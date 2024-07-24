EXCESS DEATHS AUSTRALIA — ALMOST NONE DURING 2020 AND 2021 DURING THE “HORRIBLE ‘DEADLY’ COVID EPIDEMIC” — THE HUGE SURGE IN 2022 HAS ABATED BUT EXCESS DEATHS ARE STILL OCCURRING — 117,643 DEAD — EQUAL TO MORE THAN 600 BOEING PLANE CRASHES — Editorial

CALCULATIONS of EXCESS DEATH IN AUSTRALIA

EXCESS DEATH CALCULATIONS

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN EXCESS OF STATISTICALLY EXPECTED DEATHS BASED ON HISTORICAL DATA = “EXCESS DEATHS”.

Deaths Data released by Australian Bureau of Statistics:

After the bulk of the Covid vaccination program was completed by end of 2021, “Deaths from All Causes” rose dramatically FROM THE END OF 2021 AND CONTINUING during 2022, as evidenced by official data releases from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

In 2020, there were 141,116 deaths in Australia from All Causes -- "in line with the baseline average" (as per ABS statement of fact in Reference) i.e. in line with historical data.

In 2021, there were 149,486 deaths in Australia from All Causes.

In 2022, there were 190,394 deaths in Australia from All Causes.

During those 3 years, cumulatively, there were only 17,816 deaths officially attributed to Covid by 31st December 2022 out of the All Cause Deaths Total of 480,996 -- which is only 3.7 % of the ALL CAUSE Death Totals.

The increase in Deaths From All Causes during the year of 2022 compared to 2021 was 40,908 deaths.

Those 40,908 EXTRA AND UNEXPECTED deaths in one year (2022) are equivalent to 215 Boeing 737- 400 passenger jets crashing in ONE year. (Passenger and Crew load of 190)

Causes of death are not presented for coroner-referred deaths (except for COVID-19) due to the time required to complete coronial investigations.

And Deaths officially attributed to Covid (by the ABS) are based upon Positive PCR Tests -- with an average Amplification Cycle Number of 40 – 45 (a very high number, many experts recommend 30 or less Cycles)

So – this means that many False Positive results may have been included as Covid deaths.

This means that many less people may have died from or with Covid than is claimed.

References:

https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/jan-dec-2020

https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/jan-2020-dec-2021

https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/jan-dec-2022

AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS SUMMARY OF COVID-19 MORTALITY

COVID-19 Mortality in Australia: Deaths registered until 31 January 2024

Released 27/02/2024

https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/covid-19-mortality-australia-deaths-registered-until-31-january-2024

Key statistics

21,827 of the 687,639 ALL CAUSES death registrations received by the ABS between March 2020 and January 2024 were of people who are OFFICIALLY ATTRIBUTED as died from or with COVID-19.

The underlying cause of death for 17,276 of these people was OFFICIALLY ATTRIBUTED to COVID-19.

There were a further 4,551 people who died of other causes (e.g. cancer) but COVID-19 is OFFICIALLY STATED TO HAVE contributed to their death.

3.17 % of the Total ALL CAUSES Deaths were attributed to Covid (died from or with)

2.5 % of the Total ALL CAUSES Deaths were attributed to Covid (died from)

2.5 % is not a "horrible pandemic of death".

The ABS stated that the Total Deaths from all Causes in 2020 was "in line with the baseline average" -- 141,116 deaths OVER 12 MONTHS, or 11,760 PER MONTH.

So, we can MULTIPLY that MONTHLY "baseline average" with the number of months from March 2020 to January 2024 inclusive (47 Months). The following Excess Deaths number can be calculated for that period.

687,639 – 552,720 (11,760/month x 47 Months)

ANSWER = 134,919 Excess Deaths (over that 47 month period)

We can then subtract the Number of Deaths attributed from Covid

134,919 – 17,276 = 117,643

ANSWER = 117,643 Excess Deaths (excluding Covid) over that 47 month period

That is 2,500 Excess Deaths from All Causes (exc Covid-19) PER MONTH

(And remember – that number does not include pending final reports on Coroner’s Case Deaths for that period)

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, (fully seated), could not hold all those bodies.

The number is equivalent to 619 Boeing 737-400 planes crashing with no survivors.

That is equal to 13 crashes PER MONTH for 47 months.

So --- WHAT DID THESE PEOPLE DIE FROM? (they did not die from Covid-19)

And – IT IS OBVIOUS WHEN this phenomenon BEGAN. Look at the chart BELOW — Deaths from All Causes Australia 2020 - 2024

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?country=~AUS

World’s Top Vaccinologist Comes Clean: “We Lied About Vaccines Being Safe”

The rats are suddenly changing their tune. Longtime pro-jab apologist finally comes clean about the lack of science proving vaccine safety, that mRNA jabs are not safe for public consumption.

July 19, 2024

One of the world’s top vaccinologists has come clean and admitted that mRNA jabs are not safe for public consumption.

After decades of aggressively promoting the experimental jabs, Dr. Stanley Plotkin is finally admitting that vaccine safety has never been robustly studied as he has long claimed.

After decades of aggressively promoting vaccines of all kinds, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the world's leading vaccinologist, is finally coming clean about the fact that vaccine safety has never been robustly studied as he has long claimed.

A paper he co-authored that was published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on July 6, 2024, reveals that no vaccine has ever been properly studied either before or after their release.

Aaron Siri tweeted a lengthy post about Plotkin's new paper in the NEJM, which admits that "prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes [and] follow-up durations," as well as that "there are not resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies."

AND JUST LIKE THAT, THE CLAIM VACCINES ARE THE WORLD’S BEST STUDIED PRODUCT DIES

The world’s leading vaccinologist, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, and company have just capitulated…

New England Journal of Medicine: (No) Funding (for) Postauthorization Vaccine-Safety Science

https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMp2402379

Prominent Pediatrician Raises Alarm over Bill Gates’ Plan to Vaccinate 500 Million Children by 2030

A prominent pediatrician is speaking out to warn the public about Bill Gates’s $11.9 billion plan to vaccinate a staggering 500 million children over the next few years.

FIVE MINUTE VIDEO – STUNNING – HISTORIC – ADMISSIONS OF LACK OF KNOWLEDGE ABOUT VACCINES

After decades of aggressively promoting vaccines of all kinds, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the world's leading vaccinologist, is finally coming clean about the fact that vaccine safety has never been robustly studied as he has long claimed. A paper he co-authored that was published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on July 6, 2024, reveals that no vaccine has ever been properly studied either before or after their release. Plotkin’s new paper in the NEJM admits that “prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes [and] follow-up durations,” as well as that “there are not resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies.”

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1814372785197576337?s=46

GMO case goes to the High Court of Australia

.. the Defendant: The Chief Justice of the Federal Court, Debra Mortimer

VAX DEATHS & MISINFORMATION

The playbook continues despite ongoing harm

🤡 Recap of the “Safe and Effective”

"You might need another shot because it's HIGHLY EFFECTIVE" - Dr. Fauci

The Fundamental Flaw in Biotech Medicine

https://globe.global/the-fundamental-flaw-in-biotech-medicine/

Hundreds of Doctors and Scientists Sign Accord Calling for Suspension and Investigation of mRNA Vaccines

Hundreds of doctors and scientists from around the world have signed an accord calling for the suspension and investigation of mRNA CV vaccines due to serious concerns about their safety and efficacy

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/07/05/hundreds-of-doctors-and-scientists-sign-accord-calling-for-suspension-and-investigation-of-mrna-vaccines/

CONSIDER THE FOOD QUALITY AT McDONALDS

Bird Flu: EVENT 202

The ‘Next Pandemic’ Rehearsal: Register Now!

The Telegraph admits COVID shots may have helped cause over 3 million excess deaths

A BMJ study found that there have been over three million excess deaths in 47 countries from 2020 to 2022 and acknowledged that the COVID shots may have had ‘detrimental effects,’ the Telegraph reported.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/the-telegraph-admits-covid-shots-may-have-helped-cause-over-3-million-excess-deaths/

Public Health’s Capture by the Net Zero Agenda is Sending it Back to the Dark Ages

We can choose slavery or science

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/07/04/public-healths-capture-by-the-net-zero-agenda-is-sending-it-back-to-the-dark-ages/

Germany Expands mRNA Vaccine Production Capacity to Up to One Billion Doses Per Year to Supply the World in the Next Pandemic

Earlier this month, the biotech division of the German firm Wacker inaugurated a spanking new mRNA production facility in Halle, where, per the company, it will be able to manufacture up to 200 million doses of mRNA vaccines per year. The facility reportedly cost some €100 million to build.

But 200 million doses of mRNA vaccines for what?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/06/20/germany-expands-mrna-vaccine-production-capacity-to-up-to-one-billion-doses-per-year-to-supply-the-world-in-the-next-pandemic/

If you think the next "pandemic" isn't coming soon, you'd better check out the International Bird Flu Summit

Americans who really do believe in INDEPENDENCE ought to crash this party

The Human Mind as a Battlefield

James Giordano (December 2021):

https://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2024/05/03/james-giordano-december-2021-the-human-mind-as-a-battlefield/

20 Unvaxed Police Officers Fired — Two Years After COVID Shot Mandates Ended

The West Australian Police Force fired nearly 20 unvaccinated police officers and public servants for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccines, after a court ruling that the vaccine mandate was “valid and lawful.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/australian-police-officers-fired-after-covid-shot-mandates-ended/

Infant RSV Shots May Cause RSV, Other Infections or Death in Some Babies, Study Finds

French scientist Hélène Banoun, Ph.D., author of the preprint study that analyzed outcomes from the 2023-2024 RSV immunization campaign in four countries, found a “significant increase in mortality” among newborns between 2 and 6 days of age in France. Banoun’s findings suggest that antibody-dependant enhancement may be to blame.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rsv-shot-newborns-mortality-infection-risk/

Mother Finally Wins Battle to Protect Disabled Son from COVID Vaccine

A British mother spent her life savings to win a battle to protect her disabled son from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, but the court’s decision avoided ruling on the “crux of this issue,” according to medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/john-campbell-mother-wins-covid-vaccine-battle-disabled-son/

26-Year-Old Who Died After COVID Vaccine Not ‘Correctly Informed’ About Shot’s Risk

A medical practice in the United Kingdom has acknowledged that a 26-year-old man who died 13 days after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from a brain blood clot was not correctly informed about the risk posed by the vaccine, the BBC reported Friday.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/jack-hurn-death-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-not-informed-risk/

Australia's judicial integrity under fire after judge in COVID vaccine case is accused of failing to disclose links to Pfizer

A judge allegedly failed to disclose her links to Pfizer in a case that would have scuttled its COVID vaccines in Australia - raising serious questions about our justice system

https://www.skynews.com.au/insights-and-analysis/australias-judicial-integrity-under-fire-after-judge-in-covid-vaccine-case-is-accused-of-failing-to-disclose-links-to-pfizer/news-story/351ec5bbb7879797a7f30f47980383a8

Texas Rancher Blows Whistle: Food Supply Spiked with mRNA Vaccines

A Texas rancher has come forward to blow the whistle and expose efforts by the federal government to spike the U.S. food supply with mRNA vaccines.

CONTROL THE FOOD AND YOU CONTROL THE PEOPLE

https://doortofreedom.org/the-control-of-food/

HORRIFYING: COVID Vaccinated Teen Now Has the Heart of a 60-Year-Old

"...he had to get the shots to go to university and participate in his sport."

Horrifying...

Journalist: "I literally just came from a meeting with a mother whose 18-year-old son has just been diagnosed with pericarditis and myocarditis and his cardiologist has told him he now has the heart of a 60-year-old.

So I'm wondering are we sitting on top of a bubble of potential future deaths from all of these young people who are now being diagnosed with myocarditis and pericarditis and vasculitis as a result of these shots."

AND

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1814691198059077947

UNEXPLAINED DEATHS

TRAVEL ALERT: Norway's State Sanctioned Homeschool Child Abduction Problem

Last March, Petter and Monica Gunnerud were on holiday with their homeschool children Iris and Sage in Tynset, Norway. Without warning the girls were taken by the Tynset CPS for not being in school.

BIRD FLU: They Fooled Us Once. Looks Like They’ll Try to Fool Us Again

https://www.theorganicprepper.com/bird-flu/

The Spike Protein and Systemic Prion Disease: RBD Prion-Like Domain/Mitochondrial Interactions Induce a Novel Form

From infection to gene therapy, the Spike Protein fills organs with non-functioning aggregates.

A case report was published on July 2nd of this year which confirmed a long-standing hypothesis of mine: SARS-CoV-2 and its Spike Protein induce prion disease. The case involves an elderly gentleman who experienced a delayed onset of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) over a year post COVID infection. The timeline is greatly disturbing.

IS THIS JOE BIDEN’S DISEASE?

Unusually Late Onset of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Following COVID-19 Infection in India: A Case Report

JOE BIDEN’S DISEASE?

https://www.cureus.com/articles/263323-unusually-late-onset-of-creutzfeldt-jakob-disease-following-covid-19-infection-in-india-a-case-report#!/

JOE BIDEN’S BRAIN --- MORE THAN DEMENTIA?

JOE BIDEN’S PREVIOUS BRAIN ANEURYSMS AND BRAIN SURGERIES

THE POSSIBLE ROLE OF COVID VACCINES ON JOE’S BRAIN

The Pfizer Papers

Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity

The Pfizer Papers makes it clear that the US Food and Drug Administration knew about the shortfalls of Pfizer’s clinical trial as well as the harms caused by the company’s mRNA COVID vaccine product, thus highlighting the FDA’s abject failure to fulfill its mission to “[protect] the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices.”



The Pfizer Papers offers an in-depth look at how Big Pharma, the US government, and healthcare entities stand protected behind the broad legal immunity provided by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) when creating, prescribing, and administering vaccines; and, under that shield of protection, do what is best for their bottom lines rather than for the health and well-being of Americans.

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Japanese Doctors Confirm Rare Heart Condition After COVID Shot

Doctors in Japan who documented the first known biopsy-proven instance of inflammatory dilated cardiomyopathy — a condition where the heart becomes enlarged and weakened due to inflammation — following COVID-19 vaccination said their case study demonstrates the value of advanced diagnostic techniques in identifying and understanding vaccine-related side effects.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cardiomyopathy-covid-vaccines-japan-study/

