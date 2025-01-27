INGI DOYLE — RETURNS WITH A NEW SHORT FILM AND A NEW INTERVIEW

WITNESS STATEMENT FROM CHAMPION AUSTRALIAN ATHLETE INGI DOYLE – DISSECTION — REPORTING ON A COVID VACCINE CRIME

Post Covid Vaccination Ingi Doyle suffered an Aortic Dissection and she almost died. Emergency surgery for 12 hours saved her life. Then she suffered Multiple Organ Failure including Heart and Kidney Failure – A second operation was required months later – with 8 surgeons 4 Anaesthetists and it lasted another 18 hours.

Ingi has returned from Death to warn the world about what can happen to you or your loved ones.

The short film is followed by an interview where Ingi shares more of her story.

https://markneugebauer.substack.com/cp/155580727

BEWARE CRIMINALS AT WORK …… Riveting details explained about Covid Vaccines

DR DAVID MARTIN WITH CLUB GRUBBERY – PART 1

https://clubgrubbery.com.au/graham-and-john-speak-in-this-part-1-interview-with-dr-david-martin/

DR DAVID MARTIN WITH CLUB GRUBBERY – PART 2

https://clubgrubbery.com.au/graham-and-john-speak-in-this-part-2-interview-with-dr-david-martin/

Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic response: Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force: Final Report

The final report of the Alberta Pandemic Data Review Task Force examines the quality, use, interpretation and flow of information and data that informed Alberta’s pandemic response to COVID-19.

https://open.alberta.ca/publications/albertas-covid-19-pandemic-response

THE TRUTH EMERGES – DOES TRUMP SUPPORT MRNA TECHNOLOGY ALLIED TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND ITS MAGIC, “DIAL UP”, MRNA “VACCINES” FOR CANCER?

This is Technocracy and Transhumanism Writ Large

Trump throws his weight behind new generation of mRNA gene-therapy injections, for cancer and other diseases

Project 'Stargate' explains why Trump never backtracked from his disastrous Operation Warp Speed: President OKs control grid and mRNA shots on 2nd day in office.

So AI will be used to “early diagnose” people with cancer, and then within 48 hours they will get their personalized mRNA cancer jab. What could possibly go wrong with that scenario?

“From my experience with the cancer industry, they are already over-diagnosing people with very early stages of cancer and even “pre-cancer,” which leads to over treatment with dangerous chemotherapy and radiation. Which is making people sicker, not better.

Now they will have AI to diagnose us even earlier with the dreaded “C” word. Many people will get scared into receiving a next-generation mRNA gene-altering injection.”

LARRY ELLISON’S STATEMENT WITH TRUMP ON MRNA PERSONALISED GENE THERAPIES/”VACCINES” AGAINST CANCER — THAT “CAN BE CREATED WITHIN 48 HOURS” – DOES LARRY ELLISON HAVE ANY MEDICAL EXPERIENCE? — OPERATION “STARGATE” — YET ANOTHER BILLIONAIRE’S DREAM?

ELLISON’S COMMENTS IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Ellison said “This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future”

Trump's Stargate AI Fast Track to Surveillance, Weaponization (Video)

Should government and Big Tech have this much power?

An October White House memorandum reveals that the U.S. government is already quietly exploring how artificial intelligence could be used to advance and control “biological and/or chemical weapons.”

The announcement comes after this website broke the news that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had finalized a rule permitting Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) to waive or alter informed consent requirements for clinical investigations deemed “minimal risk.”

The FDA’s waiver rule grants pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and other organizations the ability to access and use Americans’ private health data, including blood and genetic material, without their consent or knowledge.

Moreover, the U.S. government’s dark history (here, here) of deploying bio- and chemical weapons on its citizens without telling them highlights the dangers of Tump’s Stargate AI project.

During the White House announcement, Ellison emphasized AI’s potential to design next-generation pharmaceuticals like mRNA shots for cancer that can target an individual’s genome “by looking at electronic health records.”

AI, MRNA, Cancer Vaccines and "Stargate” — Dr Robert Malone explains

Biden and Trump commit billions to mRNA vaccine technologies

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/biden-and-trump-administrations-commit-combined-billions-to-mrna-vaccine-technologies/

Jeremy Farrar -- WHO Top Scientist Was “Primary Collaborator” of Peter Daszak — the Researcher Under HHS Scrutiny for Coronavirus Experiments in Wuhan

The apparent connection between the WHO’s Jeremy Farrar and Peter Daszak — who faces possible debarment from U.S. tax dollars — could present a previously unknown conflict of interest on the pandemic origins question at the highest levels of the WHO.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-scientist-jeremy-farrar-primary-collaborator-peter-daszak-researcher-hhs-scrutiny-coronavirus-experiments-wuhan-rtk/

THIS IS WHAT DOCTORS ARE READING — WARNING — DISTURBING IN THE EXTREME

https://www.medicalrepublic.com.au/updated-covid-vaccine-jn-1-all-you-need-to-know/113056

Evidence of Military Control

Operation Warp Speed was a merger of the Military Industrial Complex with the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex designed to inflict biological warfare upon the world.

What We've Learned from a Year of Vaccine Shedding Data

Numerous data sources now corroborate that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner

Time Out for a Recap on Fibrinaloid Clot Transcripts

AI, Algorithms, mRNA vaccines and personalized medicine

New Data Sheds Light on a Cancer Epidemic That is Being Covered Up

https://hatchardreport.com/new-data-sheds-light-on-a-cancer-epidemic/

GUILTY: CNN LOSES $ 5M IN DEFAMATION LAWSUIT

In an interview with attorney Warner Mendenhall, John Davidson discusses today's verdict against CNN for defaming a man named Zachary Young and what it means for the news organizations that lie.

The Battle for Free Speech in the Digital Age: A Conversation with Jason Fyk

Climate Bill threatens us all with starvation

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/climate-bill-threatens-us-all-with-starvation-not-that-the-msm-wants-to-know/

If I said my husband had a bike accident, people would say how sorry they were - but because he's been left disabled by the Covid vaccine, they question if it's true

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14303205/husband-bike-accident-sorry-disabled-Covid-vaccine.html

Conor was happy and healthy until he lined up for his Covid vaccines. Now he can't work, spends most of his time at home... and will never forget

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14252707/Covid-vaccine-pfizer-injury-pericarditis.html

The Vaccine Safety Questions No One is Asking at the Covid Inquiry

26-year-old's harrowing vaccine injury

Admits he was close to ending his life

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/01/20/the-vaccine-safety-questions-no-one-is-asking-at-the-covid-inquiry/

PROPAGANDA IN THE COVID ERA

https://propagandainfocus.com/agitation-and-integration-propaganda-in-the-covid-era/

Video Presentation For Medical Professionals White Clot Analysis

https://puremediaaustralia.org/f/video-presentation-for-medical-professionals-white-clot-analysis

– POST COVID VACCINE --

Primary cardiac mesothelioma presenting with fulminant recurrent pericarditis: a case report

A 22-year-old man, who presented with recurrent pericarditis and large pericardial effusion 2 months after a second BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine, underwent pericardiocentesis and pericardial window. Pathology specimen of pericardium revealed benign mesothelial inflammation, consistent with acute pericarditis. Four months later, he presented with a large pericardial mass manifesting in heart failure and underwent urgent pericardiectomy. A new pathology specimen immunostaining and fluorescence in situ hybridization analysis revealed pericardial mesothelioma. Despite intensive care, the patient died 3 weeks later.

https://academic.oup.com/ehjcr/article/7/3/ytad100/7056750

UK COVID INQUIRY- DISTURBING

Urgent Call to Address COVID-19 "Vaccine" Safety Concerns

International experts demand immediate action on mRNA "vaccine" risks to safeguard public health.

This notice expresses extreme concern regarding the safety and quality of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines”. On 25th November 2024, this concern was initially communicated to prime ministers and governing bodies in the Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as the United Kingdom. Representatives from other European countries and Canada, who share these concerns, have since joined this call for action and answers.

Vaccine-Injured Tell UK COVID Inquiry They Are "An Uncomfortable Truth"

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/vaccine-injured-tell-uk-covid-inquiry-they-are-uncomfortable-truth

VAERS IS A FAILURE

These are 6 old slides of mine that I hope can help convince the naysayers why this may be the most important thing President Trump is doing right now. It could save the planet

Turbo Cancer "I've Never Seen Anyone So Sick So Fast"

12 Minutes of Testimony from his wife

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-peoples-study/turbo-cancer-never-seen-anyone-so-sick-so-fast-annette-vulpis/

Mel Gibson Reveals He “Couldn’t Walk For Three Months” After Taking Fauci’s Pet Drug for COVID

“[Remdesivir] kills you. I found that afterward. And that’s why I wonder about Fauci.”

THE INFO HUB

