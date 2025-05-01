BOOM is a Curator of News and Articles from around the Globe — hopefully, you will enjoy reading the selection as you would works of art in an art gallery.

GREEN TEA AND ITS BENEFITS — EGCG — SEE BELOW

THE USA – WHY DAMAGE THE KIDS WITH COVID VACCINES? – RFK CAN SEE THAT THE RISKS OUTWEIGH THE REWARDS

RFK Jr. breaks silence on mRNA injections — cites "profound" risks of myocarditis, stroke, and death on national TV.

Pfizer vaccine likely KILLED over 470,000 Americans

This stunning brand comparison study shows the Pfizer shots increased your risk of death by at least 36%. Vaccines are NEVER supposed to INCREASE your risk of death.

The WHO Pandemic Treaty: A Dire Threat to Australian Health and Freedom

The planned power grab by unelected globalists which means mandatory vaccinations, more medical tyranny and the creation of a very sick society.

We must exit the World Health Organisation. There are superior alternatives

GREEN TEA AND ITS BENEFITS – BUT --

Does Green Tea Have Caffeine?

WHISTLE BLOWER REPORT ON THE COVID VACCINES – NINE MINUTES OF REVEALING TRUTH

Whistleblower alleges Pfizer anticipated a cancer surge six months into the vaccine rollout, informing shareholders that cancer would be a new business focus, which has now materialized

BOMBSHELL PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER DROPS NUCLEAR TRUTH: COVID VACCINE FORMULA SWAPPED IN SINISTER FDA FRAUD

1. PFIZER’S FORMULA FLIPPED AFTER TRIALS!

Justin Leslie, armed with damning videos and documents, revealed Pfizer pulled a fast one on the FDA. After clinical trials, they swapped the vaccine’s phosphate buffer saline (PBS) for a tris buffer system. Why? The PBS needed -80°C storage, but the tris allowed easier distribution. Problem is, ALL trial data was based on the PBS formula—NOT the tris one injected into kids! Pfizer VP Nick Warren admitted at a 2021 VRBAC meeting they secured a shady “bioequivalence agreement” with the FDA, skipping new trials. This is a GLOBAL clinical trial betrayal, folks, and it targeted 5–11-year-olds who couldn’t consent.

2. NO INFORMED CONSENT

This wasn’t just a tweak—it was a full-on bait-and-switch. Parents were lied to, told the vaccine was tested, when the tris buffer version was untested on humans! Leslie calls this a violation of the Nuremberg Code, a crime so heinous it demands justice beyond life in prison. The FDA’s complicity? They let Pfizer slide, ignoring informed consent rules. Vaccine recipients were supposed to get fact sheets detailing risks, but Pfizer kept the switch under wraps, laughing in the face of humanity.

3. TURBO CANCERS AND TOXIC NANOTECH

The vaccine’s lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), like ALC-0315, are REGISTERED CARCINOGENS with the FDA. Leslie links these to “turbo cancers” exploding across the globe and vaccine injuries mislabeled as “long COVID.” Under a microscope with Project Veritas and Dr. Karen Mide, vaccine vials revealed horrifying contents. This isn’t a vaccine—it’s a nanotech nightmare, mass-producing synthetic sludge in your body, clogging arteries, and triggering heart attacks. And get this: Pfizer KNEW, adding anticoagulants to some batches to mask the carnage.

4. KIDS AS GUINEA PIGS

At the FDA’s 2021 VRBAC meeting, Senior VP Dr. Bill Gruber admitted the vaccine’s safety for kids was a gamble. He voted to approve it, saying they needed to give it to children to “see if it’s safe.” You read that right—they turned kids into lab rats! Meanwhile, media shills like Rachel Maddow, allegedly raking in $89,000 per show on top of millions, parroted “safe and effective” lies. Biden, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and BioNTech’s Ugar Sahin pushed 95–99% efficacy claims, knowing the truth was a deadly question mark.

5. BATCHES OF DEATH

Leslie’s intel exposes Pfizer and Moderna playing Russian roulette with vaccine batches. Some doses were juiced with higher illness and death rates, sent to specific regions like a twisted range-finding test. This wasn’t a side effect—it was THE effect. Heart attacks, strokes, and clots were normalized with billboards claiming “kids having heart attacks is normal.” Pure evil, premeditated, and in-your-face!

MORE INFORMATION --

AMYLOIDOSIS AND THE COVID VACCINES

PDF download -- Stunning detail

Laura Kasner 12 4 25 A Horrifying Breakthrough In The White Fibrous Clots 10.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Fractional Idiocy

and spherical bastards

VACCINATION IS POLITICAL

NO JAB …….. NO JOB

Mafia with a needle...

A Public Private Partnership exploiting and controlling the people…without their consent…

WARNING FROM 2021 -- COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease

Moderna Faces Ban for Bribing Children to Join Covid ‘Vaccine’ Trials

UK authorities have laun ched an investigation into pharmaceutical giant Moderna (MRNA) over allegations the company bribed children with cash and teddy bears to take part in Covid “vaccine” trials.

The Great Spillover Hoax

The Top 10 Reasons to Reject the WHO's "Pandemic Agreement"

In less than one month, the Pandemic Agreement will set the stage for the WHO to become the biggest pharmaceutical drug dealer in the world. This corrupt business deal must be REJECTED.

You didn't want that mRNA vax tested only on 8 mice? Marty Makary, FDA, has a solution - no more mice!

Makary plan is to revolutionize the FDA by abolishing ALL animal testing entirely, and abolishing all clinical trials for "rare diseases".

WHO Data: ‘Covid Deaths’ Skyrocketed Among Vaccinated

A damning new study of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) data has revealed that pandemic era deaths attributed to COVID-19 only skyrocketed among those who receivced mRNA “vaccines.”

Science confirms COVID deaths greatly exaggerated

Recognizing Moderna’s Former Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tal Zaks

Examining how Dr. Zaks' public assurances contrast with the devastation that followed

Dr. McCullough: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Cause Deaths of Children

World-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has gone on the record with explosive testimony under oath to declare that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are causing the “death of children.”

Horrific New Reality: White Fibrous Clots Are Showing Up in the Living

A first responder got four COVID shots and found a nightmare growing inside her.

Interview with the Former Feds Foundation: Katherine Watt and I discuss PREP Act as an act of treason.

More on the Covid-Vaxxed Myocarditis and the Global Death Surge. The Prime Minister's lie to the Australian public.

The Immorality of Forced Vaccination and the Need for Reparation

EU State Prime Minister Issues Covid Vaccine Warning

Bill Gates Funds 'SLIM' Microneedle Tech That Self-Assembles Inside the Body

Long-acting contraceptive delivered through self-aggregating, long-acting injectable microcrystals (SLIM) that form an implant inside the recipient’s body after injection.

MAKE MURDER A CRIME AGAIN

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act must be REPEALED.

Declaration of Sovereignty, Pt. I

This has gone on long enough. Today, I'm putting my foot down.

MARTIN MAKARY

As the Commissioner of the FDA, Dr. Martin Makary has the authority to REVOKE the biologics licenses for the COVID-19 "vaccines." WHY HAS HE NOT TAKEN THIS ACTION?

TERRIFYING: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Personality Changes’: ‘Pineal Gland Was Completely Destroyed’ - Italian Pathologist

A step closer to proving DNA integration occurs in humans after mRNA covid vaccination

License to Kill" must be repealed.

A collection of articles for ease of educating your friends, family, doctors and legislators. Please sign the petition to repeal the PREP Act linked in the post.

Legal Notice Served .. on those who would Destroy Evidence

.. evidence also evidencing the extent of the synthetic DNA contamination

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS COMMENCE?

VIDEO - Contamination in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines - The Truth about COVID-19 Shots

This is a great and informative video narrated by former ABC Catalyst presenter, Maryanne Demasi

Would you like a turbo cancer with that?

The "Turbo Cancer is a myth" myth is a low point even for Big Pharma and their pseudoscience cronies.

GEO-ENGINEERING IS REAL – ADMITTED BY RFK

BREAKING: UK GEOENGINEERING PROJECT CALLED ‘SATAN’ RELEASES SULFUR INTO THE SKY

You can’t make this up.

Florida House Passes Anti-Weather Modification Bill Banning 'Intentional' Chemtrails: SB 56

On to Gov. DeSantis' desk for signature.

THE LIGHT NEWSPAPER AUSTRALIA

The Man Who Saw the Numbers – John Beaudoin – The Global Cover-Up that Cost Millions of Lives

THE WHITE HOUSE – ON THE ORIGINS OF COVID AND MUCH MORE

THIS WEEK: CDC CONCEDES 13 ESSENTIAL ACKNOWLEDGED REALITIES ON mRNA VACCINES

Internal Briefing Reveals Shifting Consensus on Safety, Efficacy, and Policy Integrity. I t Left Out Some MAJOR Concerns, However.

How the US Government funded narrative control operations around the globe

BOMBSHELL: Repeated mRNA COV-19 "Vaccination" Induces High IgG4 Levels That Promote Cancer Growth

Sasha Latypova: PREP Act Declarations for COVID Pandemic, Marburg Pandemic, Ebola Pandemic, Are FAKES

"The self-amplifying RNA vaccine for avian flu...is under PREP Act...declaration...extended from 2013...."

Fauci’s Replacement at NIAID a Cheerleader for Gain-of-Function Research

Jeffrey Taubenberger, a 19-year veteran of NIAID who supports gain-of-function research and believes COVID-19 evolved naturally, is the new acting director of the agency Dr. Anthony Fauci led for 38 years.

FAUCI REPLACEMENT --

BUILDING A WORLD OF ZERO ETHICS

Department of Justice Launches Inquiry Into Top Medical Journals Over Pandemic Bias, Fraud, and Corruption

DOJ Letters Target Prominent Members of Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex over Financial Conflicts, Wrongful Retractions, and Suppression of Vaccine Safety Data

Bioinformatics Scientists Confirm Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Sudden Heart Deaths Surge

A group of leading bioinformatics scientists has just confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are responsible for a global surge in sudden deaths caused by heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

Why is a Fauci HIV vax sequence in a Moderna's C19 vaccine?

TENT5A and Nucleic Acid Persistence sheds light on more vaccine slop

Breaking! “It’s Done, We Think, By DARPA” – RFK Jr. Calls Out Pentagon “Chemtrail” Geoengineering Program

THIS LADY SPEAKS TRUTH – STUNNING FEW MINUTES

Why are COVID boosters being grandfathered in without testing required for all other vaccines--except flu shots?

Failing to test vaccines before rolling them out is not the fallback position, but the plan

I REFUSE TO HARM CHILDREN – SAYS PAEDIATRICIAN IN THE USA

DR SAMARA CARDENAS –

Cancel mRNA? Epidemiologist Asks How Many More Warning Signs We Need

THEY ARE PREPARING THE NEXT IN GOD’S NAME ……

Houston Methodist Joins Gates/WEF 'AI' Self-Replicating mRNA Nipah Vaccine Push as Gates Funds Gain-of-Function Nipah Experiments

The WHO Pandemic Treaty: A Dire Threat to Australian Health and Freedom

The planned power grab by unelected globalists which means mandatory vaccinations, more medical tyranny and the creation of a very sick society.

'Globally significant' Covid vaccine study biobank to be destroyed

The Queensland Government says there is "no longer a scientific and public health need" for this valuable biobank and linked data

