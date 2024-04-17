Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

Our Food Under Attack – a Deep Dive into Almost Everything – This is all “Intentional” -- Liability Discussed

WARNING: The Information contained in this interview is disturbing in the extreme concerning the manufacture of Covid Vaccines

Legendary whistleblower and pharma industry insider Sasha Latypova, now with even more shocking evidence around the next major effort to get synthetic MRNA into the public’s bodies; via the food supply! Where the vaccine campaign failed, tainted food will win…unless we fight back and demand accountability with these genetic products NOW!

https://rumble.com/v4onqqu-vsrf-live-122-our-food-under-attack.html

CDC Quietly Admits to Covid Policy Failures

CDC has quietly admitted that all of the indignities of the COVID-19 pandemic management have failed: the masks, the distancing, the lockdowns, the closures, and especially the vaccines; all of it failed to control the pandemic.

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/11/cdc-quietly-admits-to-covid-policy-failures/

Massive cancer deaths study vindicates my warnings over covid boosters – UK Professor Gus Dalgleish

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/massive-cancer-deaths-study-vindicates-my-warnings-over-covid-boosters/

Ten years ago, microbiologist Ralph Baric told Tony Fauci and the world he would make coronaviruses more lethal. Then - with Fauci's backing - he did.

Baric, who worked hand-in-glove with the lab in Wuhan from which Sars-Cov-2 likely leaked, also insisted the government keep its rules on coronaviruses loose so he could tinker with them more easily.

Australia bins 35% of multi-billion dollar Covid vaccine supply

Only 26% of the total 267 million purchased doses have made it into Aussie arms

… usage rates by brand are as below:

Of 131 million Pfizer doses purchased, 48.5 million have been administered, a usage rate of 37%. 82.5 million doses remain.

Of 29 million Moderna doses purchased, 7.5 million have been administered, a usage rate of 25.7%. 21.5 million doses remain.

Of 56.3 million AstraZeneca doses purchased, 13.8 million have been administered, a usage rate of 24.5%. As the AstraZeneca stockpile expired on 20 March 2023, the remaining 42.5 million doses have been binned, unless they were donated as aid prior to this date.

Stunningly, of 51 million Novavax doses purchased, only 273,700 have been administered, a usage rate of 0.5%. 50.7 million doses, 99.5% of the stockpile, remain. This is because by the time Novavax was approved for use, in December 2021, over 90% of Australians aged 16 and over had already been double vaccinated.

“if vaccine doses never expired, it would take Australians 29 years to work their way through the glut”

PFIZER APOLOGIES – “DEEPLY SORRY”

Pfizer UK spokesman “fully recognises and accepts the issues highlighted by this PMCPA ruling”, “deeply sorry”. Pfizer ‘Accidental and unintentional’ Sixth time Pfizer has been reprimanded by the regulator over its promotion of the Covid-19 vaccine. Ben Kingsley, UsForThem “It’s astonishing how many times Pfizer’s senior executives have been found guilty of serious regulatory offences – in this case including the most serious offence of all under the UK Code of Practice. “Yet the consequences for Pfizer and the individuals concerned continue to be derisory. This hopeless system of regulation for a multi-billion dollar life and death industry has become a sham, in dire need of reform.”

Exclusive Breaking: Dutch Government Data hacked and startling amount of Covid adverse reactions obtained. Astounding amount of data obtained.

Millions of records now seen. There is a massive attempted coverup not only by the Government in Holland but in every nation that has been infiltrated by Globalists. Excess Deaths are exploding but there is a wall of silence from our respective Governments. I'm joined from Holland by Dutch Freedom Fighters and Truth Seekers, former Dutch Parliamentarian and business entrepreneur Wybren van Haga, Businessman and Data expert Wouter Aukema and Anne Merel Kloosterman who is representing many vaccine injured. The Dutch Minister of health has lied and needs to be brought to task. Members of parliament are being forced into court but would rather pay the fines imposed by the courts than release the information!!! Just what are they hiding? A Great Awakening is taking place all around the world as people wake up and realise what has been done to them. Justice must be done and if any Government refuses to obey their own laws and constitution then they become illegitimate and those who form it and those who support them essentially become the enemy of the people they are supposed to be governing. The first order of any Government is to protect its own people. Not only have they failed to do this but they are attempting to hide their failings and perhaps more disturbingly hide a dark de-population agenda that they are involved in. They have essentially broken their contract with the people. Its time to get on board and join the quest for freedom and justice.

https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1780143132832641333

Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?

“Based on this compelling evidence, we suggest that future clinical trials for cancers or infectious diseases should not use mRNA vaccines with a 100 % m1Ψ modification, but rather ones with the lower percentage of m1Ψ modification to avoid immune suppression.”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38583833/

DR JOHN CAMPBELL ON THE JAPAN CANCER DEATHS AFTER COVID VACCINES STUDY

DEATHS FROM ALL CAUSES IN JAPAN ARE UP 20% ABOVE AVERAGE

Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine.

Australia's Novavax Contract

This was published 12 months ago on May 2 nd 2023 by ExcessDeathsAU Substack. An inconvenient document.

Quote: “Australia bought 51 million doses of a vaccine that did not have regulatory approval, could only occur under a WHO-declared pandemic, and the pandemic declaration was necessary to indemnify Novavax.”

“Executive Summary

The Australian TGA requires a ‘batch testing and release process’ of the vaccine. This process can be handled by Novavax (or a sponsor). The Australian government will support Novavax in obtaining regulatory approval which will be an accelerated process (8.5). Everyone acknowledges that the TGA is part of the Australian Government, but the government will not act as, or influence the TGA. No guarantee of successful vaccine development, no guarantee of positive clinical outcome. The Australian government indemnified Novavax from any losses originating from the vaccine - from testing to deployment. Australian politicians may know about this Agreement and associated information if they requested the information and adhered to confidentiality agreements. The people do not know the laws to which this Agreement is subject.

The Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the Defence and Health Departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Australia used the Australian Defence Force to deploy the covid vaccines.” Unquote

NOVAVAX SHARES — LAST 6 MONTHS

And ………..

Australia's vaccine contracts (updated).

This article was published 12 months ago on 16th April 2023 by ExcessDeathsAU Substack.

Naomi Wolf - What's in the Pfizer Documents?

https://rumble.com/v2hpryu-naomi-wolf-whats-in-the-pfizer-documents.html

“ The Lies Are Just Unreal” – Ed Dowd Rages As ‘Govts & Media Continue Pretending Massive Health Crisis Not Going On’

“Ever since the CV19 vaccine came on, we have had 1.1 million Americans die excessively, 4 million permanently disabled and another 28 million injured. It’s 33 million people who have been negatively affected now.”

“Many are waking up to this crime against humanity, but many remain in the dark because the government and Lying Legacy Media (LLM) continue to cover up the worst murder and disability fraud in world history.”

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/04/15/the-lies-are-just-unreal-ed-dowd-rages-as-govts-media-continue-pretending-massive-health-crisis-not-going-on/

A FILM: THE TRUTH ABOUT VACCINES

https://go.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program

"Doctor, I don't want the vaccine."

Vaccinators DO NOT have specific medical indemnity for administering COVID-19 vaccines in Australia

Have vaccinators obtained valid voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination?

Francis Collins has prostate cancer

former director of the US National Institutes of Health

The Cluster B Society

Psychologists have captured the spirit of our modern culture in four specific psychopathologies that, together, make up the Cluster B personality disorders: the narcissist, the borderline, the histrionic, and the antisocial. (They also identify Cluster A and Cluster C groupings of personality disorders.)

Narcissistic personality disorder is characterized by a sense of entitlement, obsession with one’s own importance, and deep feelings of resentment, often expressed through moral self-righteousness. Borderline personality disorder is marked by an unstable sense of identity, black-and-white thinking, feelings of emptiness, and recurring self-harm and suicide attempts. Histrionic personality disorder exhibits excessive emotionality, sexual provocation, and attention-seeking, often to serve a pathological need for sympathy. Antisocial personality disorder is typified by impulsivity, manipulation, disregard for others, and a penchant for violence and aggression that violates social norms.

https://www.city-journal.org/article/the-cluster-b-society

The WHO has its very own Pandemic substack

What is the Catalytic Grant Fund?

Launching the catalytic grant fund for pathogen genomics by the International Pathogen Surveillance Network

The initial grants for the catalytic fund have been provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome, to support the International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN). The IPSN is a new global network of pathogen surveillance actors convened by WHO through a Secretariat at the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. The fund is hosted by the UN Foundation on behalf of the IPSN.

Recovery from antibody-mediated biliary ductopenia and multiorgan inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination

Covid Vaccines are linked to autoimmune liver disease.

Spike messenger RNA–based vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus may contribute to immune-mediated injuries.

"previously healthy 47-year-old man, developed progressive jaundice 2 weeks after 3rd COVID-19 vaccination"

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-024-00861-9

Pagan America: The Decline of Christianity and the Dark Age to Come

“America as we know it will come to an end,” he writes. “Instead of free citizens in a republic, we will be slaves in a pagan empire.” Only the wealthy and powerful will do what they will, while the rest suffer what they must”.

https://www.firstthings.com/article/2024/05/dark-enchantment

Endotoxin

Interview with Geoff Pain PhD

WHO Official Admits Vaccine Passports May Have Been a Scam

Testifying in a lawsuit, WHO’s leading vaccine expert said she advised against COVID vaccine passports as the vaccines did not stop transmission and gave a false sense of security.

The Dashboard that Ruled the World

Global influence that took “just a few hours” to build

‘Population Collapse’ Looming in Greece As Sudden Deaths Soar and Fertility Hits Record Low

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/population-collapse-looming-in-greece-as-sudden-deaths-soar-and-fertility-hits-record-low/

Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) up to 15 Months Post-Infection

Here, we report the discovery of persistent SARS-CoV-2 protein in CD14lo, CD16+ monocytes out to 15 months in some individuals

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35082777/

PANDEMIC “PREPAREDNESS” IS A CRIMINAL RACKET – A CON – A MIND GAME OF FEAR AND CONTROL

Jeffrey Tucker explains the essence of the 'pandemic planning industry' and the rise of a corporate system in which big business and governments increasingly control people's daily lives.

MICRO-PLASTICS – MIXED POLYMER MICROSPHERES

In Vivo Tissue Distribution of Polystyrene or Mixed Polymer Microspheres and Metabolic Analysis after Oral Exposure in Mice

Global plastic use has consistently increased over the past century with several different types of plastics now being produced. Much of these plastics end up in oceans or landfills leading to a substantial accumulation of plastics in the environment. Plastic debris slowly degrades into microplastics (MPs) that can ultimately be inhaled or ingested by both animals and humans. A growing body of evidence indicates that MPs can cross the gut barrier and enter into the lymphatic and systemic circulation leading to accumulation in tissues such as the lungs, liver, kidney, and brain. The impacts of mixed MPs exposure on tissue function through metabolism remains largely unexplored.

In mice that ingested microspheres, we detected polystyrene microspheres in distant tissues including the brain, liver, and kidney. Additionally, we report on the metabolic differences that occurred in the colon, liver, and brain, which showed differential responses that were dependent on concentration and type of microsphere exposure.

Over the past 50 years, global plastic production has grown exponentially. To date,350 Million metric tons of plastic are produced globally every year

https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP13435

Study Links mRNA Jabs to Excess Cancer Deaths in Japan

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/04/16/study-links-mrna-jabs-to-excess-cancer-deaths-in-japan/

Today Dutch Parliament Voted to Instruct the Government to Demand a Delay in both WHO votes--and if no delay, to vote against the proposals

This motion got a majority vote of the Dutch Parliament !

MOTION BY MEMBER of the Dutch Parliament Mona KEIJZER ET AL.

Proposed April 10, 2024. A majority voted in favour April 16, 2024

After hearing the deliberations, noting that both the Working Group International Health Regulations (WGIHR) and the International Negotiating Body (INB) are authorized to deliver the final legal formulation of the envisaged amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Pandemic Treaty to the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA), which will take place at the end of May 2024; noting that this process is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, whereas such far-reaching measures require more time to be considered, reviewed and properly implemented; whereas ignoring procedural obligations under IHR and leaving unclear the link between the amended IHR and the new pandemic treaty undermines the international legal order and thus the democratic legitimacy of this regulation in violation of Article 55 of the IHR, which requires proposed amendments to be submitted to the Contracting States at least four months before deliberation and voting in the WHA; whereas this does not provide sufficient opportunity to examine the changes and their important legal, health, economic, financial and human rights implications; whereas the request to adopt the amendments to the IHR or the text of the envisaged pandemic treaty is not in line with the UN principles and guidelines; instructs the government to request a postponement of the vote on the amendments and thus on the IHR and the new pandemic treaty at the World Health Assembly and , if this postponement is not obtained, to vote against the proposed amendments to the IHR and the new pandemic treaty as a whole;

and proceeds to the order of the day.

Mona Keijzer, Daniëlle Jansen, Fleur Agema Members Dutch Parliament

WHO Wants Sweeping Global Power Over Pandemic Policy — Without Defining ‘Pandemic’

The WHO wants member states to sign new agreements that would give the organization sweeping authority to set global pandemic policy pandemic without a clear consensus or criteria on what distinguishes pandemics from epidemics or endemic diseases.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-global-power-pandemic-policy-agreements/

Patent List of BioNTech

Patent applications containing at least one term of BNT162b1, BNT162b2 and BNT162b3 from BioNTech patent applications.

Fascism may already be in Australia. It never went away from Europe. Study the UN, WEF and WHO to start.

How does COVID-19 vaccination affect long-COVID symptoms?

In people who have already contracted COVID-19 and now suffer from long-COVID, receiving a COVID vaccination has a significant association with prolonged symptoms of long-COVID for more than one year after the initial infection.

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0296680

Fauci! Fauci! Fauci!

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/04/jacob-hornberger/fauci-fauci-fauci/

Bedfellows: Pharma and U.S. Gov. Agencies

Best understood as a species of Fascist Corporatism

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/04/no_author/bedfellows-pharma-and-u-s-gov-agencies/

Dr. Richard M. Fleming PHD/MD/JD-Testimony:Nuremburg 2.0 "Covid-19 is a Man Made Bio-Weapon"

https://rumble.com/v425hc2-dr.-richard-m.-fleming-phdmdjd-testimonynuremburg-2.0-covid-19-is-a-man-mad.html

The New Eugenics Movement - Part 1

Did the infamous novel Brave New World turn out to be an instruction manual for psychopathic scientists?

THE DANGERS OF UTOPIAN THINKING

The New Eugenics Movement - Part 2

The trillion dollar biotech network that wants to edit your genome to make you a better person, and wants us off social media.

The “safe and effective” claims that are rapidly being retracted

•It’s just a vaccine

•It stays in the arm

•It only lasts a few days

•It doesn’t integrate into the genome

•It’s not gene therapy

•There is no DNA in the vaccine

•It doesn’t go to the nucleus

•It’s safe in pregnancy and doesn’t go to the placenta

•It doesn’t stay in the arm, it goes everywhere but that’s a good thing

•There is plasmid contamination but it’s only in small doses and there is no evidence that it causes any harm

•OK, it goes to the placenta but that means that the baby is protected too -—[YOU ARE CURRENTLY HERE]—- •OK it’s gene therapy but we’ve been using it for years and it’s been safe and effective with no adverse events identified after billions of doses.

•The LNP technology was brand new and hadn’t been tried but it’s been safe and •effective with no adverse events identified after billions of doses.

•The same technology can be used for CRISPR gene editing which is now approved by the FDA and in combination with the LNP technology can be used to provide a permanent vaccine that you never need to get updated with boosters and repeated ouchie injections

The Hollow Heart of Personalised Genetic Medicine

Artificial Intelligence Madness

The promised benefits are so unrealistic that they qualify as pure fantasy.

https://hatchardreport.com/the-hollow-heart-of-personalised-genetic-medicine/

Politicians at all levels have been lied to about the WHO treaty and int'l health regulation amendments -- so show them the screenshots.

Two new studies suggest mRNA Covid vaccines can contribute to cancer formation

In ‘The covid booster cancer time bomb’, Prof Dalgleish details four mechanisms identified in the scientific literature by which Covid vaccines could lead to an increase in cancers:

In Japan, Tens of Thousands Protest WHO’s ‘Supranational Grab Over Global Health’

Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend in a central Tokyo park to protest the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) — proposals that critics allege threaten Japan’s and other countries’ national sovereignty.

Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend in a central Tokyo park to protest the World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) — proposals that critics allege threaten Japan’s and other countries’ national sovereignty.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/japan-protest-who-supranational-grab-global-health/

PRINCESS KATE DISEASE? Unconfirmed reports claim she specifically had Pseudomyxoma Peritonei .

Pseudomyxoma Peritonei and other Mucin Diseases caused by Endotoxin

In the news recently, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei is a rare peritoneal adenocarcinoma

Top WHO Official Testifies:

Vaccine Passports Were a Scam to Push Fake Covid Shots "A top official with the World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted during an explosive testimony that the vaccine passports pushed by the agency were just a scam to advance the global vaccination agenda. Additionally, Dr. Hanna Nohynek testified that the WHO knew that Covid mRNA shots were ineffective but still pushed for the general public to be pressured into taking the experimental injections. Dr. Nohynek says the WHO used the vaccine passports to force the public into complying with the vaccination agenda despite knowing the injections were ineffective against Covid. Nohynek is the WHO’s chair of the Strategic Group of Experts on Immunization and serves as the chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and serves as. The WHO dropped the bombshell revelations in a Helsinki courtroom while testifying in a lawsuit brought by Finnish citizen Mika Vauhkala. Vauhkala is suing after he was denied entry to a café for not having a vaccine passport. Nohynek testified in court that she advised the WHO and her government that vaccine passports were not needed. However, Nohynek says she was ignored, despite explaining that the Covid vaccines were essentially “fake” because they did not stop virus transmission. She also warned that the passports and vaccines gave a false sense of security. During her testimony, Nohynek revealed that the WHO and the Finnish Institute for Health knew by the summer of 2021 that the Covid mRNA shots were completely ineffective against virus transmission. She says the United Nations health agency knew the injections wouldn’t stop the spread of Covid shortly after rolling out the vaccines in early 2021 but continued to push them, despite the risks to public safety. During that same 2021 time period, the WHO said it was working to “create an international trusted framework” for safe travel." - Frank Bergman

https://slaynews.com/news/top-who-official-testifies-covid-passports-scam-push-fake-mrna-shots/

