge in the virus. There are people who have mutations such as Platelet Factor 4. The negatively charged Adenovirus bound to the positively charged Platelet Factor 4 and that caused clots.

Those vaccines are not RNA based. They have their own set of issues. I would assume that they may be less dangerous.

Question: A permanent integration into the DNA would be very had to treat. But will the lipid Nano-particles disperse or dissolve with time?”

Answer Dr CHRISTIE GRACE:

“That depends on a lot of things. The lipid Nano-particles vary in size from 50 – 200 Nano millilitres in size and if they were going to exit through the Kidneys, the Glomeral pore is smaller than the smallest size of the LNP so they could not exit via the urine, especially if they have aggregated or clumped. They would have to exit via defecation. But charges don’t go away until they are eliminated.”

SUMMARY

Dr McMillan summarises by saying that we are still in the investigational phase of understanding MRNA technology. And why would you give this to people with low risk from Covid? Especially – WHY would you give this to children AND BABIES who are at low risk?

Robert F Kennedy Jr named as Secretary of Health and Human Services in Donald Trump's bid to 'Make America Great and Healthy Again

https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/robert-f-kennedy-jr-named-as-secretary-of-health-and-human-services-in-donald-trumps-bid-to-make-america-great-and-healthy-again/news-story/abf15d41603a121cd6f14a76c7b8d007

From Bench to Bedside: Implications of Lipid Nanoparticle Carrier Reactogenicity for Advancing Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

“ …. nanomaterial-based delivery vehicles, such as lipid nanoparticles, have emerged as promising instruments for improving the solubility, stability, and encapsulation of various payloads. This article provides a formal review focusing on the reactogenicity of empty lipid nanoparticles used as delivery vehicles, specifically emphasizing their application in mRNA-based therapies. Reactogenicity refers to the adverse immune responses triggered by xenobiotics, including administered lipid nanoparticles, which can lead to undesirable therapeutic outcomes. The key components of lipid nanoparticles, which include ionizable lipids and PEG-lipids, have been identified as significant contributors to their reactogenicity. Therefore, understanding the relationship between lipid nanoparticles, their structural constituents, cytokine production, and resultant reactogenic outcomes is essential to ensure the safe and effective application of lipid nanoparticles in mRNA-based therapies”

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8247/16/8/1088

New Data Exposes the Corruption Behind the COVID Response

It's time for COVID accountability so this can never happen again

THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC – HOSPITALS IN UK WERE EMPTY – SCOTLAND COVID INQUIRY REVEALS THE TRUTH

Some very revealing data in relation to ‘COVID’ admissions within all NHS Nightingale hospitals in England during both ‘waves’ of the ‘pandemic’.

They were basically EMPTY

Total ‘COVID’ patients admitted:

London= 57 (wave-1 only)

Birmingham= 0

Manchester= 0

Harrogate= 0

Bristol= 0

Sunderland= 0

Exeter= 0 (wave 1)

150,000 MORE admissions to English ICU departments the 3 years preceding ‘the pandemic’ vs 2020-2022.

6,000 MORE admissions to Scottish ICU departments the 3 years preceeding ‘the pandemic’ vs 2020-2022

In 2020 we witnessed the true power of propaganda and what happens when fear rules over facts and common sense. Those at the UK COVID inquiry still are convinced we lived through a deadly rampaging pandemic and the restrictions were necessary and saved lives. ‘‘Lessons learned’’ also means our overlords will do it all over again in a heartbeat.

WORLD CONTROL ON THE AGENDA

by unelected elites who are above the law

Why on earth does Germany have military people at the top of an organization within health care?

Transcript of Pro. Dr. Stefan Homburg, Leibnitz University in Hanover, Germany

This Is a Detailed Description of the Insanity In Germany Between 11 March, 2020 and 26 April, 2023.

Quotes from Dr Homburg on the FOI findings from Robert Koch Institute (RKI)

“In May 2020 it was obvious that there were no medical risks, and only rising PCR numbers were employed to prolong the notion of a pandemic.”

“An approval of the mRNA vaccine by the FDA before US elections is not desirable. The same holds true for European authorities.” This quote reveals it was all about politics rather than health. They told the public that they wanted to save as many lives as possible via vaccination, but it was even more important for them that Biden would win the US presidential election.

“The number of free and occupied beds are almost equal.”, meaning 50% vacancy in our hospitals, and RKI adds that usual vacancy is less than 10%.”

On 27 December, 2020 vaccination started in Germany. On 8 January, 2021, in the very early phase we read: “Vaccine effectivness is not yet known. The duration of protection is also unknown.”

“It is to be expected, (but not certain, because it has never been shown) that vaccines protect from severe illness, but they cannot stop local proliferation of viruses”.

Pharmaceutical product recall and educated hesitancy towards new drugs and novel vaccines - International Journal of Risk and Safety in Medicine

Of many pharmaceutical products launched for the benefit of humanity, a significant number have had to be recalled from the marketplace due to adverse events. A systematic review found market recalls for 462 pharmaceutical products between 1953 and 2013. In our current and remarkable period of medical history, excess mortality figures are high in many countries. Yet these statistics receive limited attention, often ignored or dismissed by mainstream news outlets. This excess mortality may include adverse effects caused by novel pharmaceutical agents that use gene-code technology.

The International Journal of Risk and Safety in Medicine is concerned with rendering the practice of medicine as safe as it can be; that involves promoting the highest possible quality of care, but also examining how those risks which are inevitable can be contained and managed

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/09246479241292008

Open Letter to Journalists — A Time for Review

https://hatchardreport.com/open-letter-to-journalists-a-time-for-review/

Nature paper shows the COVID "vaccines" increased your risk of getting COVID

To prevent infection of SARS-CoV-2, increasing IgA RBD mucosal antibodies is necessary. The COVID shots DECIMATED these key protective antibodies. Nobody noticed!

FDA Greenlights New Bill Gates-Funded ARCT-2304 Self-Replicating samRNA 'Pandemic' H5N1 Bird Flu Jab

Drug maker Arcturus "is actively engaged with the U.S. government to prepare for the next pandemic."

Flying is Less Safe Now Pilots are Covid Vaccinated

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/11/13/flying-is-less-safe-now-pilots-are-covid-vaccinated/

VITAMIN D – A REVIEW – DR ALEX VASQUEZ

Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

They're trialling self-amplifying RNA-LNP-based products for H5N1 in humans

GMO products need GMO licensing - a cautionary tale

Moderna's $2 Billion mRNA factory in Melbourne is operational: the Censorship Bill will halt criticism of its products

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has applied to have Dr William Makis put in prison for 83 days, in retaliation for his wife filing complaints with the Edmonton Police and RCMP against AHS & the College

This article is very disturbing. The Grounds for making the Application were "Makis was attempting to make criminal complaints to police services in the matters alleged against the defendants ...."

THE NATIONAL HEALTH FEDERATION

A Non Profit Health Freedom Organization Since 1955

https://thenhf.com/

