A Deeply Troubling Book – Who Coordinated the Covid Event?

“ It was the US Military”

“If Lerman is correct, and she makes a strong case, we have the answer to the question from the cock-up theorists: it was the US military.”

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/04/a-deeply-troubling-book

How the Deep State Went Viral

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/05/21/how-the-deep-state-went-viral/

War Games, Mind Games and the Five Eyes

“ covid' was not a health event, it was a military operation”

Dear Readers, (published by ExcessDeaths AU on Substack)



In December 2023, after a year of research, I wrote the article "Theatre of war: Australia’s covid response was a joint US military domestic terrorism operation." I found that the US DOD (Department of Defense) performed Australia's initial 'pandemic' modelling and one of the men in charge of the Australian covid military operation was running US DOD cogwar in Tampa and US-NATO in Afghanistan. I am re-stacking this article because it further demonstrates that 'covid' was not a health event, it was a military operation under existing biosecurity treaties and domestic Emergency laws/acts. Those in the 'freedom movement' predating on desperate people need to take a good look at themselves and wake up to the reality of what happened. Short of removing the laws, the only correct action is non-compliance.

"A pandemic response is more akin to a military operation than other natural hazards ..."

You may have heard the term “Five Eyes” before but have you ever heard of the “ABCANZ Armies”?

Editorial Comment: The​se defence personnel would have almost certainly had no significant ability to interpret what was really happening in the early days of Covid. ​ They would not have known, for example, ​that the European excess death numbers had returned to Normal range by May 2020. Also, they would not have had any appreciation of the very high False Positive Rate​s for any PCR Test done with more than 28 Amplification Cycles​ (45 was routine in Australian Labs).

Garbage In = Garbage Out.

False Assumptions =False Conclusions

SO – WHAT (EXACTLY) IS THE FUTURE PLANNED FOR YOU?

The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future (2025)

https://rumble.com/v6u90s7-the-agenda-their-vision-your-future-2025-full-documentary-oracle-films.html

HE SACKED THE LOT (!)

RFK Jr. Removes All 17 Members of CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel: WSJ

HHS Secretary is "retiring" all members of government panel to "avoid conflicts of interest."

Ivermectin May Defeat Cancer and Other Common Chronic Diseases of Aging

If you think Big Pharma had good reasons to censor ivermectin during COVID-19 how about now when we know it is likely effective against all chronic diseases associated with aging?

“ I Was Threatened!”: WHO Consultant and Expert Toxicologist Exposes mRNA Vaccine Deceptions

"The vaccine is fraud. Don’t trust it, it’s a scam, it’s not real"

Legal Notice Served .. on those who would Destroy Evidence

.. evidence also evidencing the extent of the synthetic DNA contamination

Hooked on Freedom: Why Medical Autonomy Matters

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/05/29/hooked-on-freedom-why-medical-autonomy-matters/

Moderna Canceled: How the US Government Stopped Gambling

Actual scientific standards are now in effect

On May 28, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officially terminated its $700 million partnership with Moderna to develop and stockpile a vaccine for the H5N1 avian influenza virus. The termination included both the $590 million awarded in January 2025 to expand clinical studies to five additional influenza subtypes, and the $176 million granted in 2024 for late-stage development of a pre-pandemic mRNA vaccine targeting the H5 subtype.

HHS cited a failure to meet "scientific standards or safety expectations."

Major Study Reveals Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Over 200,000 Fetal Deaths and Fertility Damage

SHOCKING STUDY: Deadly Spike Found in BRAINS of 44% of Covid-Vaccinated

Leading biomedical scientists in Japan have just made a groundbreaking discovery while investigating the global surge in sudden deaths among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination

Abstract

The rapid deployment of mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, such as BNT162b2 (BioNTech-Pfizer) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna), provided a critical tool in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. While their short-term safety and efficacy were demonstrated in clinical trials, rare adverse events, including hemorrhagic strokes, have been reported after widespread use. However, the long-term biodistribution and effects of mRNA vaccines remain underexplored.

This study aimed to investigate the long-term presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in brain tissues of patients with hemorrhagic strokes, examining its potential association with mRNA vaccination.

A total of 19 cases of hemorrhagic stroke from 2023 to 2024 were retrospectively analyzed. Immunohistochemical staining for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and nucleocapsid protein was performed on tissue samples. In situ hybridization was conducted in selected cases to confirm the origin of spike protein expression (vaccine or viral infection). Vaccination history and SARS-CoV-2 infection status were documented for all cases.

Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8 % of vaccinated patients, predominantly localized to the intima of cerebral arteries, even up to 17 months post-vaccination. While no active inflammatory changes were identified, infiltration of CD4-, CD8- and CD68- positive cells was observed in the spike protein positive vessels. In situ hybridization confirmed the presence of both vaccine-derived mRNA and SARS-CoV-2 virus-derived mRNA, which encode the spike protein, in select cases. Notably, spike protein positivity was observed exclusively in female patients (P = 0.015). None of the cases showed nucleocapsid protein positivity, supporting the absence of active viral infection.

CONCLUSION

Although the possibility of spike protein expression due to asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection cannot be entirely excluded, this study demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination. Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels. These findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety. Global replication studies are urgently required to validate these findings and ensure comprehensive safety evaluations of mRNA vaccines.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S096758682500195X

How Legal Systems Enable Medical Tyranny

Bruce Pardy explains why COVID policy wasn’t a legal anomaly, and exposes how the system really works

NCI Testimony: Dr. Chris Shoemaker Exposes Injection Data

Dr. Chris Shoemaker shows how clinical trials and real-world data reveal alarming outcomes, especially for children

President Trump: Enforce the Bioweapons Act, Pull the CV19 Vax – Dr. Sansone

"People need to go to jail. . . this was sadistic and Satanic...They didn’t just kill people, they created a thing that is going to cause a painful process, creating chronic illness.”

Kidney Failure Deaths Skyrocket Among Covid-Vaxxed

https://rumble.com/v5cl98q-kidney-failure-deaths-skyrocket-among-covid-vaxxed.html

Cleveland Clinic: People Receiving The Seasonal Flu Shot Have A 26.9% Higher Chance Of Getting The Flu As Well As A Decrease In Overall Life Expectancy

A damning new study from the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic has confirmed that flu “vaccines” slash overall life expectancy by increasing the chance of being infected with influenza.

Doctor Jane: A Doctor on Trial, A Nation in Decline: The Suppression of Dissent in Australia’s Courts

The Ethics of Resistance: A Doctor’s Fight for Medical Freedom in Australia.

"Only the Tip of the Iceberg" - Senator Ron Johnson Exposes the COVID Cover-Up in Landmark Senate Hearing

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither CMNnews nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Thanks for reading CMNNews -- The CREDIBLE Medical News Network

